Engeland - Speeldag 8 14/10/2017 13:30
Scoort Lukaku opnieuw? Fellaini is geblesseerd.
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
- Telt United Liverpool al uit voor de titel? Liverpool staat na zeven speeldagen op de zevende plaats in de Premier League. Het telt al zeven punten achter op de twee clubs uit Manchester, die de leiding delen. Liverpool verliest dus beter niet vanmiddag, anders kan het zijn titelambities al zo goed als opbergen. 12:56 ◀
- Lukaku in de spits Over de basisplaats voor Romelu Lukaku bestond geen twijfel. Hij mag proberen een achtste keer te scoren in acht competitiematchen voor United. In steun van Lukaku kiest Mourinho voor Martial op links, niet voor Rashford. Door de afwezigheid van Fellaini en Pogba krijgt Herrera een basisplaats naast Matic centraal op het middenveld. 12:41 ◀
-
Today's #MUFC line-up for #LIVMUN... ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/zR4rbRJoUV— Manchester United (@ManUtd) 14 oktober 2017
- Mignolet in doel Tegen Arsenal en in de Champions League tegen Spartak Moskou moest Simon Mignolet verrassend zijn plaats afstaan aan Karius, maar tegen United kiest Klopp wel voor de Rode Duivel in doel. Grootste afwezige bij Liverpool is spits in vorm Mané. Hij raakte geblesseerd tijdens de interlandbreak. Coutinho en Salah zijn wel fit. Zij spelen in steun van Firmino. 12:36 ◀
-
📋 Confirmed #LFC team and subs to face @ManUtd... pic.twitter.com/iW4Wpo6TQB— Liverpool FC (@LFC) 14 oktober 2017
- Noord-Engeland staat onder hoogspanning vanmiddag. Om 13.30u ontvangt Liverpool rivaal Manchester United, een wedstrijd die altijd voor veel emotie zorgt. Volg de match hier. 12:35 ◀
- Vooraf 12:34 ◀
- Opstelling Manchester United David De Gea, Antonio Valencia, Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, Matteo Darmian, Ashley Young, Ander Herrera, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Nemanja Matic, Anthony Martial, Romelu Lukaku ◀
- Opstelling Liverpool Simon Mignolet, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Dejan Lovren, Alberto Moreno, Georginio Wijnaldum, Jordan Henderson, Emre Can, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Philippe Coutinho ◀
Engeland | Speeldag 8 < >
|Liverpool
|13:30
|Manchester United
|Swansea City
|16:00
|Huddersfield Town
|Burnley
|16:00
|West Ham United
|Crystal Palace
|16:00
|Chelsea
|Manchester City
|16:00
|Stoke City
|Tottenham Hotspur
|16:00
|Bournemouth
|Watford
|18:30
|Arsenal
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|15/10
|Everton
|Southampton
|15/10
|Newcastle United
|Leicester City
|16/10
|West Bromwich Albion
Matchinfo
|Liverpool
|Manchester United
|22
|Mignolet
|1
|De Gea
|12
|Gomez
|25
|A. Valencia
|32
|Matip
|12
|Smalling
|6
|Lovren
|4
|Jones
|18
|Moreno
|36
|Darmian
|5
|Wijnaldum
|18
|A. Young
|14
|Henderson
|21
|Herrera
|23
|Can
|22
|Mkhitaryan
|11
|M. Salah
|31
|Matic
|9
|Firmino
|11
|Martial
|10
|Coutinho
|9
|R. Lukaku
|wisselspelers
|1
|Karius
|2
|Lindelöf
|7
|Milner
|8
|Mata
|15
|Sturridge
|14
|Lingard
|17
|Klavan
|17
|Blind
|21
|Oxlade-Chamberlain
|19
|Rashford
|29
|Solanke
|20
|Romero
|66
|Alexander-Arnold
|38
|Tuanzebe
|trainer
|Jürgen Klopp
|José Mourinho
Premier League
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester City
|7
|6
|0
|1
|22
|2
|20
|19
|2
|Manchester United
|7
|6
|0
|1
|21
|2
|19
|19
|3
|Tottenham Hotspur
|7
|4
|1
|2
|14
|5
|9
|14
|4
|Chelsea
