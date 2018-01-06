Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Fleetwood Town
Chris Neal krijgt binnenkort een toren pizza van 1,86 meter.

Fleetwood-doelman houdt de 0 tegen Leicester en krijgt zo zijn lengte in pizza

za 06/01/2018 - 15:37 De Engelse derdeklasser Fleetwood Town is erin geslaagd een replay af te dwingen tegen Leicester City in de FA Cup. Voor doelman Chris Neal hing er nog een extra beloning aan de 0-0.

Het kleine Fleetwood Town is de ex-club van Leicester City-spits Jamie Vardy. Een terugkeer door de grote poort was de Engelse international niet gegund, want Vardy was niet fit genoeg om te spelen.

Zo ging alle aandacht naar Fleetwood-doelman Chris Neal. Die was door Papa John's, het pizzamerk dat de derdeklasser sponsort, zijn lengte in pizza beloofd als hij de 0 zou kunnen houden tegen Leicester City.

Uiteindelijk hoefde Neal geen buitenaardse saves te verrichten om dat doel te bewerkstelligen. Leicester speelde een povere partij en mocht zelfs nog blij zijn dat het een replay uit de brand kon slepen.

Fase per fase • live berichtgeving

  • Einde 15:35
  • Islam Slimani uit Kelechi Iheanacho in Leicester City 81'
  • Wes Burns uit Conor McAleny in Fleetwood Town 70'
  • Adrien Silva uit Shinji Okazaki in Leicester City 58'
  • Harvey Barnes uit Marc Albrighton in Leicester City 58'
  • Start tweede helft 14:48
  • Rust 14:33
  • Ashley Eastham uit Nathan Pond in Fleetwood Town 16'
  • Start eerste helft 13:46
  • Opstelling Leicester City Eldin Jakupovic, Daniel Amartey, Aleksandar Dragovic, Yohan Benalouane, Ben Chilwell, Andy King, Adrien Silva, Matty James, Demarai Gray, Islam Slimani, Harvey Barnes
  • Opstelling Fleetwood Town Chris Neal, Lewie Coyle, Ashley Eastham, Cian Bolger, Amari'i Bell, Markus Schwabl, Kyle Dempsey, George Glendon, Wes Burns, Devante Cole, Ashley Hunter
 

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Simon Hooper
  • stadion: Highbury Stadium
  • toeschouwers: 5001
Fleetwood Town Leicester City
1 C. Neal 17 Jakupovic
2 Coyle 18 Amartey
5 Eastham 16 Dragovic
12 Bolger 29 Benalouane
3 Bell 3 Chilwell
23 Schwabl 10 King
8 Dempsey 14 Ad. Silva
18 Glendon 22 James
9 Burns 7 Gray
44 Cole 19 Slimani
22 Hunter 32 Barnes
wisselspelers
6 Pond 11 Albrighton
10 McAleny 20 Okazaki
7 Hiwula 8 Iheanacho
19 Jones 12 Hamer
21 Cairns 15 Maguire
27 Biggins 25 Ndidi
28 Sowerby 38 Choudhury
trainer
  Uwe Rösler   Claude Puel