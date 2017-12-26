Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Chelsea
2
46' Morata | 60' Alonso
Logo ${match.awayTeam.name} Brighton & Hove Albion
0
einde
Engeland - Speeldag 20 26/12/2017 16:00
46' Morata 1 - 0
60' Alonso 2 - 0
  • Marcos Alonso en Morata waren de doelpuntenmakers met dienst.

Marcos Alonso en Morata waren de doelpuntenmakers met dienst.

Spaanse kopbalgoals stuwen Chelsea voorbij Brighton

di 26/12/2017 - 17:51 Chelsea heeft zijn fans een kerstfeestje geschonken tegen Brighton: 2-0. Alvaro Morata en Marcos Alonso trokken de blauwhemden na de rust over de streep met kopbaldoelpunten.

6 thuiszeges op een rij

In zijn laatste 5 thuismatchen ging Chelsea telkens met de 3 punten aan de haal. Tegen Brighton (12e in de stand) wou Conte die mooie reeks doortrekken.

Topschutter van Chelsea Morata kwam terug uit schorsing en verloste "The Blues" net na de rust met een kopbalgoal. Zijn tiende competitietreffer van het seizoen, Azpilicueta tekende voor de assist.

Een kwartier later eisten de Spanjaarden van Chelsea opnieuw de aandacht op. Deze keer zette Fabregas zijn landgenoot Marcos Alonso op weg naar de 2-0. Opnieuw een doelpunt met het hoofd.

Bij Chelsea beleefde Courtois een vrij rustige tweede kerstdag. Hazard moest 20 minuten voor tijd plaats maken voor Willian. Batshuayi kreeg 8 minuten speeltijd.

Fase per fase • live berichtgeving

  • Einde 17:50
  • N'Golo Kanté uit Danny Drinkwater in Chelsea 85'
  • Álvaro Morata uit Michy Batshuayi in Chelsea 82'
  • Solly March uit Anthony Knockaert in Brighton & Hove Albion 82'
  • Tomer Hemed uit Glenn Murray in Brighton & Hove Albion 80'
  • Beram Kayal uit Pascal Groß in Brighton & Hove Albion 73'
  • Eden Hazard uit Willian in Chelsea 73'
  • 2Chelsea 0Brighton & Hove Albion doelpunt Marcos Alonso Chelsea 60'
  • Dale Stephens  Brighton & Hove Albion  57'
  • 1Chelsea 0Brighton & Hove Albion doelpunt Álvaro Morata Chelsea 46'
  • Start tweede helft 17:02
  • Rust 16:46
  • Start eerste helft 16:00
  • Opstelling Brighton & Hove Albion Mathew Ryan, Ezequiel Matias Schelotto, Shane Duffy, Lewis Dunk, Markus Suttner, Solly March, Dale Stephens, Beram Kayal, Davy Pröpper, José Izquierdo, Tomer Hemed
  • Opstelling Chelsea Thibaut Courtois, César Azpilicueta, Gary Cahill, Antonio Rüdiger, Victor Moses, Cesc Fàbregas, N'Golo Kanté, Tiemoué Bakayoko, Marcos Alonso, Álvaro Morata, Eden Hazard
 

Engeland  |  Speeldag 20

Liverpool 3-0 Swansea City
Tottenham Hotspur 5-2 Southampton
West Bromwich Albion 0-0 Everton
Chelsea 2-0 Brighton & Hove Albion
Watford 2-1 Leicester City
Manchester United 2-2 Burnley
Huddersfield Town 1-1 Stoke City
Bournemouth 3-3 West Ham United
Newcastle United 27/12 Manchester City
Crystal Palace 28/12 Arsenal

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Michael Dean
  • stadion: Stamford Bridge
  • toeschouwers: 41568
Chelsea Brighton & Hove Albion
13 Courtois 1 Ryan
28 Azpilicueta 21 Schelotto
24 Cahill 22 Duffy
2 Rüdiger 5 Dunk
15 Moses 29 Suttner
4 Fàbregas 20 March
7 Kanté 6 Stephens
14 Bakayoko 7 Kayal
3 Alonso 24 Pröpper
9 Morata 19 Izquierdo
10 E. Hazard 10 Hemed
wisselspelers
22 Willian 13 Groß
23 Batshuayi 17 Murray
6 Drinkwater 11 Knockaert
1 Caballero 2 Bruno Saltor
11 Pedro 9 Baldock
21 Zappacosta 18 Goldson
44 Ampadu 26 Krul
trainer
  Antonio Conte   Chris Hughton

Premier League

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Manchester City 19 18 0 1 60 12 48 55
2 Manchester United 20 13 3 4 43 16 27 43
3 Chelsea 20 13 4 3 34 14 20 42
4 Tottenham Hotspur 20 11 5 4 39 20 19 37
5 Liverpool 19 9 2 8 41 23 18 35
6 Arsenal 19 10 5 4 34 23 11 34
7 Burnley 20 9 5 6 18 17 1 33
8 Leicester City 20 7 7 6 30 30 0 27
9 Everton 20 7 7 6 24 30 -6 27
10 Watford 20 7 9 4 29 35 -6 25
11 Huddersfield Town 20 6 9 5 18 32 -14 23
12 Brighton & Hove Albion 20 5 9 6 15 25 -10 21
13 Stoke City 20 5 10 5 23 41 -18 20
14 Southampton 20 4 9 7 20 30 -10 19
15 Newcastle United 19 5 11 3 19 29 -10 18
16 Crystal Palace 19 4 9 6 16 29 -13 18
17 West Ham United 20 4 10 6 22 38 -16 18
18 Bournemouth 20 4 11 5 18 31 -13 17
19 West Bromwich Albion 20 2 9 9 14 27 -13 15
20 Swansea City 19 3 12 4 11 26 -15 13