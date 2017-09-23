Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Southampton
  • Romelu Lukaku zit al aan 6 competitiegoals voor Manchester United.

VIDEO: Lukaku matchwinnaar 6e competitiegoal in 6 matchen, Mourinho weggestuurd

za 23/09/2017 - 17:52 Romelu Lukaku houdt Manchester United mee aan de leiding. De Rode Duivel maakte op bezoek bij Southampton het enige doelpunt, zijn 8e treffer al (en zijn 6e in de competitie) voor zijn nieuwe club. United evenaart zijn beste start van een Premier League-campagne (16 op 18).

Bekijk de goal van Lukaku:

Lukaku in de rebound, Mourinho weggestuurd

José Mourinho heeft zich zijn nieuwste clubaanwinst allerminst beklaagd. Lukaku is gehaald om de muur te slopen van verdedigend ingestelde en goed georganiseerde teams. Iets was vorig seizoen te vaak niet lukte.

Rond de 20e minuut was het raak voor de thuisploeg, waar Lukaku en Fellaini 90 minuten meededen. Een geweldige voorzet van Young werd door Lukaku krachtig ingekopt. Doelman Forster redde in eerste instantie nog met een hand, maar had geen verhaal op de rebound van de Belgische spits.

Verder kwam United niet. In de slotfase kwamen de bezoekers nog fel opzetten. Mourinho had het niet meer, in de laatste minuut van de extra tijd werd de coach weggestuurd door de ref.

Engeland  |  Speeldag 6

West Ham United 2-3 Tottenham Hotspur
Stoke City 0-4 Chelsea
Swansea City 1-2 Watford
Burnley 0-0 Huddersfield Town
Manchester City 5-0 Crystal Palace
Southampton 0-1 Manchester United
Everton 2-1 Bournemouth
Leicester City 18:30 Liverpool
Brighton & Hove Albion 24/09 Newcastle United
Arsenal 25/09 West Bromwich Albion

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Craig Pawson
  • stadion: St. Mary's Stadium
  • toeschouwers: 31930
Southampton Manchester United
44 Forster 1 De Gea
2 Cédric 25 A. Valencia
3 Yoshida 3 Bailly
6 Hoedt 4 Jones
21 Bertrand 18 A. Young
11 Tadic 8 Mata
14 Romeu 27 Fellaini
8 Davis 22 Mkhitaryan
18 Lemina 31 Matic
22 Redmond 19 Rashford
7 Long 9 R. Lukaku
wisselspelers
20 Gabbiadini 21 Herrera
10 Austin 12 Smalling
16 Ward-Prowse 17 Blind
13 McCarthy 11 Martial
17 Van Dijk 14 Lingard
23 Højbjerg 16 Carrick
26 Pied 20 Romero
trainer
  Mauricio Pellegrino   José Mourinho

Premier League

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Manchester City 6 5 0 1 21 2 19 16
2 Manchester United 6 5 0 1 17 2 15 16
3 Chelsea 6 4 1 1 12 5 7 13
4 Tottenham Hotspur 6 3 1 2 10 5 5 11
5 Watford 6 3 1 2 9 10 -1 11
6 Newcastle United 5 3 2 0 6 4 2 9
7 Huddersfield Town 6 2 1 3 5 3 2 9
8 Burnley 6 2 1 3 6 5 1 9
9 Liverpool 5 2 1 2 9 9 0 8
10 West Bromwich Albion 5 2 1 2 4 4 0 8
11 Southampton 6 2 2 2 4 5 -1 8
12 Arsenal 5 2 2 1 7 8 -1 7
13 Everton 6 2 3 1 4 11 -7 7
14 Swansea City 6 1 3 2 3 7 -4 5
15 Stoke City 6 1 3 2 5 10 -5 5
16 Leicester City 5 1 3 1 7 9 -2 4
17 Brighton & Hove Albion 5 1 3 1 4 7 -3 4
18 West Ham United 6 1 4 1 6 13 -7 4
19 Bournemouth 6 1 5 0 4 11 -7 3
20 Crystal Palace 6 0 6 0 0 13 -13 0