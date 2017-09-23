- Southampton
- 0
-
- Manchester United
- 1
- 20' R. Lukaku
- einde
|0 - 1
|R. Lukaku
|20'
Romelu Lukaku zit al aan 6 competitiegoals voor Manchester United.
VIDEO: Lukaku matchwinnaar 6e competitiegoal in 6 matchen, Mourinho weggestuurd
Bekijk de goal van Lukaku:
8 matchen, 8 goals! 💪😍 @RomeluLukaku9 pic.twitter.com/GhaTqJMVC1— Play Sports (@playsports) 23 september 2017
Lukaku in de rebound, Mourinho weggestuurd
José Mourinho heeft zich zijn nieuwste clubaanwinst allerminst beklaagd. Lukaku is gehaald om de muur te slopen van verdedigend ingestelde en goed georganiseerde teams. Iets was vorig seizoen te vaak niet lukte.
Rond de 20e minuut was het raak voor de thuisploeg, waar Lukaku en Fellaini 90 minuten meededen. Een geweldige voorzet van Young werd door Lukaku krachtig ingekopt. Doelman Forster redde in eerste instantie nog met een hand, maar had geen verhaal op de rebound van de Belgische spits.
Verder kwam United niet. In de slotfase kwamen de bezoekers nog fel opzetten. Mourinho had het niet meer, in de laatste minuut van de extra tijd werd de coach weggestuurd door de ref.
Engeland | Speeldag 6 < >
|West Ham United
|2-3
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Stoke City
|0-4
|Chelsea
|Swansea City
|1-2
|Watford
|Burnley
|0-0
|Huddersfield Town
|Manchester City
|5-0
|Crystal Palace
|Southampton
|0-1
|Manchester United
|Everton
|2-1
|Bournemouth
|Leicester City
|18:30
|Liverpool
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|24/09
|Newcastle United
|Arsenal
|25/09
|West Bromwich Albion
Matchinfo
|Southampton
|Manchester United
|44
|Forster
|1
|De Gea
|2
|Cédric
|25
|A. Valencia
|3
|Yoshida
|3
|Bailly
|6
|Hoedt
|4
|Jones
|21
|Bertrand
|18
|A. Young
|11
|Tadic
|8
|Mata
|14
|Romeu
|27
|Fellaini
|8
|Davis
|22
|Mkhitaryan
|18
|Lemina
|31
|Matic
|22
|Redmond
|19
|Rashford
|7
|Long
|9
|R. Lukaku
|wisselspelers
|20
|Gabbiadini
|21
|Herrera
|10
|Austin
|12
|Smalling
|16
|Ward-Prowse
|17
|Blind
|13
|McCarthy
|11
|Martial
|17
|Van Dijk
|14
|Lingard
|23
|Højbjerg
|16
|Carrick
|26
|Pied
|20
|Romero
|trainer
|Mauricio Pellegrino
|José Mourinho
Premier League
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester City
|6
|5
|0
|1
|21
|2
|19
|16
|2
|Manchester United
|6
|5
|0
|1
|17
|2
|15
|16
|3
|Chelsea
|6
|4
|1
|1
|12
|5
|7
|13
|4
|Tottenham Hotspur
|6
|3
|1
|2
|10
|5
|5
|11
|5
|Watford
|6
|3
|1
|2
|9
|10
|-1
|11
|6
|Newcastle United
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|4
|2
|9
|7
|Huddersfield Town
|6
|2
|1
|3
|5
|3
|2
|9
|8
|Burnley
|6
|2
|1
|3
|6
|5
|1
|9
|9
|Liverpool
|5
|2
|1
|2
|9
|9
|0
|8
|10
|West Bromwich Albion
|5
|2
|1
|2
|4
|4
|0
|8
|11
|Southampton
|6
|2
|2
|2
|4
|5
|-1
|8
|12
|Arsenal
|5
|2
|2
|1
|7
|8
|-1
|7
|13
|Everton
|6
|2
|3
|1
|4
|11
|-7
|7
|14
|Swansea City
|6
|1
|3
|2
|3
|7
|-4
|5
|15
|Stoke City
|6
|1
|3
|2
|5
|10
|-5
|5
|16
|Leicester City
|5
|1
|3
|1
|7
|9
|-2
|4
|17
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|5
|1
|3
|1
|4
|7
|-3
|4
|18
|West Ham United
|6
|1
|4
|1
|6
|13
|-7
|4
|19
|Bournemouth
|6
|1
|5
|0
|4
|11
|-7
|3
|20
|Crystal Palace
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
|13
|-13
|0
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
