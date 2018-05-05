- Stoke City
- 1
- 42' Shaqiri
- Crystal Palace
- 2
- 68' McArthur | 86' Van Aanholt
- einde
|42'
|Shaqiri
|1 - 0
|1 - 1
|McArthur
|68'
|1 - 2
|Van Aanholt
|86'
De teleurstelling bij de Stoke-spelers was groot.
VIDEO: Crystal Palace verwijst Stoke City naar 2e klasse
Shaqiri scoort
In een slordige wedstrijd gunde Crystal Palace de thuisploeg het initiatief. Vlak voor de rust kwam Stoke op voorsprong na een stilstaande fase. Een knappe vrije trap van Shaqiri werd licht geraakt door Loftus-Cheek en verdween in doel.
Elk doelpunt is van levensbelang in deze fase van de competitie...🙌 pic.twitter.com/IgVyBXxLTr— Play Sports (@playsports) 5 mei 2018
Maar dan volgt de doodsteek
Crystal Palace, met Benteke als invaller, zette de scheve situatie recht in de tweede helft. Twintig minuten voor tijd zette McArthur op de counter de 1-1 op het bord. Stoke ging wanhopig op zoek naar de 2-1, maar liep in het mes. Enkele minuten voor tijd veroordeelde Van Aanholt de thuisploeg tot de degradatie.
De doodsteek voor@stokecity, dat degradeert uit de Premier League! pic.twitter.com/jJnSEJj5Zm— Play Sports (@playsports) 5 mei 2018
Engeland | Speeldag 37 < >
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|1-0
|Manchester United
|Stoke City
|1-2
|Crystal Palace
|Leicester City
|16:00
|West Ham United
|West Bromwich Albion
|16:00
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Watford
|16:00
|Newcastle United
|Bournemouth
|16:00
|Swansea City
|Everton
|18:30
|Southampton
|Manchester City
|06/05
|Huddersfield Town
|Chelsea
|06/05
|Liverpool
|Arsenal
|06/05
|Burnley
Matchinfo
|Stoke City
|Crystal Palace
|1
|Butland
|13
|Hennessey
|8
|Johnson
|2
|Ward
|17
|Shawcross
|5
|Tomkins
|6
|Zouma
|12
|Sakho
|3
|Pieters
|3
|Van Aanholt
|22
|Shaqiri
|18
|McArthur
|4
|Allen
|4
|Milivojevic
|27
|Ndiaye
|7
|Cabaye
|2
|Bauer
|8
|Loftus-Cheek
|18
|Diouf
|10
|Townsend
|25
|Crouch
|11
|Zaha
|wisselspelers
|32
|Sobhi
|34
|Kelly
|40
|Campbell
|17
|Benteke
|7
|Ireland
|15
|Schlupp
|16
|Adam
|9
|Sørloth
|20
|Cameron
|14
|Lee C Y
|24
|Fletcher
|16
|Cavalieri
|29
|Haugaard
|29
|Wan-Bissaka
|trainer
|Paul Lambert
|Roy Hodgson
Premier League
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester City
|35
|30
|2
|3
|102
|26
|76
|93
|2
|Manchester United
|36
|24
|7
|5
|67
|28
|39
|77
|3
|Liverpool
|36
|20
|4
|12
|80
|37
|43
|72
|4
|Tottenham Hotspur
|35
|21
|6
|8
|68
|31
|37
|71
|5
|Chelsea
|35
|20
|9
|6
|60
|34
|26
|66
|6
|Arsenal
|35
|17
|12
|6
|67
|48
|19
|57
|7
|Burnley
|36
|14
|10
|12
|35
|32
|3
|54
|8
|Everton
|36
|13
|14
|9
|42
|54
|-12
|48
|9
|Leicester City
|35
|11
|13
|11
|49
|52
|-3
|44
|10
|Newcastle United
|35
|11
|16
|8
|35
|44
|-9
|41
|11
|Crystal Palace
|37
|10
|16
|11
|43
|55
|-12
|41
|12
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|36
|9
|14
|13
|33
|47
|-14
|40
|13
|Bournemouth
|36
|9
|16
|11
|42
|60
|-18
|38
|14
|Watford
|36
|10
|18
|8
|42
|62
|-20
|38
|15
|West Ham United
|35
|8
|16
|11
|43
|67
|-24
|35
|16
|Huddersfield Town
|35
|9
|18
|8
|27
|56
|-29
|35
|17
|Swansea City
|35
|8
|18
|9
|27
|52
|-25
|33
|18
|Southampton
|35
|6
|15
|14
|35
|54
|-19
|32
|19
|Stoke City
|37
|6
|19
|12
|33
|67
|-34
|30
|20
|West Bromwich Albion
|36
|5
|18
|13
|30
|54
|-24
|28
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