|7
|4
|2
|1
|12
|6
|6
|13
|5
|Arsenal
|7
|4
|2
|1
|11
|8
|3
|13
|6
|Burnley
|7
|3
|1
|3
|7
|5
|2
|12
|7
|Liverpool
|7
|3
|1
|3
|13
|12
|1
|12
|8
|Watford
|7
|3
|1
|3
|11
|12
|-1
|12
|9
|Newcastle United
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7
|6
|1
|10
|10
|West Bromwich Albion
|7
|2
|2
|3
|6
|8
|-2
|9
|11
|Huddersfield Town
|7
|2
|2
|3
|5
|7
|-2
|9
|12
|Southampton
|7
|2
|3
|2
|5
|7
|-2
|8
|13
|Stoke City
|7
|2
|3
|2
|7
|11
|-4
|8
|14
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|7
|2
|4
|1
|5
|9
|-4
|7
|15
|West Ham United
|7
|2
|4
|1
|7
|13
|-6
|7
|16
|Everton
|7
|2
|4
|1
|4
|12
|-8
|7
|17
|Leicester City
|7
|1
|4
|2
|9
|12
|-3
|5
|18
|Swansea City
|7
|1
|4
|2
|3
|8
|-5
|5
|19
|Bournemouth
|7
|1
|5
|1
|4
|11
|-7
|4
|20
|Crystal Palace
|7
|0
|7
|0
|0
|17
|-17
|0
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester United
|4
|4
|0
|0
|14
|0
|14
|12
|2
|Arsenal
|4
|4
|0
|0
|11
|3
|8
|12
|3
|Manchester City
|3
|2
|0
|1
|11
|1
|10
|7
|4
|Liverpool
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|1
|5
|7
|5
|Newcastle United
|4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|4
|2
|7
|6
|Stoke City
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|7
|-2
|7
|7
|West Ham United
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|3
|2
|6
|8
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|3
|1
|6
|9
|Everton
|4
|2
|2
|0
|3
|5
|-2
|6
|10
|West Bromwich Albion
|4
|1
|0
|3
|4
|3
|1
|6
|11
|Huddersfield Town
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|5
|-3
|5
|12
|Chelsea
|4
|1
|2
|1
|4
|4
|0
|4
|13
|Bournemouth
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|5
|-2
|4
|14
|Southampton
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|5
|-2
|4
|15
|Burnley
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|16
|Leicester City
|3
|1
|2
|0
|5
|5
|0
|3
|17
|Watford
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3
|9
|-6
|2
|18
|Tottenham Hotspur
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|3
|-1
|2
|19
|Swansea City
|3
|0
|3
|0
|1
|7
|-6
|0
|20
|Crystal Palace
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|6
|-6
|0
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Tottenham Hotspur
|4
|4
|0
|0
|12
|2
|10
|12
|2
|Manchester City
|4
|4
|0
|0
|11
|1
|10
|12
|3
|Watford
|4
|3
|0
|1
|8
|3
|5
|10
|4
|Chelsea
|3
|3
|0
|0
|8
|2
|6
|9
|5
|Burnley
|4
|2
|0
|2
|6
|4
|2
|8
|6
|Manchester United
|3
|2
|0
|1
|7
|2
|5
|7
|7
|Liverpool
|4
|1
|1
|2
|7
|11
|-4
|5
|8
|Swansea City
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|5
|9
|Huddersfield Town
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|1
|4
|10
|Southampton
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|4
|11
|West Bromwich Albion
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|5
|-3
|3
|12
|Newcastle United
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|-1
|3
|13
|Leicester City
|4
|0
|2
|2
|4
|7
|-3
|2
|14
|Stoke City
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|1
|15
|West Ham United
|4
|0
|3
|1
|2
|10
|-8
|1
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|4
|0
|3
|1
|1
|6
|-5
|1
|17
|Everton
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|7
|-6
|1
|18
|Arsenal
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|5
|-5
|1
|19
|Bournemouth
|3
|0
|3
|0
|1
|6
|-5
|0
|20
|Crystal Palace
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|11
|-11
|0