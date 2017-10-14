Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Liverpool
Logo ${match.awayTeam.name} Manchester United
13:30
Engeland - Speeldag 8 14/10/2017 13:30
  • Scoort Lukaku opnieuw? Fellaini is geblesseerd.

Scoort Lukaku opnieuw? Fellaini is geblesseerd.

Fase per fase • live berichtgeving

  • Telt United Liverpool al uit voor de titel? Liverpool staat na zeven speeldagen op de zevende plaats in de Premier League. Het telt al zeven punten achter op de twee clubs uit Manchester, die de leiding delen. Liverpool verliest dus beter niet vanmiddag, anders kan het zijn titelambities al zo goed als opbergen. 12:56
  • Lukaku in de spits Over de basisplaats voor Romelu Lukaku bestond geen twijfel. Hij mag proberen een achtste keer te scoren in acht competitiematchen voor United. In steun van Lukaku kiest Mourinho voor Martial op links, niet voor Rashford. Door de afwezigheid van Fellaini en Pogba krijgt Herrera een basisplaats naast Matic centraal op het middenveld. 12:41
  • 12:40
  • Mignolet in doel Tegen Arsenal en in de Champions League tegen Spartak Moskou moest Simon Mignolet verrassend zijn plaats afstaan aan Karius, maar tegen United kiest Klopp wel voor de Rode Duivel in doel. Grootste afwezige bij Liverpool is spits in vorm Mané. Hij raakte geblesseerd tijdens de interlandbreak. Coutinho en Salah zijn wel fit. Zij spelen in steun van Firmino. 12:36
  • 12:36
  • Noord-Engeland staat onder hoogspanning vanmiddag. Om 13.30u ontvangt Liverpool rivaal Manchester United, een wedstrijd die altijd voor veel emotie zorgt. Volg de match hier. 12:35
  • Vooraf 12:34
  • Opstelling Manchester United David De Gea, Antonio Valencia, Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, Matteo Darmian, Ashley Young, Ander Herrera, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Nemanja Matic, Anthony Martial, Romelu Lukaku
  • Opstelling Liverpool Simon Mignolet, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Dejan Lovren, Alberto Moreno, Georginio Wijnaldum, Jordan Henderson, Emre Can, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Philippe Coutinho
 

Engeland  |  Speeldag 8

Liverpool 13:30 Manchester United
Swansea City 16:00 Huddersfield Town
Burnley 16:00 West Ham United
Crystal Palace 16:00 Chelsea
Manchester City 16:00 Stoke City
Tottenham Hotspur 16:00 Bournemouth
Watford 18:30 Arsenal
Brighton & Hove Albion 15/10 Everton
Southampton 15/10 Newcastle United
Leicester City 16/10 West Bromwich Albion

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Martin Atkinson
  • stadion: Anfield
Liverpool Manchester United
22 Mignolet 1 De Gea
12 Gomez 25 A. Valencia
32 Matip 12 Smalling
6 Lovren 4 Jones
18 Moreno 36 Darmian
5 Wijnaldum 18 A. Young
14 Henderson 21 Herrera
23 Can 22 Mkhitaryan
11 M. Salah 31 Matic
9 Firmino 11 Martial
10 Coutinho 9 R. Lukaku
wisselspelers
1 Karius 2 Lindelöf
7 Milner 8 Mata
15 Sturridge 14 Lingard
17 Klavan 17 Blind
21 Oxlade-Chamberlain 19 Rashford
29 Solanke 20 Romero
66 Alexander-Arnold 38 Tuanzebe
trainer
  Jürgen Klopp   José Mourinho

Premier League

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Manchester City 7 6 0 1 22 2 20 19
2 Manchester United 7 6 0 1 21 2 19 19
3 Tottenham Hotspur 7 4 1 2 14 5 9 14
4 Chelsea 7 4 2 1 12 6 6 13
5 Arsenal 7 4 2 1 11 8 3 13
6 Burnley 7 3 1 3 7 5 2 12
7 Liverpool 7 3 1 3 13 12 1 12
8 Watford 7 3 1 3 11 12 -1 12
9 Newcastle United 7 3 3 1 7 6 1 10
10 West Bromwich Albion 7 2 2 3 6 8 -2 9
11 Huddersfield Town 7 2 2 3 5 7 -2 9
12 Southampton 7 2 3 2 5 7 -2 8
13 Stoke City 7 2 3 2 7 11 -4 8
14 Brighton & Hove Albion 7 2 4 1 5 9 -4 7
15 West Ham United 7 2 4 1 7 13 -6 7
16 Everton 7 2 4 1 4 12 -8 7
17 Leicester City 7 1 4 2 9 12 -3 5
18 Swansea City 7 1 4 2 3 8 -5 5
19 Bournemouth 7 1 5 1 4 11 -7 4
20 Crystal Palace 7 0 7 0 0 17 -17 0