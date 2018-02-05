- Crystal Palace
- 1
- 55' (pen) Milivojevic
- Newcastle United
- 1
- 22' Diamé
- einde
Engeland - Speeldag 26 04/02/2018 15:15
|0 - 1
|Diamé
|22'
|55'
|Milivojevic (pen)
|1 - 1
Christian Benteke kon niet scoren tegen Newcastle.
Benteke en Crystal Palace moeten punten delen met Newcastle
zo 04/02/2018 - 18:42 Crystal Palace heeft een achterstand opgehaald tegen Newcastle, een degradatieconcurrent: 1-1. Christian Benteke lokte de strafschop van de gelijkmaker uit en zag zijn ultieme poging op de 2-1 geblokt.
Crystal Palace was tegen Newcastle de betere ploeg, maar het kwam wel na 22 minuten op achterstand. Mo Diame stond goed opgesteld aan de tweede paal om de 0-1 in doel te deviëren.
De thuisploeg begon dan een langgerekt offensief dat voor het uur de gelijkmaker opleverde. Clark hing even aan het shirt van Benteke en de Rode Duivel kreeg een strafschop. Luka Milivojevic (ex-Anderlecht) zette de penalty met moeite om.
Newcastle raakte de hele tweede helft niet in het strafschopgebied van Crystal Palace, maar het hield wel stand. De kopbal van Benteke in de slotfase werd door Clark op de valreep nog geblokt, het bleef 1-1.
Engeland | Speeldag 26 < >
|Burnley
|1-1
|Manchester City
|Bournemouth
|2-1
|Stoke City
|Leicester City
|1-1
|Swansea City
|Manchester United
|2-0
|Huddersfield Town
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|3-1
|West Ham United
|West Bromwich Albion
|2-3
|Southampton
|Arsenal
|5-1
|Everton
|Crystal Palace
|1-1
|Newcastle United
|Liverpool
|2-2
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Watford
|21:00
|Chelsea
Matchinfo
|Crystal Palace
|Newcastle United
|13
|Hennessey
|26
|Darlow
|24
|Fosu-Mensah
|22
|Yedlin
|34
|Kelly
|6
|Lascelles
|5
|Tomkins
|2
|Clark
|3
|Van Aanholt
|3
|Dummett
|10
|Townsend
|11
|Ritchie
|7
|Cabaye
|10
|Diamé
|4
|Milivojevic
|8
|Shelvey
|18
|McArthur
|15
|Kenedy
|17
|Benteke
|17
|Pérez
|11
|Zaha
|9
|Gayle
|wisselspelers
|12
|Sakho
|30
|Atsu
|2
|Ward
|14
|Hayden
|9
|Sørloth
|23
|Merino
|14
|Lee C Y
|7
|Murphy
|23
|Souaré
|12
|Dubravka
|30
|Henry
|19
|Manquillo
|44
|Riedewald
|20
|Lejeune
|trainer
|Roy Hodgson
|Rafael Benítez
Premier League
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester City
|26
|22
|1
|3
|74
|19
|55
|69
|2
|Manchester United
|26
|17
|4
|5
|51
|18
|33
|56
|3
|Liverpool
|26
|14
|3
|9
|59
|31
|28
|51
|4
|Chelsea
|25
|15
|5
|5
|45
|19
|26
|50
|5
|Tottenham Hotspur
|26
|14
|5
|7
|51
|24
|27
|49
|6
|Arsenal
|26
|13
|7
|6
|51
|35
|16
|45
|7
|Burnley
|26
|9
|8
|9
|21
|23
|-2
|36
|8
|Leicester City
|26
|9
|9
|8
|38
|35
|3
|35
|9
|Bournemouth
