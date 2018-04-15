Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Manchester United
0
Logo ${match.awayTeam.name} West Bromwich Albion
0
11'
Engeland - Speeldag 34 15/04/2018 17:00
  • Lukaku wil zijn doelpuntentotaal nog aandikken.

Lukaku wil zijn doelpuntentotaal nog aandikken.

Fase per fase • live berichtgeving

  • Mata botst op Foster United wil de controle over de partij veroveren. Young stuurt Mata weg. Die wil oog in oog met Foster scoren met een lob, maar hij krijgt de bal niet hoog genoeg. De Spanjaard staat ook een halve meter buitenspel. 9'
  • Pogba krijgt de handen op elkaar met een wel heel optimistische poging vanaf zo'n 25 meter. Foster raapt op. 7'
  • De hekkensluiter graaft zich niet in in de openingsfase. Rodriguez snijdt een eerste keer de zestien in, maar komt dan ten val. 5'
  • Aftrap! Stelt United het titelfeest van City opnieuw een weekje uit? Dan mag het niet verliezen tegen rode lantaarn West Brom. Lukaku is de enige Belg op het terrein. 1'
  • Eerste helft 17:00
  • 16:58
  • Bij West Brom zien we nog steeds geen spoor van Nacer Chadli. De Rode Duivel beleeft er niet zijn leukste periode. Hij speelde deze week wel bij de beloften en zou helemaal fit zijn, maar hij zit toch niet in de wedstrijdselectie. 16:34
  • Lukaku was deze week een beetje ziek, maar speelt wel.
    16:34
  • VIDEO: Sensatie in Manchester: City geeft 2-0 weg tegen United Manchester United heeft het titelfeest van rivaal City wat uitgesteld: 2-3. City stak een hand uit naar de titel met onder meer een goal van Kompany, maar United maakte de 2-0-achterstand nog goed.
    16:13
  • 16:12
  • 16:10
  • City kampioen? Manchester United heeft opnieuw een kans om het titelfeest van City met een week uit te stellen. Vorig weekend won het een rechtstreeks duel, nu moet het voorbij West Brom raken. Maar als United zich laat verrassen door de rode lantaarn is City straks kampioen. Volg het hier. 16:08
  • Vooraf 16:07
  • Opstelling West Bromwich Albion Ben Foster, Allan Nyom, Craig Dawson, Ahmed Hegazy, Kieran Gibbs, Matthew Phillips, Jake Livermore, Chris Brunt, James McClean, Salomón Rondón, Jay Rodriguez
  • Opstelling Manchester United David De Gea, Antonio Valencia, Chris Smalling, Victor Lindelöf, Ashley Young, Ander Herrera, Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sánchez
 

Engeland  |  Speeldag 34

Manchester United 0-0 West Bromwich Albion
Southampton 2-3 Chelsea
Swansea City 1-1 Everton
Huddersfield Town 1-0 Watford
Crystal Palace 3-2 Brighton & Hove Albion
Burnley 2-1 Leicester City
Liverpool 3-0 Bournemouth
Tottenham Hotspur 1-3 Manchester City
Newcastle United 2-1 Arsenal
West Ham United 16/04 Stoke City

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Paul Tierney
  • stadion: Old Trafford
Manchester United West Bromwich Albion
1 De Gea 1 Foster
25 A. Valencia 2 Nyom
12 Smalling 25 Dawson
2 Lindelöf 26 Hegazy
18 A. Young 3 Gibbs
21 Herrera 10 Phillips
31 Matic 8 Livermore
6 Pogba 11 Brunt
8 Mata 14 McClean
9 R. Lukaku 9 Rondón
7 Sánchez 19 Rodriguez
wisselspelers
4 Jones 5 Yacob
5 Rojo 13 Myhill
11 Martial 15 Sturridge
14 Lingard 16 Gabr
19 Rashford 17 Burke
39 McTominay 20 Krychowiak
40 J. Pereira 28 Field
trainer
  José Mourinho   Darren Moore

Premier League

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Manchester City 33 28 2 3 93 25 68 87
2 Manchester United 32 22 5 5 63 25 38 71
3 Liverpool 34 20 4 10 78 35 43 70
4 Tottenham Hotspur 33 20 6 7 65 30 35 67
5 Chelsea 33 18 9 6 57 33 24 60
6 Arsenal 33 16 11 6 62 45 17 54
7 Burnley 33 14 9 10 33 29 4 52
8 Leicester City 33 11 12 10 49 47 2 43
9 Everton 34 11 14 9 39 54 -15 42
10 Newcastle United 33 11 14 8 35 42 -7 41
11 Bournemouth 34 9 14 11 41 56 -15 38
12 Watford 34 10 17 7 42 60 -18 37
13 Brighton & Hove Albion 33 8 14 11 31 46 -15 35
14 Huddersfield Town 34 9 17 8 27 54 -27 35
15 West Ham United 32 8 14 10 40 58 -18 34
16 Crystal Palace 34 8 16 10 36 54 -18 34
17 Swansea City 33 8 16 9 27 46 -19 33
18 Southampton 33 5 15 13 33 53 -20 28
19 Stoke City 33 6 18 9 30 63 -33 27
20 West Bromwich Albion 33 3 18 12 26 52 -26 21