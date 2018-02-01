Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Chelsea
0
Logo ${match.awayTeam.name} Bournemouth
3
51' Wilson | 64' Junior Stanislas | 67' Aké
einde
Engeland - Speeldag 25 31/01/2018 20:45
0 - 1 Wilson 51'
0 - 2 Junior Stanislas 64'
0 - 3 Aké 67'
  • Thibaut Courtois kan het niet geloven: hij mag 3 keer vissen.

Chelsea laat zich in eigen stadion belachelijk maken door Bournemouth

wo 31/01/2018 - 22:35 Chelsea is tegen een onverwachte thuisnederlaag opgelopen. Bournemouth pakte de landskampioen in één dol kwartier na de rust in.

De eerste helft was al een behoorlijk mager beestje voor Chelsea, dat 45 minuten lang geen enkele keer op doel schoot. Hazard leek er wel zin in te hebben, maar hij kreeg weinig steun van zijn ploegmaats.

In de 2e helft zakte ook de verdediging door het ijs. Bakayoko verspeelde de bal en zette zo ongewild Wilson op weg naar de 0-1. Ook bij de 0-2 nam de defensie een winterslaap. Stanislas kon doodgemoedereerd Courtois, net terug uit blessure, verslaan.

3 minuten later sloeg Aké een derde en uiteindelijk ook definitieve nagel in de doodskist van Chelsea. De Nederlander werd door zijn ex-ploegmaats uit het oog verloren.

Engeland  |  Speeldag 25

Swansea City 3-1 Arsenal
West Ham United 1-1 Crystal Palace
Huddersfield Town 0-3 Liverpool
Southampton 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion
Newcastle United 1-1 Burnley
Everton 2-1 Leicester City
Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Manchester United
Stoke City 0-0 Watford
Manchester City 3-0 West Bromwich Albion

  • scheidsrechter: Lee Probert
  • stadion: Stamford Bridge
  • toeschouwers: 41464
Chelsea Bournemouth
13 Courtois 27 Begovic
28 Azpilicueta 2 Francis
27 Christensen 3 Cook
24 Cahill 5 Aké
21 Zappacosta 24 Fraser
7 Kanté 16 Cook
14 Bakayoko 4 Gosling
3 Alonso 11 Daniels
11 Pedro 33 Ibe
10 E. Hazard 13 Wilson
8 Barkley 19 Junior Stanislas
wisselspelers
2 Rüdiger 17 King
4 Fàbregas 7 Pugh
70 Hudson-Odoi 31 Mousset
1 Caballero 1 Boruc
6 Drinkwater 6 Surman
15 Moses 8 Arter
44 Ampadu 42 Simpson
trainer
  Antonio Conte   Eddie Howe

Premier League

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Manchester City 25 22 1 2 73 18 55 68
2 Manchester United 25 16 4 5 49 18 31 53
3 Liverpool 25 14 3 8 57 29 28 50
4 Chelsea 25 15 5 5 45 19 26 50
5 Tottenham Hotspur 25 14 5 6 49 22 27 48
6 Arsenal 25 12 7 6 46 34 12 42
7 Burnley 25 9 8 8 20 22 -2 35
8 Leicester City 25 9 9 7 37 34 3 34
9 Everton 25 8 10 7 28 40 -12 31
10 Bournemouth 25 7 11 7 28 36 -8 28
11 Watford 25 7 12 6 33 44 -11 27
12 West Ham United 25 6 10 9 31 43 -12 27
13 Crystal Palace 25 6 11 8 23 38 -15 26
14 Newcastle United 25 6 13 6 23 35 -12 24
15 Brighton & Hove Albion 25 5 11 9 18 34 -16 24
16 Stoke City 25 6 13 6 25 50 -25 24
17 Huddersfield Town 25 6 13 6 19 44 -25 24
18 Southampton 25 4 10 11 25 36 -11 23
19 Swansea City 25 6 14 5 18 36 -18 23
20 West Bromwich Albion 25 3 11 11 19 34 -15 20