- Manchester United
- …
-
- Anderlecht
- …
-
- 21:05
- heenwedstrijd 1-1
Europa League - kwartfinales (terug) 20/04/2017 21:05
Dendoncker scoorde in de heenwedstrijd de 1-1.
- <
- >
01 / 01
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
- 16:13 ◀
-
VRTAnderlecht kan stunten tegen United in de Europa League, maar landstitel primeert15:43 ◀
-
VRTManchester United vreest Anderlecht niet voor de return in de EL15:42 ◀
-
VRTAppiah: "Elke kans die we krijgen moeten we benutten"15:41 ◀
-
VRTWeiler: "Ons spel moet morgen perfect zijn"15:41 ◀
- 15:40 ◀
-
Matchday! ⚽️ Come on you Mauves! 💪 Retweet & like to support the team! 💜 #RSCA #COYM #UEL #MUFCAND pic.twitter.com/jo9pjGeDAB— RSC Anderlecht (@rscanderlecht) 20 april 2017
- 15:16 ◀
- Anderlecht staat voor een zware opdracht Anderlecht moet op het veld van Manchester United vol voor de overwinning gaan als het wil doorstoten naar de halve finale van de Europa League. Met de 1-1-stand van de heenwedstrijd heeft United de beste papieren voor de halve finale. Kan Anderlecht verrassen? Volg het hier live, vanavond om 21.05u! 15:15 ◀
- Vooraf 15:11 ◀
- Opstelling Anderlecht Rubén Martínez, Dennis Appiah, Uroš Spajic, Bram Nuytinck, Ivan Obradovic, Alexandru Chipciu, Leander Dendoncker, Nicolae Stanciu, Youri Tielemans, Frank Acheampong, Isaac Thelin ◀
- Opstelling Manchester United Sergio Romero, Antonio Valencia, Eric Bailly, Marcos Rojo, Matteo Darmian, Ander Herrera, Michael Carrick, Paul Pogba, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Marcus Rashford ◀
Europa League | kwartfinales (terug) <
|Manchester United
|21:05
|Anderlecht
|Racing Genk
|21:05
|Celta de Vigo
|FC Schalke 04
|21:05
|Ajax
|Besiktas
|21:05
|Olympique Lyon
Matchinfo
|Manchester United
|Anderlecht
|20
|Romero
|30
|Martínez
|25
|A. Valencia
|12
|Appiah
|3
|Bailly
|5
|Spajic
|5
|Rojo
|14
|Nuytinck
|36
|Darmian
|37
|Obradovic
|21
|Herrera
|11
|Chipciu
|16
|Carrick
|32
|Dendoncker
|6
|Pogba
|73
|Stanciu
|22
|Mkhitaryan
|31
|Tielemans
|9
|Ibrahimovic
|18
|Acheampong
|19
|Rashford
|24
|Thelin
|trainer
|José Mourinho
|René Weiler
groep A
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Fenerbahçe
|6
|4
|1
|1
|8
|6
|2
|13
|2
|Manchester United
|6
|4
|2
|0
|12
|4
|8
|12
|3
|Feyenoord
|6
|2
|3
|1
|3
|7
|-4
|7
|4
|Zarya Luhansk
|6
|0
|4
|2
|2
|8
|-6
|2
Groep B
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|APOEL Nicosia
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|6
|2
|12
|2
|Olympiakos Piraeus
|6
|2
|2
|2
|7
|6
|1
|8
|3
|BSC Young Boys
|6
|2
|2
|2
|7
|4
|3
|8
|4
|FC Astana
|6
|1
|3
|2
|5
|11
|-6
|5
Groep C
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|AS Saint-Etienne
|6
|3
|0
|3
|8
|5
|3
|12
|2
|Anderlecht
|6
|3
|1
|2
|16
|8
|8
|11
|3
|1. FSV Mainz 05
|6
|2
|1
|3
|8
|10
|-2
|9
|4
|FK Qabala
|6
|0
|6
|0
|5
|14
|-9
|0
Groep D
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|FC Zenit
|6
|5
|1
|0
|17
|8
|9
|15
|2
|AZ
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|10
|-4
|8
|3
|Maccabi Tel Aviv
|6
|2
|3
|1
|7
|9
|-2
|7
|4
|Dundalk
|6
|1
|4
|1
|5
|8
|-3
|4
Groep E
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|AS Roma
|6
|3
|0
|3
|16
|7
|9
|12
|2
|Astra Giurgiu
|6
|2
|2
|2
|7
|10
|-3
|8
|3
|Viktoria Plzen
|6
|1
|2
|3
|7
|10
|-3
|6
|4
|Austria Wien
|6
|1
|3
|2
|11
|14
|-3
|5
Groep F
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Racing Genk
|6
|4
|2
|0
|13
|9
|4
|12
|2
|Athletic Club
|6
|3
|2
|1
|10
|11
|-1
|10
|3
|Rapid Wien
|6
|1
|2
|3
|7
|8
|-1
|6
|4
|Sassuolo
|6
|1
|3
|2
|9
|11
|-2
|5
Groep G
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Ajax
|6
|4
|0
|2
|11
|6
|5
|14
|2
|Celta de Vigo
|6
|2
|1
|3
|10
|7
|3
|9
|3
|Standard
|6
|1
|1
|4
|8
|6
|2
|7
|4
|Panathinaikos
|6
|0
|5
|1
|3
|13
|-10
|1
Groep H
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|6
|6
|0
|0
|21
|5
|16
|18
|2
|AA Gent
|6
|2
|2
|2
|9
|13
|-4
|8
|3
|Sporting Braga
|6
|1
|2
|3
|9
|11
|-2
|6
|4
|Atiker Konyaspor
|6
|0
|5
|1
|2
|12
|-10
|1
Groep I
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|FC Schalke 04
|6
|5
|1
|0
|9
|3
|6
|15
|2
|FK Krasnodar
|6
|2
|3
|1
|8
|8
|0
|7
|3
|Red Bull Salzburg
|6
|2
|3
|1
|6
|6
|0
|7
|4
|OGC Nice
|6
|2
|4
|0
|5
|11
|-6
|6
Groep J
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Fiorentina
|6
|4
|1
|1
|15
|6
|9
|13
|2
|PAOK Saloniki
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|6
|1
|10
|3
|Qarabag Agdam
|6
|2
|3
|1
|7
|12
|-5
|7
|4
|Slovan Liberec
|6
|1
|4
|1
|7
|12
|-5
|4
Groep K
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Sparta Praag
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|6
|2
|12
|2
|Hapoel Beer Sheva
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|6
|0
|8
|3
|Southampton
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|4
|2
|8
|4
|Internazionale
|6
|2
|4
|0
|7
|11
|-4
|6
Groep L
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Osmanlispor
|6
|3
|2
|1
|10
|7
|3
|10
|2
|Villarreal CF
|6
|2
|1
|3
|9
|8
|1
|9
|3
|FC Zürich
|6
|1
|2
|3
|5
|7
|-2
|6
|4
|Steaua Boekarest
|6
|1
|2
|3
|5
|7
|-2
|6