- 24/08
- heenwedstrijd 0-0
Europa League - Play-off (terug) 24/08/2017 20:00
De spelers van Club Brugge zetten koers richting Griekenland.
01 / 01
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
VRTDiaby: "We willen de match winnen, uiteraard" Donderdagavond speelt Club Brugge in Griekenland voor een ticket in de Europa League. Tegenstander is AEK Athene.13:56 ◀
- We willen de match winnen uiteraard. Met de 0-0 uit de heenwedstrijd is alles mogelijk. Ik vind het geen gevaarlijke situatie. Het blijft voetbal. We moeten gewoon plezier maken en spelen. Club Brugge-aanvaller Abdoulay Diaby 13:50 ◀
Abdoulay Diaby en Stefano Denswil
Jelle Vossen
Club Brugge-coach Ivan Leko
Timmy Simons
- Club naar Griekenland Club Brugge is vanochtend vanuit Oostende naar Griekenland vertrokken voor de laatste voorronde van de Europa League. Blauw-zwart neemt het morgen in Athene op tegen AEK. De heenmatch eindigde op 0-0. 13:47 ◀
