- Stoke City
- 1
- 68' Shaqiri
- Brighton & Hove Albion
- 1
- 32' Izquierdo
Engeland - Speeldag 27 10/02/2018 16:00
|0 - 1
|Izquierdo
|32'
|68'
|Shaqiri
|1 - 1
Izquierdo heeft reden om te vieren.
Video: Izquierdo heeft smaak van knappe goals te pakken
za 10/02/2018 - 19:26 Jose Izquierdo zal voor de tweede keer in acht dagen de highlights van de Premier League halen. De ex-speler van Club Brugge scoorde net als vorige week zaterdag een knappe goal voor Brighton & Hove Albion. Bekijk de beelden.
Joske, Joske! Wat doe je nu? 🏃♂💨— Play Sports (@playsports) 10 februari 2018
.@JoseIzquierdo7 pic.twitter.com/MUNq583Hwg
Een week geleden scoorde Izquierdo een wereldgoal tegen West Ham. De schoonheid van de 0-1 tegen Stoke City was misschien net iets minder, maar wel meer dan de moeite waard om even voor te gaan zitten. Het baatte wel niet voor de zege. Shaqiri maakte nog gelijk.
- Einde 17:51 ◀
- Solly March uit Anthony Knockaert in Brighton & Hove Albion 86' ◀
- Badou Ndiaye uit Charlie Adam in Stoke City 79' ◀
- Pascal Groß uit Beram Kayal in Brighton & Hove Albion 79' ◀
- Glenn Murray uit Leonardo Ulloa in Brighton & Hove Albion 71' ◀
- 1Stoke City 1Brighton & Hove Albion doelpunt Xherdan Shaqiri Stoke City 68' ◀
- Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting uit Jesé in Stoke City 62' ◀
- Start tweede helft 17:03 ◀
- Darren Fletcher uit Saido Berahino in Stoke City rust ◀
- Rust 16:48 ◀
- 0Stoke City 1Brighton & Hove Albion doelpunt José Izquierdo Brighton & Hove Albion 32' ◀
- Start eerste helft 16:00 ◀
- Opstelling Brighton & Hove Albion Mathew Ryan, Ezequiel Matias Schelotto, Shane Duffy, Lewis Dunk, Gaëtan Bong, Solly March, Dale Stephens, Davy Pröpper, José Izquierdo, Pascal Groß, Glenn Murray ◀
- Opstelling Stoke City Jack Butland, Moritz Bauer, Ryan Shawcross, Kurt Zouma, Erik Pieters, Joe Allen, Darren Fletcher, Badou Ndiaye, Xherdan Shaqiri, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Mame Biram Diouf ◀
Engeland | Speeldag 27 < >
|Tottenham Hotspur
|1-0
|Arsenal
|Everton
|3-1
|Crystal Palace
|Swansea City
|1-0
|Burnley
|Stoke City
|1-1
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|West Ham United
|2-0
|Watford
|Manchester City
|5-1
|Leicester City
|Huddersfield Town
|13:00
|Bournemouth
|Newcastle United
|15:15
|Manchester United
|Southampton
|17:30
|Liverpool
|Chelsea
|12/02
|West Bromwich Albion
Matchinfo
|Stoke City
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|1
|Butland
|1
|Ryan
|2
|Bauer
|21
|Schelotto
|17
|Shawcross
|22
|Duffy
|6
|Zouma
|5
|Dunk
|3
|Pieters
|3
|Bong
|4
|Allen
|20
|March
|24
|Fletcher
|6
|Stephens
|27
|Ndiaye
|24
|Pröpper
|22
|Shaqiri
|19
|Izquierdo
|10
|Choupo-Moting
|13
|Groß
|18
|Diouf
|17
|Murray
|wisselspelers
|9
|Berahino
|16
|Ulloa
|11
|Jesé
|7
|Kayal
|16
|Adam
|11
|Knockaert
|8
|Johnson
|2
|Bruno Saltor
|20
|Cameron
|18
|Goldson
|32
|Sobhi
|25
|Locadia
|33
|Grant
|26
|Krul
|trainer
|Paul Lambert
|Chris Hughton
Premier League
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester City
|27
|23
|1
|3
