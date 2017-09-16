Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Crystal Palace
0
Logo ${match.awayTeam.name} Southampton
1
6' Davis
einde
Engeland - Speeldag 5 16/09/2017 13:30
0 - 1 Davis 6'
  • Ook Benteke kon zijn ploeg nog niet helpen dit seizoen.

Trainerswissel brengt nog geen beterschap voor Benteke en co

za 16/09/2017 - 15:31 Crystal Palace ruilde deze week trainer Frank de Boer voor Roy Hodgson, maar die ingreep bracht nog geen beterschap. De ploeg van Benteke verloor nu ook in eigen huis tegen Southampton na een vroege goal van Davis. Crystal Palace is zo de eerste club in de geschiedenis van de Premier League die zijn eerste vijf matchen verloor zonder te scoren.

Roy Hodgson zag zijn opdracht als nieuwe trainer van het zwalpende Crystal Palace al na zes minuten nog wat moeilijker worden. Na slecht verdedigen belandde een voorzet van Tadic bij Steven Davis. Die trof raak: 0-1.

Christian Benteke en Jason Puncheon dwongen de bezoekende doelman wel nog tot reddingen, maar Southampton kon Crystal Palace al bij al toch makkelijk in bedwang houden.

Na vijf speeldagen blijft de club zo achter met nul doelpunten en nul punten. Bij Southampton kwam Virgil Van Dijk in de 87e minuut nog het veld op. Hij speelde zo zijn eerste minuten sinds de transfersoap van de voorbije zomer. 

Een beschamende seizoensstart voor Crystal Palace:

Fase per fase • live berichtgeving

  • Einde 15:23
  • Shane Long uit Manolo Gabbiadini in Southampton 90+2'
  • Dusan Tadic uit Virgil van Dijk in Southampton 87'
  • Nathan Redmond uit James Ward-Prowse in Southampton 85'
  • Scott Dann  Crystal Palace  82'
  • Ruben Loftus-Cheek uit Bakary Sako in Crystal Palace 78'
  • Shane Long  Southampton  77'
  • James McArthur uit Luka Milivojevic in Crystal Palace 69'
  • James McArthur  Crystal Palace  67'
  • Joel Ward  Crystal Palace  57'
  • Jason Puncheon  Crystal Palace  50'
  • Start tweede helft 14:32
  • Rust 14:16
  • Yohan Cabaye  Crystal Palace  33'
  • 0Crystal Palace 1Southampton doelpunt Steven Davis Southampton 6'
  • Start eerste helft 13:30
  • Opstelling Southampton Fraser Forster, Cédric, Maya Yoshida, Wesley Hoedt, Ryan Bertrand, Dusan Tadic, Oriol Romeu, Steven Davis, Mario Lemina, Nathan Redmond, Shane Long
  • Opstelling Crystal Palace Wayne Hennessey, Joel Ward, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Scott Dann, Jeffrey Schlupp, James McArthur, Yohan Cabaye, Jason Puncheon, Andros Townsend, Christian Benteke, Ruben Loftus-Cheek
 

Engeland  |  Speeldag 5

Tottenham Hotspur 0-0 Swansea City
Bournemouth 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion
Crystal Palace 0-1 Southampton
Watford 0-6 Manchester City
Huddersfield Town 1-1 Leicester City
Newcastle United 2-1 Stoke City
Liverpool 1-1 Burnley
West Bromwich Albion 0-0 West Ham United
Chelsea 17/09 Arsenal
Manchester United 17/09 Everton

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Robert Madley
  • stadion: Selhurst Park
  • toeschouwers: 24199
Crystal Palace Southampton
13 Hennessey 44 Forster
2 Ward 2 Cédric
24 Fosu-Mensah 3 Yoshida
6 Dann 6 Hoedt
15 Schlupp 21 Bertrand
18 McArthur 11 Tadic
7 Cabaye 14 Romeu
42 Puncheon 8 Davis
10 Townsend 18 Lemina
17 Benteke 22 Redmond
8 Loftus-Cheek 7 Long
wisselspelers
4 Milivojevic 16 Ward-Prowse
26 Sako 17 Van Dijk
1 Speroni 20 Gabbiadini
3 Van Aanholt 5 Stephens
5 Tomkins 13 McCarthy
14 Lee C Y 19 Boufal
34 Kelly 33 Targett
trainer
  Roy Hodgson   Mauricio Pellegrino

Premier League

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Manchester City 5 4 0 1 16 2 14 13
2 Manchester United 4 3 0 1 12 2 10 10
3 Chelsea 4 3 1 0 8 5 3 9
4 Newcastle United 5 3 2 0 6 4 2 9
5 Huddersfield Town 5 2 1 2 5 3 2 8
6 Burnley 5 2 1 2 6 5 1 8
7 Liverpool 5 2 1 2 9 9 0 8
8 Southampton 5 2 1 2 4 4 0 8
9 West Bromwich Albion 5 2 1 2 4 4 0 8
10 Watford 5 2 1 2 7 9 -2 8
11 Tottenham Hotspur 4 2 1 1 7 3 4 7
12 Arsenal 4 2 2 0 7 8 -1 6
13 Stoke City 5 1 2 2 5 6 -1 5
14 Leicester City 5 1 3 1 7 9 -2 4
15 Brighton & Hove Albion 5 1 3 1 4 7 -3 4
16 Swansea City 4 1 2 1 2 5 -3 4
17 Everton 4 1 2 1 2 6 -4 4
18 West Ham United 5 1 3 1 4 10 -6 4
19 Bournemouth 5 1 4 0 3 9 -6 3
20 Crystal Palace 5 0 5 0 0 8 -8 0