Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Stoke City
1
42' Shaqiri
Logo ${match.awayTeam.name} Crystal Palace
2
68' McArthur | 86' Van Aanholt
einde
Engeland - Speeldag 37 05/05/2018 13:30
42' Shaqiri 1 - 0
1 - 1 McArthur 68'
1 - 2 Van Aanholt 86'
  • De teleurstelling bij de Stoke-spelers was groot.

De teleurstelling bij de Stoke-spelers was groot.

VIDEO: Crystal Palace verwijst Stoke City naar 2e klasse

za 05/05/2018 - 15:33 Crystal Palace heeft zich verzekerd van het behoud in de Premier League dankzij een 1-2-zege op het veld van Stoke, dat door de nederlaag degradeert.

Shaqiri scoort

In een slordige wedstrijd gunde Crystal Palace de thuisploeg het initiatief. Vlak voor de rust kwam Stoke op voorsprong na een stilstaande fase. Een knappe vrije trap van Shaqiri werd licht geraakt door Loftus-Cheek en verdween in doel.

Maar dan volgt de doodsteek

Crystal Palace, met Benteke als invaller, zette de scheve situatie recht in de tweede helft. Twintig minuten voor tijd zette McArthur op de counter de 1-1 op het bord. Stoke ging wanhopig op zoek naar de 2-1, maar liep in het mes. Enkele minuten voor tijd veroordeelde Van Aanholt de thuisploeg tot de degradatie.

Fase per fase • live berichtgeving

 

Engeland  |  Speeldag 37

Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 Manchester United
Stoke City 1-2 Crystal Palace
Leicester City 16:00 West Ham United
West Bromwich Albion 16:00 Tottenham Hotspur
Watford 16:00 Newcastle United
Bournemouth 16:00 Swansea City
Everton 18:30 Southampton
Manchester City 06/05 Huddersfield Town
Chelsea 06/05 Liverpool
Arsenal 06/05 Burnley

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Martin Atkinson
  • stadion: bet365 Stadium
  • toeschouwers: 29687
Stoke City Crystal Palace
1 Butland 13 Hennessey
8 Johnson 2 Ward
17 Shawcross 5 Tomkins
6 Zouma 12 Sakho
3 Pieters 3 Van Aanholt
22 Shaqiri 18 McArthur
4 Allen 4 Milivojevic
27 Ndiaye 7 Cabaye
2 Bauer 8 Loftus-Cheek
18 Diouf 10 Townsend
25 Crouch 11 Zaha
wisselspelers
32 Sobhi 34 Kelly
40 Campbell 17 Benteke
7 Ireland 15 Schlupp
16 Adam 9 Sørloth
20 Cameron 14 Lee C Y
24 Fletcher 16 Cavalieri
29 Haugaard 29 Wan-Bissaka
trainer
  Paul Lambert   Roy Hodgson

Premier League

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Manchester City 35 30 2 3 102 26 76 93
2 Manchester United 36 24 7 5 67 28 39 77
3 Liverpool 36 20 4 12 80 37 43 72
4 Tottenham Hotspur 35 21 6 8 68 31 37 71
5 Chelsea 35 20 9 6 60 34 26 66
6 Arsenal 35 17 12 6 67 48 19 57
7 Burnley 36 14 10 12 35 32 3 54
8 Everton 36 13 14 9 42 54 -12 48
9 Leicester City 35 11 13 11 49 52 -3 44
10 Newcastle United 35 11 16 8 35 44 -9 41
11 Crystal Palace 37 10 16 11 43 55 -12 41
12 Brighton & Hove Albion 36 9 14 13 33 47 -14 40
13 Bournemouth 36 9 16 11 42 60 -18 38
14 Watford 36 10 18 8 42 62 -20 38
15 West Ham United 35 8 16 11 43 67 -24 35
16 Huddersfield Town 35 9 18 8 27 56 -29 35
17 Swansea City 35 8 18 9 27 52 -25 33
18 Southampton 35 6 15 14 35 54 -19 32
19 Stoke City 37 6 19 12 33 67 -34 30
20 West Bromwich Albion 36 5 18 13 30 54 -24 28