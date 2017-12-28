- Crystal Palace
- Arsenal
- 21:00
Engeland - Speeldag 20 28/12/2017 21:00
De thuisploeg kan de drie punten goed gebruiken.
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
📋 The team news is in - and we've made 3️⃣ changes to the side that drew with Liverpool last week#CPFCvAFC pic.twitter.com/8vIA3wZJjG— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) 28 december 2017
Here's the #CPFC 🦅 team to take on @Arsenal this evening!#CRYARS pic.twitter.com/q4w2LlBcGI— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) 28 december 2017
- Beter rapport voor Crystal Palace Arsenal heeft dan wel bijna dubbel zoveel punten als Crystal Palace (34 tegenover 18), maar de voorbije weken kan de ploeg van Benteke een beter rapport voorleggen. Palace pakte 7 op 9, Arsenal moet het stellen met 5 op 9. 19:36 ◀
- Arsenal staat 6e en kan zich met een overwinning naast Tottenham hijsen. Crystal Palace (16e) van zijn kant kan de 3 punten goed gebruiken om wat afstand te nemen van de degradatiezone. 19:35 ◀
- Crystal Palace - Arsenal Crystal Palace en Arsenal sluiten vanavond de 20e speeldag in de Premier League af. Volg het hier met tekstupdates vanaf 21u. 19:32 ◀
- Vooraf 19:32 ◀
- Opstelling Arsenal Petr Cech, Héctor Bellerín, Shkodran Mustafi, Laurent Koscielny, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Jack Wilshere, Mesut Özil, Granit Xhaka, Alexis Sánchez, Alexandre Lacazette ◀
- Opstelling Crystal Palace Julian Speroni, Martin Kelly, James Tomkins, Scott Dann, Jeffrey Schlupp, Andros Townsend, Yohan Cabaye, Luka Milivojevic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Christian Benteke, Wilfried Zaha ◀
Engeland | Speeldag 20 < >
|Tottenham Hotspur
|5-2
|Southampton
|West Bromwich Albion
|0-0
|Everton
|Chelsea
|2-0
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|Watford
|2-1
|Leicester City
|Manchester United
|2-2
|Burnley
|Huddersfield Town
|1-1
|Stoke City
|Bournemouth
|3-3
|West Ham United
|Liverpool
|5-0
|Swansea City
|Newcastle United
|0-1
|Manchester City
|Crystal Palace
|21:00
|Arsenal
Matchinfo
|Crystal Palace
|Arsenal
|1
|Speroni
|33
|Cech
|34
|Kelly
|24
|Bellerín
|5
|Tomkins
|20
|Mustafi
|6
|Dann
|6
|Koscielny
|15
|Schlupp
|30
|Maitland-Niles
|10
|Townsend
|10
|Wilshere
|7
|Cabaye
|11
|Özil
|4
|Milivojevic
|29
|Xhaka
|8
|Loftus-Cheek
|7
|Sánchez
|17
|Benteke
|9
|Lacazette
|11
|Zaha
|trainer
|Roy Hodgson
|Arsène Wenger
Premier League
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester City
|20
|19
|0
|1
|61
|12
|49
|58
|2
|Manchester United
|20
|13
|3
|4
|43
|16
|27
|43
|3
|Chelsea
|20
|13
|4
|3
|34
|14
|20
|42
|4
|Liverpool
|20
|10
|2
|8
|46
|23
|23
|38
|5
|Tottenham Hotspur
|20
|11
|5
|4
|39
|20
|19
|37
|6
