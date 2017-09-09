- Leicester City
- 1
- 62' (pen) Vardy
- Chelsea
- 2
- 41' Morata | 50' Kanté
- 81'
Engeland - Speeldag 4 09/09/2017 16:00
|0 - 1
|Morata
|41'
|0 - 2
|Kanté
|50'
|62'
|Vardy (pen)
|1 - 2
Conte zet Hazard tegen Leicester op de bank.
|Arsenal
|3-0
|Bournemouth
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|3-1
|West Bromwich Albion
|Everton
|0-3
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Leicester City
|1-2
|Chelsea
|Southampton
|0-2
|Watford
|Manchester City
|5-0
|Liverpool
|Stoke City
|18:30
|Manchester United
|Burnley
|10/09
|Crystal Palace
|Swansea City
|10/09
|Newcastle United
|West Ham United
|11/09
|Huddersfield Town
|Leicester City
|Chelsea
|1
|Schmeichel
|13
|Courtois
|2
|Simpson
|28
|Azpilicueta
|15
|Maguire
|30
|David Luiz
|5
|Morgan
|2
|Rüdiger
|28
|Fuchs
|15
|Moses
|26
|Mahrez
|7
|Kanté
|25
|Ndidi
|4
|Fàbregas
|19
|Slimani
|14
|Bakayoko
|22
|James
|3
|Alonso
|11
|Albrighton
|11
|Pedro
|9
|Vardy
|9
|Morata
|10
|King
|22
|Willian
|7
|Gray
|21
|Zappacosta
|8
|Iheanacho
|10
|E. Hazard
|3
|Chilwell
|1
|Caballero
|12
|Hamer
|6
|Drinkwater
|18
|Amartey
|23
|Batshuayi
|23
|Ulloa
|27
|Christensen
|Craig Shakespeare
|Antonio Conte
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester City
|4
|3
|0
|1
|10
|2
|8
|10
|2
|Manchester United
|3
|3
|0
|0
|10
|0
|10
|9
|3
|Huddersfield Town
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|0
|4
|7
|4
|West Bromwich Albion
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|1
|2
|7
|5
|Liverpool
|4
|2
|1
|1
|8
|8
|0
|7
|6
|Chelsea
|3
|2
|1
|0
|6
|4
|2
|6
|7
|Watford
|3
|1
|0
|2
|5
|3
|2
|5
|8
|Southampton
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|2
|1
|5
|9
|Tottenham Hotspur
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|1
|4
|10
|Burnley
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0
|4
|11
|Stoke City
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|4
|12
|Everton
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|4
|13
|Swansea City
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|4
|14
|Newcastle United
|3
|1
|2
|0
|3
|3
|0
|3
|15
|Leicester City
|3
|1
|2
|0
|5
|6
|-1
|3
|16
|Arsenal
|3
|1
|2
|0
|4
|8
|-4
|3
|17
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|4
|-4
|1
|18
|Bournemouth
|3
|0
|3
|0
|1
|5
|-4
|0
|19
|Crystal Palace
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|6
|-6
|0
|20
|West Ham United
|3
|0
|3
|0
|2
|10
|-8
|0
