Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Chelsea
1
25' Willian
Logo ${match.awayTeam.name} Crystal Palace
0
30'
Engeland - Speeldag 30 10/03/2018 18:30
25' Willian 1 - 0
  • Eden Hazard heeft het de laatste weken moeilijk bij Chelsea.

Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace
Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool
Newcastle United 3-0 Southampton
Everton 2-0 Brighton & Hove Albion
West Ham United 0-3 Burnley
West Bromwich Albion 1-4 Leicester City
Huddersfield Town 0-0 Swansea City
Arsenal 11/03 Watford
Bournemouth 11/03 Tottenham Hotspur
Stoke City 12/03 Manchester City

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Anthony Taylor
  • stadion: Stamford Bridge
Chelsea Crystal Palace
13 Courtois 13 Hennessey
28 Azpilicueta 29 Wan-Bissaka
27 Christensen 34 Kelly
24 Cahill 5 Tomkins
21 Zappacosta 3 Van Aanholt
4 Fàbregas 10 Townsend
7 Kanté 4 Milivojevic
3 Alonso 18 McArthur
22 Willian 15 Schlupp
18 Giroud 17 Benteke
10 E. Hazard 9 Sørloth
wisselspelers
1 Caballero 11 Zaha
9 Morata 12 Sakho
11 Pedro 14 Lee C Y
14 Bakayoko 16 Cavalieri
15 Moses 23 Souaré
33 Palmieri 24 Fosu-Mensah
44 Ampadu 44 Riedewald
trainer
  Antonio Conte   Roy Hodgson

Premier League

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Manchester City 29 25 1 3 83 20 63 78
2 Manchester United 30 20 5 5 58 23 35 65
3 Liverpool 30 17 4 9 68 34 34 60
4 Tottenham Hotspur 29 17 5 7 55 24 31 58
5 Chelsea 29 16 8 5 50 26 24 53
6 Arsenal 29 13 10 6 52 41 11 45
7 Burnley 30 11 9 10 27 26 1 43
8 Leicester City 30 10 10 10 45 43 2 40
9 Everton 30 10 13 7 35 49 -14 37
10 Watford 29 10 13 6 39 47 -8 36
11 Brighton & Hove Albion 30 8 12 10 28 40 -12 34
12 Bournemouth 29 8 12 9 34 44 -10 33
13 Newcastle United 30 8 14 8 30 40 -10 32
14 Swansea City 30 8 15 7 25 42 -17 31
15 Huddersfield Town 30 8 15 7 25 50 -25 31
16 West Ham United 30 7 14 9 36 57 -21 30
17 Southampton 30 5 12 13 29 44 -15 28
18 Crystal Palace 29 6 14 9 27 46 -19 27
19 Stoke City 29 6 14 9 28 54 -26 27
20 West Bromwich Albion 30 3 16 11 23 47 -24 20