Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Brighton & Hove Albion
1
82' Knockaert
Logo ${match.awayTeam.name} Everton
1
90' (pen) Rooney
einde
Engeland - Speeldag 8 15/10/2017 14:30
82' Knockaert 1 - 0
1 - 1 Rooney (pen) 90'
  • Everton blijft in hetzelfde bedje ziek.

Late penaltygoal van Rooney houdt Koeman (wellicht) nog even in het zadel

zo 15/10/2017 - 16:29 Everton heeft op de valreep een puntje gepakt op het veld van Brighton & Hove Albion. Wayne Rooney kon pas in de 90e minuut de gelijkmaker voor zijn rekening nemen. Voor trainer Ronald Koeman wordt het stilaan bang afwachten.

De interlandbreak heeft dus geen soelaas gebracht voor Everton, dat ondanks enkele stevige miljoenentransfers in de Premier League en de Europa League voorlopig ondermaats presteert.

Tegen promovendus Brighton leek het op een nederlaag af te stevenen na de late openingsgoal van ex-Standard-speler Knockaert.

Met een penalty in de 90e minuut kon Rooney toch nog een puntje uit de brand slepen. Everton had zelfs nog kunnen winnen, maar invaller Mirallas geraakte niet voorbij ex-Club-doelman Ryan.

Met een Europees duel tegen Lyon en een competitiematch tegen Arsenal voor de boeg dreigt het dus weer een cruciale week te worden voor Ronald Koeman.

Everton geraakt maar niet uit zijn vormdip

Fase per fase • live berichtgeving

  • Einde 16:21
  • Kevin Mirallas  Everton  90+3'
  • Wayne Rooney uit Tom Davies in Everton 90'
  • 1Brighton & Hove Albion 1Everton doelpunt (pen.) Wayne Rooney Everton 90'
  • Bruno Saltor  Brighton & Hove Albion  88'
  • Anthony Knockaert  Brighton & Hove Albion  88'
  • Glenn Murray uit Isaiah Brown in Brighton & Hove Albion 85'
  • Leighton Baines uit Kevin Mirallas in Everton 83'
  • 1Brighton & Hove Albion 0Everton doelpunt Anthony Knockaert Brighton & Hove Albion 82'
  • Shane Duffy uit Uwe Hünemeier in Brighton & Hove Albion 73'
  • Solly March uit José Izquierdo in Brighton & Hove Albion 73'
  • Idrissa Gueye uit Oumar Niasse in Everton 69'
  • Lewis Dunk  Brighton & Hove Albion  67'
  • Davy Pröpper  Brighton & Hove Albion  56'
  • Start tweede helft 15:32
  • Rust 15:16
  • Start eerste helft 14:30
  • Opstelling Everton Jordan Pickford, Mason Holgate, Michael Keane, Phil Jagielka, Leighton Baines, Nikola Vlasic, Idrissa Gueye, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Morgan Schneiderlin, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Wayne Rooney
  • Opstelling Brighton & Hove Albion Mathew Ryan, Bruno Saltor, Shane Duffy, Lewis Dunk, Markus Suttner, Anthony Knockaert, Dale Stephens, Davy Pröpper, Solly March, Pascal Groß, Glenn Murray
 

Southampton 1-2 Newcastle United
Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United
Manchester City 7-2 Stoke City
Burnley 1-1 West Ham United
Crystal Palace 2-1 Chelsea
Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Bournemouth
Swansea City 2-0 Huddersfield Town
Watford 2-1 Arsenal
Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Everton
Leicester City 16/10 West Bromwich Albion

  • scheidsrechter: Michael Oliver
  • stadion: Amex Stadium
  • toeschouwers: 30565
Brighton & Hove Albion Everton
1 Ryan 1 Pickford
2 Bruno Saltor 30 Holgate
22 Duffy 4 Keane
5 Dunk 6 Jagielka
29 Suttner 3 Baines
11 Knockaert 27 Vlasic
6 Stephens 17 Gueye
24 Pröpper 18 G. Sigurdsson
20 March 2 Schneiderlin
13 Groß 29 Calvert-Lewin
17 Murray 10 Rooney
wisselspelers
19 Izquierdo 19 Niasse
4 Hünemeier 11 Mirallas
37 Brown 26 Davies
3 Bong 5 A. Williams
21 Schelotto 15 Martina
26 Krul 20 Klaassen
49 Molumby 22 Stekelenburg
trainer
  Chris Hughton   Ronald Koeman

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Manchester City 8 7 0 1 29 4 25 22
2 Manchester United 8 6 0 2 21 2 19 20
3 Tottenham Hotspur 8 5 1 2 15 5 10 17
4 Watford 8 4 1 3 13 13 0 15
5 Chelsea 8 4 3 1 13 8 5 13
6 Arsenal 8 4 3 1 12 10 2 13
7 Burnley 8 3 1 4 8 6 2 13
8 Liverpool 8 3 1 4 13 12 1 13
9 Newcastle United 7 3 3 1 7 6 1 10
10 West Bromwich Albion 7 2 2 3 6 8 -2 9
11 Huddersfield Town 8 2 3 3 5 9 -4 9
12 Southampton 7 2 3 2 5 7 -2 8
13 Swansea City 8 2 4 2 5 8 -3 8
14 Brighton & Hove Albion 8 2 4 2 6 10 -4 8
15 West Ham United 8 2 4 2 8 14 -6 8
16 Everton 8 2 4 2 5 13 -8 8
17 Stoke City 8 2 4 2 9 18 -9 8
18 Leicester City 7 1 4 2 9 12 -3 5
19 Bournemouth 8 1 6 1 4 12 -8 4
20 Crystal Palace 8 1 7 0 2 18 -16 3