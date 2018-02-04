Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Brighton & Hove Albion
3
8' Murray | 59' Izquierdo | 75' Groß
Logo ${match.awayTeam.name} West Ham United
1
30' Hernández
einde
Engeland - Speeldag 26 03/02/2018 16:00
8' Murray 1 - 0
1 - 1 Hernández 30'
59' Izquierdo 2 - 1
75' Groß 3 - 1
  • Izquierdo toonde nog eens waarom hij de Gouden Schoen won.

Izquierdo toonde nog eens waarom hij de Gouden Schoen won.

VIDEO: Izquierdo helpt Brighton aan zege met wereldgoal

za 03/02/2018 - 18:42 Brighton & Hove Albion heeft een broodnodige zege geboekt in de degradatiestrijd en daar mag het Jose Izquierdo voor bedanken. De Colombiaan scoorde een wereldgoal tegen West Ham. De drie punten loodsen Brighton naar een veilige dertiende plaats.

Bekijk hier het prachtige doelpunt van Izquierdo:

Fase per fase • live berichtgeving

  • Einde 17:54
  • Pascal Groß uit Beram Kayal in Brighton & Hove Albion 83'
  • Dale Stephens  Brighton & Hove Albion  81'
  • Sam Byram uit Jordan Hugill in West Ham United 80'
  • Anthony Knockaert uit Solly March in Brighton & Hove Albion 77'
  • 3Brighton & Hove Albion 1West Ham United doelpunt Pascal Groß Brighton & Hove Albion 75'
  • Glenn Murray uit Leonardo Ulloa in Brighton & Hove Albion 72'
  • Declan Rice uit Michail Antonio in West Ham United 66'
  • José Izquierdo  Brighton & Hove Albion  60'
  • 2Brighton & Hove Albion 1West Ham United doelpunt José Izquierdo Brighton & Hove Albion 59'
  • Lewis Dunk  Brighton & Hove Albion  50'
  • Start tweede helft 17:05
  • Rust 16:49
  • 1Brighton & Hove Albion 1West Ham United doelpunt Javier Hernández West Ham United 30'
  • Aaron Cresswell  West Ham United  8'
  • 1Brighton & Hove Albion 0West Ham United doelpunt Glenn Murray Brighton & Hove Albion 8'
  • Start eerste helft 16:01
  • Opstelling West Ham United Adrián, James Collins, Angelo Ogbonna, Declan Rice, Sam Byram, Cheikhou Kouyaté, Pablo Zabaleta, Mark Noble, Aaron Cresswell, Javier Hernández, João Mário
  • Opstelling Brighton & Hove Albion Mathew Ryan, Ezequiel Matias Schelotto, Shane Duffy, Lewis Dunk, Gaëtan Bong, Anthony Knockaert, Dale Stephens, Davy Pröpper, José Izquierdo, Pascal Groß, Glenn Murray
 

Engeland  |  Speeldag 26

Burnley 1-1 Manchester City
Bournemouth 2-1 Stoke City
Leicester City 1-1 Swansea City
Manchester United 2-0 Huddersfield Town
Brighton & Hove Albion 3-1 West Ham United
West Bromwich Albion 2-3 Southampton
Arsenal 5-1 Everton
Crystal Palace 15:15 Newcastle United
Liverpool 17:30 Tottenham Hotspur
Watford 05/02 Chelsea

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Roger East
  • stadion: Amex Stadium
  • toeschouwers: 30589
Brighton & Hove Albion West Ham United
1 Ryan 13 Adrián
21 Schelotto 19 Collins
22 Duffy 21 Ogbonna
5 Dunk 41 Rice
3 Bong 22 Byram
11 Knockaert 8 Kouyaté
6 Stephens 5 Zabaleta
24 Pröpper 16 Noble
19 Izquierdo 3 Cresswell
13 Groß 17 Hernández
17 Murray 18 João Mário
wisselspelers
16 Ulloa 30 Antonio
20 March 12 Hugill
7 Kayal 2 Reid
2 Bruno Saltor 4 Fonte
9 Baldock 23 Haksabanovic
18 Goldson 25 Hart
26 Krul 33 Cullen
trainer
  Chris Hughton   David Moyes

Premier League

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Manchester City 26 22 1 3 74 19 55 69
2 Manchester United 26 17 4 5 51 18 33 56
3 Liverpool 25 14 3 8 57 29 28 50
4 Chelsea 25 15 5 5 45 19 26 50
5 Tottenham Hotspur 25 14 5 6 49 22 27 48
6 Arsenal 26 13 7 6 51 35 16 45
7 Burnley 26 9 8 9 21 23 -2 36
8 Leicester City 26 9 9 8 38 35 3 35
9 Bournemouth 26 8 11 7 30 37 -7 31
10 Everton 26 8 11 7 29 45 -16 31
11 Watford 25 7 12 6 33 44 -11 27
12 West Ham United 26 6 11 9 32 46 -14 27
13 Brighton & Hove Albion 26 6 11 9 21 35 -14 27
14 Southampton 26 5 10 11 28 38 -10 26
15 Crystal Palace 25 6 11 8 23 38 -15 26
16 Newcastle United 25 6 13 6 23 35 -12 24
17 Swansea City 26 6 14 6 19 37 -18 24
18 Stoke City 26 6 14 6 26 52 -26 24
19 Huddersfield Town 26 6 14 6 19 46 -27 24
20 West Bromwich Albion 26 3 12 11 21 37 -16 20