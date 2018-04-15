- Manchester United
- 0
-
- West Bromwich Albion
- 0
-
- 11'
Engeland - Speeldag 34 15/04/2018 17:00
Lukaku wil zijn doelpuntentotaal nog aandikken.
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
- Mata botst op Foster United wil de controle over de partij veroveren. Young stuurt Mata weg. Die wil oog in oog met Foster scoren met een lob, maar hij krijgt de bal niet hoog genoeg. De Spanjaard staat ook een halve meter buitenspel. 9' ◀
- Pogba krijgt de handen op elkaar met een wel heel optimistische poging vanaf zo'n 25 meter. Foster raapt op. 7' ◀
- De hekkensluiter graaft zich niet in in de openingsfase. Rodriguez snijdt een eerste keer de zestien in, maar komt dan ten val. 5' ◀
- Aftrap! Stelt United het titelfeest van City opnieuw een weekje uit? Dan mag het niet verliezen tegen rode lantaarn West Brom. Lukaku is de enige Belg op het terrein. 1' ◀
- Eerste helft 17:00 ◀
-
26 - West Bromwich Albion have scored just 26 Premier League goals this season, the same total that Manchester United have registered in just the first half of games. Gulf.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 15, 2018
- Bij West Brom zien we nog steeds geen spoor van Nacer Chadli. De Rode Duivel beleeft er niet zijn leukste periode. Hij speelde deze week wel bij de beloften en zou helemaal fit zijn, maar hij zit toch niet in de wedstrijdselectie. 16:34 ◀
-
Lukaku was deze week een beetje ziek, maar speelt wel.16:34 ◀
Two changes for the Reds...— Manchester United (@ManUtd) 15 april 2018
⬅️ @VLindelof
⬅️ @JuanMata8
➡️ @EricBailly24
➡️ @JesseLingard pic.twitter.com/9myZQrl1Py
- 16:13 ◀
-
📷 Lining up at the Theatre of Dreams...#MUNWBA #COYB #WBA pic.twitter.com/sskPPNgwnG— West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) 15 april 2018
-
Looks like it could be 4-3-3 for #MUFC today! Here's our starting line-up. 🔴 pic.twitter.com/UBhcHF08ji— Manchester United (@ManUtd) 15 april 2018
- City kampioen? Manchester United heeft opnieuw een kans om het titelfeest van City met een week uit te stellen. Vorig weekend won het een rechtstreeks duel, nu moet het voorbij West Brom raken. Maar als United zich laat verrassen door de rode lantaarn is City straks kampioen. Volg het hier. 16:08 ◀
- Vooraf 16:07 ◀
- Opstelling West Bromwich Albion Ben Foster, Allan Nyom, Craig Dawson, Ahmed Hegazy, Kieran Gibbs, Matthew Phillips, Jake Livermore, Chris Brunt, James McClean, Salomón Rondón, Jay Rodriguez ◀
- Opstelling Manchester United David De Gea, Antonio Valencia, Chris Smalling, Victor Lindelöf, Ashley Young, Ander Herrera, Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sánchez ◀
Engeland | Speeldag 34 < >
|Manchester United
|0-0
|West Bromwich Albion
|Southampton
|2-3
|Chelsea
|Swansea City
|1-1
|Everton
|Huddersfield Town
|1-0
|Watford
|Crystal Palace
|3-2
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|Burnley
|2-1
|Leicester City
|Liverpool
|3-0
|Bournemouth
|Tottenham Hotspur
|1-3
|Manchester City
|Newcastle United
|2-1
|Arsenal
|West Ham United
|16/04
|Stoke City
Matchinfo
|Manchester United
|West Bromwich Albion
|1
|De Gea
|1
|Foster
|25
|A. Valencia
|2
|Nyom
|12
|Smalling
|25
|Dawson
|2
|Lindelöf
|26
|Hegazy
|18
|A. Young
|3
|Gibbs
|21
|Herrera
|10
|Phillips
|31
|Matic
|8
|Livermore
|6
|Pogba
|11
|Brunt
|8
|Mata
|14
|McClean
|9
|R. Lukaku
