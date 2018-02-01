- Chelsea
- 0
-
- Bournemouth
- 3
- 51' Wilson | 64' Junior Stanislas | 67' Aké
- einde
Engeland - Speeldag 25 31/01/2018 20:45
|0 - 1
|Wilson
|51'
|0 - 2
|Junior Stanislas
|64'
|0 - 3
|Aké
|67'
Thibaut Courtois kan het niet geloven: hij mag 3 keer vissen.
Chelsea laat zich in eigen stadion belachelijk maken door Bournemouth
wo 31/01/2018 - 22:35 Chelsea is tegen een onverwachte thuisnederlaag opgelopen. Bournemouth pakte de landskampioen in één dol kwartier na de rust in.
De eerste helft was al een behoorlijk mager beestje voor Chelsea, dat 45 minuten lang geen enkele keer op doel schoot. Hazard leek er wel zin in te hebben, maar hij kreeg weinig steun van zijn ploegmaats.
In de 2e helft zakte ook de verdediging door het ijs. Bakayoko verspeelde de bal en zette zo ongewild Wilson op weg naar de 0-1. Ook bij de 0-2 nam de defensie een winterslaap. Stanislas kon doodgemoedereerd Courtois, net terug uit blessure, verslaan.
3 minuten later sloeg Aké een derde en uiteindelijk ook definitieve nagel in de doodskist van Chelsea. De Nederlander werd door zijn ex-ploegmaats uit het oog verloren.
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
Engeland | Speeldag 25 < >
|Swansea City
|3-1
|Arsenal
|West Ham United
|1-1
|Crystal Palace
|Huddersfield Town
|0-3
|Liverpool
|Southampton
|1-1
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|Chelsea
|0-3
|Bournemouth
|Newcastle United
|1-1
|Burnley
|Everton
|2-1
|Leicester City
|Tottenham Hotspur
|2-0
|Manchester United
|Stoke City
|0-0
|Watford
|Manchester City
|3-0
|West Bromwich Albion
Matchinfo
|Chelsea
|Bournemouth
|13
|Courtois
|27
|Begovic
|28
|Azpilicueta
|2
|Francis
|27
|Christensen
|3
|Cook
|24
|Cahill
|5
|Aké
|21
|Zappacosta
|24
|Fraser
|7
|Kanté
|16
|Cook
|14
|Bakayoko
|4
|Gosling
|3
|Alonso
|11
|Daniels
|11
|Pedro
|33
|Ibe
|10
|E. Hazard
|13
|Wilson
|8
|Barkley
|19
|Junior Stanislas
|wisselspelers
|2
|Rüdiger
|17
|King
|4
|Fàbregas
|7
|Pugh
|70
|Hudson-Odoi
|31
|Mousset
|1
|Caballero
|1
|Boruc
|6
|Drinkwater
|6
|Surman
|15
|Moses
|8
|Arter
|44
|Ampadu
|42
|Simpson
|trainer
|Antonio Conte
|Eddie Howe
Premier League
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester City
|25
|22
|1
|2
|73
|18
|55
|68
|2
|Manchester United
|25
|16
|4
|5
|49
|18
|31
|53
|3
|Liverpool
|25
|14
|3
|8
|57
|29
|28
|50
|4
|Chelsea
|25
|15
|5
|5
|45
|19
|26
|50
|5
|Tottenham Hotspur
|25
|14
|5
|6
|49
|22
|27
|48
|6
|Arsenal
|25
|12
|7
|6
|46
|34
|12
|42
|7
|Burnley
|25
|9
|8
|8
|20
|22
|-2
|35
|8
|Leicester City
|25
|9
|9
|7
|37
|34
|3
|34
|9
|Everton
|25
|8
|10
|7
