- Celta de Vigo
- …
-
- Manchester United
- …
-
- 21:05
Europa League - Halve finales (heen) 04/05/2017 21:05
Celta knikkerde Genk eruit in de kwartfinales.
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
-
Pogba keert vanavond terug uit blessure bij United:17:25 ◀
Paul Pogba has completed more passes (779) than any other player in the Europa League this season. pic.twitter.com/dAOMuVN9rz— Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 4, 2017
- Enkele interessante statistieken... Celta verloor geen enkele van zijn laatste 5 Europese wedstrijden (4 zeges, 1 draw). De Spanjaarden hielden van de 6 thuiswedstrijden in Europa wel maar 1x het eigen net schoon. United verloor dan weer geen enkele van zijn laatste 8 Europese wedstrijden (6 zeges, 2 draws) en incasseerde daarin 5x geen tegentreffer. 16:43 ◀
- Mourinho heeft goede herinneringen aan Celta José Mourinho nam het als coach van Real Madrid al twee keer op tegen Celta de Vigo. Twee keer won Real Madrid (1-2 in Vigo, 2-0 thuis). Superster Cristiano Ronaldo - wie anders? - scoorde 3 van de 4 doelpunten. 16:33 ◀
-
0 - @ManUtd haven't won any of the last six games against a Spanish side beyond the group stages in European competition (D1 L5). @RCCelta. pic.twitter.com/mYfgwv864S— OptaJose (@OptaJose) May 4, 2017
-
📽️ Season 8, episode 13— UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) 4 mei 2017
Featuring, for the first time...
🔵 Celta and Man. United 🔴#MayTheFourthBeWithYou #StarWarsDay #UEL pic.twitter.com/2g2pzVfJdt
- Geschiedenis Voor Celta de Vigo wordt het vanavond hoe dan ook een historische avond. De Spaanse club stond nog nooit eerder in een Europese halve finale. Ook in de eigen competitie kon de club nog nooit een beker mee naar huis nemen. 14:59 ◀
- Dit is de enige competitie die United nog niet gewonnen heeft. Het zou leuk zijn om te kunnen zeggen dat deze club alles al eens gewonnen heeft. José Mourinho 14:58 ◀
- Goed nieuws voor José Mourinho. De Portugese trainer kan vanavond opnieuw rekenen op enkele sterkhouders. Paul Pogba, Phil Jones en Chris Smalling zijn allemaal weer fit na een blessure. "De Europa League wint voor ons alleen maar aan belang. Het is dus fijn dat ik weer meer opties heb." 14:55 ◀
- Live De wedstrijd is vanavond ook live te volgen op Canvas. Karl Vannieuwkerke en zijn gasten Gert Verheyen en Geert De Vlieger beginnen eraan om 20.40 uur. Uw commentator voor vanavond is Frank Raes. 14:53 ◀
-
Two games away from the #UEL final! pic.twitter.com/4Q6B5OVbvK— Manchester United (@ManUtd) 4 mei 2017
- Celta versus United In de halve finales van de Europa League bikkelen Celta de Vigo en Manchester United om een plaatsje in de finale. Daarmee treffen de boemannen van de twee Belgische ploegen in de kwartfinales elkaar. De Spanjaarden spelen eerst thuis. Aftrap om 21.05 uur. 14:35 ◀
- Vooraf 14:34 ◀
- Opstelling Manchester United Sergio Romero, Antonio Valencia, Eric Bailly, Daley Blind, Matteo Darmian, Jesse Lingard, Ander Herrera, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford ◀
- Opstelling Celta de Vigo Sergio Álvarez, Hugo Mallo, Gustavo Cabral, Andreu Fontàs, Jonny Castro, Iago Aspas, Pablo Hernández, Daniel Wass, Nemanja Radoja, Pione Sisto, John Guidetti ◀
Europa League | Halve finales (heen) < >
|Ajax
|4-1
|Olympique Lyon
|Celta de Vigo