|9
|Rondón
|7
|Sánchez
|19
|Rodriguez
|wisselspelers
|4
|Jones
|5
|Yacob
|5
|Rojo
|13
|Myhill
|11
|Martial
|15
|Sturridge
|14
|Lingard
|16
|Gabr
|19
|Rashford
|17
|Burke
|39
|McTominay
|20
|Krychowiak
|40
|J. Pereira
|28
|Field
|trainer
|José Mourinho
|Darren Moore
Premier League
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester City
|33
|28
|2
|3
|93
|25
|68
|87
|2
|Manchester United
|32
|22
|5
|5
|63
|25
|38
|71
|3
|Liverpool
|34
|20
|4
|10
|78
|35
|43
|70
|4
|Tottenham Hotspur
|33
|20
|6
|7
|65
|30
|35
|67
|5
|Chelsea
|33
|18
|9
|6
|57
|33
|24
|60
|6
|Arsenal
|33
|16
|11
|6
|62
|45
|17
|54
|7
|Burnley
|33
|14
|9
|10
|33
|29
|4
|52
|8
|Leicester City
|33
|11
|12
|10
|49
|47
|2
|43
|9
|Everton
|34
|11
|14
|9
|39
|54
|-15
|42
|10
|Newcastle United
|33
|11
|14
|8
|35
|42
|-7
|41
|11
|Bournemouth
|34
|9
|14
|11
|41
|56
|-15
|38
|12
|Watford
|34
|10
|17
|7
|42
|60
|-18
|37
|13
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|33
|8
|14
|11
|31
|46
|-15
|35
|14
|Huddersfield Town
|34
|9
|17
|8
|27
|54
|-27
|35
|15
|West Ham United
|32
|8
|14
|10
|40
|58
|-18
|34
|16
|Crystal Palace
|34
|8
|16
|10
|36
|54
|-18
|34
|17
|Swansea City
|33
|8
|16
|9
|27
|46
|-19
|33
|18
|Southampton
|33
|5
|15
|13
|33
|53
|-20
|28
|19
|Stoke City
|33
|6
|18
|9
|30
|63
|-33
|27
|20
|West Bromwich Albion
|33
|3
|18
|12
|26
|52
|-26
|21
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester City
|16
|14
|1
|1
|53
|13
|40
|43
|2
|Arsenal
|17
|13
|2
|2
|45
|19
|26
|41
|3
|Manchester United
|16
|13
|1
|2
|35
|7
|28
|41
|4
|Liverpool
|17
|11
|0
|6
|41
|10
|31
|39
|5
|Tottenham Hotspur
|16
|10
|2
|4
|32
|12
|20
|34
|6
|Chelsea
|17
|10
|4
|3
|28
|15
|13
|33
|7
|Everton
|17
|9
|5
|3
|26
|21
|5
|30
|8
|Newcastle United
|17
|7
|6
|4
|18
|16
|2
|25
|9
|Burnley
|16
|7
|5
|4
|14
|13
|1
|25
|10
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|17
|6
|4
|7
|22
|24
|-2
|25
|11
|Bournemouth
|17
|6
|6
|5
|25
|28
|-3
|23
|12
|Watford
|17
|6
|6
|5
|25
|30
|-5
|23
|13
|Leicester City
|16
|6
|5
|5
|22
|19
|3
|23
|14
|Huddersfield Town
|17
|6
|6
|5
|16
|22
|-6
|23
|15
|West Ham United
|15
|6
|5
|4
|19
|20
|-1
|22
|16
|Swansea City
|16
|6
|7
|3
|16
|20
|-4
|21
|17
|Crystal Palace
|17
|5
|7
|5
|22
|27
|-5
|20
|18
|Stoke City
|17
|5
|8
|4
|18
|27
|-9
|19
|19
|Southampton
|17
|3
|7
|7
|18
|24
|-6
|16
|20
|West Bromwich Albion
|17
|2
|7
|8
|18
|27
|-9
|14
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester City
|17
|14
|1
|2
|40
|12
|28
|44
|2
|Tottenham Hotspur
|17
|10
|4
|3
|33
|18
|15
|33
|3
|Liverpool
|17
|9
|4
|4
|37
|25
|12
|31
|4
|Manchester United
|16
|9
|4
|3
|28
|18
|10
|30
|5
|Chelsea
|16
|8
|5
|3
|29
|18
|11
|27
|6
|Burnley
|17
|7
|4
|6
|19
|16
|3
|27
|7
|Leicester City
|17
|5
|7
|5
|27
|28
|-1
|20
|8
|Newcastle United
|16
|4
|8
|4
|17
|26
|-9
|16
|9
|Bournemouth
|17
|3
|8
|6
|16
|28
|-12
|15
|10
|Watford
|17
|4
|11
|2
|17
|30
|-13
|14
|11
|Crystal Palace
|17
|3
|9
|5
|14
|27
|-13
|14
|12
|Arsenal
|16
|3
|9
|4
|17
|26
|-9
|13
|13
|Huddersfield Town
|17
|3
|11
|3
|11
|32
|-21
|12
|14
|West Ham United
|17
|2
|9
|6
|21
|38
|-17
|12
|15
|Southampton
|16
|2
|8
|6
|15
|29
|-14
|12
|16
|Everton
|17
|2
|9
|6
|13
|33
|-20
|12
|17
|Swansea City
|17
|2
|9
|6
|11
|26
|-15
|12
|18
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|16
|2
|10
|4
|9
|22
|-13
|10
|19
|Stoke City
|16
|1
|10
|5
|12
|36
|-24
|8
|20
|West Bromwich Albion
|16
|1
|11
|4
|8
|25
|-17
|7