|79
|20
|59
|72
|2
|Manchester United
|26
|17
|4
|5
|51
|18
|33
|56
|3
|Tottenham Hotspur
|27
|15
|5
|7
|52
|24
|28
|52
|4
|Liverpool
|26
|14
|3
|9
|59
|31
|28
|51
|5
|Chelsea
|26
|15
|6
|5
|46
|23
|23
|50
|6
|Arsenal
|27
|13
|8
|6
|51
|36
|15
|45
|7
|Burnley
|27
|9
|9
|9
|21
|24
|-3
|36
|8
|Leicester City
|27
|9
|10
|8
|39
|40
|-1
|35
|9
|Everton
|27
|9
|11
|7
|32
|46
|-14
|34
|10
|Bournemouth
|26
|8
|11
|7
|30
|37
|-7
|31
|11
|Watford
|27
|8
|13
|6
|37
|47
|-10
|30
|12
|West Ham United
|27
|7
|11
|9
|34
|46
|-12
|30
|13
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|27
|6
|11
|10
|22
|36
|-14
|28
|14
|Crystal Palace
|27
|6
|12
|9
|25
|42
|-17
|27
|15
|Swansea City
|27
|7
|14
|6
|20
|37
|-17
|27
|16
|Southampton
|26
|5
|10
|11
|28
|38
|-10
|26
|17
|Newcastle United
|26
|6
|13
|7
|24
|36
|-12
|25
|18
|Stoke City
|27
|6
|14
|7
|27
|53
|-26
|25
|19
|Huddersfield Town
|26
|6
|14
|6
|19
|46
|-27
|24
|20
|West Bromwich Albion
|26
|3
|12
|11
|21
|37
|-16
|20
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester City
|14
|13
|0
|1
|50
|10
|40
|40
|2
|Arsenal
|13
|10
|1
|2
|36
|14
|22
|32
|3
|Manchester United
|13
|10
|1
|2
|29
|5
|24
|32
|4
|Tottenham Hotspur
|14
|9
|1
|4
|29
|9
|20
|31
|5
|Liverpool
|13
|7
|0
|6
|27
|9
|18
|27
|6
|Everton
|14
|8
|4
|2
|23
|18
|5
|26
|7
|Chelsea
|13
|8
|3
|2
|21
|10
|11
|26
|8
|Leicester City
|13
|6
|4
|3
|19
|15
|4
|21
|9
|West Ham United
|13
|5
|4
|4
|16
|17
|-1
|19
|10
|Stoke City
|14
|5
|5
|4
|16
|21
|-5
|19
|11
|Bournemouth
|13
|5
|5
|3
|18
|19
|-1
|18
|12
|Burnley
|13
|5
|5
|3
|9
|10
|-1
|18
|13
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|13
|4
|3
|6
|15
|19
|-4
|18
|14
|Swansea City
|14
|5
|7
|2
|11
|18
|-7
|17
|15
|Crystal Palace
|13
|4
|4
|5
|16
|19
|-3
|17
|16
|Watford
|13
|4
|5
|4
|20
|26
|-6
|16
|17
|Huddersfield Town
|13
|4
|5
|4
|11
|19
|-8
|16
|18
|Southampton
|14
|3
|5
|6
|16
|19
|-3
|15
|19
|Newcastle United
|13
|3
|6
|4
|11
|15
|-4
|13
|20
|West Bromwich Albion
|13
|2
|4
|7
|14
|18
|-4
|13
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester City
|13
|10
|1
|2
|29
|10
|19
|32
|2
|Liverpool
|13
|7
|3
|3
|32
|22
|10
|24
|3
|Chelsea
|13
|7
|3
|3
|25
|13
|12
|24
|4
|Manchester United
|13
|7
|3
|3
|22
|13
|9
|24
|5
|Tottenham Hotspur
|13
|6
|4
|3
|23
|15
|8
|21
|6
|Burnley
|14
|4
|4
|6
|12
|14
|-2
|18
|7
|Watford
|14
|4
|8
|2
|17
|21
|-4
|14
|8
|Leicester City
|14
|3
|6
|5
|20
|25
|-5
|14
|9
|Arsenal
|14
|3
|7
|4
|15
|22
|-7
|13
|10
|Bournemouth
|13
|3
|6
|4
|12
|18
|-6
|13
|11
|Newcastle United
|13
|3
|7
|3
|13
|21
|-8
|12
|12
|West Ham United
|14
|2
|7
|5
|18
|29
|-11
|11
|13
|Southampton
|12
|2
|5
|5
|12
|19
|-7
|11
|14
|Swansea City
|13
|2
|7
|4
|9
|19
|-10
|10
|15
|Crystal Palace
|14
|2
|8
|4
|9
|23
|-14
|10
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|14
|2
|8
|4
|7
|17
|-10
|10
|17
|Huddersfield Town
|13
|2
|9
|2
|8
|27
|-19
|8
|18
|Everton
|13
|1
|7
|5
|9
|28
|-19
|8
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|13
|1
|8
|4
|7
|19
|-12
|7
|20
|Stoke City
|13
|1
|9
|3
|11
|32
|-21
|6