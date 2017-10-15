- Brighton & Hove Albion
Everton blijft in hetzelfde bedje ziek.
Late penaltygoal van Rooney houdt Koeman (wellicht) nog even in het zadel
De interlandbreak heeft dus geen soelaas gebracht voor Everton, dat ondanks enkele stevige miljoenentransfers in de Premier League en de Europa League voorlopig ondermaats presteert.
Tegen promovendus Brighton leek het op een nederlaag af te stevenen na de late openingsgoal van ex-Standard-speler Knockaert.
Met een penalty in de 90e minuut kon Rooney toch nog een puntje uit de brand slepen. Everton had zelfs nog kunnen winnen, maar invaller Mirallas geraakte niet voorbij ex-Club-doelman Ryan.
Met een Europees duel tegen Lyon en een competitiematch tegen Arsenal voor de boeg dreigt het dus weer een cruciale week te worden voor Ronald Koeman.
Everton geraakt maar niet uit zijn vormdip
Ronald Koeman's second season at Everton...https://t.co/Xk4Thycwg5— BigSport (@BigSportGB) 15 oktober 2017
Everton's last 7 Premier League games...— BigFootball (@BigFootballGB) 15 oktober 2017
✖1-1
❌0-2
❌0-3
❌0-4
✅2-1
❌0-1
✖1-1
Struggling! 😯 pic.twitter.com/eejLGg0Vjs
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
- Einde 16:21 ◀
- Kevin Mirallas Everton 90+3' ◀
- Wayne Rooney uit Tom Davies in Everton 90' ◀
- 1Brighton & Hove Albion 1Everton doelpunt (pen.) Wayne Rooney Everton 90' ◀
- Bruno Saltor Brighton & Hove Albion 88' ◀
- Anthony Knockaert Brighton & Hove Albion 88' ◀
- Glenn Murray uit Isaiah Brown in Brighton & Hove Albion 85' ◀
- Leighton Baines uit Kevin Mirallas in Everton 83' ◀
- 1Brighton & Hove Albion 0Everton doelpunt Anthony Knockaert Brighton & Hove Albion 82' ◀
- Shane Duffy uit Uwe Hünemeier in Brighton & Hove Albion 73' ◀
- Solly March uit José Izquierdo in Brighton & Hove Albion 73' ◀
- Idrissa Gueye uit Oumar Niasse in Everton 69' ◀
- Lewis Dunk Brighton & Hove Albion 67' ◀
- Davy Pröpper Brighton & Hove Albion 56' ◀
- Start tweede helft 15:32 ◀
- Rust 15:16 ◀
- Start eerste helft 14:30 ◀
- Opstelling Everton Jordan Pickford, Mason Holgate, Michael Keane, Phil Jagielka, Leighton Baines, Nikola Vlasic, Idrissa Gueye, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Morgan Schneiderlin, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Wayne Rooney ◀
- Opstelling Brighton & Hove Albion Mathew Ryan, Bruno Saltor, Shane Duffy, Lewis Dunk, Markus Suttner, Anthony Knockaert, Dale Stephens, Davy Pröpper, Solly March, Pascal Groß, Glenn Murray ◀
Engeland | Speeldag 8 < >
|Southampton
|1-2
|Newcastle United
|Liverpool
|0-0
|Manchester United
|Manchester City
|7-2
|Stoke City
|Burnley
|1-1
|West Ham United
|Crystal Palace
|2-1
|Chelsea
|Tottenham Hotspur
|1-0
|Bournemouth
|Swansea City
|2-0
|Huddersfield Town
|Watford
|2-1
|Arsenal
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|1-1
|Everton
|Leicester City
|16/10
|West Bromwich Albion
Matchinfo
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|Everton
|1
|Ryan
|1
|Pickford
|2
|Bruno Saltor
|30
|Holgate
|22
|Duffy
|4
|Keane
|5
|Dunk
|6
|Jagielka
|29
|Suttner
|3
|Baines
|11
|Knockaert
|27
|Vlasic
|6
|Stephens
|17
|Gueye
|24
|Pröpper
|18
|G. Sigurdsson
|20
|March
|2
|Schneiderlin
|13
|Groß
|29
|Calvert-Lewin
|17
|Murray
|10
|Rooney
|wisselspelers
|19
|Izquierdo
|19
|Niasse
|4
|Hünemeier
|11
|Mirallas
|37
|Brown
|26
|Davies
|3
|Bong
|5
|A. Williams
|21
|Schelotto
|15
|Martina
|26
|Krul
|20
|Klaassen
|49
|Molumby
|22
|Stekelenburg
|trainer
