- Brighton & Hove Albion
- 3
- 8' Murray | 59' Izquierdo | 75' Groß
- West Ham United
- 1
- 30' Hernández
- einde
Engeland - Speeldag 26 03/02/2018 16:00
|8'
|Murray
|1 - 0
|1 - 1
|Hernández
|30'
|59'
|Izquierdo
|2 - 1
|75'
|Groß
|3 - 1
Izquierdo toonde nog eens waarom hij de Gouden Schoen won.
VIDEO: Izquierdo helpt Brighton aan zege met wereldgoal
za 03/02/2018 - 18:42 Brighton & Hove Albion heeft een broodnodige zege geboekt in de degradatiestrijd en daar mag het Jose Izquierdo voor bedanken. De Colombiaan scoorde een wereldgoal tegen West Ham. De drie punten loodsen Brighton naar een veilige dertiende plaats.
Bekijk hier het prachtige doelpunt van Izquierdo:
Bij @WestHamUtd stonden ze erbij en keken ze ernaar! 🔥👌 @JoseIzquierdo7 pic.twitter.com/SugGac8RFO— Play Sports (@playsports) 3 februari 2018
- Einde 17:54 ◀
- Pascal Groß uit Beram Kayal in Brighton & Hove Albion 83' ◀
- Dale Stephens Brighton & Hove Albion 81' ◀
- Sam Byram uit Jordan Hugill in West Ham United 80' ◀
- Anthony Knockaert uit Solly March in Brighton & Hove Albion 77' ◀
- 3Brighton & Hove Albion 1West Ham United doelpunt Pascal Groß Brighton & Hove Albion 75' ◀
- Glenn Murray uit Leonardo Ulloa in Brighton & Hove Albion 72' ◀
- Declan Rice uit Michail Antonio in West Ham United 66' ◀
- José Izquierdo Brighton & Hove Albion 60' ◀
- 2Brighton & Hove Albion 1West Ham United doelpunt José Izquierdo Brighton & Hove Albion 59' ◀
- Lewis Dunk Brighton & Hove Albion 50' ◀
- Start tweede helft 17:05 ◀
- Rust 16:49 ◀
- 1Brighton & Hove Albion 1West Ham United doelpunt Javier Hernández West Ham United 30' ◀
- Aaron Cresswell West Ham United 8' ◀
- 1Brighton & Hove Albion 0West Ham United doelpunt Glenn Murray Brighton & Hove Albion 8' ◀
- Start eerste helft 16:01 ◀
- Opstelling West Ham United Adrián, James Collins, Angelo Ogbonna, Declan Rice, Sam Byram, Cheikhou Kouyaté, Pablo Zabaleta, Mark Noble, Aaron Cresswell, Javier Hernández, João Mário ◀
- Opstelling Brighton & Hove Albion Mathew Ryan, Ezequiel Matias Schelotto, Shane Duffy, Lewis Dunk, Gaëtan Bong, Anthony Knockaert, Dale Stephens, Davy Pröpper, José Izquierdo, Pascal Groß, Glenn Murray ◀
|Burnley
|1-1
|Manchester City
|Bournemouth
|2-1
|Stoke City
|Leicester City
|1-1
|Swansea City
|Manchester United
|2-0
|Huddersfield Town
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|3-1
|West Ham United
|West Bromwich Albion
|2-3
|Southampton
|Arsenal
|5-1
|Everton
|Crystal Palace
|15:15
|Newcastle United
|Liverpool
|17:30
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Watford
|05/02
|Chelsea
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|West Ham United
|1
|Ryan
|13
|Adrián
|21
|Schelotto
|19
|Collins
|22
|Duffy
|21
|Ogbonna
|5
|Dunk
|41
|Rice
|3
|Bong
|22
|Byram
|11
|Knockaert
|8
|Kouyaté
|6
|Stephens
|5
|Zabaleta
|24
|Pröpper
|16
|Noble
|19
|Izquierdo
|3
|Cresswell
|13
|Groß
|17
|Hernández
|17
|Murray
|18
|João Mário
|wisselspelers
|16
|Ulloa
|30
|Antonio
|20
|March
|12
|Hugill
|7
|Kayal
|2
|Reid
|2
|Bruno Saltor
|4
|Fonte
|9
|Baldock
|23
|Haksabanovic
|18
|Goldson
|25
|Hart
|26
|Krul
|33
|Cullen
|trainer
|Chris Hughton
|David Moyes
