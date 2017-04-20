Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Manchester United
Logo ${match.awayTeam.name} Anderlecht
21:05
heenwedstrijd 1-1
Europa League - kwartfinales (terug) 20/04/2017 21:05
  • Dendoncker scoorde in de heenwedstrijd de 1-1.

Dendoncker scoorde in de heenwedstrijd de 1-1.

Fase per fase • live berichtgeving

 

Europa League  |  kwartfinales (terug)

Manchester United 21:05 Anderlecht
Racing Genk 21:05 Celta de Vigo
FC Schalke 04 21:05 Ajax
Besiktas 21:05 Olympique Lyon

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Alberto Undiano Mallenco
  • stadion: Old Trafford
Manchester United Anderlecht
20 Romero 30 Martínez
25 A. Valencia 12 Appiah
3 Bailly 5 Spajic
5 Rojo 14 Nuytinck
36 Darmian 37 Obradovic
21 Herrera 11 Chipciu
16 Carrick 32 Dendoncker
6 Pogba 73 Stanciu
22 Mkhitaryan 31 Tielemans
9 Ibrahimovic 18 Acheampong
19 Rashford 24 Thelin
trainer
  José Mourinho   René Weiler

groep A

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Fenerbahçe 6 4 1 1 8 6 2 13
2 Manchester United 6 4 2 0 12 4 8 12
3 Feyenoord 6 2 3 1 3 7 -4 7
4 Zarya Luhansk 6 0 4 2 2 8 -6 2

Groep B

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 APOEL Nicosia 6 4 2 0 8 6 2 12
2 Olympiakos Piraeus 6 2 2 2 7 6 1 8
3 BSC Young Boys 6 2 2 2 7 4 3 8
4 FC Astana 6 1 3 2 5 11 -6 5

Groep C

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 AS Saint-Etienne 6 3 0 3 8 5 3 12
2 Anderlecht 6 3 1 2 16 8 8 11
3 1. FSV Mainz 05 6 2 1 3 8 10 -2 9
4 FK Qabala 6 0 6 0 5 14 -9 0

Groep D

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 FC Zenit 6 5 1 0 17 8 9 15
2 AZ 6 2 2 2 6 10 -4 8
3 Maccabi Tel Aviv 6 2 3 1 7 9 -2 7
4 Dundalk 6 1 4 1 5 8 -3 4

Groep E

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 AS Roma 6 3 0 3 16 7 9 12
2 Astra Giurgiu 6 2 2 2 7 10 -3 8
3 Viktoria Plzen 6 1 2 3 7 10 -3 6
4 Austria Wien 6 1 3 2 11 14 -3 5

Groep F

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Racing Genk 6 4 2 0 13 9 4 12
2 Athletic Club 6 3 2 1 10 11 -1 10
3 Rapid Wien 6 1 2 3 7 8 -1 6
4 Sassuolo 6 1 3 2 9 11 -2 5

Groep G

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Ajax 6 4 0 2 11 6 5 14
2 Celta de Vigo 6 2 1 3 10 7 3 9
3 Standard 6 1 1 4 8 6 2 7
4 Panathinaikos 6 0 5 1 3 13 -10 1

Groep H

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Shakhtar Donetsk 6 6 0 0 21 5 16 18
2 AA Gent 6 2 2 2 9 13 -4 8
3 Sporting Braga 6 1 2 3 9 11 -2 6
4 Atiker Konyaspor 6 0 5 1 2 12 -10 1

Groep I

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 FC Schalke 04 6 5 1 0 9 3 6 15
2 FK Krasnodar 6 2 3 1 8 8 0 7
3 Red Bull Salzburg 6 2 3 1 6 6 0 7
4 OGC Nice 6 2 4 0 5 11 -6 6

Groep J

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Fiorentina 6 4 1 1 15 6 9 13
2 PAOK Saloniki 6 3 2 1 7 6 1 10
3 Qarabag Agdam 6 2 3 1 7 12 -5 7
4 Slovan Liberec 6 1 4 1 7 12 -5 4

Groep K

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Sparta Praag 6 4 2 0 8 6 2 12
2 Hapoel Beer Sheva 6 2 2 2 6 6 0 8
3 Southampton 6 2 2 2 6 4 2 8
4 Internazionale 6 2 4 0 7 11 -4 6

Groep L

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Osmanlispor 6 3 2 1 10 7 3 10
2 Villarreal CF 6 2 1 3 9 8 1 9
3 FC Zürich 6 1 2 3 5 7 -2 6
4 Steaua Boekarest 6 1 2 3 5 7 -2 6