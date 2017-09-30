- Chelsea
Engeland - Speeldag 7 30/09/2017 18:30
Hazard leeft zich uit tijdens de training.
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
- Imiteert Hazard de loopstijl van Sterling? Op sociale media is een filmpje opgedoken van Eden Hazard, die op training de draak lijkt te steken met City-speler Raheem Sterling. Of de Rode Duivel echt lachte met de aparte loopstijl van de Brit is niet duidelijk, maar Twitter lacht zich in ieder geval een ongeluk. 11:20 ◀
-
- 11:17 ◀
- Hazard en Courtois tegen De Bruyne De absolute topper van de 7e speeldag in de Premier League is de confrontatie tussen Chelsea en Manchester City. Als de thuisploeg wint, komt ze op gelijke hoogte met City. Volg hier het nieuws in de aanloop naar de aftrap om 18.30u. 11:15 ◀
- Vooraf 11:15 ◀
- Opstelling Manchester City Ederson, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Nicolás Otamendi, Danilo, Kevin De Bruyne, Fernandinho, David Silva, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Leroy Sané ◀
- Opstelling Chelsea Thibaut Courtois, César Azpilicueta, Antonio Rüdiger, Gary Cahill, Victor Moses, Tiemoué Bakayoko, N'Golo Kanté, Marcos Alonso, Pedro, Álvaro Morata, Eden Hazard ◀
|Huddersfield Town
|13:30
|Tottenham Hotspur
|West Ham United
|16:00
|Swansea City
|Manchester United
|16:00
|Crystal Palace
|Bournemouth
|16:00
|Leicester City
|Stoke City
|16:00
|Southampton
|West Bromwich Albion
|16:00
|Watford
|Chelsea
|18:30
|Manchester City
|Arsenal
|01/10
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|Everton
|01/10
|Burnley
|Newcastle United
|01/10
|Liverpool
|Chelsea
|Manchester City
|13
|Courtois
|31
|Ederson
|28
|Azpilicueta
|2
|Walker
|2
|Rüdiger
|5
|Stones
|24
|Cahill
|30
|Otamendi
|15
|Moses
|3
|Danilo
|14
|Bakayoko
|17
|De Bruyne
|7
|Kanté
|25
|Fernandinho
|3
|Alonso
|21
|D. Silva
|11
|Pedro
|7
|Sterling
|9
|Morata
|33
|Jesus
|10
|E. Hazard
|19
|Sané
|trainer
|Antonio Conte
|Josep Guardiola
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester City
|6
|5
|0
|1
|21
|2
|19
|16
|2
|Manchester United
|6
|5
|0
|1
|17
|2
|15
|16
|3
|Chelsea
|6
|4
|1
|1
|12
|5
|7
|13
|4
|Tottenham Hotspur
|6
|3
|1
|2
|10
|5
|5
|11
|5
|Liverpool
|6
|3
|1
|2
|12
|11
|1
|11
|6
|Watford
|6
|3
|1
|2
|9
|10
|-1
|11
|7
|Arsenal
|6
|3
|2
|1
|9
|8
|1
|10
|8
|Huddersfield Town
|6
|2
|1
|3
|5
|3
|2
|9
|9
|Burnley
|6
|2
|1
|3
|6
|5
|1
|9
|10
|Newcastle United
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|5
|1
|9
|11
|Southampton
|6
|2
|2
|2
|4
|5
|-1
|8
|12
|West Bromwich Albion
|6
|2
|2
|2
|4
|6
|-2
|8
|13
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|6
|2
|3
|1
|5
|7
|-2
|7
|14
|Everton
|6
|2
|3
|1
|4
|11
|-7
|7
|15
|Swansea City
|6
|1
|3
|2
|3
|7
|-4
|5
|16
|Stoke City
|6
|1
|3
|2
|5
|10
|-5
|5
|17
|Leicester City
|6
|1
|4
|1
|9
|12
|-3
|4
|18
|West Ham United
|6
|1
|4
|1
|6
|13
|-7
|4
|19
|Bournemouth
|6
|1
|5
|0
|4
|11
|-7
|3
|20
|Crystal Palace
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
|13
|-13
|0
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester United
|3
|3
|0
|0
|10
|0
|10
|9
|2
|Arsenal
|3
|3
|0
|0
|9
|3
|6
|9
|3
|Manchester City
|3
|2
|0
|1
|11
|1
|10
|7
|4
|Liverpool
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|1
|5
|7
|5
|Newcastle United
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|3
|2
|6
|6
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|3
|1
|6
|7
|Everton
|3
|2
|1
|0
|3
|4
|-1
|6
|8
|Huddersfield Town
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|1
|5
|9
|West Bromwich Albion
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|1
|5
|10
|Chelsea
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|1
|4
|11
|Southampton
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|5
|-2
|4
|12
|Stoke City
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|6
|-3
|4
|13
|Burnley
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|14
|Leicester City
|3
|1
|2
|0
|5
|5
|0
|3
|15
|West Ham United
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
|1
|3
|16
|Bournemouth
|3
|1
|2
|0
|3
|5
|-2
|3
|17
|Watford
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3
|9
|-6
|2
|18
|Tottenham Hotspur
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|3
|-1
|2
|19
|Swansea City
|3
|0
|3
|0
|1
|7
|-6
|0
|20
|Crystal Palace
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|6
|-6
|0
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester City
|3
|3
|0
|0
|10
|1
|9
|9
|2
|Chelsea
|3
|3
|0
|0
|8
|2
|6
|9
|3
|Tottenham Hotspur
|3
|3
|0
|0
|8
|2
|6
|9
|4
|Watford
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|1
|5
|9
|5
|Manchester United
|3
|2
|0
|1
|7
|2
|5
|7
|6
|Burnley
|3
|1
|0
|2
|5
|4
|1
|5
|7
|Swansea City
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|5
|8
|Liverpool
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|10
|-4
|4
|9
|Huddersfield Town
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|1
|4
|10
|Southampton
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|11
|West Bromwich Albion
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|5
|-3
|3
|12
|Newcastle United
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|-1
|3
|13
|Leicester City
|3
|0
|2
|1
|4
|7
|-3
|1
|14
|Stoke City
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|1
|15
|West Ham United
|4
|0
|3
|1
|2
|10
|-8
|1
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|1
|17
|Everton
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|7
|-6
|1
|18
|Arsenal
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|5
|-5
|1
|19
|Bournemouth
|3
|0
|3
|0
|1
|6
|-5
|0
|20
|Crystal Palace
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|7
|-7
|0