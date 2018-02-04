- Arsenal
- 5
- 6' 19' 74' Ramsey | 14' Koscielny | 37' P. Aubameyang
- Everton
- 1
- 64' Calvert-Lewin
- einde
|6'
|Ramsey
|1 - 0
|14'
|Koscielny
|2 - 0
|19'
|Ramsey
|3 - 0
|37'
|P. Aubameyang
|4 - 0
|4 - 1
|Calvert-Lewin
|64'
|74'
|Ramsey
|5 - 1
Aubameyang scoorde voor het eerst in zijn Arsenal-shirt.
Arsenal droogt Everton af dankzij nieuwkomers en slokop Ramsey
Arsenal nam in de transferperiode afscheid van Alexis Sanchez en Olivier Giroud, maar kreeg Henrikh Mchitarjan en Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang als vervangers. Het duo ontgoochelde niet bij zijn eerste match in het Emirates Stadium.
Mchitarjan schotelde zijn ploegmaats drie doelpunten voor, Aubameyang was één keer de afwerker met dienst. De 4-0 had wel een stevige buitenspelgeur.
Een leuk debuut dus voor de twee wintertransfers, maar de trofee voor man van de match ging toch naar Aaron Ramsey. De Welshman maakte voor het eerst in zijn carrière een hattrick.
VIDEO: Aubameyang moet niet lang wachten op zijn eerste treffer
VIDEO: Ramsey legt er drie in het mandje
Engeland | Speeldag 26 < >
|Burnley
|1-1
|Manchester City
|Bournemouth
|2-1
|Stoke City
|Leicester City
|1-1
|Swansea City
|Manchester United
|2-0
|Huddersfield Town
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|3-1
|West Ham United
|West Bromwich Albion
|2-3
|Southampton
|Arsenal
|5-1
|Everton
|Crystal Palace
|15:15
|Newcastle United
|Liverpool
|17:30
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Watford
|05/02
|Chelsea
Matchinfo
|Arsenal
|Everton
|33
|Cech
|1
|Pickford
|24
|Bellerín
|4
|Keane
|20
|Mustafi
|5
|A. Williams
|6
|Koscielny
|13
|Mangala
|18
|Monreal
|43
|Kenny
|8
|Ramsey
|(3)
|2
|Schneiderlin
|11
|Özil
|17
|Gueye
|29
|Xhaka
|15
|Martina
|17
|Iwobi
|11
|Walcott
|14
|P. Aubameyang
|19
|Niasse
|7
|Mkhitaryan
|7
|Bolasie
|wisselspelers
|31
|Kolašinac
|26
|Davies
|13
|Ospina
|29
|Calvert-Lewin
|10
|Wilshere
|14
|Tosun
|9
|Lacazette
|10
|Rooney
|21
|Chambers
|18
|G. Sigurdsson
|30
|Maitland-Niles
|30
|Holgate
|35
|Elneny
|33
|Robles
|trainer
|Arsène Wenger
|Sam Allardyce
Premier League
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester City
|26
|22
|1
|3
|74
|19
|55
|69
|2
|Manchester United
|26
|17
|4
|5
|51
|18
|33
|56
|3
|Liverpool
|25
|14
|3
|8
|57
|29
|28
|50
|4
|Chelsea
|25
|15
|5
|5
|45
|19
|26
|50
|5
|Tottenham Hotspur
|25
|14
|5
|6
|49
|22
|27
|48
|6
|Arsenal
|26
|13
|7
|6
|51
|35
|16
|45
|7
|Burnley
|26
|9
|8
|9
|21
|23
|-2
|36
|8
|Leicester City
|26
|9
|9
|8
|38
|35
|3
|35
|9
|Bournemouth
|26
|8
|11
|7
|30
|37
|-7
