- Anderlecht
- …
-
- APOEL Nicosia
- …
-
- 21:05
- heenwedstrijd 1-0
Europa League - 1/8e finales (terug) 16/03/2017 21:05
APOEL trainde woensdagavond in het Vanden Stock-stadion.
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
- "Het wordt niet makkelijk om de situatie hier nog om te draaien, maar we willen eerherstel. We zullen ons vol geven en proberen om ons alsnog te plaatsen. Daarvoor zullen we in elk geval meer kansen moeten creëren dan in de heenmatch." APOEL-coach Christiansen 09:15 ◀
-
Viert Andy Najar zijn verjaardag met de kwalificatie?09:11 ◀
Happy birthday @Andy_Najar1993 ! #RSCA pic.twitter.com/naF40CZAJr— RSC Anderlecht (@rscanderlecht) 16 maart 2017
- 09:11 ◀
-
.@SofianeHanni : "We willen de fans gelukkig maken" https://t.co/LGz5ceDJj2 #RSCA #COYM #UEL #ANDAPO pic.twitter.com/w9i4S8rONh— RSC Anderlecht (@rscanderlecht) 15 maart 2017
- 09:10 ◀
- Goeie uitgangspositie Anderlecht heeft vorige week al een optie genomen op de kwalificatie voor de achtste finales. Paars-wit won toen met 0-1 in Cyprus dankzij een doelpunt van Stanciu. 09:09 ◀
- 09:08 ◀
- Anderlecht-APOEL met livestream Anderlecht ontvangt vanavond APOEL in de terugmatch van de achtste finales in de Europa League. Volg de wedstrijd straks fase per fase en met livestream op deze pagina. De aftrap is om 21.05u. 09:07 ◀
- Vooraf 08:42 ◀
- Opstelling APOEL Nicosia Boy Waterman, Kostakis Artymatas, Georgios Merkis, Nicholas Ioannou, Roberto Lago, Giannis Gianniotas, Lorenzo Ebecilio, Roger Cañas, Vander, David Barral, Pieros Sotiriou ◀
- Opstelling Anderlecht Rubén Martínez, Andy Najar, Kara Mbodji, Bram Nuytinck, Ivan Obradovic, Alexandru Chipciu, Leander Dendoncker, Sofiane Hanni, Youri Tielemans, Frank Acheampong, Lukasz Teodorczyk ◀
Europa League | 1/8e finales (terug) <
|FK Krasnodar
|19:00
|Celta de Vigo
|Anderlecht
|21:05
|APOEL Nicosia
|Borussia Mönchengladbach
|21:05
|FC Schalke 04
|AS Roma
|21:05
|Olympique Lyon
|Manchester United
|21:05
|FK Rostov
|Besiktas
|19:00
|Olympiakos Piraeus
|Racing Genk
|19:00
|AA Gent
|Ajax
|21:05
|FC Kopenhagen
Matchinfo
|Anderlecht
|APOEL Nicosia
|30
|Martínez
|99
|Waterman
|7
|Najar
|4
|Artymatas
|4
|Mbodji
|30
|Merkis
|14
|Nuytinck
|44
|Ioannou
|37
|Obradovic
|3
|Roberto Lago
|11
|Chipciu
|70
|Gianniotas
|32
|Dendoncker
|6
|Ebecilio
|94
|Hanni
|80
|Cañas
|31
|Tielemans
|77
|Vander
|18
|Acheampong
|17
|Barral
|91
|Teodorczyk
|20
|Sotiriou
|trainer
|René Weiler
|Thomas Christiansen
groep A
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Fenerbahçe
|6
|4
|1
|1
|8
|6
|2
|13
|2
|Manchester United
|6
|4
|2
|0
|12
|4
|8
|12
|3
|Feyenoord
|6
|2
|3
|1
|3
|7
|-4
|7
|4
|Zarya Luhansk
|6
|0
|4
|2
|2
|8
|-6
|2
Groep B