|21:05
|Manchester United
Matchinfo
|Celta de Vigo
|Manchester United
|1
|Álvarez
|20
|Romero
|2
|Hugo Mallo
|25
|A. Valencia
|22
|Cabral
|3
|Bailly
|3
|Fontàs
|17
|Blind
|19
|Castro
|36
|Darmian
|10
|Aspas
|14
|Lingard
|8
|Hernández
|21
|Herrera
|18
|Wass
|22
|Mkhitaryan
|6
|Radoja
|6
|Pogba
|11
|Sisto
|11
|Martial
|9
|Guidetti
|19
|Rashford
|trainer
|Eduardo Berizzo
|José Mourinho
groep A
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Fenerbahçe
|6
|4
|1
|1
|8
|6
|2
|13
|2
|Manchester United
|6
|4
|2
|0
|12
|4
|8
|12
|3
|Feyenoord
|6
|2
|3
|1
|3
|7
|-4
|7
|4
|Zarya Luhansk
|6
|0
|4
|2
|2
|8
|-6
|2
Groep B
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|APOEL Nicosia
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|6
|2
|12
|2
|Olympiakos Piraeus
|6
|2
|2
|2
|7
|6
|1
|8
|3
|BSC Young Boys
|6
|2
|2
|2
|7
|4
|3
|8
|4
|FC Astana
|6
|1
|3
|2
|5
|11
|-6
|5
Groep C
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|AS Saint-Etienne
|6
|3
|0
|3
|8
|5
|3
|12
|2
|Anderlecht
|6
|3
|1
|2
|16
|8
|8
|11
|3
|1. FSV Mainz 05
|6
|2
|1
|3
|8
|10
|-2
|9
|4
|FK Qabala
|6
|0
|6
|0
|5
|14
|-9
|0
Groep D
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|FC Zenit
|6
|5
|1
|0
|17
|8
|9
|15
|2
|AZ
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|10
|-4
|8
|3
|Maccabi Tel Aviv
|6
|2
|3
|1
|7
|9
|-2
|7
|4
|Dundalk
|6
|1
|4
|1
|5
|8
|-3
|4
Groep E
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|AS Roma
|6
|3
|0
|3
|16
|7
|9
|12
|2
|Astra Giurgiu
|6
|2
|2
|2
|7
|10
|-3
|8
|3
|Viktoria Plzen
|6
|1
|2
|3
|7
|10
|-3
|6
|4
|Austria Wien
|6
|1
|3
|2
|11
|14
|-3
|5
Groep F
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Racing Genk
|6
|4
|2
|0
|13
|9
|4
|12
|2
|Athletic Club
|6
|3
|2
|1
|10
|11
|-1
|10
|3
|Rapid Wien
|6
|1
|2
|3
|7
|8
|-1
|6
|4
|Sassuolo
|6
|1
|3
|2
|9
|11
|-2
|5
Groep G
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Ajax
|6
|4
|0
|2
|11
|6
|5
|14
|2
|Celta de Vigo
|6
|2
|1
|3
|10
|7
|3
|9
|3
|Standard
|6
|1
|1
|4
|8
|6
|2
|7
|4
|Panathinaikos
|6
|0
|5
|1
|3
|13
|-10
|1
Groep H
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|6
|6
|0
|0
|21
|5
|16
|18
|2
|AA Gent
|6
|2
|2
|2
|9
|13
|-4
|8
|3
|Sporting Braga
|6
|1
|2
|3
|9
|11
|-2
|6
|4
|Atiker Konyaspor
|6
|0
|5
|1
|2
|12
|-10
|1
Groep I
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|FC Schalke 04
|6
|5
|1
|0
|9
|3
|6
|15
|2
|FK Krasnodar
|6
|2
|3
|1
|8
|8
|0
|7
|3
|Red Bull Salzburg
|6
|2
|3
|1
|6
|6
|0
|7
|4
|OGC Nice
|6
|2
|4
|0
|5
|11
|-6
|6
Groep J
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Fiorentina
|6
|4
|1
|1
|15
|6
|9
|13
|2
|PAOK Saloniki
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|6
|1
|10
|3
|Qarabag Agdam
|6
|2
|3
|1
|7
|12
|-5
|7
|4
|Slovan Liberec
|6
|1
|4
|1
|7
|12
|-5
|4
Groep K
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Sparta Praag
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|6
|2
|12
|2
|Hapoel Beer Sheva
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|6
|0
|8
|3
|Southampton
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|4
|2
|8
|4
|Internazionale
|6
|2
|4
|0
|7
|11
|-4
|6
Groep L
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Osmanlispor
|6
|3
|2
|1
|10
|7
|3
|10
|2
|Villarreal CF
|6
|2
|1
|3
|9
|8
|1
|9
|3
|FC Zürich
|6
|1
|2
|3
|5
|7
|-2
|6
|4
|Steaua Boekarest
|6
|1
|2
|3
|5
|7
|-2
|6