- AS Roma
- 0
-
- Villarreal CF
- 1
- 17' Borré
- einde
- heenwedstrijd 4-0
Europa League - 1/16e finales (terug) 23/02/2017 19:00
|0 - 1
|Borré
|17'
Vermaelen kwam aan de aftrap.
- <
- >
01 / 01
Roma verliest door mistasten van Vermaelen, maar stoot wel door
do 23/02/2017 - 19:17 AS Roma heeft zich ondanks een 0-1-nederlaag tegen Villarreal geplaatst voor de achtste finales van de Europa League. Thomas Vermaelen maakte geen beste beurt. Met een onhandige tussenkomst lag hij aan de basis van het Spaanse doelpunt, maar daar bleef het wel bij.
???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
- Einde 20:49 ◀
- Bruno Peres uit Federico Fazio in AS Roma 85' ◀
- Antonio Rüdiger AS Roma 82' ◀
- Bruno Soriano uit Jonathan dos Santos in Villarreal CF 78' ◀
- Daniele De Rossi uit Radja Nainggolan in AS Roma 77' ◀
- Denis Cheryshev uit Cedric Bakambu in Villarreal CF 74' ◀
- Roberto Soldado uit Adrián López in Villarreal CF 67' ◀
- Antonio Rüdiger AS Roma 58' ◀
- Start tweede helft 20:01 ◀
-
VRTVillarreal scoort tegen Roma na mistasten van Vermaelen Een weifelende Thomas Vermaelen lag aan de basis van de 0-1 van Villarreal, maar Roma stoot wel door naar de achtste finales.19:50 ◀
- Konstantinos Manolas uit Antonio Rüdiger in AS Roma rust ◀
- Rust 19:46 ◀
-
25 minuti di gioco, @VillarrealCF avanti per 1-0 #RomaVillarreal pic.twitter.com/bd0WPrH63K— AS Roma (@OfficialASRoma) 23 februari 2017
- Rodrigo Hernández Villarreal CF 23' ◀
- 0AS Roma 1Villarreal CF doelpunt Rafael Borré Villarreal CF 17' ◀
- Eerste helft 19:00 ◀
-
Inside the dressing rooms at the Stadio Olimpico, where @ASRomaEN host @VillarrealCF ... #UEL pic.twitter.com/gS8d7bVrP2— UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) 23 februari 2017
- Vermaelen en Totto erin Roma verdedigt vanavond in de Italiaanse hoofdstad een 0-4-voorsprong uit de heenmatch. Dat geeft coach Luciano Spalletti de gelegenheid om enkele andere spelers in de basis te droppen. Zo komen Thomas Vermaelen en Francesco Totti in de 11. Radja Nainggolan zit op de bank. 18:26 ◀
- vooraf 18:25 ◀
- Opstelling Villarreal CF Andrés Fernández, Antonio Rukavina, Álvaro González, Daniele Bonera, José Angel, Roberto Soriano, Rodrigo Hernández, Bruno Soriano, Denis Cheryshev, Roberto Soldado, Rafael Borré ◀
- Opstelling AS Roma Alisson, Thomas Vermaelen, Konstantinos Manolas, Juan, Bruno Peres, Leandro Paredes, Daniele De Rossi, Mário Rui, Stephan El Shaarawy, Francesco Totti, Diego Perotti ◀
Europa League | 1/16e finales (terug) <
|APOEL Nicosia
|2-0
|Athletic Club
|Ajax
|1-0
|Legia Warschau
|FC Zenit
|3-1
|Anderlecht
|Racing Genk
|0-0
|Astra Giurgiu
|AS Saint-Etienne
|0-1
|Manchester United
|AS Roma
|0-1
|Villarreal CF
|FC Kopenhagen
|0-0
|Loedogorets
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|0-0
|Celta de Vigo
|Osmanlispor
|0-3
|Olympiakos Piraeus
|Tottenham Hotspur
|1-1
|AA Gent
|Sparta Praag
|0-1
|FK Rostov
|Fenerbahçe
|1-1
|FK Krasnodar
|Fiorentina
|1-0
|Borussia Mönchengladbach
|Olympique Lyon
|2-0
|AZ
|Besiktas
|2-1
|Hapoel Beer Sheva
|FC Schalke 04
|1-1
|PAOK Saloniki
Matchinfo
|AS Roma
|Villarreal CF
|19
|Alisson
|13
|Fernández
|15
|Vermaelen
|22
|Rukavina
|44
|Manolas
|12
|González
|3
|Juan
|23
|Bonera
|13
|Peres
|3
|José Angel
|5
|Paredes
|20
|Soriano
|16
|De Rossi
|16
|Hernández