Premier League
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester City
|26
|22
|1
|3
|74
|19
|55
|69
|2
|Manchester United
|26
|17
|4
|5
|51
|18
|33
|56
|3
|Liverpool
|25
|14
|3
|8
|57
|29
|28
|50
|4
|Chelsea
|25
|15
|5
|5
|45
|19
|26
|50
|5
|Tottenham Hotspur
|25
|14
|5
|6
|49
|22
|27
|48
|6
|Arsenal
|26
|13
|7
|6
|51
|35
|16
|45
|7
|Burnley
|26
|9
|8
|9
|21
|23
|-2
|36
|8
|Leicester City
|26
|9
|9
|8
|38
|35
|3
|35
|9
|Bournemouth
|26
|8
|11
|7
|30
|37
|-7
|31
|10
|Everton
|26
|8
|11
|7
|29
|45
|-16
|31
|11
|Watford
|25
|7
|12
|6
|33
|44
|-11
|27
|12
|West Ham United
|26
|6
|11
|9
|32
|46
|-14
|27
|13
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|26
|6
|11
|9
|21
|35
|-14
|27
|14
|Southampton
|26
|5
|10
|11
|28
|38
|-10
|26
|15
|Crystal Palace
|25
|6
|11
|8
|23
|38
|-15
|26
|16
|Newcastle United
|25
|6
|13
|6
|23
|35
|-12
|24
|17
|Swansea City
|26
|6
|14
|6
|19
|37
|-18
|24
|18
|Stoke City
|26
|6
|14
|6
|26
|52
|-26
|24
|19
|Huddersfield Town
|26
|6
|14
|6
|19
|46
|-27
|24
|20
|West Bromwich Albion
|26
|3
|12
|11
|21
|37
|-16
|20
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester City
|13
|12
|0
|1
|45
|9
|36
|37
|2
|Arsenal
|13
|10
|1
|2
|36
|14
|22
|32
|3
|Manchester United
|13
|10
|1
|2
|29
|5
|24
|32
|4
|Tottenham Hotspur
|13
|8
|1
|4
|28
|9
|19
|28
|5
|Chelsea
|13
|8
|3
|2
|21
|10
|11
|26
|6
|Liverpool
|12
|7
|0
|5
|25
|7
|18
|26
|7
|Everton
|13
|7
|4
|2
|20
|17
|3
|23
|8
|Leicester City
|13
|6
|4
|3
|19
|15
|4
|21
|9
|Bournemouth
|13
|5
|5
|3
|18
|19
|-1
|18
|10
|Stoke City
|13
|5
|5
|3
|15
|20
|-5
|18
|11
|Burnley
|13
|5
|5
|3
|9
|10
|-1
|18
|12
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|13
|4
|3
|6
|15
|19
|-4
|18
|13
|Crystal Palace
|12
|4
|4
|4
|15
|18
|-3
|16
|14
|West Ham United
|12
|4
|4
|4
|14
|17
|-3
|16
|15
|Huddersfield Town
|13
|4
|5
|4
|11
|19
|-8
|16
|16
|Southampton
|14
|3
|5
|6
|16
|19
|-3
|15
|17
|Swansea City
|13
|4
|7
|2
|10
|18
|-8
|14
|18
|Watford
|12
|3
|5
|4
|16
|25
|-9
|13
|19
|Newcastle United
|13
|3
|6
|4
|11
|15
|-4
|13
|20
|West Bromwich Albion
|13
|2
|4
|7
|14
|18
|-4
|13
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester City
|13
|10
|1
|2
|29
|10
|19
|32
|2
|Liverpool
|13
|7
|3
|3
|32
|22
|10
|24
|3
|Chelsea
|12
|7
|2
|3
|24
|9
|15
|24
|4
|Manchester United
|13
|7
|3
|3
|22
|13
|9
|24
|5
|Tottenham Hotspur
|12
|6
|4
|2
|21
|13
|8
|20
|6
|Burnley
|13
|4
|3
|6
|12
|13
|-1
|18
|7
|Watford
|13
|4
|7
|2
|17
|19
|-2
|14
|8
|Leicester City
|13
|3
|5
|5
|19
|20
|-1
|14
|9
|Arsenal
|13
|3
|6
|4
|15
|21
|-6
|13
|10
|Bournemouth
|13
|3
|6
|4
|12
|18
|-6
|13
|11
|Newcastle United
|12
|3
|7
|2
|12
|20
|-8
|11
|12
|West Ham United
|14
|2
|7
|5
|18
|29
|-11
|11
|13
|Southampton
|12
|2
|5
|5
|12
|19
|-7
|11
|14
|Swansea City
|13
|2
|7
|4
|9
|19
|-10
|10
|15
|Crystal Palace
|13
|2
|7
|4
|8
|20
|-12
|10
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|13
|2
|8
|3
|6
|16
|-10
|9
|17
|Huddersfield Town
|13
|2
|9
|2
|8
|27
|-19
|8
|18
|Everton
|13
|1
|7
|5
|9
|28
|-19
|8
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|13
|1
|8
|4
|7
|19
|-12
|7
|20
|Stoke City
|13
|1
|9
|3
|11
|32
|-21
|6