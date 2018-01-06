- Fleetwood Town
- 0
-
- Leicester City
- 0
-
- einde
- @PapaJohnsUK
Chris Neal krijgt binnenkort een toren pizza van 1,86 meter.
Fleetwood-doelman houdt de 0 tegen Leicester en krijgt zo zijn lengte in pizza
Het kleine Fleetwood Town is de ex-club van Leicester City-spits Jamie Vardy. Een terugkeer door de grote poort was de Engelse international niet gegund, want Vardy was niet fit genoeg om te spelen.
Zo ging alle aandacht naar Fleetwood-doelman Chris Neal. Die was door Papa John's, het pizzamerk dat de derdeklasser sponsort, zijn lengte in pizza beloofd als hij de 0 zou kunnen houden tegen Leicester City.
Uiteindelijk hoefde Neal geen buitenaardse saves te verrichten om dat doel te bewerkstelligen. Leicester speelde een povere partij en mocht zelfs nog blij zijn dat het een replay uit de brand kon slepen.
We’ve teamed up to sponsor @FTFC this weekend for their match against @LCFC! Have you got a friend that thinks they could take on Chris Neal? pic.twitter.com/GenQYioQXD— Papa John's UK (@PapaJohnsUK) 5 januari 2018
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
- Einde 15:35 ◀
- Islam Slimani uit Kelechi Iheanacho in Leicester City 81' ◀
- Wes Burns uit Conor McAleny in Fleetwood Town 70' ◀
- Adrien Silva uit Shinji Okazaki in Leicester City 58' ◀
- Harvey Barnes uit Marc Albrighton in Leicester City 58' ◀
- Start tweede helft 14:48 ◀
- Rust 14:33 ◀
- Ashley Eastham uit Nathan Pond in Fleetwood Town 16' ◀
- Start eerste helft 13:46 ◀
- Opstelling Leicester City Eldin Jakupovic, Daniel Amartey, Aleksandar Dragovic, Yohan Benalouane, Ben Chilwell, Andy King, Adrien Silva, Matty James, Demarai Gray, Islam Slimani, Harvey Barnes ◀
- Opstelling Fleetwood Town Chris Neal, Lewie Coyle, Ashley Eastham, Cian Bolger, Amari'i Bell, Markus Schwabl, Kyle Dempsey, George Glendon, Wes Burns, Devante Cole, Ashley Hunter ◀
FA Cup | Derde ronde <
|Tottenham Hotspur
|07/01
|AFC Wimbledon
|Middlesbrough
|2-0
|Sunderland
|Fleetwood Town
|0-0
|Leicester City
|Blackburn Rovers
|0-1
|Hull City
|Cardiff City
|0-0
|Mansfield Town
|Manchester City
|4-1
|Burnley
|Shrewsbury Town
|07/01
|West Ham United
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|0-0
|Swansea City
|Stevenage
|0-0
|Reading
|Ipswich Town
|0-1
|Sheffield United
|Watford
|3-0
|Bristol City
|Birmingham City
|1-0
|Burton Albion
|Liverpool
|2-1
|Everton
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|08/01
|Crystal Palace
|Aston Villa
|1-3
|Peterborough United
|Bournemouth
|2-2
|Wigan Athletic
|Coventry City
|2-1
|Stoke City
|Newport County
|07/01
|Leeds United
|Bolton Wanderers
|1-2
|Huddersfield Town
|Yeovil Town
|2-0
|Bradford City
|Nottingham Forest
|07/01
|Arsenal
|Brentford
|0-1
|Notts County
|Queens Park Rangers
|0-1
|Milton Keynes Dons
|Manchester United
|2-0
|Derby County
|Exeter City
|0-2
|West Bromwich Albion
|Doncaster Rovers
|0-1
|Rochdale
|Newcastle United
|3-1
|Luton Town
|Millwall
|4-1
|Barnsley
|Fulham
|0-1
|Southampton
|Wycombe Wanderers
|1-5
|Preston North End
|Norwich City
|0-0
|Chelsea
|Carlisle United
|0-0
|Sheffield Wednesday
Matchinfo
|Fleetwood Town
|Leicester City
|1
|C. Neal
|17
|Jakupovic
|2
|Coyle
|18
|Amartey
|5
|Eastham
|16
|Dragovic
|12
|Bolger
|29
|Benalouane
|3
|Bell
|3
|Chilwell
|23
|Schwabl
|10
|King
|8
|Dempsey
|14
|Ad. Silva
|18
|Glendon
|22
|James
|9
|Burns
|7
|Gray
|44
|Cole
|19
|Slimani
|22
|Hunter
|32
|Barnes
|wisselspelers
|6
|Pond
|11
|Albrighton
|10
|McAleny
|20
|Okazaki
|7
|Hiwula
|8
|Iheanacho
|19
|Jones
|12
|Hamer
|21
|Cairns
|15
|Maguire
|27
|Biggins
|25
|Ndidi
|28
|Sowerby
|38
|Choudhury
|trainer
|Uwe Rösler
|Claude Puel