  • Morata scoorde al na 2 minuten.

Morata scoorde al na 2 minuten.

VIDEO: Hattrick van Morata houdt Chelsea in spoor van leider City en United

za 23/09/2017 - 18:01 Chelsea heeft zich niet laten verrassen door Stoke City. Al na 2 minuten zette Morata de toon met zijn eerste van 3 goals. Pedro scoorde de 4e van de bezoekers: 0-4. Courtois stond in doel, Hazard viel 20 minuten voor tijd in, Batshuayi en Musonda bleven op de bank. Chelsea volgt op 3 punten van de leiders uit Manchester: City en United.

Bij Stoke liggen een pak verdedigers in de lappenmand, dus was de thuisploeg beducht voor een lijdensweg. En die kwam er ook. Na amper 81 seconden kwamen de bezoekers langs Morata op voorsprong. Zijn eerste met zijn schoen.

Pedro mocht Fletcher, die de bal verkeerdelijk in zijn loop speelde, bedanken voor zijn 0-2 op het halfuur. Morata amuseerde zich en zit met 3 extra goals aan 6 goals in 6 speeldagen. Even goed als Agüero en Lukaku.

Conte hield Hazard weer op de bank, hij startte deze competitie nog niet in de basis. Courtois blesseerde zich bij een zware val, maar bleef toch onder de lat staan.

VIDEO: De hattrick van Morata

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Michael Dean
  • stadion: bet365 Stadium
  • toeschouwers: 29661
