- Manchester City
- 0
-
- Crystal Palace
- 0
-
- 15'
Engeland - Speeldag 6 23/09/2017 16:00
Kevin De Bruyne floreert onder coach Pep Guardiola.
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
- City opnieuw dicht bij voorsprong Na de bijna-owngoal is Manchester City opnieuw dicht bij de openingstreffer. Fernandinho kan de bal niet voldoende in de hoek mikken. Hennessey pareert. 13' ◀
- De scheidsrechter geeft balvoordeel en meer heeft De Bruyne niet nodig. Hij slalomt naar het front, Sané neemt over, maar knalt naast. 11' ◀
- Bijna owngoal van Palace Bijna een dramatische start van de wedstrijd voor Crystal Palace. Een voorzet van De Bruyne gaat via het hoofd van Sakho en de paal naast. 7' ◀
-
City on the front-foot from the off here with Palace pinned back. Schlupp's shot at the other end is charged down.— Manchester City
🔵 0-0 🦅 #cityvcpfc
- Manchester City legt nog niet veel overtuiging in zijn aanvallen. De machine loopt nog niet gesmeerd. 6' ◀
- Macnhester City maakt meteen zijn intenties duidelijk. Crystal Palace moet achteruit, terwijl De Bruyne, Sané en Sterling de bal rondtikken. De eerste hoekschop levert nog geen gevaar op. 3' ◀
- Aftrap Manchester City is begonnen aan de zoektocht naar zijn vijfde zege van het seizoen. Moeten we het telraam bovenhalen? 1' ◀
- Eerste helft 16:01 ◀
-
RH:: We face a very good team but I can't complain with anything I have seen from us so far. We need one or two good results for confidence.
- We mogen ons geen zorgen maken over de uitdaging die ons wacht. We moeten er vol tegenaan gaan. We hebben punten nodig. Roy Hodgson, coach Crystal Palace 15:54 ◀
- De Bruyne wel, geen Gabriel Jesus Een opvallende keuze van coach Pep Guardiola. Gabriel Jesus start op de bank, Kevin De Bruyne start wel tussen de lijnen. De twee konden het aanvallend nochtans goed vinden met elkaar. Vincent Kompany is nog niet volledig hersteld van zijn kuitblessure en zit niet in de selectie. 15:52 ◀
-
Team News | Your City XI
- Benteke krijgt opnieuw een kans om het lege doelpuntenblad van Palace in te vullen. Vindt hij zijn neus voor doelpunten terug op het veld van Manchester City? 15:51 ◀
-
Here's the #CPFC 🦅 team to take on @ManCity!
- Crystal Palace in de problemen Na amper vier wedstrijden moest coach Frank de Boer al ophoepelen bij Crystal Palace. Zijn team kon nog geen punt sprokkelen en bovendien ook geen enkele goal scoren. Gaat het na de trainerswissel met Roy Hodgson beter? 15:49 ◀
- Vooraf 15:49 ◀
- Opstelling Crystal Palace Wayne Hennessey, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Scott Dann, Mamadou Sakho, Patrick van Aanholt, Andros Townsend, Luka Milivojevic, Yohan Cabaye, Jeffrey Schlupp, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Christian Benteke ◀
- Opstelling Manchester City Ederson, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Nicolás Otamendi, Benjamin Mendy, Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne, Fernandinho, David Silva, Leroy Sané, Sergio Agüero ◀
Engeland | Speeldag 6 < >
|Southampton
|0-0
|Manchester United
|Stoke City
|0-1
|Chelsea
|Everton
|0-0
|Bournemouth
|Burnley
|0-0
|Huddersfield Town
|Manchester City
|0-0
|Crystal Palace
|Swansea City
|0-1
|Watford
|West Ham United
|2-3
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Leicester City
|18:30
|Liverpool
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|24/09
|Newcastle United
|Arsenal
|25/09
|West Bromwich Albion
Matchinfo
|Manchester City
|Crystal Palace
|31
|Ederson
|13
|Hennessey
|2
|Walker
|24
|Fosu-Mensah
|5
|Stones
|6
|Dann
|30
|Otamendi
|12
|Sakho
|22
|B. Mendy
|3
|Van Aanholt
|7
|Sterling
|10
|Townsend
|17
|De Bruyne
|4
|Milivojevic
|25
|Fernandinho
|7
|Cabaye
|21
|D. Silva
|15
|Schlupp
|19
|Sané
|8
|Loftus-Cheek
|10
|Agüero
|17
|Benteke
|wisselspelers
|1
|Bravo
|1
|Speroni
|3
|Danilo
|2
|Ward
|15
|Mangala
|5
|Tomkins
|18
|Delph
|18
|McArthur
|20
|B. Silva
|26
|Sako
|33
|Jesus
|42
|Puncheon
|42
|Y. Touré
|44
|Riedewald
|trainer
