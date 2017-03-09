Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} AA Gent
Racing Genk
21:05
Europa League - Achtste finales (heen) 09/03/2017 21:05
  Volgt vanavond een nieuw Gents feestje in Europa?

Fase per fase • live berichtgeving

  "Als je PO II moet spelen, dan speel je graag een Europese kwartfinale" Voor AA Gent staat zondag tegen KV Mechelen de "match van de waarheid" op het programma, maar morgenavond volgt al een Europese opwarmer.
15:45
    15:45
    Gent en Genk spelen donderdag Belgische derby in de Europa League
15:42
    15:42
  "Botrammen met uuflakke, Gandaham en Tottenham" AA Gent heet Racing Genk alvast welkom met een kennismakingsfilmpje. Het promotiestukje van Gent kreeg een Limburgs jasje. Bekijk hieronder het ludieke aperitiefhapje van AA Gent. 15:40
  • 15:40
  AA Gent - Racing Genk Vergis u niet: AA Gent-Racing Genk is vanavond geen wedstrijd uit de Belgische competitie, maar wel uit de Europa League. De aftrap is om 21.05u: op deze pagina kunt u alles volgen met tekstupdates en livestream. 15:38
  Vooraf 15:38
  • Opstelling Racing Genk Mathew Ryan, Timothy Castagne, Jakub Brabec, Omar Colley, Jere Uronen, Sander Berge, Alejandro Pozuelo, Ruslan Malinovskiy, Jean-Paul Boëtius, Mbwana Aly Samatta, Siebe Schrijvers
  • Opstelling AA Gent Lovre Kalinic, Samuel Gigot, Stefan Mitrovic, Rami Gershon, Thomas Foket, Anderson Esiti, Thomas Matton, Kenny Saief, Samuel Kalu, Kalifa Coulibaly, Moses Simon
 

Europa League  |  Achtste finales (heen)

Celta de Vigo 21:05 FK Krasnodar
APOEL Nicosia 19:00 Anderlecht
FC Schalke 04 21:05 Borussia Mönchengladbach
Olympique Lyon 21:05 AS Roma
FK Rostov 19:00 Manchester United
Olympiakos Piraeus 21:05 Besiktas
AA Gent 21:05 Racing Genk
FC Kopenhagen 19:00 Ajax

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Paolo Tagliavento
  • stadion: Ghelamco Arena
AA Gent Racing Genk
91 L. Kalinic 70 Ryan
4 Gigot 41 Castagne
13 Mitrovic 2 Brabec
55 Gershon 4 Colley
32 Foket 21 Uronen
44 Esiti 27 Berge
8 Matton 24 Pozuelo
15 Saief 18 Malinovskiy
18 Kalu 9 Boëtius
7 K. Coulibaly 77 Samatta
27 Simon 22 Schrijvers
trainer
  Hein Vanhaezebrouck   Albert Stuivenberg

