- Liverpool
- 5
- 6' Coutinho | 52' 66' Firmino | 65' Alexander-Arnold | 83' Oxlade-Chamberlain
- Swansea City
- 0
-
- einde
Engeland - Speeldag 20 26/12/2017 18:30
|6'
|Coutinho
|1 - 0
|52'
|Firmino
|2 - 0
|65'
|Alexander-Arnold
|3 - 0
|66'
|Firmino
|4 - 0
|83'
|Oxlade-Chamberlain
|5 - 0
Simon Mignolet (archief) hield zijn net schoon in zijn 200e match.
Mignolet viert zijn 200e match voor Liverpool met forfaitscore
di 26/12/2017 - 20:21 Liverpool heeft nog eens de sloophamer tevoorschijn getoverd. In eigen huis gaf het rode lantaarn Swansea een 5-0-bolwassing.
In eigen land weet Liverpool al maanden niet meer wat verliezen is. Tottenham was de laatste die Mignolet met een nederlaag opzadelde, dat dateert al van 22 oktober.
Weinig kans dat rode lantaarn Swansea daar verandering in zou brengen. Coutinho liet de Liverpool-fans al na 6 minuten genieten van een wondermooie trap: 1-0.
Na de rust zetten Firmino (2 goals) en Alexander-Arnold Liverpool vrij snel in een zetel. Oxlade-Chamberlain maakte de forfaitcijfers compleet: 5-0. Een klinkende zege in de 200e match van Mignolet bij Liverpool.
VIDEO: Een openingsgoal om van te smullen
Ho ho hoooo Coutinhoooo! 😱☄ @Phil_Coutinho pic.twitter.com/KkxwEOoQCX— Play Sports (@playsports) 26 december 2017
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
- Einde 20:21 ◀
- 5Liverpool 0Swansea City doelpunt Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Liverpool 83' ◀
- Leroy Fer uit Renato Sanches in Swansea City 78' ◀
- Andrew Robertson uit James Milner in Liverpool 75' ◀
- Mohamed Salah uit Adam Lallana in Liverpool 68' ◀
- Roberto Firmino uit Dominic Solanke in Liverpool 68' ◀
- 4Liverpool 0Swansea City doelpunt Roberto Firmino Liverpool 66' ◀
- Roque Mesa uit Sam Clucas in Swansea City 65' ◀
- 3Liverpool 0Swansea City doelpunt Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool 65' ◀
- Oliver McBurnie uit Tammy Abraham in Swansea City 62' ◀
- Martin Olsson Swansea City 56' ◀
- 2Liverpool 0Swansea City doelpunt Roberto Firmino Liverpool 52' ◀
- Start tweede helft 19:33 ◀
- Rust 19:17 ◀
- 1Liverpool 0Swansea City doelpunt Philippe Coutinho Liverpool 6' ◀
- Start eerste helft 18:30 ◀
- Opstelling Swansea City Lukasz Fabianski, Kyle Naughton, Federico Fernández, Alfie Mawson, Martin Olsson, Leroy Fer, Roque Mesa, Tom Carroll, Wayne Routledge, Oliver McBurnie, Jordan Ayew ◀
- Opstelling Liverpool Simon Mignolet, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Ragnar Klavan, Andrew Robertson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Emre Can, Georginio Wijnaldum, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Philippe Coutinho ◀
Engeland | Speeldag 20 < >
|Tottenham Hotspur
|5-2
|Southampton
|West Bromwich Albion
|0-0
|Everton
|Chelsea
|2-0
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|Watford
|2-1
|Leicester City
|Manchester United
|2-2
|Burnley
|Huddersfield Town
|1-1
|Stoke City
|Bournemouth
|3-3
|West Ham United
|Liverpool
|5-0
|Swansea City
|Newcastle United
|20:45
|Manchester City
|Crystal Palace
|28/12
|Arsenal
Matchinfo
|Liverpool
|Swansea City
|22
|Mignolet
|1
|Fabianski
|66
|Alexander-Arnold
|26
|Naughton
|32
|Matip
|33
|F. Fernández
|17
|Klavan
|6
|Mawson
|26
|Robertson
|16
|M. Olsson
|21
|Oxlade-Chamberlain
|8
|Fer
|23
|Can
|51
|Mesa
|5
|Wijnaldum
|14
|Carroll
|11
|M. Salah
|15
|Routledge
|9
|Firmino
|(2)
|62
