Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} AS Roma
0
Logo ${match.awayTeam.name} Villarreal CF
1
17' Borré
einde
heenwedstrijd 4-0
Europa League - 1/16e finales (terug) 23/02/2017 19:00
0 - 1 Borré 17'
  • Vermaelen kwam aan de aftrap.

Vermaelen kwam aan de aftrap.

  • <
  • >

01 / 01

Roma verliest door mistasten van Vermaelen, maar stoot wel door

do 23/02/2017 - 19:17 AS Roma heeft zich ondanks een 0-1-nederlaag tegen Villarreal geplaatst voor de achtste finales van de Europa League. Thomas Vermaelen maakte geen beste beurt. Met een onhandige tussenkomst lag hij aan de basis van het Spaanse doelpunt, maar daar bleef het wel bij.
???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Fase per fase • live berichtgeving

  • Einde 20:49
  • Bruno Peres uit Federico Fazio in AS Roma 85'
  • Antonio Rüdiger  AS Roma  82'
  • Bruno Soriano uit Jonathan dos Santos in Villarreal CF 78'
  • Daniele De Rossi uit Radja Nainggolan in AS Roma 77'
  • Denis Cheryshev uit Cedric Bakambu in Villarreal CF 74'
  • Roberto Soldado uit Adrián López in Villarreal CF 67'
  • Antonio Rüdiger  AS Roma  58'
  • Start tweede helft 20:01
  • VRT
    Villarreal scoort tegen Roma na mistasten van Vermaelen Een weifelende Thomas Vermaelen lag aan de basis van de 0-1 van Villarreal, maar Roma stoot wel door naar de achtste finales.
    19:50
  • Konstantinos Manolas uit Antonio Rüdiger in AS Roma rust
  • Rust 19:46
  • 19:29
  • Rodrigo Hernández  Villarreal CF  23'
  • 0AS Roma 1Villarreal CF doelpunt Rafael Borré Villarreal CF 17'
  • Eerste helft 19:00
  • 18:34
  • Vermaelen en Totto erin Roma verdedigt vanavond in de Italiaanse hoofdstad een 0-4-voorsprong uit de heenmatch. Dat geeft coach Luciano Spalletti de gelegenheid om enkele andere spelers in de basis te droppen. Zo komen Thomas Vermaelen en Francesco Totti in de 11. Radja Nainggolan zit op de bank. 18:26
  • vooraf 18:25
  • Opstelling Villarreal CF Andrés Fernández, Antonio Rukavina, Álvaro González, Daniele Bonera, José Angel, Roberto Soriano, Rodrigo Hernández, Bruno Soriano, Denis Cheryshev, Roberto Soldado, Rafael Borré
  • Opstelling AS Roma Alisson, Thomas Vermaelen, Konstantinos Manolas, Juan, Bruno Peres, Leandro Paredes, Daniele De Rossi, Mário Rui, Stephan El Shaarawy, Francesco Totti, Diego Perotti
 

Europa League  |  1/16e finales (terug)

APOEL Nicosia 2-0 Athletic Club
Ajax 1-0 Legia Warschau
FC Zenit 3-1 Anderlecht
Racing Genk 0-0 Astra Giurgiu
AS Saint-Etienne 0-1 Manchester United
AS Roma 0-1 Villarreal CF
FC Kopenhagen 0-0 Loedogorets
Shakhtar Donetsk 0-0 Celta de Vigo
Osmanlispor 0-3 Olympiakos Piraeus
Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 AA Gent
Sparta Praag 0-1 FK Rostov
Fenerbahçe 1-1 FK Krasnodar
Fiorentina 1-0 Borussia Mönchengladbach
Olympique Lyon 2-0 AZ
Besiktas 2-1 Hapoel Beer Sheva
FC Schalke 04 1-1 PAOK Saloniki

