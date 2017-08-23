Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} AEK
Logo ${match.awayTeam.name} Club Brugge
24/08
heenwedstrijd 0-0
Europa League - Play-off (terug) 24/08/2017 20:00
  De spelers van Club Brugge zetten koers richting Griekenland.

De spelers van Club Brugge zetten koers richting Griekenland.

    Diaby: "We willen de match winnen, uiteraard" Donderdagavond speelt Club Brugge in Griekenland voor een ticket in de Europa League. Tegenstander is AEK Athene.
    13:56
  • We willen de match winnen uiteraard. Met de 0-0 uit de heenwedstrijd is alles mogelijk. Ik vind het geen gevaarlijke situatie. Het blijft voetbal. We moeten gewoon plezier maken en spelen. Club Brugge-aanvaller Abdoulay Diaby 13:50

  • Abdoulay Diaby en Stefano Denswil
    13:49

  • Jelle Vossen
    13:48

  • Club Brugge-coach Ivan Leko
    13:48

  • Timmy Simons
    13:48
  • Club naar Griekenland Club Brugge is vanochtend vanuit Oostende naar Griekenland vertrokken voor de laatste voorronde van de Europa League. Blauw-zwart neemt het morgen in Athene op tegen AEK. De heenmatch eindigde op 0-0. 13:47
  • vooraf 13:46
 

