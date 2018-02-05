Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Crystal Palace
Benteke en Crystal Palace moeten punten delen met Newcastle

zo 04/02/2018 - 18:42 Crystal Palace heeft een achterstand opgehaald tegen Newcastle, een degradatieconcurrent: 1-1. Christian Benteke lokte de strafschop van de gelijkmaker uit en zag zijn ultieme poging op de 2-1 geblokt.

Crystal Palace was tegen Newcastle de betere ploeg, maar het kwam wel na 22 minuten op achterstand. Mo Diame stond goed opgesteld aan de tweede paal om de 0-1 in doel te deviëren.

De thuisploeg begon dan een langgerekt offensief dat voor het uur de gelijkmaker opleverde. Clark hing even aan het shirt van Benteke en de Rode Duivel kreeg een strafschop. Luka Milivojevic (ex-Anderlecht) zette de penalty met moeite om.

Newcastle raakte de hele tweede helft niet in het strafschopgebied van Crystal Palace, maar het hield wel stand. De kopbal van Benteke in de slotfase werd door Clark op de valreep nog geblokt, het bleef 1-1.

Engeland  |  Speeldag 26

Burnley 1-1 Manchester City
Bournemouth 2-1 Stoke City
Leicester City 1-1 Swansea City
Manchester United 2-0 Huddersfield Town
Brighton & Hove Albion 3-1 West Ham United
West Bromwich Albion 2-3 Southampton
Arsenal 5-1 Everton
Crystal Palace 1-1 Newcastle United
Liverpool 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur
Watford 21:00 Chelsea

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: André Marriner
  • stadion: Selhurst Park
  • toeschouwers: 25746
Crystal Palace Newcastle United
13 Hennessey 26 Darlow
24 Fosu-Mensah 22 Yedlin
34 Kelly 6 Lascelles
5 Tomkins 2 Clark
3 Van Aanholt 3 Dummett
10 Townsend 11 Ritchie
7 Cabaye 10 Diamé
4 Milivojevic 8 Shelvey
18 McArthur 15 Kenedy
17 Benteke 17 Pérez
11 Zaha 9 Gayle
wisselspelers
12 Sakho 30 Atsu
2 Ward 14 Hayden
9 Sørloth 23 Merino
14 Lee C Y 7 Murphy
23 Souaré 12 Dubravka
30 Henry 19 Manquillo
44 Riedewald 20 Lejeune
trainer
  Roy Hodgson   Rafael Benítez

Premier League

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Manchester City 26 22 1 3 74 19 55 69
2 Manchester United 26 17 4 5 51 18 33 56
3 Liverpool 26 14 3 9 59 31 28 51
4 Chelsea 25 15 5 5 45 19 26 50
5 Tottenham Hotspur 26 14 5 7 51 24 27 49
6 Arsenal 26 13 7 6 51 35 16 45
7 Burnley 26 9 8 9 21 23 -2 36
8 Leicester City 26 9 9 8 38 35 3 35
9 Bournemouth 26 8 11 7 30 37 -7 31
10 Everton 26 8 11 7 29 45 -16 31
11 Watford 25 7 12 6 33 44 -11 27
12 West Ham United 26 6 11 9 32 46 -14 27
13 Brighton & Hove Albion 26 6 11 9 21 35 -14 27
14 Crystal Palace 26 6 11 9 24 39 -15 27
15 Southampton 26 5 10 11 28 38 -10 26
16 Newcastle United 26 6 13 7 24 36 -12 25
17 Swansea City 26 6 14 6 19 37 -18 24
18 Stoke City 26 6 14 6 26 52 -26 24
19 Huddersfield Town 26 6 14 6 19 46 -27 24
20 West Bromwich Albion 26 3 12 11 21 37 -16 20