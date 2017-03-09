- AA Gent
Europa League - Achtste finales (heen) 09/03/2017 21:05
Volgt vanavond een nieuw Gents feestje in Europa?
Gent en Genk spelen donderdag Belgische derby in de Europa League
"Botrammen met uuflakke, Gandaham en Tottenham" AA Gent heet Racing Genk alvast welkom met een kennismakingsfilmpje. Het promotiestukje van Gent kreeg een Limburgs jasje. Bekijk hieronder het ludieke aperitiefhapje van AA Gent.
-
AA Gent - Racing Genk Vergis u niet: AA Gent-Racing Genk is vanavond geen wedstrijd uit de Belgische competitie, maar wel uit de Europa League. De aftrap is om 21.05u: op deze pagina kunt u alles volgen met tekstupdates en livestream.
Vooraf
- Opstelling Racing Genk Mathew Ryan, Timothy Castagne, Jakub Brabec, Omar Colley, Jere Uronen, Sander Berge, Alejandro Pozuelo, Ruslan Malinovskiy, Jean-Paul Boëtius, Mbwana Aly Samatta, Siebe Schrijvers ◀
- Opstelling AA Gent Lovre Kalinic, Samuel Gigot, Stefan Mitrovic, Rami Gershon, Thomas Foket, Anderson Esiti, Thomas Matton, Kenny Saief, Samuel Kalu, Kalifa Coulibaly, Moses Simon ◀
Europa League | Achtste finales (heen) < >
|Celta de Vigo
|21:05
|FK Krasnodar
|APOEL Nicosia
|19:00
|Anderlecht
|FC Schalke 04
|21:05
|Borussia Mönchengladbach
|Olympique Lyon
|21:05
|AS Roma
|FK Rostov
|19:00
|Manchester United
|Olympiakos Piraeus
|21:05
|Besiktas
|AA Gent
|21:05
|Racing Genk
|FC Kopenhagen
|19:00
|Ajax
Matchinfo
|AA Gent
|Racing Genk
|91
|L. Kalinic
|70
|Ryan
|4
|Gigot
|41
|Castagne
|13
|Mitrovic
|2
|Brabec
|55
|Gershon
|4
|Colley
|32
|Foket
|21
|Uronen
|44
|Esiti
|27
|Berge
|8
|Matton
|24
|Pozuelo
|15
|Saief
|18
|Malinovskiy
|18
|Kalu
|9
|Boëtius
|7
|K. Coulibaly
|77
|Samatta
|27
|Simon
|22
|Schrijvers
|trainer
|Hein Vanhaezebrouck
|Albert Stuivenberg
groep A
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Fenerbahçe
|6
|4
|1
|1
|8
|6
|2
|13
|2
|Manchester United
|6
|4
|2
|0
|12
|4
|8
|12
|3
|Feyenoord
|6
|2
|3
|1
|3
|7
|-4
|7
|4
|Zarya Luhansk
|6
|0
|4
|2
|2
|8
|-6
|2
Groep B
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|APOEL Nicosia
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|6
|2
|12
|2
|Olympiakos Piraeus
|6
|2
|2
|2
|7
|6
|1
|8
|3
|BSC Young Boys
|6
|2
|2
|2
|7
|4
|3
|8
|4
|FC Astana
|6
|1
|3
|2
|5
|11
|-6
|5
Groep C
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|AS Saint-Etienne
|6
|3
|0
|3
|8
|5
|3
|12
|2
|Anderlecht
|6
|3
|1
|2
|16
|8
|8
|11
|3
|1. FSV Mainz 05
|6
|2
|1
|3
|8
|10
|-2
|9
|4
|FK Qabala
|6
|0
|6
|0
|5
|14
|-9
|0
Groep D
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|FC Zenit
|6
|5
|1
|0
|17
|8
|9
|15
|2
|AZ
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|10
|-4
|8
|3
|Maccabi Tel Aviv
|6
|2
|3
|1
|7
|9
|-2
|7
|4
|Dundalk
|6
|1
|4
|1
|5
|8
|-3
|4
Groep E
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|AS Roma
|6
|3
|0
|3
|16
|7
|9
|12
|2
|Astra Giurgiu
|6
|2
|2
|2
|7
|10
|-3
|8
|3
|Viktoria Plzen
|6
|1
|2
|3
|7
|10
|-3
|6
|4
|Austria Wien
|6
|1
|3
|2
|11
|14
|-3
|5
Groep F
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Racing Genk
|6
|4
|2
|0
|13
|9
|4
|12
|2
|Athletic Club
|6
|3
|2
|1
|10
|11
|-1
|10
|3
|Rapid Wien
|6
|1
|2
|3
|7
|8
|-1
|6
|4
|Sassuolo
|6
|1
|3
|2
|9
|11
|-2
|5
Groep G
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Ajax
|6
|4
|0
|2
|11
|6
|5
|14
|2
|Celta de Vigo
|6
|2
|1
|3
|10
|7
|3
|9
|3
|Standard
|6
|1
|1
|4
|8
|6
|2
|7
|4
|Panathinaikos
|6
|0
|5
|1
|3
|13
|-10
|1
Groep H
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|6
|6
|0
|0
|21
|5
|16
|18
|2
|AA Gent
|6
|2
|2
|2
|9
|13
|-4
|8
|3
|Sporting Braga
|6
|1
|2
|3
|9
|11
|-2
|6
|4
|Atiker Konyaspor
|6
|0
|5
|1
|2
|12
|-10
|1
Groep I
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|FC Schalke 04
|6
|5
|1
|0
|9
|3
|6
|15
|2
|FK Krasnodar
|6
|2
|3
|1
|8
|8
|0
|7
|3
|Red Bull Salzburg
|6
|2
|3
|1
|6
|6
|0
|7
|4
|OGC Nice
|6
|2
|4
|0
|5
|11
|-6
|6
Groep J
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Fiorentina
|6
|4
|1
|1
|15
|6
|9
|13
|2
|PAOK Saloniki
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|6
|1
|10
|3
|Qarabag Agdam
|6
|2
|3
|1
|7
|12
|-5
|7
|4
|Slovan Liberec
|6
|1
|4
|1
|7
|12
|-5
|4
Groep K
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Sparta Praag
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|6
|2
|12
|2
|Hapoel Beer Sheva
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|6
|0
|8
|3
|Southampton
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|4
|2
|8
|4
|Internazionale
|6
|2
|4
|0
|7
|11
|-4
|6
Groep L
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Osmanlispor
|6
|3
|2
|1
|10
|7
|3
|10
|2
|Villarreal CF
|6
|2
|1
|3
|9
|8
|1
|9
|3
|FC Zürich
|6
|1
|2
|3
|5
|7
|-2
|6
|4
|Steaua Boekarest
|6
|1
|2
|3
|5
|7
|-2
|6