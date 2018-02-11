Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Stoke City
1
68' Shaqiri
Logo ${match.awayTeam.name} Brighton & Hove Albion
1
32' Izquierdo
einde
Engeland - Speeldag 27 10/02/2018 16:00
0 - 1 Izquierdo 32'
68' Shaqiri 1 - 1
Izquierdo heeft reden om te vieren.

Video: Izquierdo heeft smaak van knappe goals te pakken

za 10/02/2018 - 19:26 Jose Izquierdo zal voor de tweede keer in acht dagen de highlights van de Premier League halen. De ex-speler van Club Brugge scoorde net als vorige week zaterdag een knappe goal voor Brighton & Hove Albion. Bekijk de beelden.

Een week geleden scoorde Izquierdo een wereldgoal tegen West Ham. De schoonheid van de 0-1 tegen Stoke City was misschien net iets minder, maar wel meer dan de moeite waard om even voor te gaan zitten. Het baatte wel niet voor de zege. Shaqiri maakte nog gelijk.

Fase per fase • live berichtgeving

  • Einde 17:51
  • Solly March uit Anthony Knockaert in Brighton & Hove Albion 86'
  • Badou Ndiaye uit Charlie Adam in Stoke City 79'
  • Pascal Groß uit Beram Kayal in Brighton & Hove Albion 79'
  • Glenn Murray uit Leonardo Ulloa in Brighton & Hove Albion 71'
  • 1Stoke City 1Brighton & Hove Albion doelpunt Xherdan Shaqiri Stoke City 68'
  • Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting uit Jesé in Stoke City 62'
  • Start tweede helft 17:03
  • Darren Fletcher uit Saido Berahino in Stoke City rust
  • Rust 16:48
  • 0Stoke City 1Brighton & Hove Albion doelpunt José Izquierdo Brighton & Hove Albion 32'
  • Start eerste helft 16:00
  • Opstelling Brighton & Hove Albion Mathew Ryan, Ezequiel Matias Schelotto, Shane Duffy, Lewis Dunk, Gaëtan Bong, Solly March, Dale Stephens, Davy Pröpper, José Izquierdo, Pascal Groß, Glenn Murray
  • Opstelling Stoke City Jack Butland, Moritz Bauer, Ryan Shawcross, Kurt Zouma, Erik Pieters, Joe Allen, Darren Fletcher, Badou Ndiaye, Xherdan Shaqiri, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Mame Biram Diouf
 

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Bobby Madley
  • stadion: bet365 Stadium
  • toeschouwers: 29876
Stoke City Brighton & Hove Albion
1 Butland 1 Ryan
2 Bauer 21 Schelotto
17 Shawcross 22 Duffy
6 Zouma 5 Dunk
3 Pieters 3 Bong
4 Allen 20 March
24 Fletcher 6 Stephens
27 Ndiaye 24 Pröpper
22 Shaqiri 19 Izquierdo
10 Choupo-Moting 13 Groß
18 Diouf 17 Murray
wisselspelers
9 Berahino 16 Ulloa
11 Jesé 7 Kayal
16 Adam 11 Knockaert
8 Johnson 2 Bruno Saltor
20 Cameron 18 Goldson
32 Sobhi 25 Locadia
33 Grant 26 Krul
trainer
  Paul Lambert   Chris Hughton

Premier League

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Manchester City 27 23 1 3 79 20 59 72
2 Manchester United 26 17 4 5 51 18 33 56
3 Tottenham Hotspur 27 15 5 7 52 24 28 52
4 Liverpool 26 14 3 9 59 31 28 51
5 Chelsea 26 15 6 5 46 23 23 50
6 Arsenal 27 13 8 6 51 36 15 45
7 Burnley 27 9 9 9 21 24 -3 36
8 Leicester City 27 9 10 8 39 40 -1 35
9 Everton 27 9 11 7 32 46 -14 34
10 Bournemouth 26 8 11 7 30 37 -7 31
11 Watford 27 8 13 6 37 47 -10 30
12 West Ham United 27 7 11 9 34 46 -12 30
13 Brighton & Hove Albion 27 6 11 10 22 36 -14 28
14 Crystal Palace 27 6 12 9 25 42 -17 27
15 Swansea City 27 7 14 6 20 37 -17 27
16 Southampton 26 5 10 11 28 38 -10 26
17 Newcastle United 26 6 13 7 24 36 -12 25
18 Stoke City 27 6 14 7 27 53 -26 25
19 Huddersfield Town 26 6 14 6 19 46 -27 24
20 West Bromwich Albion 26 3 12 11 21 37 -16 20