|26
|8
|11
|7
|30
|37
|-7
|31
|10
|Everton
|26
|8
|11
|7
|29
|45
|-16
|31
|11
|Watford
|25
|7
|12
|6
|33
|44
|-11
|27
|12
|West Ham United
|26
|6
|11
|9
|32
|46
|-14
|27
|13
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|26
|6
|11
|9
|21
|35
|-14
|27
|14
|Crystal Palace
|26
|6
|11
|9
|24
|39
|-15
|27
|15
|Southampton
|26
|5
|10
|11
|28
|38
|-10
|26
|16
|Newcastle United
|26
|6
|13
|7
|24
|36
|-12
|25
|17
|Swansea City
|26
|6
|14
|6
|19
|37
|-18
|24
|18
|Stoke City
|26
|6
|14
|6
|26
|52
|-26
|24
|19
|Huddersfield Town
|26
|6
|14
|6
|19
|46
|-27
|24
|20
|West Bromwich Albion
|26
|3
|12
|11
|21
|37
|-16
|20
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester City
|13
|12
|0
|1
|45
|9
|36
|37
|2
|Arsenal
|13
|10
|1
|2
|36
|14
|22
|32
|3
|Manchester United
|13
|10
|1
|2
|29
|5
|24
|32
|4
|Tottenham Hotspur
|13
|8
|1
|4
|28
|9
|19
|28
|5
|Liverpool
|13
|7
|0
|6
|27
|9
|18
|27
|6
|Chelsea
|13
|8
|3
|2
|21
|10
|11
|26
|7
|Everton
|13
|7
|4
|2
|20
|17
|3
|23
|8
|Leicester City
|13
|6
|4
|3
|19
|15
|4
|21
|9
|Bournemouth
|13
|5
|5
|3
|18
|19
|-1
|18
|10
|Stoke City
|13
|5
|5
|3
|15
|20
|-5
|18
|11
|Burnley
|13
|5
|5
|3
|9
|10
|-1
|18
|12
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|13
|4
|3
|6
|15
|19
|-4
|18
|13
|Crystal Palace
|13
|4
|4
|5
|16
|19
|-3
|17
|14
|West Ham United
|12
|4
|4
|4
|14
|17
|-3
|16
|15
|Huddersfield Town
|13
|4
|5
|4
|11
|19
|-8
|16
|16
|Southampton
|14
|3
|5
|6
|16
|19
|-3
|15
|17
|Swansea City
|13
|4
|7
|2
|10
|18
|-8
|14
|18
|Watford
|12
|3
|5
|4
|16
|25
|-9
|13
|19
|Newcastle United
|13
|3
|6
|4
|11
|15
|-4
|13
|20
|West Bromwich Albion
|13
|2
|4
|7
|14
|18
|-4
|13
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester City
|13
|10
|1
|2
|29
|10
|19
|32
|2
|Liverpool
|13
|7
|3
|3
|32
|22
|10
|24
|3
|Chelsea
|12
|7
|2
|3
|24
|9
|15
|24
|4
|Manchester United
|13
|7
|3
|3
|22
|13
|9
|24
|5
|Tottenham Hotspur
|13
|6
|4
|3
|23
|15
|8
|21
|6
|Burnley
|13
|4
|3
|6
|12
|13
|-1
|18
|7
|Watford
|13
|4
|7
|2
|17
|19
|-2
|14
|8
|Leicester City
|13
|3
|5
|5
|19
|20
|-1
|14
|9
|Arsenal
|13
|3
|6
|4
|15
|21
|-6
|13
|10
|Bournemouth
|13
|3
|6
|4
|12
|18
|-6
|13
|11
|Newcastle United
|13
|3
|7
|3
|13
|21
|-8
|12
|12
|West Ham United
|14
|2
|7
|5
|18
|29
|-11
|11
|13
|Southampton
|12
|2
|5
|5
|12
|19
|-7
|11
|14
|Swansea City
|13
|2
|7
|4
|9
|19
|-10
|10
|15
|Crystal Palace
|13
|2
|7
|4
|8
|20
|-12
|10
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|13
|2
|8
|3
|6
|16
|-10
|9
|17
|Huddersfield Town
|13
|2
|9
|2
|8
|27
|-19
|8
|18
|Everton
|13
|1
|7
|5
|9
|28
|-19
|8
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|13
|1
|8
|4
|7
|19
|-12
|7
|20
|Stoke City
|13
|1
|9
|3
|11
|32
|-21
|6