|McBurnie
|10
|Coutinho
|18
|J. Ayew
|wisselspelers
|29
|Solanke
|10
|Abraham
|20
|Lallana
|17
|Clucas
|7
|Milner
|35
|Sanches
|1
|Karius
|5
|Van der Hoorn
|6
|Lovren
|12
|Dyer
|12
|Gomez
|13
|Nordfeldt
|19
|Mané
|22
|Rangel
|trainer
|Jürgen Klopp
|Leon Britton
Premier League
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester City
|19
|18
|0
|1
|60
|12
|48
|55
|2
|Manchester United
|20
|13
|3
|4
|43
|16
|27
|43
|3
|Chelsea
|20
|13
|4
|3
|34
|14
|20
|42
|4
|Liverpool
|20
|10
|2
|8
|46
|23
|23
|38
|5
|Tottenham Hotspur
|20
|11
|5
|4
|39
|20
|19
|37
|6
|Arsenal
|19
|10
|5
|4
|34
|23
|11
|34
|7
|Burnley
|20
|9
|5
|6
|18
|17
|1
|33
|8
|Leicester City
|20
|7
|7
|6
|30
|30
|0
|27
|9
|Everton
|20
|7
|7
|6
|24
|30
|-6
|27
|10
|Watford
|20
|7
|9
|4
|29
|35
|-6
|25
|11
|Huddersfield Town
|20
|6
|9
|5
|18
|32
|-14
|23
|12
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|20
|5
|9
|6
|15
|25
|-10
|21
|13
|Stoke City
|20
|5
|10
|5
|23
|41
|-18
|20
|14
|Southampton
|20
|4
|9
|7
|20
|30
|-10
|19
|15
|Newcastle United
|19
|5
|11
|3
|19
|29
|-10
|18
|16
|Crystal Palace
|19
|4
|9
|6
|16
|29
|-13
|18
|17
|West Ham United
|20
|4
|10
|6
|22
|38
|-16
|18
|18
|Bournemouth
|20
|4
|11
|5
|18
|31
|-13
|17
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|20
|2
|9
|9
|14
|27
|-13
|15
|20
|Swansea City
|20
|3
|13
|4
|11
|31
|-20
|13
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester City
|10
|9
|0
|1
|36
|7
|29
|28
|2
|Arsenal
|10
|8
|1
|1
|25
|10
|15
|25
|3
|Manchester United
|10
|8
|1
|1
|24
|5
|19
|25
|4
|Chelsea
|10
|7
|2
|1
|16
|7
|9
|22
|5
|Tottenham Hotspur
|10
|6
|1
|3
|21
|8
|13
|21
|6
|Liverpool
|10
|5
|0
|5
|19
|3
|16
|20
|7
|Everton
|10
|6
|3
|1
|17
|13
|4
|19
|8
|Burnley
|10
|5
|3
|2
|7
|6
|1
|17
|9
|Huddersfield Town
|10
|4
|3
|3
|10
|12
|-2
|15
|10
|Leicester City
|10
|4
|4
|2
|13
|14
|-1
|14
|11
|Stoke City
|10
|4
|4
|2
|13
|19
|-6
|14
|12
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|10
|3
|2
|5
|10
|12
|-2
|14
|13
|Southampton
|11
|3
|4
|4
|13
|15
|-2
|13
|14
|Watford
|10
|3
|4
|3
|13
|21
|-8
|12
|15
|Crystal Palace
|9
|3
|3
|3
|12
|15
|-3
|12
|16
|West Ham United
|9
|3
|4
|2
|10
|14
|-4
|11
|17
|Newcastle United
|9
|3
|5
|1
|9
|12
|-3
|10
|18
|Bournemouth
|10
|2
|5
|3
|12
|16
|-4
|9
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|10
|1
|3
|6
|9
|14
|-5
|9
|20
|Swansea City
|10
|2
|6
|2
|6
|15
|-9
|8
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester City
|9
|9
|0
|0
|24
|5
|19
|27
|2
|Chelsea
|10
|6
|2
|2
|18
|7
|11
|20
|3
|Liverpool
|10
|5
|2
|3
|27
|20
|7
|18
|4
|Manchester United
|10
|5
|2
|3
|19
|11
|8
|18
|5
|Tottenham Hotspur
|10
|5
|4
|1
|18
|12
|6
|16
|6
|Burnley
|10
|4
|2
|4
|11
|11
|0
|16
|7
|Watford
|10
|4
|5
|1
|16
|14
|2
|13
|8
|Leicester City
|10
|3
|3
|4
|17
|16
|1
|13
|9
|Arsenal
|9
|2
|4
|3
|9
|13
|-4
|9
|10
|Newcastle United
|10
|2
|6
|2
|10
|17
|-7
|8
|11
|Huddersfield Town
|10
|2
|6
|2
|8
|20
|-12
|8
|12
|Bournemouth
|10
|2
|6
|2
|6
|15
|-9
|8
|13
|Everton
|10
|1
|4
|5
|7
|17
|-10
|8
|14
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|10
|2
|7
|1
|5
|13
|-8
|7
|15
|West Ham United
|11
|1
|6
|4
|12
|24
|-12
|7
|16
|Stoke City
|10
|1
|6
|3
|10
|22
|-12
|6
|17
|Southampton
|9
|1
|5
|3
|7
|15
|-8
|6
|18
|West Bromwich Albion
|10
|1
|6
|3
|5
|13
|-8
|6
|19
|Crystal Palace
|10
|1
|6
|3
|4
|14
|-10
|6
|20
|Swansea City
|10
|1
|7
|2
|5
|16
|-11
|5