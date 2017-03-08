- APOEL Nicosia
- Anderlecht
- 09/03
Europa League - Achtste finales (heen) 09/03/2017 19:00
De spelers vertrokken vanmorgen in Zaventem.
- Youri Tielemans werd afgelopen weekend de trotse vader van een dochtertje, maar hij moet zijn kleine spruit nu al missen. De middenvelder stapte vanochtend samen met zijn ploegmaats op het vliegtuig met bestemming Cyprus. 09:43 ◀
VRTAnderlecht vertrek naar Cyprus voor Europa League09:43 ◀
- Anderlecht naar Cyprus Anderlecht trekt voor zijn heenwedstrijd in de achtste finales naar Cyprus. Paars-wit neemt het op tegen APOEL Nicosia, de ploeg van onder anderen ex-Rode Duivel Igor De Camargo. De match is donderdag live te volgen bij Sporza. Aftrap om 19 uur. 09:32 ◀
|Celta de Vigo
|09/03
|FK Krasnodar
|APOEL Nicosia
|09/03
|Anderlecht
|FC Schalke 04
|09/03
|Borussia Mönchengladbach
|Olympique Lyon
|09/03
|AS Roma
|FK Rostov
|09/03
|Manchester United
|Olympiakos Piraeus
|09/03
|Besiktas
|AA Gent
|09/03
|Racing Genk
|FC Kopenhagen
|09/03
|Ajax
Matchinfo
groep A
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Fenerbahçe
|6
|4
|1
|1
|8
|6
|2
|13
|2
|Manchester United
|6
|4
|2
|0
|12
|4
|8
|12
|3
|Feyenoord
|6
|2
|3
|1
|3
|7
|-4
|7
|4
|Zarya Luhansk
|6
|0
|4
|2
|2
|8
|-6
|2
Groep B
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|APOEL Nicosia
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|6
|2
|12
|2
|Olympiakos Piraeus
|6
|2
|2
|2
|7
|6
|1
|8
|3
|BSC Young Boys
|6
|2
|2
|2
|7
|4
|3
|8
|4
|FC Astana
|6
|1
|3
|2
|5
|11
|-6
|5
Groep C
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|AS Saint-Etienne
|6
|3
|0
|3
|8
|5
|3
|12
|2
|Anderlecht
|6
|3
|1
|2
|16
|8
|8
|11
|3
|1. FSV Mainz 05
|6
|2
|1
|3
|8
|10
|-2
|9
|4
|FK Qabala
|6
|0
|6
|0
|5
|14
|-9
|0
Groep D
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|FC Zenit
|6
|5
|1
|0
|17
|8
|9
|15
|2
|AZ
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|10
|-4
|8
|3
|Maccabi Tel Aviv
|6
|2
|3
|1
|7
|9
|-2
|7
|4
|Dundalk
|6
|1
|4
|1
|5
|8
|-3
|4
Groep E
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|AS Roma
|6
|3
|0
|3
|16
|7
|9
|12
|2
|Astra Giurgiu
|6
|2
|2
|2
|7
|10
|-3
|8
|3
|Viktoria Plzen
|6
|1
|2
|3
|7
|10
|-3
|6
|4
|Austria Wien
|6
|1
|3
|2
|11
|14
|-3
|5
Groep F
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Racing Genk
|6
|4
|2
|0
|13
|9
|4
|12
|2
|Athletic Club
|6
|3
|2
|1
|10
|11
|-1
|10
|3
|Rapid Wien
|6
|1
|2
|3
|7
|8
|-1
|6
|4
|Sassuolo
|6
|1
|3
|2
|9
|11
|-2
|5
Groep G
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Ajax
|6
|4
|0
|2
|11
|6
|5
|14
|2
|Celta de Vigo
|6
|2
|1
|3
|10
|7
|3
|9
|3
|Standard
|6
|1
|1
|4
|8
|6
|2
|7
|4
|Panathinaikos
|6
|0
|5
|1
|3
|13
|-10
|1
Groep H
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|6
|6
|0
|0
|21
|5
|16
|18
|2
|AA Gent
|6
|2
|2
|2
|9
|13
|-4
|8
|3
|Sporting Braga
|6
|1
|2
|3
|9
|11
|-2
|6
|4
|Atiker Konyaspor
|6
|0
|5
|1
|2
|12
|-10
|1
Groep I
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|FC Schalke 04
|6
|5
|1
|0
|9
|3
|6
|15
|2
|FK Krasnodar
|6
|2
|3
|1
|8
|8
|0
|7
|3
|Red Bull Salzburg
|6
|2
|3
|1
|6
|6
|0
|7
|4
|OGC Nice
|6
|2
|4
|0
|5
|11
|-6
|6
Groep J
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Fiorentina
|6
|4
|1
|1
|15
|6
|9
|13
|2
|PAOK Saloniki
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|6
|1
|10
|3
|Qarabag Agdam
|6
|2
|3
|1
|7
|12
|-5
|7
|4
|Slovan Liberec
|6
|1
|4
|1
|7
|12
|-5
|4
Groep K
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Sparta Praag
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|6
|2
|12
|2
|Hapoel Beer Sheva
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|6
|0
|8
|3
|Southampton
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|4
|2
|8
|4
|Internazionale
|6
|2
|4
|0
|7
|11
|-4
|6
Groep L
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Osmanlispor
|6
|3
|2
|1
|10
|7
|3
|10
|2
|Villarreal CF
|6
|2
|1
|3
|9
|8
|1
|9
|3
|FC Zürich
|6
|1
|2
|3
|5
|7
|-2
|6
|4
|Steaua Boekarest
|6
|1
|2
|3
|5
|7
|-2
|6