|31
|10
|Everton
|26
|8
|11
|7
|29
|45
|-16
|31
|11
|Watford
|25
|7
|12
|6
|33
|44
|-11
|27
|12
|West Ham United
|26
|6
|11
|9
|32
|46
|-14
|27
|13
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|26
|6
|11
|9
|21
|35
|-14
|27
|14
|Southampton
|26
|5
|10
|11
|28
|38
|-10
|26
|15
|Crystal Palace
|25
|6
|11
|8
|23
|38
|-15
|26
|16
|Newcastle United
|25
|6
|13
|6
|23
|35
|-12
|24
|17
|Swansea City
|26
|6
|14
|6
|19
|37
|-18
|24
|18
|Stoke City
|26
|6
|14
|6
|26
|52
|-26
|24
|19
|Huddersfield Town
|26
|6
|14
|6
|19
|46
|-27
|24
|20
|West Bromwich Albion
|26
|3
|12
|11
|21
|37
|-16
|20
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester City
|13
|12
|0
|1
|45
|9
|36
|37
|2
|Arsenal
|13
|10
|1
|2
|36
|14
|22
|32
|3
|Manchester United
|13
|10
|1
|2
|29
|5
|24
|32
|4
|Tottenham Hotspur
|13
|8
|1
|4
|28
|9
|19
|28
|5
|Chelsea
|13
|8
|3
|2
|21
|10
|11
|26
|6
|Liverpool
|12
|7
|0
|5
|25
|7
|18
|26
|7
|Everton
|13
|7
|4
|2
|20
|17
|3
|23
|8
|Leicester City
|13
|6
|4
|3
|19
|15
|4
|21
|9
|Bournemouth
|13
|5
|5
|3
|18
|19
|-1
|18
|10
|Stoke City
|13
|5
|5
|3
|15
|20
|-5
|18
|11
|Burnley
|13
|5
|5
|3
|9
|10
|-1
|18
|12
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|13
|4
|3
|6
|15
|19
|-4
|18
|13
|Crystal Palace
|12
|4
|4
|4
|15
|18
|-3
|16
|14
|West Ham United
|12
|4
|4
|4
|14
|17
|-3
|16
|15
|Huddersfield Town
|13
|4
|5
|4
|11
|19
|-8
|16
|16
|Southampton
|14
|3
|5
|6
|16
|19
|-3
|15
|17
|Swansea City
|13
|4
|7
|2
|10
|18
|-8
|14
|18
|Watford
|12
|3
|5
|4
|16
|25
|-9
|13
|19
|Newcastle United
|13
|3
|6
|4
|11
|15
|-4
|13
|20
|West Bromwich Albion
|13
|2
|4
|7
|14
|18
|-4
|13
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester City
|13
|10
|1
|2
|29
|10
|19
|32
|2
|Liverpool
|13
|7
|3
|3
|32
|22
|10
|24
|3
|Chelsea
|12
|7
|2
|3
|24
|9
|15
|24
|4
|Manchester United
|13
|7
|3
|3
|22
|13
|9
|24
|5
|Tottenham Hotspur
|12
|6
|4
|2
|21
|13
|8
|20
|6
|Burnley
|13
|4
|3
|6
|12
|13
|-1
|18
|7
|Watford
|13
|4
|7
|2
|17
|19
|-2
|14
|8
|Leicester City
|13
|3
|5
|5
|19
|20
|-1
|14
|9
|Arsenal
|13
|3
|6
|4
|15
|21
|-6
|13
|10
|Bournemouth
|13
|3
|6
|4
|12
|18
|-6
|13
|11
|Newcastle United
|12
|3
|7
|2
|12
|20
|-8
|11
|12
|West Ham United
|14
|2
|7
|5
|18
|29
|-11
|11
|13
|Southampton
|12
|2
|5
|5
|12
|19
|-7
|11
|14
|Swansea City
|13
|2
|7
|4
|9
|19
|-10
|10
|15
|Crystal Palace
|13
|2
|7
|4
|8
|20
|-12
|10
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|13
|2
|8
|3
|6
|16
|-10
|9
|17
|Huddersfield Town
|13
|2
|9
|2
|8
|27
|-19
|8
|18
|Everton
|13
|1
|7
|5
|9
|28
|-19
|8
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|13
|1
|8
|4
|7
|19
|-12
|7
|20
|Stoke City
|13
|1
|9
|3
|11
|32
|-21
|6