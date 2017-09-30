- Manchester United
- Crystal Palace
- 16:00
Engeland - Speeldag 7 30/09/2017 16:00
Mourinho: "Geen rust voor Lukaku tot Ibrahimovic terug is."
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
- Zolang Zlatan Ibrahimovic niet terug is, kunnen we Lukaku geen rust geven. Dat gaat gewoon niet, zeker omdat Marcus Rashford op andere posities speelt momenteel. José Mourinho 11:00 ◀
- Elke stap in zijn carrière, met verschillende trainers, ploegmaats en ploegen, heeft bijgedragen tot waar Lukaku nu staat. José Mourinho 10:59 ◀
- Wat Lukaku dit seizoen al gedaan heeft, is deel van zijn natuurlijke evolutie. Hij heeft in zijn carrière elke kans met beide handen gegrepen en werkt hard. Bij Manchester United liggen de verwachtingen natuurlijk hoger, maar hij gaat daar goed mee om. José Mourinho zwaait met lof voor Romelu Lukaku 10:58 ◀
- Crystal Palace trekt naar Manchester United Manchester United ontvangt vandaag rode lantaarn Crystal Palace, de enige ploeg die dit seizoen nog niet heeft kunnen winnen in de Premier League. Komt daar vandaag verandering of wordt de logica gerespecteerd op Old Trafford? Volg het hier. 10:55 ◀
- Vooraf 10:54 ◀
- Opstelling Crystal Palace Wayne Hennessey, Joel Ward, Scott Dann, Mamadou Sakho, Patrick van Aanholt, Andros Townsend, Yohan Cabaye, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Luka Milivojevic, Jeffrey Schlupp, Bakary Sako ◀
- Opstelling Manchester United David De Gea, Antonio Valencia, Eric Bailly, Chris Smalling, Ashley Young, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Ander Herrera, Marcus Rashford, Romelu Lukaku ◀
Engeland | Speeldag 7 < >
|Huddersfield Town
|0-3
|Tottenham Hotspur
|West Ham United
|16:00
|Swansea City
|Manchester United
|16:00
|Crystal Palace
|Bournemouth
|16:00
|Leicester City
|Stoke City
|16:00
|Southampton
|West Bromwich Albion
|16:00
|Watford
|Chelsea
|18:30
|Manchester City
|Arsenal
|01/10
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|Everton
|01/10
|Burnley
|Newcastle United
|01/10
|Liverpool
Matchinfo
|Manchester United
|Crystal Palace
|1
|De Gea
|13
|Hennessey
|25
|A. Valencia
|2
|Ward
|3
|Bailly
|6
|Dann
|12
|Smalling
|12
|Sakho
|18
|A. Young
|3
|Van Aanholt
|8
|Mata
|10
|Townsend
|31
|Matic
|7
|Cabaye
|22
|Mkhitaryan
|8
|Loftus-Cheek
|21
|Herrera
|4
|Milivojevic
|19
|Rashford
|15
|Schlupp
|9
|R. Lukaku
|26
|Sako
|trainer
|José Mourinho
|Roy Hodgson
Premier League
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester City
|6
|5
|0
|1
|21
|2
|19
|16
|2
|Manchester United
|6
|5
|0
|1
|17
|2
|15
|16
|3
|Chelsea
|6
|4
|1
|1
|12
|5
|7
|13
|4
|Tottenham Hotspur
|6
|3
|1
|2
|10
|5
|5
|11
|5
|Liverpool
|6
|3
|1
|2
|12
|11
|1
|11
|6
|Watford
|6
|3
|1
|2
|9
|10
|-1
|11
|7
|Arsenal
|6
|3
|2
|1
|9
|8
|1
|10
|8
|Huddersfield Town
|6
|2
|1
|3
|5
|3
|2
|9
|9
|Burnley
|6
|2
|1
|3
|6
|5
|1
|9
|10
|Newcastle United
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|5
|1
|9
|11
|Southampton
|6
|2
|2
|2
|4
|5
|-1
|8
|12
|West Bromwich Albion
|6
|2
|2
|2
|4
|6
|-2
|8
|13
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|6
|2
|3
|1
|5
|7
|-2
|7
|14
|Everton
|6
|2
|3
|1
|4
|11
|-7
|7
|15
|Swansea City
|6
|1
|3
|2
|3
|7
|-4
|5
|16
|Stoke City
|6
|1
|3
|2
|5
|10
|-5
|5
|17
|Leicester City
|6
|1
|4
|1
|9
|12
|-3
|4
|18
|West Ham United
|6
|1
|4
|1
|6
|13
|-7
|4
|19
|Bournemouth
|6
|1
|5
|0
|4
|11
|-7
|3
|20
|Crystal Palace
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
|13
|-13
|0
