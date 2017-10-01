Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Newcastle United
  Simon Mignolet moet zich één keer gewonnen geven.

Liverpool geeft zege uit handen in Newcastle

zo 01/10/2017 - 19:23 Newcastle en Liverpool hebben de 7e speeldag in de Premier League afgesloten met een gelijkspel. Coutinho schoot Liverpool op voorsprong met een knappe knal. Newcastle kwam langszij na geklungel in de Liverpool-verdediging. Bij de bezoekers stond Mignolet tussen de palen.

Wereld- en klungelgoal

Liverpool speelde opnieuw dominant, maar kansen verzilveren was andere koek. Een keer lukte het. Coutinho zette Liverpool op voorsprong met een knap afstandsschot (0-1).

Lang bleef de voorsprong niet op het bord staan in Goodison Park. Enkele minuten na het openingsdoelpunt kon Newcastle tegenscoren. Met wat geluk, want Matip tikte de bal via het scheenbeen van Joselu voorbij zijn doelman Mignolet. De Belgische doelman was opnieuw titularis in de Premier League. In de Champions League moest hij deze week zijn plaats nog afstaan aan Karius.

Liverpool bleef de beste ploeg. Na een uur stond er 80% balbezit achter hun naam, maar scoren lukt dus niet meer. Zo valt Liverpool uit de top 5 van het klassement in Engeland.

Bekijk de knappe knal van Coutinho

Engeland  |  Speeldag 7

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Craig Pawson
  • stadion: St James' Park
  • toeschouwers: 52303
Newcastle United Liverpool
1 Elliot 22 Mignolet
22 Yedlin 12 Gomez
6 Lascelles 32 Matip
2 Clark 6 Lovren
19 Manquillo 18 Moreno
11 Ritchie 5 Wijnaldum
8 Shelvey 14 Henderson
17 Pérez 10 Coutinho
23 Merino 11 M. Salah
30 Atsu 15 Sturridge
21 Joselu 19 Mané
wisselspelers
14 Hayden 9 Firmino
9 Gayle 29 Solanke
10 Diamé 21 Oxlade-Chamberlain
7 Murphy 1 Karius
20 Lejeune 7 Milner
26 Darlow 17 Klavan
27 Gámez 23 Can
trainer
  Rafael Benítez   Jürgen Klopp

Premier League

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Manchester City 7 6 0 1 22 2 20 19
2 Manchester United 7 6 0 1 21 2 19 19
3 Tottenham Hotspur 7 4 1 2 14 5 9 14
4 Chelsea 7 4 2 1 12 6 6 13
5 Arsenal 7 4 2 1 11 8 3 13
6 Burnley 7 3 1 3 7 5 2 12
7 Liverpool 7 3 1 3 13 12 1 12
8 Watford 7 3 1 3 11 12 -1 12
9 Newcastle United 7 3 3 1 7 6 1 10
10 West Bromwich Albion 7 2 2 3 6 8 -2 9
11 Huddersfield Town 7 2 2 3 5 7 -2 9
12 Southampton 7 2 3 2 5 7 -2 8
13 Stoke City 7 2 3 2 7 11 -4 8
14 Brighton & Hove Albion 7 2 4 1 5 9 -4 7
15 West Ham United 7 2 4 1 7 13 -6 7
16 Everton 7 2 4 1 4 12 -8 7
17 Leicester City 7 1 4 2 9 12 -3 5
18 Swansea City 7 1 4 2 3 8 -5 5
19 Bournemouth 7 1 5 1 4 11 -7 4
20 Crystal Palace 7 0 7 0 0 17 -17 0