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Felix Zwayer
  • stadion: Stadio Olimpico
  • toeschouwers: 19495
AS Roma Villarreal CF
19 Alisson 13 Fernández
15 Vermaelen 22 Rukavina
44 Manolas 12 González
3 Juan 23 Bonera
13 Peres 3 José Angel
5 Paredes 20 Soriano
16 De Rossi 16 Hernández
21 Rui 21 Soriano
92 El Shaarawy 7 Cheryshev
10 Totti 9 Soldado
8 Perotti 24 Borré
wisselspelers
2 Rüdiger 15 López
4 Nainggolan 17 Bakambu
20 Fazio 8 Dos Santos
1 Szczesny 6 Víctor Ruiz
9 Džeko 11 Costa
11 M. Salah 19 Castillejo
30 Santos da Silva 25 Barbosa
trainer
  Luciano Spalletti   Francisco Escriba

groep A

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Fenerbahçe 6 4 1 1 8 6 2 13
2 Manchester United 6 4 2 0 12 4 8 12
3 Feyenoord 6 2 3 1 3 7 -4 7
4 Zarya Luhansk 6 0 4 2 2 8 -6 2

Groep B

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 APOEL Nicosia 6 4 2 0 8 6 2 12
2 Olympiakos Piraeus 6 2 2 2 7 6 1 8
3 BSC Young Boys 6 2 2 2 7 4 3 8
4 FC Astana 6 1 3 2 5 11 -6 5

Groep C

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 AS Saint-Etienne 6 3 0 3 8 5 3 12
2 Anderlecht 6 3 1 2 16 8 8 11
3 1. FSV Mainz 05 6 2 1 3 8 10 -2 9
4 FK Qabala 6 0 6 0 5 14 -9 0

Groep D

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 FC Zenit 6 5 1 0 17 8 9 15
2 AZ 6 2 2 2 6 10 -4 8
3 Maccabi Tel Aviv 6 2 3 1 7 9 -2 7
4 Dundalk 6 1 4 1 5 8 -3 4

Groep E

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 AS Roma 6 3 0 3 16 7 9 12
2 Astra Giurgiu 6 2 2 2 7 10 -3 8
3 Viktoria Plzen 6 1 2 3 7 10 -3 6
4 Austria Wien 6 1 3 2 11 14 -3 5

Groep F

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Racing Genk 6 4 2 0 13 9 4 12
2 Athletic Club 6 3 2 1 10 11 -1 10
3 Rapid Wien 6 1 2 3 7 8 -1 6
4 Sassuolo 6 1 3 2 9 11 -2 5

Groep G

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Ajax 6 4 0 2 11 6 5 14
2 Celta de Vigo 6 2 1 3 10 7 3 9
3 Standard 6 1 1 4 8 6 2 7
4 Panathinaikos 6 0 5 1 3 13 -10 1

Groep H

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Shakhtar Donetsk 6 6 0 0 21 5 16 18
2 AA Gent 6 2 2 2 9 13 -4 8
3 Sporting Braga 6 1 2 3 9 11 -2 6
4 Atiker Konyaspor 6 0 5 1 2 12 -10 1

Groep I

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 FC Schalke 04 6 5 1 0 9 3 6 15
2 FK Krasnodar 6 2 3 1 8 8 0 7
3 Red Bull Salzburg 6 2 3 1 6 6 0 7
4 OGC Nice 6 2 4 0 5 11 -6 6

Groep J

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Fiorentina 6 4 1 1 15 6 9 13
2 PAOK Saloniki 6 3 2 1 7 6 1 10
3 Qarabag Agdam 6 2 3 1 7 12 -5 7
4 Slovan Liberec 6 1 4 1 7 12 -5 4

Groep K

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Sparta Praag 6 4 2 0 8 6 2 12
2 Hapoel Beer Sheva 6 2 2 2 6 6 0 8
3 Southampton 6 2 2 2 6 4 2 8
4 Internazionale 6 2 4 0 7 11 -4 6

Groep L

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Osmanlispor 6 3 2 1 10 7 3 10
2 Villarreal CF 6 2 1 3 9 8 1 9
3 FC Zürich 6 1 2 3 5 7 -2 6
4 Steaua Boekarest 6 1 2 3 5 7 -2 6