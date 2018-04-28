Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Swansea City
Logo ${match.awayTeam.name} Chelsea
18:30
Engeland - Speeldag 36 28/04/2018 18:30
  • Wat doet Hazard vanmiddag?

Fase per fase • live berichtgeving

 

Engeland  |  Speeldag 36

Liverpool 0-0 Stoke City
Crystal Palace 5-0 Leicester City
Huddersfield Town 0-2 Everton
Newcastle United 0-1 West Bromwich Albion
Southampton 2-1 Bournemouth
Burnley 0-0 Brighton & Hove Albion
West Ham United 29/04 Manchester City
Manchester United 29/04 Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur 30/04 Watford

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Jonathan Moss
  • stadion: Liberty Stadium
1 Fabianski 13 Courtois
26 Naughton 28 Azpilicueta
5 Van der Hoorn 24 Cahill
52 Roberts 2 Rüdiger
6 Mawson 15 Moses
16 M. Olsson 4 Fàbregas
19 A. Ayew 7 Kanté
24 King 14 Bakayoko
4 Ki S Y 33 Palmieri
17 Clucas 18 Giroud
18 J. Ayew 10 E. Hazard
wisselspelers
7 Britton 1 Caballero
12 Dyer 8 Barkley
13 Nordfeldt 9 Morata
14 Carroll 11 Pedro
15 Routledge 21 Zappacosta
22 Rangel 22 Willian
35 Sanches 27 Christensen
trainer
  Carlos Carvalhal   Antonio Conte

Premier League

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Manchester City 34 29 2 3 98 25 73 90
2 Manchester United 34 23 6 5 65 26 39 74
3 Liverpool 36 20 4 12 80 37 43 72
4 Tottenham Hotspur 34 20 6 8 66 31 35 68
5 Chelsea 34 19 9 6 59 34 25 63
6 Arsenal 34 17 11 6 66 46 20 57
7 Burnley 36 14 10 12 35 32 3 54
8 Everton 36 13 14 9 42 54 -12 48
9 Leicester City 35 11 13 11 49 52 -3 44
10 Newcastle United 35 11 16 8 35 44 -9 41
11 Crystal Palace 36 9 16 11 41 54 -13 38
12 Bournemouth 36 9 16 11 42 60 -18 38
13 Watford 35 10 17 8 42 60 -18 38
14 Brighton & Hove Albion 35 8 14 13 32 47 -15 37
15 West Ham United 34 8 15 11 42 63 -21 35
16 Huddersfield Town 35 9 18 8 27 56 -29 35
17 Swansea City 34 8 17 9 27 51 -24 33
18 Southampton 35 6 15 14 35 54 -19 32
19 Stoke City 36 6 18 12 32 65 -33 30
20 West Bromwich Albion 36 5 18 13 30 54 -24 28