|Chris Hughton
|Ronald Koeman
Premier League
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester City
|8
|7
|0
|1
|29
|4
|25
|22
|2
|Manchester United
|8
|6
|0
|2
|21
|2
|19
|20
|3
|Tottenham Hotspur
|8
|5
|1
|2
|15
|5
|10
|17
|4
|Watford
|8
|4
|1
|3
|13
|13
|0
|15
|5
|Chelsea
|8
|4
|3
|1
|13
|8
|5
|13
|6
|Arsenal
|8
|4
|3
|1
|12
|10
|2
|13
|7
|Burnley
|8
|3
|1
|4
|8
|6
|2
|13
|8
|Liverpool
|8
|3
|1
|4
|13
|12
|1
|13
|9
|Newcastle United
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7
|6
|1
|10
|10
|West Bromwich Albion
|7
|2
|2
|3
|6
|8
|-2
|9
|11
|Huddersfield Town
|8
|2
|3
|3
|5
|9
|-4
|9
|12
|Southampton
|7
|2
|3
|2
|5
|7
|-2
|8
|13
|Swansea City
|8
|2
|4
|2
|5
|8
|-3
|8
|14
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|8
|2
|4
|2
|6
|10
|-4
|8
|15
|West Ham United
|8
|2
|4
|2
|8
|14
|-6
|8
|16
|Everton
|8
|2
|4
|2
|5
|13
|-8
|8
|17
|Stoke City
|8
|2
|4
|2
|9
|18
|-9
|8
|18
|Leicester City
|7
|1
|4
|2
|9
|12
|-3
|5
|19
|Bournemouth
|8
|1
|6
|1
|4
|12
|-8
|4
|20
|Crystal Palace
|8
|1
|7
|0
|2
|18
|-16
|3
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester United
|4
|4
|0
|0
|14
|0
|14
|12
|2
|Arsenal
|4
|4
|0
|0
|11
|3
|8
|12
|3
|Manchester City
|4
|3
|0
|1
|18
|3
|15
|10
|4
|Liverpool
|4
|2
|0
|2
|6
|1
|5
|8
|5
|Newcastle United
|4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|4
|2
|7
|6
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|4
|1
|7
|7
|Stoke City
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|7
|-2
|7
|8
|West Ham United
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|3
|2
|6
|9
|Everton
|4
|2
|2
|0
|3
|5
|-2
|6
|10
|West Bromwich Albion
|4
|1
|0
|3
|4
|3
|1
|6
|11
|Watford
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|10
|-5
|5
|12
|Tottenham Hotspur
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|3
|0
|5
|13
|Burnley
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|5
|14
|Huddersfield Town
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|5
|-3
|5
|15
|Chelsea
|4
|1
|2
|1
|4
|4
|0
|4
|16
|Bournemouth
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|5
|-2
|4
|17
|Southampton
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|5
|-2
|4
|18
|Leicester City
|3
|1
|2
|0
|5
|5
|0
|3
|19
|Swansea City
|4
|1
|3
|0
|3
|7
|-4
|3
|20
|Crystal Palace
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|7
|-5
|3
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Tottenham Hotspur
|4
|4
|0
|0
|12
|2
|10
|12
|2
|Manchester City
|4
|4
|0
|0
|11
|1
|10
|12
|3
|Watford
|4
|3
|0
|1
|8
|3
|5
|10
|4
|Chelsea
|4
|3
|1
|0
|9
|4
|5
|9
|5
|Manchester United
|4
|2
|0
|2
|7
|2
|5
|8
|6
|Burnley
|4
|2
|0
|2
|6
|4
|2
|8
|7
|Liverpool
|4
|1
|1
|2
|7
|11
|-4
|5
|8
|Swansea City
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|5
|9
|Huddersfield Town
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|4
|10
|Southampton
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|4
|11
|West Bromwich Albion
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|5
|-3
|3
|12
|Newcastle United
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|-1
|3
|13
|Leicester City
|4
|0
|2
|2
|4
|7
|-3
|2
|14
|West Ham United
|5
|0
|3
|2
|3
|11
|-8
|2
|15
|Everton
|4
|0
|2
|2
|2
|8
|-6
|2
|16
|Stoke City
|4
|0
|3
|1
|4
|11
|-7
|1
|17
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|4
|0
|3
|1
|1
|6
|-5
|1
|18
|Arsenal
|4
|0
|3
|1
|1
|7
|-6
|1
|19
|Bournemouth
|4
|0
|4
|0
|1
|7
|-6
|0
|20
|Crystal Palace
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|11
|-11
|0