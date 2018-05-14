Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Huddersfield Town
0
Logo ${match.awayTeam.name} Arsenal
1
38' P. Aubameyang
einde
Engeland - Speeldag 38 13/05/2018 16:00
0 - 1 P. Aubameyang 38'
  • Arsène Wenger nam afscheid van Arsenal.

Wenger zwaait af bij Arsenal met Arsenal-score

zo 13/05/2018 - 18:09 Arsenal heeft Arsène Wenger een gepast afscheid gegund na 22 jaar als coach van de Gunners. Het won de laatste match onder Wenger met een typische Arsenal-score: 0-1.

Voor beide ploegen stond er niks meer op het spel en dus stond de wedstrijd volledig in het teken van het afscheid van Arsène Wenger.

Voor de aftrap werd een erehaag gevormd en Huddersfield-coach David Wagner had een speciaal shirt in petto voor de Fransman. De thuisclub liet ook een vliegtuigje overvliegen met een boodschap: "Bedankt Wenger, we zullen je ook missen".

De spelers waren er uiteraard ook op gebrand om Wenger een laatste overwinning te gunnen. En dat lukte, want enkele minuten voor de rust gleed Aubameyang de 0-1 binnen, het enige doelpunt van de wedstrijd. Arsenal eindigt het seizoen als 6e en speelt volgend seizoen in de Europa League.

Engeland  |  Speeldag 38

Liverpool 4-0 Brighton & Hove Albion
Swansea City 1-2 Stoke City
Newcastle United 3-0 Chelsea
Huddersfield Town 0-1 Arsenal
Southampton 0-1 Manchester City
Manchester United 1-0 Watford
Crystal Palace 2-0 West Bromwich Albion
West Ham United 3-1 Everton
Burnley 1-2 Bournemouth
Tottenham Hotspur 5-4 Leicester City

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Michael Oliver
  • stadion: John Smith's Stadium
  • toeschouwers: 24122
Huddersfield Town Arsenal
1 Lössl 13 Ospina
33 Hadergjonaj 24 Bellerín
25 Jørgensen 20 Mustafi
26 Schindler 16 Holding
5 Kongolo 31 Kolašinac
15 Löwe 8 Ramsey
10 Mooy 29 Xhaka
6 Hogg 17 Iwobi
22 Ince 7 Mkhitaryan
21 Pritchard 9 Lacazette
24 Mounié 14 P. Aubameyang
wisselspelers
20 Depoitre 23 Welbeck
8 Billing 18 Monreal
4 Whitehead 30 Maitland-Niles
2 Smith 4 Mertesacker
11 Sabiri 54 Macey
13 Coleman 62 Nketiah
27 Gorenc-Stankovic 69 Willock
trainer
  David Wagner   Arsène Wenger

Premier League

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Manchester City 38 32 2 4 106 27 79 100
2 Manchester United 38 25 7 6 68 28 40 81
3 Tottenham Hotspur 38 23 7 8 74 36 38 77
4 Liverpool 38 21 5 12 84 38 46 75
5 Chelsea 38 21 10 7 62 38 24 70
6 Arsenal 38 19 13 6 74 51 23 63
7 Burnley 38 14 12 12 36 39 -3 54
8 Everton 38 13 15 10 44 58 -14 49
9 Leicester City 38 12 15 11 56 60 -4 47
10 Newcastle United 38 12 18 8 39 47 -8 44
11 Crystal Palace 38 11 16 11 45 55 -10 44
12 Bournemouth 38 11 16 11 45 61 -16 44
13 West Ham United 38 10 16 12 48 68 -20 42
14 Watford 38 11 19 8 44 64 -20 41
15 Brighton & Hove Albion 38 9 16 13 34 54 -20 40
16 Huddersfield Town 38 9 19 10 28 58 -30 37
17 Southampton 38 7 16 15 37 56 -19 36
18 Swansea City 38 8 21 9 28 56 -28 33
19 Stoke City 38 7 19 12 35 68 -33 33
20 West Bromwich Albion 38 6 19 13 31 56 -25 31