- Newcastle United
- 1
- 36' Joselu
- Liverpool
- 1
- 29' Coutinho
- einde
|0 - 1
|Coutinho
|29'
|36'
|Joselu
|1 - 1
Simon Mignolet moet zich één keer gewonnen geven.
Liverpool geeft zege uit handen in Newcastle
Wereld- en klungelgoal
Liverpool speelde opnieuw dominant, maar kansen verzilveren was andere koek. Een keer lukte het. Coutinho zette Liverpool op voorsprong met een knap afstandsschot (0-1).
Lang bleef de voorsprong niet op het bord staan in Goodison Park. Enkele minuten na het openingsdoelpunt kon Newcastle tegenscoren. Met wat geluk, want Matip tikte de bal via het scheenbeen van Joselu voorbij zijn doelman Mignolet. De Belgische doelman was opnieuw titularis in de Premier League. In de Champions League moest hij deze week zijn plaats nog afstaan aan Karius.
Liverpool bleef de beste ploeg. Na een uur stond er 80% balbezit achter hun naam, maar scoren lukt dus niet meer. Zo valt Liverpool uit de top 5 van het klassement in Engeland.
Bekijk de knappe knal van Coutinho
Wat zijn wij blij dat @Phil_Coutinho terug helemaal met z'n hoofd bij het voetbal zit! 🎯 pic.twitter.com/VIlaS3xIDo— Play Sports (@playsports) 1 oktober 2017
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
Engeland | Speeldag 7 < >
|Huddersfield Town
|0-4
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Manchester United
|4-0
|Crystal Palace
|West Ham United
|1-0
|Swansea City
|Bournemouth
|0-0
|Leicester City
|West Bromwich Albion
|2-2
|Watford
|Stoke City
|2-1
|Southampton
|Chelsea
|0-1
|Manchester City
|Arsenal
|2-0
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|Everton
|0-1
|Burnley
|Newcastle United
|1-1
|Liverpool
Matchinfo
|Newcastle United
|Liverpool
|1
|Elliot
|22
|Mignolet
|22
|Yedlin
|12
|Gomez
|6
|Lascelles
|32
|Matip
|2
|Clark
|6
|Lovren
|19
|Manquillo
|18
|Moreno
|11
|Ritchie
|5
|Wijnaldum
|8
|Shelvey
|14
|Henderson
|17
|Pérez
|10
|Coutinho
|23
|Merino
|11
|M. Salah
|30
|Atsu
|15
|Sturridge
|21
|Joselu
|19
|Mané
|wisselspelers
|14
|Hayden
|9
|Firmino
|9
|Gayle
|29
|Solanke
|10
|Diamé
|21
|Oxlade-Chamberlain
|7
|Murphy
|1
|Karius
|20
|Lejeune
|7
|Milner
|26
|Darlow
|17
|Klavan
|27
|Gámez
|23
|Can
|trainer
|Rafael Benítez
|Jürgen Klopp
Premier League
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester City
|7
|6
|0
|1
|22
|2
|20
|19
|2
|Manchester United
|7
|6
|0
|1
|21
|2
|19
|19
|3
|Tottenham Hotspur
|7
|4
|1
|2
|14
|5
|9
|14
|4
|Chelsea
|7
|4
|2
|1
|12
|6
|6
|13
|5
|Arsenal
|7
|4
|2
|1
|11
|8
|3
|13
|6
|Burnley
|7
|3
|1
|3
|7
|5
|2
|12
|7
|Liverpool
|7
|3
|1
|3
|13
|12
|1
|12
|8
|Watford
|7
|3
|1
|3
|11
|12
|-1
|12
|9
|Newcastle United
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7
|6
|1
|10
|10
|West Bromwich Albion
|7
|2
|2
|3
|6
|8
|-2
|9
|11
|Huddersfield Town
|7
|2
|2
|3
|5
|7
|-2
|9
|12
|Southampton
|7
|2
|3
|2
|5
|7
|-2
|8
|13
|Stoke City
|7
|2
|3
|2
|7
|11
|-4
|8
|14
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|7
|2
|4
|1
|5
|9
|-4
|7
|15
|West Ham United
|7
|2
|4
|1
|7
|13
|-6
|7
|16
|Everton
|7
|2
|4
|1
|4
|12
|-8
|7
|17
|Leicester City
|7
|1
|4
|2
|9
|12
|-3
|5
|18
|Swansea City
|7
|1
|4
|2
|3
|8
|-5
|5
|19
|Bournemouth
|7
|1
|5
|1
|4
|11
|-7
|4
|20
|Crystal Palace
|7
|0
|7
|0
|0
|17
|-17
|0
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester United
|4
|4
|0
|0
|14
|0
|14
|12
|2
|Arsenal
|4
|4
|0
|0
|11
|3
|8
|12
|3
|Manchester City
|3
|2
|0
|1
|11
|1
|10
|7
|4
|Liverpool
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|1
|5
|7
|5
|Newcastle United
|4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|4
|2
|7
|6
|Stoke City
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|7
|-2
|7
|7
|West Ham United
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|3
|2
|6
|8
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|3
|1
|6
|9
|Everton
|4
|2
|2
|0
|3
|5
|-2
|6
|10
|West Bromwich Albion
|4
|1
|0
|3
|4
|3
|1
|6
|11
|Huddersfield Town
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|5
|-3
|5
|12
|Chelsea
|4
|1
|2
|1
|4
|4
|0
|4
|13
|Bournemouth
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|5
|-2
|4
|14
|Southampton
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|5
|-2
|4
|15
|Burnley
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|16
|Leicester City
|3
|1
|2
|0
|5
|5
|0
|3
|17
|Watford
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3
|9
|-6
|2
|18
|Tottenham Hotspur
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|3
|-1
|2
|19
|Swansea City
|3
|0
|3
|0
|1
|7
|-6
|0
|20
|Crystal Palace
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|6
|-6
|0
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Tottenham Hotspur
|4
|4
|0
|0
|12
|2
|10
|12
|2
|Manchester City
|4
|4
|0
|0
|11
|1
|10
|12
|3
|Watford
|4
|3
|0
|1
|8
|3
|5
|10
|4
|Chelsea
|3
|3
|0
|0
|8
|2
|6
|9
|5
|Burnley
|4
|2
|0
|2
|6
|4
|2
|8
|6
|Manchester United
|3
|2
|0
|1
|7
|2
|5
|7
|7
|Liverpool
|4
|1
|1
|2
|7
|11
|-4
|5
|8
|Swansea City
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|5
|9
|Huddersfield Town
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|1
|4
|10
|Southampton
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|4
|11
|West Bromwich Albion
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|5
|-3
|3
|12
|Newcastle United
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|-1
|3
|13
|Leicester City
|4
|0
|2
|2
|4
|7
|-3
|2
|14
|Stoke City
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|1
|15
|West Ham United
|4
|0
|3
|1
|2
|10
|-8
|1
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|4
|0
|3
|1
|1
|6
|-5
|1
|17
|Everton
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|7
|-6
|1
|18
|Arsenal
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|5
|-5
|1
|19
|Bournemouth
|3
|0
|3
|0
|1
|6
|-5
|0
|20
|Crystal Palace
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|11
|-11
|0