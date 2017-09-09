Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Leicester City
1
62' (pen) Vardy
Logo ${match.awayTeam.name} Chelsea
2
41' Morata | 50' Kanté
81'
Engeland - Speeldag 4 09/09/2017 16:00
0 - 1 Morata 41'
0 - 2 Kanté 50'
62' Vardy (pen) 1 - 2
  • Conte zet Hazard tegen Leicester op de bank.

Engeland  |  Speeldag 4

Arsenal 3-0 Bournemouth
Brighton & Hove Albion 3-1 West Bromwich Albion
Everton 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur
Leicester City 1-2 Chelsea
Southampton 0-2 Watford
Manchester City 5-0 Liverpool
Stoke City 18:30 Manchester United
Burnley 10/09 Crystal Palace
Swansea City 10/09 Newcastle United
West Ham United 11/09 Huddersfield Town

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Lee Mason
  • stadion: King Power Stadium
Leicester City Chelsea
1 Schmeichel 13 Courtois
2 Simpson 28 Azpilicueta
15 Maguire 30 David Luiz
5 Morgan 2 Rüdiger
28 Fuchs 15 Moses
26 Mahrez 7 Kanté
25 Ndidi 4 Fàbregas
19 Slimani 14 Bakayoko
22 James 3 Alonso
11 Albrighton 11 Pedro
9 Vardy 9 Morata
wisselspelers
10 King 22 Willian
7 Gray 21 Zappacosta
8 Iheanacho 10 E. Hazard
3 Chilwell 1 Caballero
12 Hamer 6 Drinkwater
18 Amartey 23 Batshuayi
23 Ulloa 27 Christensen
trainer
  Craig Shakespeare   Antonio Conte

Premier League

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Manchester City 4 3 0 1 10 2 8 10
2 Manchester United 3 3 0 0 10 0 10 9
3 Huddersfield Town 3 2 0 1 4 0 4 7
4 West Bromwich Albion 3 2 0 1 3 1 2 7
5 Liverpool 4 2 1 1 8 8 0 7
6 Chelsea 3 2 1 0 6 4 2 6
7 Watford 3 1 0 2 5 3 2 5
8 Southampton 3 1 0 2 3 2 1 5
9 Tottenham Hotspur 3 1 1 1 4 3 1 4
10 Burnley 3 1 1 1 4 4 0 4
11 Stoke City 3 1 1 1 2 2 0 4
12 Everton 3 1 1 1 2 3 -1 4
13 Swansea City 3 1 1 1 2 4 -2 4
14 Newcastle United 3 1 2 0 3 3 0 3
15 Leicester City 3 1 2 0 5 6 -1 3
16 Arsenal 3 1 2 0 4 8 -4 3
17 Brighton & Hove Albion 3 0 2 1 0 4 -4 1
18 Bournemouth 3 0 3 0 1 5 -4 0
19 Crystal Palace 3 0 3 0 0 6 -6 0
20 West Ham United 3 0 3 0 2 10 -8 0