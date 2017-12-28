Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Crystal Palace
21:00
Engeland - Speeldag 20 28/12/2017 21:00
  • De thuisploeg kan de drie punten goed gebruiken.

Fase per fase • live berichtgeving

  • 20:01
  • 20:00
  • Beter rapport voor Crystal Palace Arsenal heeft dan wel bijna dubbel zoveel punten als Crystal Palace (34 tegenover 18), maar de voorbije weken kan de ploeg van Benteke een beter rapport voorleggen. Palace pakte 7 op 9, Arsenal moet het stellen met 5 op 9. 19:36
  • Arsenal staat 6e en kan zich met een overwinning naast Tottenham hijsen. Crystal Palace (16e) van zijn kant kan de 3 punten goed gebruiken om wat afstand te nemen van de degradatiezone. 19:35
  • Crystal Palace - Arsenal Crystal Palace en Arsenal sluiten vanavond de 20e speeldag in de Premier League af. Volg het hier met tekstupdates vanaf 21u. 19:32
  • Vooraf 19:32
  • Opstelling Arsenal Petr Cech, Héctor Bellerín, Shkodran Mustafi, Laurent Koscielny, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Jack Wilshere, Mesut Özil, Granit Xhaka, Alexis Sánchez, Alexandre Lacazette
  • Opstelling Crystal Palace Julian Speroni, Martin Kelly, James Tomkins, Scott Dann, Jeffrey Schlupp, Andros Townsend, Yohan Cabaye, Luka Milivojevic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Christian Benteke, Wilfried Zaha
 

Engeland  |  Speeldag 20

Tottenham Hotspur 5-2 Southampton
West Bromwich Albion 0-0 Everton
Chelsea 2-0 Brighton & Hove Albion
Watford 2-1 Leicester City
Manchester United 2-2 Burnley
Huddersfield Town 1-1 Stoke City
Bournemouth 3-3 West Ham United
Liverpool 5-0 Swansea City
Newcastle United 0-1 Manchester City
Crystal Palace 21:00 Arsenal

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Michael Oliver
  • stadion: Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace Arsenal
1 Speroni 33 Cech
34 Kelly 24 Bellerín
5 Tomkins 20 Mustafi
6 Dann 6 Koscielny
15 Schlupp 30 Maitland-Niles
10 Townsend 10 Wilshere
7 Cabaye 11 Özil
4 Milivojevic 29 Xhaka
8 Loftus-Cheek 7 Sánchez
17 Benteke 9 Lacazette
11 Zaha
trainer
  Roy Hodgson   Arsène Wenger

Premier League

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Manchester City 20 19 0 1 61 12 49 58
2 Manchester United 20 13 3 4 43 16 27 43
3 Chelsea 20 13 4 3 34 14 20 42
4 Liverpool 20 10 2 8 46 23 23 38
5 Tottenham Hotspur 20 11 5 4 39 20 19 37
6 Arsenal 19 10 5 4 34 23 11 34
7 Burnley 20 9 5 6 18 17 1 33
8 Leicester City 20 7 7 6 30 30 0 27
9 Everton 20 7 7 6 24 30 -6 27
10 Watford 20 7 9 4 29 35 -6 25
11 Huddersfield Town 20 6 9 5 18 32 -14 23
12 Brighton & Hove Albion 20 5 9 6 15 25 -10 21
13 Stoke City 20 5 10 5 23 41 -18 20
14 Southampton 20 4 9 7 20 30 -10 19
15 Newcastle United 20 5 12 3 19 30 -11 18
16 Crystal Palace 19 4 9 6 16 29 -13 18
17 West Ham United 20 4 10 6 22 38 -16 18
18 Bournemouth 20 4 11 5 18 31 -13 17
19 West Bromwich Albion 20 2 9 9 14 27 -13 15
20 Swansea City 20 3 13 4 11 31 -20 13