|21
|Rui
|21
|Soriano
|92
|El Shaarawy
|7
|Cheryshev
|10
|Totti
|9
|Soldado
|8
|Perotti
|24
|Borré
|wisselspelers
|2
|Rüdiger
|15
|López
|4
|Nainggolan
|17
|Bakambu
|20
|Fazio
|8
|Dos Santos
|1
|Szczesny
|6
|Víctor Ruiz
|9
|Džeko
|11
|Costa
|11
|M. Salah
|19
|Castillejo
|30
|Santos da Silva
|25
|Barbosa
|trainer
|Luciano Spalletti
|Francisco Escriba
groep A
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Fenerbahçe
|6
|4
|1
|1
|8
|6
|2
|13
|2
|Manchester United
|6
|4
|2
|0
|12
|4
|8
|12
|3
|Feyenoord
|6
|2
|3
|1
|3
|7
|-4
|7
|4
|Zarya Luhansk
|6
|0
|4
|2
|2
|8
|-6
|2
Groep B
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|APOEL Nicosia
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|6
|2
|12
|2
|Olympiakos Piraeus
|6
|2
|2
|2
|7
|6
|1
|8
|3
|BSC Young Boys
|6
|2
|2
|2
|7
|4
|3
|8
|4
|FC Astana
|6
|1
|3
|2
|5
|11
|-6
|5
Groep C
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|AS Saint-Etienne
|6
|3
|0
|3
|8
|5
|3
|12
|2
|Anderlecht
|6
|3
|1
|2
|16
|8
|8
|11
|3
|1. FSV Mainz 05
|6
|2
|1
|3
|8
|10
|-2
|9
|4
|FK Qabala
|6
|0
|6
|0
|5
|14
|-9
|0
Groep D
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|FC Zenit
|6
|5
|1
|0
|17
|8
|9
|15
|2
|AZ
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|10
|-4
|8
|3
|Maccabi Tel Aviv
|6
|2
|3
|1
|7
|9
|-2
|7
|4
|Dundalk
|6
|1
|4
|1
|5
|8
|-3
|4
Groep E
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|AS Roma
|6
|3
|0
|3
|16
|7
|9
|12
|2
|Astra Giurgiu
|6
|2
|2
|2
|7
|10
|-3
|8
|3
|Viktoria Plzen
|6
|1
|2
|3
|7
|10
|-3
|6
|4
|Austria Wien
|6
|1
|3
|2
|11
|14
|-3
|5
Groep F
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Racing Genk
|6
|4
|2
|0
|13
|9
|4
|12
|2
|Athletic Club
|6
|3
|2
|1
|10
|11
|-1
|10
|3
|Rapid Wien
|6
|1
|2
|3
|7
|8
|-1
|6
|4
|Sassuolo
|6
|1
|3
|2
|9
|11
|-2
|5
Groep G
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Ajax
|6
|4
|0
|2
|11
|6
|5
|14
|2
|Celta de Vigo
|6
|2
|1
|3
|10
|7
|3
|9
|3
|Standard
|6
|1
|1
|4
|8
|6
|2
|7
|4
|Panathinaikos
|6
|0
|5
|1
|3
|13
|-10
|1
Groep H
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|6
|6
|0
|0
|21
|5
|16
|18
|2
|AA Gent
|6
|2
|2
|2
|9
|13
|-4
|8
|3
|Sporting Braga
|6
|1
|2
|3
|9
|11
|-2
|6
|4
|Atiker Konyaspor
|6
|0
|5
|1
|2
|12
|-10
|1
Groep I
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|FC Schalke 04
|6
|5
|1
|0
|9
|3
|6
|15
|2
|FK Krasnodar
|6
|2
|3
|1
|8
|8
|0
|7
|3
|Red Bull Salzburg
|6
|2
|3
|1
|6
|6
|0
|7
|4
|OGC Nice
|6
|2
|4
|0
|5
|11
|-6
|6
Groep J
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Fiorentina
|6
|4
|1
|1
|15
|6
|9
|13
|2
|PAOK Saloniki
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|6
|1
|10
|3
|Qarabag Agdam
|6
|2
|3
|1
|7
|12
|-5
|7
|4
|Slovan Liberec
|6
|1
|4
|1
|7
|12
|-5
|4
Groep K
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Sparta Praag
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|6
|2
|12
|2
|Hapoel Beer Sheva
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|6
|0
|8
|3
|Southampton
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|4
|2
|8
|4
|Internazionale
|6
|2
|4
|0
|7
|11
|-4
|6
Groep L
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Osmanlispor
|6
|3
|2
|1
|10
|7
|3
|10
|2
|Villarreal CF
|6
|2
|1
|3
|9
|8
|1
|9
|3
|FC Zürich
|6
|1
|2
|3
|5
|7
|-2
|6
|4
|Steaua Boekarest
|6
|1
|2
|3
|5
|7
|-2
|6