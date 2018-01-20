Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Arsenal
4
6' Monreal | 10' Iwobi | 13' Koscielny | 22' Lacazette
Logo ${match.awayTeam.name} Crystal Palace
1
78' Milivojevic
einde
Engeland - Speeldag 24 20/01/2018 16:00
6' Monreal 1 - 0
10' Iwobi 2 - 0
13' Koscielny 3 - 0
22' Lacazette 4 - 0
4 - 1 Milivojevic 78'
  • Arsenal scoorde voor de rust al vier keer.

Video: Arsenal heeft Sanchez niet nodig om vier keer te scoren

za 20/01/2018 - 18:03 Arsenal heeft een einde gemaakt aan een reeks van drie matchen zonder zege. Tegen Crystal Palace besliste Arsenal de wedstrijd al voor de rust met vier goals. Christian Benteke speelde de hele match, maar scoren lukte niet.

De vier goals van Arsenal

Om de kloof met de top vijf min of meer behapbaar te houden moest Arsenal winnen. Het werd daarbij geholpen door Monreal, die snel de score opende.

De verdediger voegde daar nog voor de rust twee assists aan toe. Eerst voor Iwobi, daarna voor Koscielny. Daarna moest hij ongelukkig het veld verlaten met een blessure.

Na een knappe aanval en een heerlijke assist van Özil, zette Lacazette de 4-0 op het bord. De wedstrijd was 22 minuten ver. Milivojevic, ex-Anderlecht, scoorde laat in de tweede helft de eerredder voor  de bezoekers.

Engeland  |  Speeldag 24

Brighton & Hove Albion 0-4 Chelsea
Leicester City 2-0 Watford
Stoke City 2-0 Huddersfield Town
Arsenal 4-1 Crystal Palace
Everton 1-1 West Bromwich Albion
West Ham United 1-1 Bournemouth
Burnley 0-1 Manchester United
Manchester City 3-1 Newcastle United
Southampton 21/01 Tottenham Hotspur
Swansea City 22/01 Liverpool

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Chris Kavanagh
  • stadion: Emirates Stadium
  • toeschouwers: 59386
Arsenal Crystal Palace
33 Cech 13 Hennessey
24 Bellerín 24 Fosu-Mensah
20 Mustafi 34 Kelly
6 Koscielny 5 Tomkins
18 Monreal 3 Van Aanholt
11 Özil 11 Zaha
35 Elneny 7 Cabaye
10 Wilshere 4 Milivojevic
29 Xhaka 18 McArthur
17 Iwobi 26 Sako
9 Lacazette 17 Benteke
wisselspelers
30 Maitland-Niles 44 Riedewald
61 Nelson 1 Speroni
31 Kolašinac 2 Ward
4 Mertesacker 10 Townsend
13 Ospina 14 Lee C Y
21 Chambers 23 Souaré
62 Nketiah 27 Delaney
trainer
  Arsène Wenger   Roy Hodgson

Premier League

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Manchester City 24 21 1 2 70 18 52 65
2 Manchester United 24 16 3 5 49 16 33 53
3 Chelsea 24 15 4 5 45 16 29 50
4 Liverpool 23 13 2 8 54 28 26 47
5 Tottenham Hotspur 23 13 5 5 46 21 25 44
6 Arsenal 24 12 6 6 45 31 14 42
7 Leicester City 24 9 8 7 36 32 4 34
8 Burnley 24 9 8 7 19 21 -2 34
9 Everton 24 7 10 7 26 39 -13 28
10 Watford 24 7 12 5 33 44 -11 26
11 West Ham United 24 6 10 8 30 42 -12 26
12 Bournemouth 24 6 11 7 25 36 -11 25
13 Crystal Palace 24 6 11 7 22 37 -15 25
14 Huddersfield Town 24 6 12 6 19 41 -22 24
15 Newcastle United 24 6 13 5 22 34 -12 23
16 Brighton & Hove Albion 24 5 11 8 17 33 -16 23
17 Stoke City 24 6 13 5 25 50 -25 23
18 Southampton 23 4 10 9 23 34 -11 21
19 West Bromwich Albion 24 3 10 11 19 31 -12 20
20 Swansea City 23 4 14 5 14 35 -21 17