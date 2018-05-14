- Huddersfield Town
- 0
-
- Arsenal
- 1
- 38' P. Aubameyang
- einde
|0 - 1
|P. Aubameyang
|38'
Arsène Wenger nam afscheid van Arsenal.
Wenger zwaait af bij Arsenal met Arsenal-score
Voor beide ploegen stond er niks meer op het spel en dus stond de wedstrijd volledig in het teken van het afscheid van Arsène Wenger.
Voor de aftrap werd een erehaag gevormd en Huddersfield-coach David Wagner had een speciaal shirt in petto voor de Fransman. De thuisclub liet ook een vliegtuigje overvliegen met een boodschap: "Bedankt Wenger, we zullen je ook missen".
De spelers waren er uiteraard ook op gebrand om Wenger een laatste overwinning te gunnen. En dat lukte, want enkele minuten voor de rust gleed Aubameyang de 0-1 binnen, het enige doelpunt van de wedstrijd. Arsenal eindigt het seizoen als 6e en speelt volgend seizoen in de Europa League.
❤️#MerciArsène pic.twitter.com/DpSlWMX2tw— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) 13 mei 2018
For 22 years, for 1,235 games, for 49, 49 undefeated, for 7 FA Cups, for 3 @PremierLeague titles, for two Doubles, for winning the league at Old Trafford and White Hart Lane, for Wengerball, for the Invincibles, for your total love and devotion, we want to say... #MerciArsène❤️ pic.twitter.com/xkRXjLAid2— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) 13 mei 2018
It's the end of an era...— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) 13 mei 2018
22 years
1,235 games
716 wins
2,298 goals
1 Arsène Wenger#MerciArsène pic.twitter.com/5nn4K7blD4
And that's it!— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) 13 mei 2018
Arsène Wenger's 1,235th and final match in charge of us is over - and it finishes 1-0 to the Arsenal 😃#MerciArsène pic.twitter.com/pxaEgBhTZe
We're not crying, you are#MerciArsène pic.twitter.com/fjS2tbJUnz— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) 13 mei 2018
😊#MerciArsène pic.twitter.com/1ZfHzGMj6v— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) 13 mei 2018
Legend#MerciArsène pic.twitter.com/gMPUbJTOcS— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) 13 mei 2018
