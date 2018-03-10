- Chelsea
- 1
- 25' Willian
- Crystal Palace
- 0
-
- 30'
Engeland - Speeldag 30 10/03/2018 18:30
|25'
|Willian
|1 - 0
Eden Hazard heeft het de laatste weken moeilijk bij Chelsea.
|Chelsea
|1-0
|Crystal Palace
|Manchester United
|2-1
|Liverpool
|Newcastle United
|3-0
|Southampton
|Everton
|2-0
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|West Ham United
|0-3
|Burnley
|West Bromwich Albion
|1-4
|Leicester City
|Huddersfield Town
|0-0
|Swansea City
|Arsenal
|11/03
|Watford
|Bournemouth
|11/03
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Stoke City
|12/03
|Manchester City
Matchinfo
|Chelsea
|Crystal Palace
|13
|Courtois
|13
|Hennessey
|28
|Azpilicueta
|29
|Wan-Bissaka
|27
|Christensen
|34
|Kelly
|24
|Cahill
|5
|Tomkins
|21
|Zappacosta
|3
|Van Aanholt
|4
|Fàbregas
|10
|Townsend
|7
|Kanté
|4
|Milivojevic
|3
|Alonso
|18
|McArthur
|22
|Willian
|15
|Schlupp
|18
|Giroud
|17
|Benteke
|10
|E. Hazard
|9
|Sørloth
|wisselspelers
|1
|Caballero
|11
|Zaha
|9
|Morata
|12
|Sakho
|11
|Pedro
|14
|Lee C Y
|14
|Bakayoko
|16
|Cavalieri
|15
|Moses
|23
|Souaré
|33
|Palmieri
|24
|Fosu-Mensah
|44
|Ampadu
|44
|Riedewald
|trainer
|Antonio Conte
|Roy Hodgson
Premier League
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester City
|29
|25
|1
|3
|83
|20
|63
|78
|2
|Manchester United
|30
|20
|5
|5
|58
|23
|35
|65
|3
|Liverpool
|30
|17
|4
|9
|68
|34
|34
|60
|4
|Tottenham Hotspur
|29
|17
|5
|7
|55
|24
|31
|58
|5
|Chelsea
|29
|16
|8
|5
|50
|26
|24
|53
|6
|Arsenal
|29
|13
|10
|6
|52
|41
|11
|45
|7
|Burnley
|30
|11
|9
|10
|27
|26
|1
|43
|8
|Leicester City
|30
|10
|10
|10
|45
|43
|2
|40
|9
|Everton
|30
|10
|13
|7
|35
|49
|-14
|37
|10
|Watford
|29
|10
|13
|6
|39
|47
|-8
|36
|11
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|30
|8
|12
|10
|28
|40
|-12
|34
|12
|Bournemouth
|29
|8
|12
|9
|34
|44
|-10
|33
|13
|Newcastle United
|30
|8
|14
|8
|30
|40
|-10
|32
|14
|Swansea City
|30
|8
|15
|7
|25
|42
|-17
|31
|15
|Huddersfield Town
|30
|8
|15
|7
|25
|50
|-25
|31
|16
|West Ham United
|30
|7
|14
|9
|36
|57
|-21
|30
|17
|Southampton
|30
|5
|12
|13
|29
|44
|-15
|28
|18
|Crystal Palace
|29
|6
|14
|9
|27
|46
|-19
|27
|19
|Stoke City
|29
|6
|14
|9
|28
|54
|-26
|27
|20
|West Bromwich Albion
|30
|3
|16
|11
|23
|47
|-24
|20
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester City
|15
|14
|0
|1
|51
|10
|41
|43
|2
|Manchester United
|15
|12
|1
|2
|33
|7
|26
|38
|3
|Tottenham Hotspur
|15
|10
|1
|4
|31
|9
|22
|34
|4
|Liverpool
|15
|9
|0
|6
|33
|10
|23
|33
|5
|Arsenal
|14
|10
|2
|2
|36
|17
|19
|32
|6
|Everton
|15
|9
|4
|2
|25
|18
|7
|29
|7
|Chelsea
|14
|9
|3
|2
|24
|10
|14
|29
|8
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|15
|6
|3
|6
|21
|21
|0
|24
|9
|Leicester City
|15
|6
|4
|5
|21
|17
|4
|23
|10
|Watford
|15
|6
|5
|4
|22
|26
|-4
|22
|11
|Burnley
|15
|6
|5
|4
|12
|12
|0
|22
|12
|Swansea City
|15
|6
|7
|2
|15
|19
|-4
|20
|13
|Huddersfield Town
|15
|5
|5
|5
|15
|20
|-5
|20
|14
|Bournemouth
|14
|5
|5
|4
|20
|21
|-1
|19
|15
|West Ham United
|14
|5
|5
|4
|16
|20
|-4
|19
|16
|Stoke City
|14
|5
|5
|4
|16
|21
|-5
|19
|17
|Newcastle United
|15
|5
|6
|4
|15
|15
|0
|19
|18
|Crystal Palace
|15
|4
|6
|5
|18
|23
|-5
|17
|19
|Southampton
|16
|3
|6
|7
|16
|21
|-5
|16
|20
|West Bromwich Albion
|15
|2
|6
|7
|16
|24
|-8
|13
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester City
|14
|11
|1
|2
|32
|10
|22
|35
|2
|Liverpool
|15
|8
|4
|3
|35
|24
|11
|27
|3
|Manchester United
|15
|8
|4
|3
|25
|16
|9
|27
|4
|Chelsea
|15
|7
|5
|3
|26
|16
|10
|24
|5
|Tottenham Hotspur
|14
|7
|4
|3
|24
|15
|9
|24
|6
|Burnley
|15
|5
|4
|6
|15
|14
|1
|21
|7
|Leicester City
|15
|4
|6
|5
|24
|26
|-2
|17
|8
|Watford
|14
|4
|8
|2
|17
|21
|-4
|14
|9
|Bournemouth
|15
|3
|7
|5
|14
|23
|-9
|14
|10
|Arsenal
|15
|3
|8
|4
|16
|24
|-8
|13
|11
|Newcastle United
|15
|3
|8
|4
|15
|25
|-10
|13
|12
|Southampton
|14
|2
|6
|6
|13
|23
|-10
|12
|13
|Huddersfield Town
|15
|3
|10
|2
|10
|30
|-20
|11
|14
|West Ham United
|16
|2
|9
|5
|20
|37
|-17
|11
|15
|Swansea City
|15
|2
|8
|5
|10
|23
|-13
|11
|16
|Crystal Palace
|14
|2
|8
|4
|9
|23
|-14
|10
|17
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|15
|2
|9
|4
|7
|19
|-12
|10
|18
|Stoke City
|15
|1
|9
|5
|12
|33
|-21
|8
|19
|Everton
|15
|1
|9
|5
|10
|31
|-21
|8
|20
|West Bromwich Albion
|15
|1
|10
|4
|7
|23
|-16
|7