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|APOEL Nicosia
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|6
|2
|12
|2
|Olympiakos Piraeus
|6
|2
|2
|2
|7
|6
|1
|8
|3
|BSC Young Boys
|6
|2
|2
|2
|7
|4
|3
|8
|4
|FC Astana
|6
|1
|3
|2
|5
|11
|-6
|5
Groep C
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|AS Saint-Etienne
|6
|3
|0
|3
|8
|5
|3
|12
|2
|Anderlecht
|6
|3
|1
|2
|16
|8
|8
|11
|3
|1. FSV Mainz 05
|6
|2
|1
|3
|8
|10
|-2
|9
|4
|FK Qabala
|6
|0
|6
|0
|5
|14
|-9
|0
Groep D
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|FC Zenit
|6
|5
|1
|0
|17
|8
|9
|15
|2
|AZ
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|10
|-4
|8
|3
|Maccabi Tel Aviv
|6
|2
|3
|1
|7
|9
|-2
|7
|4
|Dundalk
|6
|1
|4
|1
|5
|8
|-3
|4
Groep E
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|AS Roma
|6
|3
|0
|3
|16
|7
|9
|12
|2
|Astra Giurgiu
|6
|2
|2
|2
|7
|10
|-3
|8
|3
|Viktoria Plzen
|6
|1
|2
|3
|7
|10
|-3
|6
|4
|Austria Wien
|6
|1
|3
|2
|11
|14
|-3
|5
Groep F
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Racing Genk
|6
|4
|2
|0
|13
|9
|4
|12
|2
|Athletic Club
|6
|3
|2
|1
|10
|11
|-1
|10
|3
|Rapid Wien
|6
|1
|2
|3
|7
|8
|-1
|6
|4
|Sassuolo
|6
|1
|3
|2
|9
|11
|-2
|5
Groep G
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Ajax
|6
|4
|0
|2
|11
|6
|5
|14
|2
|Celta de Vigo
|6
|2
|1
|3
|10
|7
|3
|9
|3
|Standard
|6
|1
|1
|4
|8
|6
|2
|7
|4
|Panathinaikos
|6
|0
|5
|1
|3
|13
|-10
|1
Groep H
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|6
|6
|0
|0
|21
|5
|16
|18
|2
|AA Gent
|6
|2
|2
|2
|9
|13
|-4
|8
|3
|Sporting Braga
|6
|1
|2
|3
|9
|11
|-2
|6
|4
|Atiker Konyaspor
|6
|0
|5
|1
|2
|12
|-10
|1
Groep I
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|FC Schalke 04
|6
|5
|1
|0
|9
|3
|6
|15
|2
|FK Krasnodar
|6
|2
|3
|1
|8
|8
|0
|7
|3
|Red Bull Salzburg
|6
|2
|3
|1
|6
|6
|0
|7
|4
|OGC Nice
|6
|2
|4
|0
|5
|11
|-6
|6
Groep J
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Fiorentina
|6
|4
|1
|1
|15
|6
|9
|13
|2
|PAOK Saloniki
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|6
|1
|10
|3
|Qarabag Agdam
|6
|2
|3
|1
|7
|12
|-5
|7
|4
|Slovan Liberec
|6
|1
|4
|1
|7
|12
|-5
|4
Groep K
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Sparta Praag
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|6
|2
|12
|2
|Hapoel Beer Sheva
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|6
|0
|8
|3
|Southampton
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|4
|2
|8
|4
|Internazionale
|6
|2
|4
|0
|7
|11
|-4
|6
Groep L
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Osmanlispor
|6
|3
|2
|1
|10
|7
|3
|10
|2
|Villarreal CF
|6
|2
|1
|3
|9
|8
|1
|9
|3
|FC Zürich
|6
|1
|2
|3
|5
|7
|-2
|6
|4
|Steaua Boekarest
|6
|1
|2
|3
|5
|7
|-2
|6