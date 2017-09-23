- Stoke City
- 0
-
- Chelsea
- 4
- 2' 77' 82' Morata | 30' Pedro
- einde
|0 - 1
|Morata
|2'
|0 - 2
|Pedro
|30'
|0 - 3
|Morata
|77'
|0 - 4
|Morata
|82'
Morata scoorde al na 2 minuten.
VIDEO: Hattrick van Morata houdt Chelsea in spoor van leider City en United
Bij Stoke liggen een pak verdedigers in de lappenmand, dus was de thuisploeg beducht voor een lijdensweg. En die kwam er ook. Na amper 81 seconden kwamen de bezoekers langs Morata op voorsprong. Zijn eerste met zijn schoen.
Pedro mocht Fletcher, die de bal verkeerdelijk in zijn loop speelde, bedanken voor zijn 0-2 op het halfuur. Morata amuseerde zich en zit met 3 extra goals aan 6 goals in 6 speeldagen. Even goed als Agüero en Lukaku.
Conte hield Hazard weer op de bank, hij startte deze competitie nog niet in de basis. Courtois blesseerde zich bij een zware val, maar bleef toch onder de lat staan.
VIDEO: De hattrick van Morata
Wie was die @diegocosta ook alweer? 🤔@AlvaroMorata x 3! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/aCzbewzK3e— Play Sports (@playsports) 23 september 2017
|Leicester City
|2-3
|Liverpool
|West Ham United
|2-3
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Stoke City
|0-4
|Chelsea
|Swansea City
|1-2
|Watford
|Burnley
|0-0
|Huddersfield Town
|Manchester City
|5-0
|Crystal Palace
|Southampton
|0-1
|Manchester United
|Everton
|2-1
|Bournemouth
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|24/09
|Newcastle United
|Arsenal
|25/09
|West Bromwich Albion
Matchinfo
|Stoke City
|Chelsea
|1
|Butland
|13
|Courtois
|8
|Johnson
|28
|Azpilicueta
|15
|Martins Indi
|27
|Christensen
|3
|Pieters
|2
|Rüdiger
|18
|Diouf
|15
|Moses
|24
|Fletcher
|7
|Kanté
|4
|Allen
|14
|Bakayoko
|32
|Sobhi
|3
|Alonso
|22
|Shaqiri
|22
|Willian
|10
|Choupo-Moting
|9
|Morata
|(3)
|11
|Jesé
|11
|Pedro
|wisselspelers
|25
|Crouch
|24
|Cahill
|14
|Afellay
|4
|Fàbregas
|9
|Berahino
|10
|E. Hazard
|12
|Tymon
|1
|Caballero
|16
|Adam
|17
|Musonda
|33
|Grant
|21
|Zappacosta
|36
|Souttar
|23
|Batshuayi
|trainer
|Mark Hughes
|Antonio Conte
Premier League
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester City
|6
|5
|0
|1
|21
|2
|19
|16
|2
|Manchester United
|6
|5
|0
|1
|17
|2
|15
|16
|3
|Chelsea
|6
|4
|1
|1
|12
|5
|7
|13
|4
|Tottenham Hotspur
|6
|3
|1
|2
|10
|5
|5
|11
|5
|Watford
|6
|3
|1
|2
|9
|10
|-1
|11
|6
|Newcastle United
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|4
|2
|9
|7
|Huddersfield Town
|6
|2
|1
|3
|5
|3
|2
|9
|8
|Burnley
|6
|2
|1
|3
|6
|5
|1
|9
|9
|Liverpool
|5
|2
|1
|2
|9
|9
|0
|8
|10
|West Bromwich Albion
|5
|2
|1
|2
|4
|4
|0
|8
|11
|Southampton
|6
|2
|2
|2
|4
|5
|-1
|8
|12
|Arsenal
|5
|2
|2
|1
|7
|8
|-1
|7
|13
|Everton
|6
|2
|3
|1
|4
|11
|-7
|7
|14
|Swansea City
|6
|1
|3
|2
|3
|7
|-4
|5
|15
|Stoke City
|6
|1
|3
|2
|5
|10
|-5
|5
|16
|Leicester City
|5
|1
|3
|1
|7
|9
|-2
|4
|17
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|5
|1
|3
|1
|4
|7
|-3
|4
|18
|West Ham United
|6
|1
|4
|1
|6
|13
|-7
|4
|19
|Bournemouth
|6
|1
|5
|0
|4
|11
|-7
|3
|20
|Crystal Palace
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
|13
|-13
|0
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
