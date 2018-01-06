- Norwich City
- 0
-
- Chelsea
- 0
-
- einde
Michy Batshuayi bkon niet scoren.
Batshuayi en Musonda grijpen hun kans niet in de FA Cup
Chelsea-trainer Antonio Conte maakte zich blijkbaar niet al te veel zorgen over de trip naar Norwich City. Hij liet enkele sterkhouders, zoals Eden Hazard, Thibaut Courtois en N'Golo Kanté, in Londen. Daar had hij naar een erbarmelijke eerste helft ongetwijfeld al spijt van.
Batshuayi, die in de Premier League zo goed als geen speelkansen krijgt, vergat ook nu indruk te maken op zijn trainer. De Belgische spits kon eigenlijk geen enkele keer echt dreigen. Norwich kreeg steeds meer vertrouwen, maar ook de thuisploeg werd bijna nooit echt gevaarlijk. Caballero beleefde dus een rustige avond in doel.
In het slot van de partij kreeg ook Charly Musonda nog wat minuten, maar het mocht niet meer baten. Een afstandsschot van Zappacosta in de laatste minuut had Chelsea nog een onverdiende zege kunnen bezorgen, maar Norwich hield stand. De ploeg van Conte zal dus nog een replay in de al bomvolle kalender moeten schrijven.
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
- Einde 20:23 ◀
- Pedro uit Dujon Sterling in Chelsea 90' ◀
- Alex Pritchard uit Yanic Wildschut in Norwich City 88' ◀
- Alexander Tettey Norwich City 87' ◀
- Josh Murphy uit Nélson Oliveira in Norwich City 84' ◀
- Kenedy uit Charly Musonda in Chelsea 79' ◀
- Grant Hanley Norwich City 77' ◀
- Michy Batshuayi uit Álvaro Morata in Chelsea 75' ◀
- Gary Cahill Chelsea 63' ◀
- Start tweede helft 19:35 ◀
- Rust 19:18 ◀
- David Luiz Chelsea 42' ◀
- Start eerste helft 18:30 ◀
- Opstelling Chelsea Willy Caballero, Antonio Rüdiger, David Luiz, Gary Cahill, Davide Zappacosta, Tiemoué Bakayoko, Danny Drinkwater, Kenedy, Willian, Michy Batshuayi, Pedro ◀
- Opstelling Norwich City Angus Gunn, Christoph Zimmermann, Timm Klose, Grant Hanley, Ivo Pinto, Tom Trybull, Alexander Tettey, Jamal Lewis, Alex Pritchard, James Maddison, Josh Murphy ◀
