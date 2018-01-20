- Arsenal
- 4
- 6' Monreal | 10' Iwobi | 13' Koscielny | 22' Lacazette
- Crystal Palace
- 1
- 78' Milivojevic
- einde
Engeland - Speeldag 24 20/01/2018 16:00
|6'
|Monreal
|1 - 0
|10'
|Iwobi
|2 - 0
|13'
|Koscielny
|3 - 0
|22'
|Lacazette
|4 - 0
|4 - 1
|Milivojevic
|78'
Arsenal scoorde voor de rust al vier keer.
Video: Arsenal heeft Sanchez niet nodig om vier keer te scoren
za 20/01/2018 - 18:03 Arsenal heeft een einde gemaakt aan een reeks van drie matchen zonder zege. Tegen Crystal Palace besliste Arsenal de wedstrijd al voor de rust met vier goals. Christian Benteke speelde de hele match, maar scoren lukte niet.
De vier goals van Arsenal
4 goals in 16 minuten, niet iets alledaags! ⚽⚽⚽⚽ pic.twitter.com/UaRAYkhDJq— Play Sports (@playsports) 20 januari 2018
Om de kloof met de top vijf min of meer behapbaar te houden moest Arsenal winnen. Het werd daarbij geholpen door Monreal, die snel de score opende.
De verdediger voegde daar nog voor de rust twee assists aan toe. Eerst voor Iwobi, daarna voor Koscielny. Daarna moest hij ongelukkig het veld verlaten met een blessure.
Na een knappe aanval en een heerlijke assist van Özil, zette Lacazette de 4-0 op het bord. De wedstrijd was 22 minuten ver. Milivojevic, ex-Anderlecht, scoorde laat in de tweede helft de eerredder voor de bezoekers.
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
Engeland | Speeldag 24 < >
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|0-4
|Chelsea
|Leicester City
|2-0
|Watford
|Stoke City
|2-0
|Huddersfield Town
|Arsenal
|4-1
|Crystal Palace
|Everton
|1-1
|West Bromwich Albion
|West Ham United
|1-1
|Bournemouth
|Burnley
|0-1
|Manchester United
|Manchester City
|3-1
|Newcastle United
|Southampton
|21/01
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Swansea City
|22/01
|Liverpool
Matchinfo
|Arsenal
|Crystal Palace
|33
|Cech
|13
|Hennessey
|24
|Bellerín
|24
|Fosu-Mensah
|20
|Mustafi
|34
|Kelly
|6
|Koscielny
|5
|Tomkins
|18
|Monreal
|3
|Van Aanholt
|11
|Özil
|11
|Zaha
|35
|Elneny
|7
|Cabaye
|10
|Wilshere
|4
|Milivojevic
|29
|Xhaka
|18
|McArthur
|17
|Iwobi
|26
|Sako
|9
|Lacazette
|17
|Benteke
|wisselspelers
|30
|Maitland-Niles
|44
|Riedewald
|61
|Nelson
|1
|Speroni
|31
|Kolašinac
|2
|Ward
|4
|Mertesacker
|10
|Townsend
|13
|Ospina
|14
|Lee C Y
|21
|Chambers
|23
|Souaré
|62
|Nketiah
|27
|Delaney
|trainer
|Arsène Wenger
|Roy Hodgson
