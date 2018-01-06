Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Norwich City
0
Logo ${match.awayTeam.name} Chelsea
0
einde
FA Cup - Derde ronde 06/01/2018 18:30
  • Michy Batshuayi bkon niet scoren.

Batshuayi en Musonda grijpen hun kans niet in de FA Cup

za 06/01/2018 - 20:25 Chelsea heeft in de de derde ronde van de FA Cup niet kunnen afrekenen met tweedeklasser Norwich City. Hazard en Courtois waren er niet bij, de andere Belgen konden niet schitteren. Batshuayi kreeg een kans in de basis, maar scoorde niet. Musonda viel 10 minuten voor tijd in. Het zal voor Chelsea nu in een replay moeten gebeuren.

Chelsea-trainer Antonio Conte maakte zich blijkbaar niet al te veel zorgen over de trip naar Norwich City. Hij liet enkele sterkhouders, zoals Eden Hazard, Thibaut Courtois en N'Golo Kanté,  in Londen. Daar had hij naar een erbarmelijke eerste helft ongetwijfeld al spijt van.

Batshuayi, die in de Premier League zo goed als geen speelkansen krijgt, vergat ook nu indruk te maken op zijn trainer. De Belgische spits kon eigenlijk geen enkele keer echt dreigen. Norwich kreeg steeds meer vertrouwen, maar ook de thuisploeg werd bijna nooit echt gevaarlijk. Caballero beleefde dus een rustige avond in doel.

In het slot van de partij kreeg ook Charly Musonda nog wat minuten, maar het mocht niet meer baten. Een afstandsschot van Zappacosta in de laatste minuut had Chelsea nog een onverdiende zege kunnen bezorgen, maar Norwich hield stand. De ploeg van Conte zal dus nog een replay in de al bomvolle kalender moeten schrijven.

Fase per fase • live berichtgeving

  • Einde 20:23
  • Pedro uit Dujon Sterling in Chelsea 90'
  • Alex Pritchard uit Yanic Wildschut in Norwich City 88'
  • Alexander Tettey  Norwich City  87'
  • Josh Murphy uit Nélson Oliveira in Norwich City 84'
  • Kenedy uit Charly Musonda in Chelsea 79'
  • Grant Hanley  Norwich City  77'
  • Michy Batshuayi uit Álvaro Morata in Chelsea 75'
  • Gary Cahill  Chelsea  63'
  • Start tweede helft 19:35
  • Rust 19:18
  • David Luiz  Chelsea  42'
  • Start eerste helft 18:30
  • Opstelling Chelsea Willy Caballero, Antonio Rüdiger, David Luiz, Gary Cahill, Davide Zappacosta, Tiemoué Bakayoko, Danny Drinkwater, Kenedy, Willian, Michy Batshuayi, Pedro
  • Opstelling Norwich City Angus Gunn, Christoph Zimmermann, Timm Klose, Grant Hanley, Ivo Pinto, Tom Trybull, Alexander Tettey, Jamal Lewis, Alex Pritchard, James Maddison, Josh Murphy
 

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Stuart Attwell
  • stadion: Carrow Road
  • toeschouwers: 23598
Norwich City Chelsea
1 Gunn 1 Caballero
6 Zimmermann 2 Rüdiger
15 Klose 30 David Luiz
31 Hanley 24 Cahill
2 Pinto 21 Zappacosta
19 Trybull 14 Bakayoko
27 Tettey 6 Drinkwater
26 Lewis 16 Kenedy
21 Pritchard 22 Willian
23 Maddison 23 Batshuayi
11 Murphy 11 Pedro
wisselspelers
9 Oliveira 9 Morata
17 Wildschut 17 Musonda
3 Husband 66 Sterling
8 M. Vrancic 35 Clarke-Salter
12 Watkins 37 Eduardo
14 Hoolahan 44 Ampadu
33 McGovern 70 Hudson-Odoi
trainer
  Daniel Farke   Antonio Conte