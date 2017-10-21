Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Huddersfield Town
2
28' Mooy | 33' Depoitre
Manchester United
1
78' Rashford
90+2'
Engeland - Speeldag 9 21/10/2017 16:00
28' Mooy 1 - 0
33' Depoitre 2 - 0
2 - 1 Rashford 78'
  • Depoitre scoorde zijn tweede van het seizoen.

Fase per fase • live berichtgeving

 

Engeland  |  Speeldag 9

Manchester City 3-0 Burnley
Stoke City 1-2 Bournemouth
Huddersfield Town 2-1 Manchester United
Newcastle United 1-0 Crystal Palace
Swansea City 1-2 Leicester City
West Ham United 0-3 Brighton & Hove Albion
Chelsea 4-2 Watford
Southampton 18:30 West Bromwich Albion
Everton 22/10 Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur 22/10 Liverpool

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Lee Mason
  • stadion: John Smith's Stadium
Huddersfield Town Manchester United
1 Lössl 1 De Gea
2 Smith 25 A. Valencia
25 Jørgensen 12 Smalling
26 Schindler 4 Jones
15 Löwe 18 A. Young
19 Williams 8 Mata
6 Hogg 21 Herrera
10 Mooy 14 Lingard
9 Kachunga 31 Matic
20 Depoitre 11 Martial
22 Ince 9 R. Lukaku
wisselspelers
17 Van La Parra 2 Lindelöf
24 Mounié 22 Mkhitaryan
3 Malone 19 Rashford
11 Sabiri 17 Blind
13 Coleman 20 Romero
14 Cranie 36 Darmian
33 Hadergjonaj 39 McTominay
trainer
  David Wagner   José Mourinho

Premier League

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Manchester City 8 7 0 1 29 4 25 22
2 Manchester United 8 6 0 2 21 2 19 20
3 Tottenham Hotspur 8 5 1 2 15 5 10 17
4 Chelsea 9 5 3 1 17 10 7 16
5 Watford 9 4 2 3 15 17 -2 15
6 Arsenal 8 4 3 1 12 10 2 13
7 Burnley 8 3 1 4 8 6 2 13
8 Liverpool 8 3 1 4 13 12 1 13
9 Newcastle United 8 3 3 2 9 8 1 11
10 Brighton & Hove Albion 9 3 4 2 9 10 -1 11
11 West Bromwich Albion 8 2 2 4 7 9 -2 10
12 Southampton 8 2 3 3 7 9 -2 9
13 Huddersfield Town 8 2 3 3 5 9 -4 9
14 Swansea City 8 2 4 2 5 8 -3 8
15 Everton 8 2 4 2 5 13 -8 8
16 Stoke City 8 2 4 2 9 18 -9 8
17 West Ham United 9 2 5 2 8 17 -9 8
18 Leicester City 8 1 4 3 10 13 -3 6
19 Bournemouth 8 1 6 1 4 12 -8 4
20 Crystal Palace 8 1 7 0 2 18 -16 3