- Plymouth Argyle
- Liverpool
- 20:45
FA Cup - Derde ronde (replays) 18/01/2017 20:45
In de heenmatch werd er niet gescoord.
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
- Opstelling Liverpool Loris Karius, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Lucas Leiva, Alberto Moreno, Ovie Ejaria, Kevin Stewart, Philippe Coutinho, Ben Woodburn, Divock Origi, Daniel Sturridge ◀
- Opstelling Plymouth Argyle Luke McCormick, Oscar Threlkeld, Yann Songo'o, Sonny Bradley, Ben Purrington, Graham Carey, David Fox, Ryan Donaldson, Jake Jervis, Paul Arnold Garita, Jordan Slew ◀
FA Cup | Derde ronde (replays) <
|Lincoln City
|1-0
|Ipswich Town
|Burnley
|2-0
|Sunderland
|Barnsley
1-2
(n.v.)
|Blackpool
|Newcastle United
|20:45
|Birmingham City
|Plymouth Argyle
|20:45
|Liverpool
|Fleetwood Town
|0-1
|Bristol City
|Crystal Palace
|2-1
|Bolton Wanderers
|Southampton
|20:45
|Norwich City
|AFC Wimbledon
|1-3
|Sutton United
Matchinfo
|Plymouth Argyle
|Liverpool
|23
|McCormick
|1
|Karius
|18
|Threlkeld
|66
|Alexander-Arnold
|4
|Songo'o
|12
|Gomez
|15
|Bradley
|21
|Lucas Leiva
|16
|Purrington
|18
|Moreno
|10
|Carey
|53
|Ejaria
|24
|Fox
|35
|Stewart
|11
|Donaldson
|10
|Coutinho
|14
|Jervis
|58
|Woodburn
|26
|Garita
|27
|Origi
|8
|Slew
|15
|Sturridge
|wisselspelers
|3
|Sawyer
|17
|Klavan
|5
|Bulvitis
|22
|Mignolet
|20
|Rooney
|49
|Williams
|21
|Dorel
|54
|Ojo
|27
|Tanner
|56
|Randall
|30
|Fletcher
|59
|Wilson
|32
|Rose
|61
|Alves
|trainer
|Derek Adams
|Jürgen Klopp