|28
|40
|-12
|31
|10
|Bournemouth
|25
|7
|11
|7
|28
|36
|-8
|28
|11
|Watford
|25
|7
|12
|6
|33
|44
|-11
|27
|12
|West Ham United
|25
|6
|10
|9
|31
|43
|-12
|27
|13
|Crystal Palace
|25
|6
|11
|8
|23
|38
|-15
|26
|14
|Newcastle United
|25
|6
|13
|6
|23
|35
|-12
|24
|15
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|25
|5
|11
|9
|18
|34
|-16
|24
|16
|Stoke City
|25
|6
|13
|6
|25
|50
|-25
|24
|17
|Huddersfield Town
|25
|6
|13
|6
|19
|44
|-25
|24
|18
|Southampton
|25
|4
|10
|11
|25
|36
|-11
|23
|19
|Swansea City
|25
|6
|14
|5
|18
|36
|-18
|23
|20
|West Bromwich Albion
|25
|3
|11
|11
|19
|34
|-15
|20
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester City
|13
|12
|0
|1
|45
|9
|36
|37
|2
|Arsenal
|12
|9
|1
|2
|31
|13
|18
|29
|3
|Manchester United
|12
|9
|1
|2
|27
|5
|22
|29
|4
|Tottenham Hotspur
|13
|8
|1
|4
|28
|9
|19
|28
|5
|Chelsea
|13
|8
|3
|2
|21
|10
|11
|26
|6
|Liverpool
|12
|7
|0
|5
|25
|7
|18
|26
|7
|Everton
|13
|7
|4
|2
|20
|17
|3
|23
|8
|Leicester City
|12
|6
|4
|2
|18
|14
|4
|20
|9
|Stoke City
|13
|5
|5
|3
|15
|20
|-5
|18
|10
|Burnley
|12
|5
|5
|2
|8
|9
|-1
|17
|11
|Crystal Palace
|12
|4
|4
|4
|15
|18
|-3
|16
|12
|West Ham United
|12
|4
|4
|4
|14
|17
|-3
|16
|13
|Huddersfield Town
|13
|4
|5
|4
|11
|19
|-8
|16
|14
|Bournemouth
|12
|4
|5
|3
|16
|18
|-2
|15
|15
|Southampton
|14
|3
|5
|6
|16
|19
|-3
|15
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|12
|3
|3
|6
|12
|18
|-6
|15
|17
|Swansea City
|13
|4
|7
|2
|10
|18
|-8
|14
|18
|Watford
|12
|3
|5
|4
|16
|25
|-9
|13
|19
|Newcastle United
|13
|3
|6
|4
|11
|15
|-4
|13
|20
|West Bromwich Albion
|12
|2
|3
|7
|12
|15
|-3
|13
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester City
|12
|10
|1
|1
|28
|9
|19
|31
|2
|Liverpool
|13
|7
|3
|3
|32
|22
|10
|24
|3
|Chelsea
|12
|7
|2
|3
|24
|9
|15
|24
|4
|Manchester United
|13
|7
|3
|3
|22
|13
|9
|24
|5
|Tottenham Hotspur
|12
|6
|4
|2
|21
|13
|8
|20
|6
|Burnley
|13
|4
|3
|6
|12
|13
|-1
|18
|7
|Watford
|13
|4
|7
|2
|17
|19
|-2
|14
|8
|Leicester City
|13
|3
|5
|5
|19
|20
|-1
|14
|9
|Arsenal
|13
|3
|6
|4
|15
|21
|-6
|13
|10
|Bournemouth
|13
|3
|6
|4
|12
|18
|-6
|13
|11
|Newcastle United
|12
|3
|7
|2
|12
|20
|-8
|11
|12
|West Ham United
|13
|2
|6
|5
|17
|26
|-9
|11
|13
|Crystal Palace
|13
|2
|7
|4
|8
|20
|-12
|10
|14
|Swansea City
|12
|2
|7
|3
|8
|18
|-10
|9
|15
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|13
|2
|8
|3
|6
|16
|-10
|9
|16
|Huddersfield Town
|12
|2
|8
|2
|8
|25
|-17
|8
|17
|Southampton
|11
|1
|5
|5
|9
|17
|-8
|8
|18
|Everton
|12
|1
|6
|5
|8
|23
|-15
|8
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|13
|1
|8
|4
|7
|19
|-12
|7
|20
|Stoke City
|12
|1
|8
|3
|10
|30
|-20
|6