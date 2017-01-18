Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Plymouth Argyle
Logo ${match.awayTeam.name} Liverpool
20:45
FA Cup - Derde ronde (replays) 18/01/2017 20:45
  • In de heenmatch werd er niet gescoord.

Fase per fase • live berichtgeving

  • Opstelling Liverpool Loris Karius, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Lucas Leiva, Alberto Moreno, Ovie Ejaria, Kevin Stewart, Philippe Coutinho, Ben Woodburn, Divock Origi, Daniel Sturridge
  • Opstelling Plymouth Argyle Luke McCormick, Oscar Threlkeld, Yann Songo'o, Sonny Bradley, Ben Purrington, Graham Carey, David Fox, Ryan Donaldson, Jake Jervis, Paul Arnold Garita, Jordan Slew
 

FA Cup  |  Derde ronde (replays)

Lincoln City 1-0 Ipswich Town
Burnley 2-0 Sunderland
Barnsley 1-2
(n.v.) 		Blackpool
Newcastle United 20:45 Birmingham City
Plymouth Argyle 20:45 Liverpool
Fleetwood Town 0-1 Bristol City
Crystal Palace 2-1 Bolton Wanderers
Southampton 20:45 Norwich City
AFC Wimbledon 1-3 Sutton United

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Graham Scott
  • stadion: Home Park
Plymouth Argyle Liverpool
23 McCormick 1 Karius
18 Threlkeld 66 Alexander-Arnold
4 Songo'o 12 Gomez
15 Bradley 21 Lucas Leiva
16 Purrington 18 Moreno
10 Carey 53 Ejaria
24 Fox 35 Stewart
11 Donaldson 10 Coutinho
14 Jervis 58 Woodburn
26 Garita 27 Origi
8 Slew 15 Sturridge
wisselspelers
3 Sawyer 17 Klavan
5 Bulvitis 22 Mignolet
20 Rooney 49 Williams
21 Dorel 54 Ojo
27 Tanner 56 Randall
30 Fletcher 59 Wilson
32 Rose 61 Alves
trainer
  Derek Adams   Jürgen Klopp