|Arsenal
|19
|10
|5
|4
|34
|23
|11
|34
|7
|Burnley
|20
|9
|5
|6
|18
|17
|1
|33
|8
|Leicester City
|20
|7
|7
|6
|30
|30
|0
|27
|9
|Everton
|20
|7
|7
|6
|24
|30
|-6
|27
|10
|Watford
|20
|7
|9
|4
|29
|35
|-6
|25
|11
|Huddersfield Town
|20
|6
|9
|5
|18
|32
|-14
|23
|12
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|20
|5
|9
|6
|15
|25
|-10
|21
|13
|Stoke City
|20
|5
|10
|5
|23
|41
|-18
|20
|14
|Southampton
|20
|4
|9
|7
|20
|30
|-10
|19
|15
|Newcastle United
|20
|5
|12
|3
|19
|30
|-11
|18
|16
|Crystal Palace
|19
|4
|9
|6
|16
|29
|-13
|18
|17
|West Ham United
|20
|4
|10
|6
|22
|38
|-16
|18
|18
|Bournemouth
|20
|4
|11
|5
|18
|31
|-13
|17
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|20
|2
|9
|9
|14
|27
|-13
|15
|20
|Swansea City
|20
|3
|13
|4
|11
|31
|-20
|13
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester City
|10
|9
|0
|1
|36
|7
|29
|28
|2
|Arsenal
|10
|8
|1
|1
|25
|10
|15
|25
|3
|Manchester United
|10
|8
|1
|1
|24
|5
|19
|25
|4
|Chelsea
|10
|7
|2
|1
|16
|7
|9
|22
|5
|Tottenham Hotspur
|10
|6
|1
|3
|21
|8
|13
|21
|6
|Liverpool
|10
|5
|0
|5
|19
|3
|16
|20
|7
|Everton
|10
|6
|3
|1
|17
|13
|4
|19
|8
|Burnley
|10
|5
|3
|2
|7
|6
|1
|17
|9
|Huddersfield Town
|10
|4
|3
|3
|10
|12
|-2
|15
|10
|Leicester City
|10
|4
|4
|2
|13
|14
|-1
|14
|11
|Stoke City
|10
|4
|4
|2
|13
|19
|-6
|14
|12
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|10
|3
|2
|5
|10
|12
|-2
|14
|13
|Southampton
|11
|3
|4
|4
|13
|15
|-2
|13
|14
|Watford
|10
|3
|4
|3
|13
|21
|-8
|12
|15
|Crystal Palace
|9
|3
|3
|3
|12
|15
|-3
|12
|16
|West Ham United
|9
|3
|4
|2
|10
|14
|-4
|11
|17
|Newcastle United
|10
|3
|6
|1
|9
|13
|-4
|10
|18
|Bournemouth
|10
|2
|5
|3
|12
|16
|-4
|9
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|10
|1
|3
|6
|9
|14
|-5
|9
|20
|Swansea City
|10
|2
|6
|2
|6
|15
|-9
|8
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester City
|10
|10
|0
|0
|25
|5
|20
|30
|2
|Chelsea
|10
|6
|2
|2
|18
|7
|11
|20
|3
|Liverpool
|10
|5
|2
|3
|27
|20
|7
|18
|4
|Manchester United
|10
|5
|2
|3
|19
|11
|8
|18
|5
|Tottenham Hotspur
|10
|5
|4
|1
|18
|12
|6
|16
|6
|Burnley
|10
|4
|2
|4
|11
|11
|0
|16
|7
|Watford
|10
|4
|5
|1
|16
|14
|2
|13
|8
|Leicester City
|10
|3
|3
|4
|17
|16
|1
|13
|9
|Arsenal
|9
|2
|4
|3
|9
|13
|-4
|9
|10
|Newcastle United
|10
|2
|6
|2
|10
|17
|-7
|8
|11
|Huddersfield Town
|10
|2
|6
|2
|8
|20
|-12
|8
|12
|Bournemouth
|10
|2
|6
|2
|6
|15
|-9
|8
|13
|Everton
|10
|1
|4
|5
|7
|17
|-10
|8
|14
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|10
|2
|7
|1
|5
|13
|-8
|7
|15
|West Ham United
|11
|1
|6
|4
|12
|24
|-12
|7
|16
|Stoke City
|10
|1
|6
|3
|10
|22
|-12
|6
|17
|Southampton
|9
|1
|5
|3
|7
|15
|-8
|6
|18
|West Bromwich Albion
|10
|1
|6
|3
|5
|13
|-8
|6
|19
|Crystal Palace
|10
|1
|6
|3
|4
|14
|-10
|6
|20
|Swansea City
|10
|1
|7
|2
|5
|16
|-11
|5