|Josep Guardiola
|Roy Hodgson
Premier League
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester City
|5
|4
|0
|1
|16
|2
|14
|13
|2
|Manchester United
|5
|4
|0
|1
|16
|2
|14
|13
|3
|Tottenham Hotspur
|6
|3
|1
|2
|10
|5
|5
|11
|4
|Chelsea
|5
|3
|1
|1
|8
|5
|3
|10
|5
|Newcastle United
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|4
|2
|9
|6
|Huddersfield Town
|5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|3
|2
|8
|7
|Burnley
|5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|5
|1
|8
|8
|Liverpool
|5
|2
|1
|2
|9
|9
|0
|8
|9
|Southampton
|5
|2
|1
|2
|4
|4
|0
|8
|10
|West Bromwich Albion
|5
|2
|1
|2
|4
|4
|0
|8
|11
|Watford
|5
|2
|1
|2
|7
|9
|-2
|8
|12
|Arsenal
|5
|2
|2
|1
|7
|8
|-1
|7
|13
|Stoke City
|5
|1
|2
|2
|5
|6
|-1
|5
|14
|Swansea City
|5
|1
|2
|2
|2
|5
|-3
|5
|15
|Leicester City
|5
|1
|3
|1
|7
|9
|-2
|4
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|5
|1
|3
|1
|4
|7
|-3
|4
|17
|West Ham United
|6
|1
|4
|1
|6
|13
|-7
|4
|18
|Everton
|5
|1
|3
|1
|2
|10
|-8
|4
|19
|Bournemouth
|5
|1
|4
|0
|3
|9
|-6
|3
|20
|Crystal Palace
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|8
|-8
|0
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester United
|3
|3
|0
|0
|10
|0
|10
|9
|2
|Liverpool
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|1
|5
|7
|3
|Arsenal
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|3
|4
|6
|4
|Newcastle United
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|3
|2
|6
|5
|Huddersfield Town
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|1
|5
|6
|West Bromwich Albion
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|1
|5
|7
|Manchester City
|2
|1
|0
|1
|6
|1
|5
|4
|8
|Chelsea
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|1
|4
|9
|Stoke City
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|1
|4
|10
|Southampton
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|4
|11
|West Ham United
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
|1
|3
|12
|Leicester City
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|3
|13
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|0
|3
|14
|Bournemouth
|3
|1
|2
|0
|3
|5
|-2
|3
|15
|Burnley
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|16
|Everton
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|-2
|3
|17
|Watford
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3
|9
|-6
|2
|18
|Tottenham Hotspur
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|3
|-1
|2
|19
|Swansea City
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|5
|-5
|0
|20
|Crystal Palace
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|6
|-6
|0
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester City
|3
|3
|0
|0
|10
|1
|9
|9
|2
|Tottenham Hotspur
|3
|3
|0
|0
|8
|2
|6
|9
|3
|Watford
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|6
|4
|Chelsea
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2
|2
|6
|5
|Burnley
|3
|1
|0
|2
|5
|4
|1
|5
|6
|Swansea City
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|5
|7
|Manchester United
|2
|1
|0
|1
|6
|2
|4
|4
|8
|Southampton
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|9
|Huddersfield Town
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|3
|10
|West Bromwich Albion
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|-1
|3
|11
|Newcastle United
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|12
|Leicester City
|3
|0
|2
|1
|4
|7
|-3
|1
|13
|Liverpool
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|8
|-5
|1
|14
|Stoke City
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|1
|15
|West Ham United
|4
|0
|3
|1
|2
|10
|-8
|1
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|1
|17
|Everton
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|7
|-6
|1
|18
|Arsenal
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|5
|-5
|1
|19
|Crystal Palace
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|20
|Bournemouth
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|4
|-4
|0