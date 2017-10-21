- Huddersfield Town
- 2
- 28' Mooy | 33' Depoitre
- Manchester United
- 1
- 78' Rashford
- 90+2'
Engeland - Speeldag 9 21/10/2017 16:00
|28'
|Mooy
|1 - 0
|33'
|Depoitre
|2 - 0
|2 - 1
|Rashford
|78'
Depoitre scoorde zijn tweede van het seizoen.
Matchinfo
|Huddersfield Town
|Manchester United
|1
|Lössl
|1
|De Gea
|2
|Smith
|25
|A. Valencia
|25
|Jørgensen
|12
|Smalling
|26
|Schindler
|4
|Jones
|15
|Löwe
|18
|A. Young
|19
|Williams
|8
|Mata
|6
|Hogg
|21
|Herrera
|10
|Mooy
|14
|Lingard
|9
|Kachunga
|31
|Matic
|20
|Depoitre
|11
|Martial
|22
|Ince
|9
|R. Lukaku
|wisselspelers
|17
|Van La Parra
|2
|Lindelöf
|24
|Mounié
|22
|Mkhitaryan
|3
|Malone
|19
|Rashford
|11
|Sabiri
|17
|Blind
|13
|Coleman
|20
|Romero
|14
|Cranie
|36
|Darmian
|33
|Hadergjonaj
|39
|McTominay
|trainer
|David Wagner
|José Mourinho
Premier League
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester City
|8
|7
|0
|1
|29
|4
|25
|22
|2
|Manchester United
|8
|6
|0
|2
|21
|2
|19
|20
|3
|Tottenham Hotspur
|8
|5
|1
|2
|15
|5
|10
|17
|4
|Chelsea
|9
|5
|3
|1
|17
|10
|7
|16
|5
|Watford
|9
|4
|2
|3
|15
|17
|-2
|15
|6
|Arsenal
|8
|4
|3
|1
|12
|10
|2
|13
|7
|Burnley
|8
|3
|1
|4
|8
|6
|2
|13
|8
|Liverpool
|8
|3
|1
|4
|13
|12
|1
|13
|9
|Newcastle United
|8
|3
|3
|2
|9
|8
|1
|11
|10
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|9
|3
|4
|2
|9
|10
|-1
|11
|11
|West Bromwich Albion
|8
|2
|2
|4
|7
|9
|-2
|10
|12
|Southampton
|8
|2
|3
|3
|7
|9
|-2
|9
|13
|Huddersfield Town
|8
|2
|3
|3
|5
|9
|-4
|9
|14
|Swansea City
|8
|2
|4
|2
|5
|8
|-3
|8
|15
|Everton
|8
|2
|4
|2
|5
|13
|-8
|8
|16
|Stoke City
|8
|2
|4
|2
|9
|18
|-9
|8
|17
|West Ham United
|9
|2
|5
|2
|8
|17
|-9
|8
|18
|Leicester City
|8
|1
|4
|3
|10
|13
|-3
|6
|19
|Bournemouth
|8
|1
|6
|1
|4
|12
|-8
|4
|20
|Crystal Palace
|8
|1
|7
|0
|2
|18
|-16
|3
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester United
|4
|4
|0
|0
|14
|0
|14
|12
|2
|Arsenal
|4
|4
|0
|0
|11
|3
|8
|12
|3
|Manchester City
|4
|3
|0
|1
|18
|3
|15
|10
|4
|Liverpool
|4
|2
|0
|2
|6
|1
|5
|8
|5
|Chelsea
|5
|2
|2
|1
|8
|6
|2
|7
|6
|Newcastle United
|4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|4
|2
|7
|7
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|4
|1
|7
|8
|Stoke City
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|7
|-2
|7
|9
|West Ham United
|4
|2
|2
|0
|5
|6
|-1
|6
|10
|Everton
|4
|2
|2
|0
|3
|5
|-2
|6
|11
|West Bromwich Albion
|4
|1
|0
|3
|4
|3
|1
|6
|12
|Southampton
|5
|1
|2
|2
|5
|7
|-2
|5
|13
|Watford
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|10
|-5
|5
|14
|Tottenham Hotspur
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|3
|0
|5
|15
|Burnley
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|5
|16
|Huddersfield Town
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|5
|-3
|5
|17
|Leicester City
|4
|1
|2
|1
|6
|6
|0
|4
|18
|Bournemouth
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|5
|-2
|4
|19
|Swansea City
|4
|1
|3
|0
|3
|7
|-4
|3
|20
|Crystal Palace
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|7
|-5
|3
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Tottenham Hotspur
|4
|4
|0
|0
|12
|2
|10
|12
|2
|Manchester City
|4
|4
|0
|0
|11
|1
|10
|12
|3
|Watford
|5
|3
|1
|1
|10
|7
|3
|10
|4
|Chelsea
|4
|3
|1
|0
|9
|4
|5
|9
|5
|Manchester United
|4
|2
|0
|2
|7
|2
|5
|8
|6
|Burnley
|4
|2
|0
|2
|6
|4
|2
|8
|7
|Liverpool
|4
|1
|1
|2
|7
|11
|-4
|5
|8
|Swansea City
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|5
|9
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|5
|1
|3
|1
|4
|6
|-2
|4
|10
|Huddersfield Town
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|4
|11
|Newcastle United
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|4
|12
|West Bromwich Albion
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|6
|-3
|4
|13
|Southampton
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|4
|14
|Leicester City
|4
|0
|2
|2
|4
|7
|-3
|2
|15
|West Ham United
|5
|0
|3
|2
|3
|11
|-8
|2
|16
|Everton
|4
|0
|2
|2
|2
|8
|-6
|2
|17
|Stoke City
|4
|0
|3
|1
|4
|11
|-7
|1
|18
|Arsenal
|4
|0
|3
|1
|1
|7
|-6
|1
|19
|Bournemouth
|4
|0
|4
|0
|1
|7
|-6
|0
|20
|Crystal Palace
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|11
|-11
|0