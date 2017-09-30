Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Chelsea
Logo ${match.awayTeam.name} Manchester City
18:30
Engeland - Speeldag 7 30/09/2017 18:30
  • Hazard leeft zich uit tijdens de training.

Hazard leeft zich uit tijdens de training.

Fase per fase • live berichtgeving

  • Imiteert Hazard de loopstijl van Sterling? Op sociale media is een filmpje opgedoken van Eden Hazard, die op training de draak lijkt te steken met City-speler Raheem Sterling. Of de Rode Duivel echt lachte met de aparte loopstijl van de Brit is niet duidelijk, maar Twitter lacht zich in ieder geval een ongeluk. 11:20
  • 11:20
  • Agüero houdt gebroken rib over aan avondje Amsterdam Manchester City zal zaterdag flink gehavend aan de aftrap komen tegen Chelsea. Naast Vincent Kompany en Benjamin Mendy is nu ook Sergio Agüero out.
    11:17
  • Hazard en Courtois tegen De Bruyne De absolute topper van de 7e speeldag in de Premier League is de confrontatie tussen Chelsea en Manchester City. Als de thuisploeg wint, komt ze op gelijke hoogte met City. Volg hier het nieuws in de aanloop naar de aftrap om 18.30u. 11:15
  • Vooraf 11:15
  • Opstelling Manchester City Ederson, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Nicolás Otamendi, Danilo, Kevin De Bruyne, Fernandinho, David Silva, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Leroy Sané
  • Opstelling Chelsea Thibaut Courtois, César Azpilicueta, Antonio Rüdiger, Gary Cahill, Victor Moses, Tiemoué Bakayoko, N'Golo Kanté, Marcos Alonso, Pedro, Álvaro Morata, Eden Hazard
 

Engeland  |  Speeldag 7

Huddersfield Town 13:30 Tottenham Hotspur
West Ham United 16:00 Swansea City
Manchester United 16:00 Crystal Palace
Bournemouth 16:00 Leicester City
Stoke City 16:00 Southampton
West Bromwich Albion 16:00 Watford
Chelsea 18:30 Manchester City
Arsenal 01/10 Brighton & Hove Albion
Everton 01/10 Burnley
Newcastle United 01/10 Liverpool

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Martin Atkinson
  • stadion: Stamford Bridge
Chelsea Manchester City
13 Courtois 31 Ederson
28 Azpilicueta 2 Walker
2 Rüdiger 5 Stones
24 Cahill 30 Otamendi
15 Moses 3 Danilo
14 Bakayoko 17 De Bruyne
7 Kanté 25 Fernandinho
3 Alonso 21 D. Silva
11 Pedro 7 Sterling
9 Morata 33 Jesus
10 E. Hazard 19 Sané
trainer
  Antonio Conte   Josep Guardiola

Premier League

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Manchester City 6 5 0 1 21 2 19 16
2 Manchester United 6 5 0 1 17 2 15 16
3 Chelsea 6 4 1 1 12 5 7 13
4 Tottenham Hotspur 6 3 1 2 10 5 5 11
5 Liverpool 6 3 1 2 12 11 1 11
6 Watford 6 3 1 2 9 10 -1 11
7 Arsenal 6 3 2 1 9 8 1 10
8 Huddersfield Town 6 2 1 3 5 3 2 9
9 Burnley 6 2 1 3 6 5 1 9
10 Newcastle United 6 3 3 0 6 5 1 9
11 Southampton 6 2 2 2 4 5 -1 8
12 West Bromwich Albion 6 2 2 2 4 6 -2 8
13 Brighton & Hove Albion 6 2 3 1 5 7 -2 7
14 Everton 6 2 3 1 4 11 -7 7
15 Swansea City 6 1 3 2 3 7 -4 5
16 Stoke City 6 1 3 2 5 10 -5 5
17 Leicester City 6 1 4 1 9 12 -3 4
18 West Ham United 6 1 4 1 6 13 -7 4
19 Bournemouth 6 1 5 0 4 11 -7 3
20 Crystal Palace 6 0 6 0 0 13 -13 0