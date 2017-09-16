- Crystal Palace
- 0
-
- Southampton
- 1
- 6' Davis
- einde
|0 - 1
|Davis
|6'
Ook Benteke kon zijn ploeg nog niet helpen dit seizoen.
Trainerswissel brengt nog geen beterschap voor Benteke en co
Roy Hodgson zag zijn opdracht als nieuwe trainer van het zwalpende Crystal Palace al na zes minuten nog wat moeilijker worden. Na slecht verdedigen belandde een voorzet van Tadic bij Steven Davis. Die trof raak: 0-1.
Christian Benteke en Jason Puncheon dwongen de bezoekende doelman wel nog tot reddingen, maar Southampton kon Crystal Palace al bij al toch makkelijk in bedwang houden.
Na vijf speeldagen blijft de club zo achter met nul doelpunten en nul punten. Bij Southampton kwam Virgil Van Dijk in de 87e minuut nog het veld op. Hij speelde zo zijn eerste minuten sinds de transfersoap van de voorbije zomer.
Een beschamende seizoensstart voor Crystal Palace:
5 - Crystal Palace are the first side in English top-flight history to open the season with five defeats and no goals scored. Woe. pic.twitter.com/umoc2RwDdb— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 16, 2017
Losing first 5 fixtures of English league campaign without scoring:— Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) September 16, 2017
Hartlepool United (1938)
Sunderland (1985)@CPFC (2017) #CRYSOU #PL
Crystal Palace are the first team in English top-flight history to lose their first five games without scoring a goal.— Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 16, 2017
Blank. ❌ pic.twitter.com/cZixFqxnQD
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
- Einde 15:23 ◀
- Shane Long uit Manolo Gabbiadini in Southampton 90+2' ◀
- Dusan Tadic uit Virgil van Dijk in Southampton 87' ◀
- Nathan Redmond uit James Ward-Prowse in Southampton 85' ◀
- Scott Dann Crystal Palace 82' ◀
- Ruben Loftus-Cheek uit Bakary Sako in Crystal Palace 78' ◀
- Shane Long Southampton 77' ◀
- James McArthur uit Luka Milivojevic in Crystal Palace 69' ◀
- James McArthur Crystal Palace 67' ◀
- Joel Ward Crystal Palace 57' ◀
- Jason Puncheon Crystal Palace 50' ◀
- Start tweede helft 14:32 ◀
- Rust 14:16 ◀
- Yohan Cabaye Crystal Palace 33' ◀
- 0Crystal Palace 1Southampton doelpunt Steven Davis Southampton 6' ◀
- Start eerste helft 13:30 ◀
- Opstelling Southampton Fraser Forster, Cédric, Maya Yoshida, Wesley Hoedt, Ryan Bertrand, Dusan Tadic, Oriol Romeu, Steven Davis, Mario Lemina, Nathan Redmond, Shane Long ◀
- Opstelling Crystal Palace Wayne Hennessey, Joel Ward, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Scott Dann, Jeffrey Schlupp, James McArthur, Yohan Cabaye, Jason Puncheon, Andros Townsend, Christian Benteke, Ruben Loftus-Cheek ◀
Engeland | Speeldag 5 < >
|Tottenham Hotspur
|0-0
|Swansea City
|Bournemouth
|2-1
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|Crystal Palace
|0-1
|Southampton
|Watford
|0-6
|Manchester City
|Huddersfield Town
|1-1
|Leicester City
|Newcastle United
|2-1
|Stoke City
|Liverpool
|1-1
|Burnley
|West Bromwich Albion
|0-0
|West Ham United
|Chelsea
|17/09
|Arsenal
|Manchester United
|17/09
|Everton
Matchinfo
|Crystal Palace
|Southampton
|13
|Hennessey
|44
|Forster
|2
|Ward
|2
|Cédric
|24
|Fosu-Mensah
|3
|Yoshida
|6
|Dann
|6
|Hoedt
|15
|Schlupp
|21
|Bertrand
|18
|McArthur
|11
|Tadic
|7
|Cabaye
|14
|Romeu
|42
|Puncheon
|8
|Davis
|10
|Townsend
|18
|Lemina
|17
|Benteke
|22
|Redmond
|8
|Loftus-Cheek
|7
|Long
|wisselspelers
|4
|Milivojevic
|16
|Ward-Prowse
|26
|Sako
|17
|Van Dijk
|1
|Speroni
|20
|Gabbiadini
|3
|Van Aanholt
|5
|Stephens
|5
|Tomkins
|13
|McCarthy
|14
|Lee C Y
|19
|Boufal
|34
|Kelly
|33
|Targett
|trainer
|Roy Hodgson
|Mauricio Pellegrino
Premier League
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester City
|5
|4
|0
|1
|16
|2
|14
|13
|2
|Manchester United
|4
|3
|0
|1
|12
|2
|10
|10
|3
|Chelsea
|4
|3
|1
|0
|8
|5
|3
|9
|4
|Newcastle United
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|4
|2
|9
|5
|Huddersfield Town
|5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|3
|2
|8
|6
|Burnley
|5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|5
|1
|8
|7
|Liverpool
|5
|2
|1
|2
|9
|9
|0
|8
|8
|Southampton
|5
|2
|1
|2
|4
|4
|0
|8
|9
|West Bromwich Albion
|5
|2
|1
|2
|4
|4
|0
|8
|10
|Watford
|5
|2
|1
|2
|7
|9
|-2
|8
|11
|Tottenham Hotspur
|4
|2
|1
|1
|7
|3
|4
|7
|12
|Arsenal
|4
|2
|2
|0
|7
|8
|-1
|6
|13
|Stoke City
|5
|1
|2
|2
|5
|6
|-1
|5
|14
|Leicester City
|5
|1
|3
|1
|7
|9
|-2
|4
|15
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|5
|1
|3
|1
|4
|7
|-3
|4
|16
|Swansea City
|4
|1
|2
|1
|2
|5
|-3
|4
|17
|Everton
|4
|1
|2
|1
|2
|6
|-4
|4
|18
|West Ham United
|5
|1
|3
|1
|4
|10
|-6
|4
|19
|Bournemouth
|5
|1
|4
|0
|3
|9
|-6
|3
|20
|Crystal Palace
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|8
|-8
|0
