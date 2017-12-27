Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Liverpool
5
6' Coutinho | 52' 66' Firmino | 65' Alexander-Arnold | 83' Oxlade-Chamberlain
Logo ${match.awayTeam.name} Swansea City
0
einde
Engeland - Speeldag 20 26/12/2017 18:30
6' Coutinho 1 - 0
52' Firmino 2 - 0
65' Alexander-Arnold 3 - 0
66' Firmino 4 - 0
83' Oxlade-Chamberlain 5 - 0
  • Simon Mignolet (archief) hield zijn net schoon in zijn 200e match.

Mignolet viert zijn 200e match voor Liverpool met forfaitscore

di 26/12/2017 - 20:21 Liverpool heeft nog eens de sloophamer tevoorschijn getoverd. In eigen huis gaf het rode lantaarn Swansea een 5-0-bolwassing.

In eigen land weet Liverpool al maanden niet meer wat verliezen is. Tottenham was de laatste die Mignolet met een nederlaag opzadelde, dat dateert al van 22 oktober.

Weinig kans dat rode lantaarn Swansea daar verandering in zou brengen. Coutinho liet de Liverpool-fans al na 6 minuten genieten van een wondermooie trap: 1-0.

Na de rust zetten Firmino (2 goals) en Alexander-Arnold Liverpool vrij snel in een zetel. Oxlade-Chamberlain maakte de forfaitcijfers compleet: 5-0. Een klinkende zege in de 200e match van Mignolet bij Liverpool.

VIDEO: Een openingsgoal om van te smullen

Fase per fase • live berichtgeving

  • Einde 20:21
  • 5Liverpool 0Swansea City doelpunt Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Liverpool 83'
  • Leroy Fer uit Renato Sanches in Swansea City 78'
  • Andrew Robertson uit James Milner in Liverpool 75'
  • Mohamed Salah uit Adam Lallana in Liverpool 68'
  • Roberto Firmino uit Dominic Solanke in Liverpool 68'
  • 4Liverpool 0Swansea City doelpunt Roberto Firmino Liverpool 66'
  • Roque Mesa uit Sam Clucas in Swansea City 65'
  • 3Liverpool 0Swansea City doelpunt Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool 65'
  • Oliver McBurnie uit Tammy Abraham in Swansea City 62'
  • Martin Olsson  Swansea City  56'
  • 2Liverpool 0Swansea City doelpunt Roberto Firmino Liverpool 52'
  • Start tweede helft 19:33
  • Rust 19:17
  • 1Liverpool 0Swansea City doelpunt Philippe Coutinho Liverpool 6'
  • Start eerste helft 18:30
  • Opstelling Swansea City Lukasz Fabianski, Kyle Naughton, Federico Fernández, Alfie Mawson, Martin Olsson, Leroy Fer, Roque Mesa, Tom Carroll, Wayne Routledge, Oliver McBurnie, Jordan Ayew
  • Opstelling Liverpool Simon Mignolet, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Ragnar Klavan, Andrew Robertson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Emre Can, Georginio Wijnaldum, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Philippe Coutinho
 

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Kevin Friend
  • stadion: Anfield
  • toeschouwers: 52850
Liverpool Swansea City
22 Mignolet 1 Fabianski
66 Alexander-Arnold 26 Naughton
32 Matip 33 F. Fernández
17 Klavan 6 Mawson
26 Robertson 16 M. Olsson
21 Oxlade-Chamberlain 8 Fer
23 Can 51 Mesa
5 Wijnaldum 14 Carroll
11 M. Salah 15 Routledge
9 Firmino (2) 62 McBurnie
10 Coutinho 18 J. Ayew
wisselspelers
29 Solanke 10 Abraham
20 Lallana 17 Clucas
7 Milner 35 Sanches
1 Karius 5 Van der Hoorn
6 Lovren 12 Dyer
12 Gomez 13 Nordfeldt
19 Mané 22 Rangel
trainer
  Jürgen Klopp   Leon Britton

Premier League

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Manchester City 19 18 0 1 60 12 48 55
2 Manchester United 20 13 3 4 43 16 27 43
3 Chelsea 20 13 4 3 34 14 20 42
4 Liverpool 20 10 2 8 46 23 23 38
5 Tottenham Hotspur 20 11 5 4 39 20 19 37
6 Arsenal 19 10 5 4 34 23 11 34
7 Burnley 20 9 5 6 18 17 1 33
8 Leicester City 20 7 7 6 30 30 0 27
9 Everton 20 7 7 6 24 30 -6 27
10 Watford 20 7 9 4 29 35 -6 25
11 Huddersfield Town 20 6 9 5 18 32 -14 23
12 Brighton & Hove Albion 20 5 9 6 15 25 -10 21
13 Stoke City 20 5 10 5 23 41 -18 20
14 Southampton 20 4 9 7 20 30 -10 19
15 Newcastle United 19 5 11 3 19 29 -10 18
16 Crystal Palace 19 4 9 6 16 29 -13 18
17 West Ham United 20 4 10 6 22 38 -16 18
18 Bournemouth 20 4 11 5 18 31 -13 17
19 West Bromwich Albion 20 2 9 9 14 27 -13 15
20 Swansea City 20 3 13 4 11 31 -20 13