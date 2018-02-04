Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Arsenal
5
6' 19' 74' Ramsey | 14' Koscielny | 37' P. Aubameyang
Logo ${match.awayTeam.name} Everton
1
64' Calvert-Lewin
einde
Engeland - Speeldag 26 03/02/2018 18:30
6' Ramsey 1 - 0
14' Koscielny 2 - 0
19' Ramsey 3 - 0
37' P. Aubameyang 4 - 0
4 - 1 Calvert-Lewin 64'
74' Ramsey 5 - 1
  • Aubameyang scoorde voor het eerst in zijn Arsenal-shirt.

Arsenal droogt Everton af dankzij nieuwkomers en slokop Ramsey

za 03/02/2018 - 20:23 Arsenal heeft een deugddoende overwinning geboekt tegen Everton. Aanwinsten Aubameyang en Mchitarjan droegen hun steentje bij, maar Aaron Ramsey was de man van de match met een hattrick.

Arsenal nam in de transferperiode afscheid van Alexis Sanchez en Olivier Giroud, maar kreeg Henrikh Mchitarjan en Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang als vervangers. Het duo ontgoochelde niet bij zijn eerste match in het Emirates Stadium.

Mchitarjan schotelde zijn ploegmaats drie doelpunten voor, Aubameyang was één keer de afwerker met dienst. De 4-0 had wel een stevige buitenspelgeur.

Een leuk debuut dus voor de twee wintertransfers, maar de trofee voor man van de match ging toch naar Aaron Ramsey. De Welshman maakte voor het eerst in zijn carrière een hattrick.

VIDEO: Aubameyang moet niet lang wachten op zijn eerste treffer

VIDEO: Ramsey legt er drie in het mandje

Engeland  |  Speeldag 26

Burnley 1-1 Manchester City
Bournemouth 2-1 Stoke City
Leicester City 1-1 Swansea City
Manchester United 2-0 Huddersfield Town
Brighton & Hove Albion 3-1 West Ham United
West Bromwich Albion 2-3 Southampton
Arsenal 5-1 Everton
Crystal Palace 15:15 Newcastle United
Liverpool 17:30 Tottenham Hotspur
Watford 05/02 Chelsea

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Neil Swarbrick
  • stadion: Emirates Stadium
  • toeschouwers: 59306
Arsenal Everton
33 Cech 1 Pickford
24 Bellerín 4 Keane
20 Mustafi 5 A. Williams
6 Koscielny 13 Mangala
18 Monreal 43 Kenny
8 Ramsey (3) 2 Schneiderlin
11 Özil 17 Gueye
29 Xhaka 15 Martina
17 Iwobi 11 Walcott
14 P. Aubameyang 19 Niasse
7 Mkhitaryan 7 Bolasie
wisselspelers
31 Kolašinac 26 Davies
13 Ospina 29 Calvert-Lewin
10 Wilshere 14 Tosun
9 Lacazette 10 Rooney
21 Chambers 18 G. Sigurdsson
30 Maitland-Niles 30 Holgate
35 Elneny 33 Robles
trainer
  Arsène Wenger   Sam Allardyce

Premier League

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Manchester City 26 22 1 3 74 19 55 69
2 Manchester United 26 17 4 5 51 18 33 56
3 Liverpool 25 14 3 8 57 29 28 50
4 Chelsea 25 15 5 5 45 19 26 50
5 Tottenham Hotspur 25 14 5 6 49 22 27 48
6 Arsenal 26 13 7 6 51 35 16 45
7 Burnley 26 9 8 9 21 23 -2 36
8 Leicester City 26 9 9 8 38 35 3 35
9 Bournemouth 26 8 11 7 30 37 -7 31
10 Everton 26 8 11 7 29 45 -16 31
11 Watford 25 7 12 6 33 44 -11 27
12 West Ham United 26 6 11 9 32 46 -14 27
13 Brighton & Hove Albion 26 6 11 9 21 35 -14 27
14 Southampton 26 5 10 11 28 38 -10 26
15 Crystal Palace 25 6 11 8 23 38 -15 26
16 Newcastle United 25 6 13 6 23 35 -12 24
17 Swansea City 26 6 14 6 19 37 -18 24
18 Stoke City 26 6 14 6 26 52 -26 24
19 Huddersfield Town 26 6 14 6 19 46 -27 24
20 West Bromwich Albion 26 3 12 11 21 37 -16 20