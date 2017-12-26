- Chelsea
- 2
- 46' Morata | 60' Alonso
- Brighton & Hove Albion
- 0
-
- einde
|46'
|Morata
|1 - 0
|60'
|Alonso
|2 - 0
Marcos Alonso en Morata waren de doelpuntenmakers met dienst.
Spaanse kopbalgoals stuwen Chelsea voorbij Brighton
6 thuiszeges op een rij
In zijn laatste 5 thuismatchen ging Chelsea telkens met de 3 punten aan de haal. Tegen Brighton (12e in de stand) wou Conte die mooie reeks doortrekken.
Topschutter van Chelsea Morata kwam terug uit schorsing en verloste "The Blues" net na de rust met een kopbalgoal. Zijn tiende competitietreffer van het seizoen, Azpilicueta tekende voor de assist.
Een kwartier later eisten de Spanjaarden van Chelsea opnieuw de aandacht op. Deze keer zette Fabregas zijn landgenoot Marcos Alonso op weg naar de 2-0. Opnieuw een doelpunt met het hoofd.
Bij Chelsea beleefde Courtois een vrij rustige tweede kerstdag. Hazard moest 20 minuten voor tijd plaats maken voor Willian. Batshuayi kreeg 8 minuten speeltijd.
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
- Einde 17:50 ◀
- N'Golo Kanté uit Danny Drinkwater in Chelsea 85' ◀
- Álvaro Morata uit Michy Batshuayi in Chelsea 82' ◀
- Solly March uit Anthony Knockaert in Brighton & Hove Albion 82' ◀
- Tomer Hemed uit Glenn Murray in Brighton & Hove Albion 80' ◀
- Beram Kayal uit Pascal Groß in Brighton & Hove Albion 73' ◀
- Eden Hazard uit Willian in Chelsea 73' ◀
- 2Chelsea 0Brighton & Hove Albion doelpunt Marcos Alonso Chelsea 60' ◀
- Dale Stephens Brighton & Hove Albion 57' ◀
- 1Chelsea 0Brighton & Hove Albion doelpunt Álvaro Morata Chelsea 46' ◀
- Start tweede helft 17:02 ◀
- Rust 16:46 ◀
- Start eerste helft 16:00 ◀
- Opstelling Brighton & Hove Albion Mathew Ryan, Ezequiel Matias Schelotto, Shane Duffy, Lewis Dunk, Markus Suttner, Solly March, Dale Stephens, Beram Kayal, Davy Pröpper, José Izquierdo, Tomer Hemed ◀
- Opstelling Chelsea Thibaut Courtois, César Azpilicueta, Gary Cahill, Antonio Rüdiger, Victor Moses, Cesc Fàbregas, N'Golo Kanté, Tiemoué Bakayoko, Marcos Alonso, Álvaro Morata, Eden Hazard ◀
Engeland | Speeldag 20 < >
|Liverpool
|3-0
|Swansea City
|Tottenham Hotspur
|5-2
|Southampton
|West Bromwich Albion
|0-0
|Everton
|Chelsea
|2-0
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|Watford
|2-1
|Leicester City
|Manchester United
|2-2
|Burnley
|Huddersfield Town
|1-1
|Stoke City
|Bournemouth
|3-3
|West Ham United
|Newcastle United
|27/12
|Manchester City
|Crystal Palace
|28/12
|Arsenal
Matchinfo
|Chelsea
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|13
|Courtois
|1
|Ryan
|28
|Azpilicueta
|21
|Schelotto
|24
|Cahill
|22
|Duffy
|2
|Rüdiger
|5
|Dunk
|15
|Moses
|29
|Suttner
|4
|Fàbregas
|20
|March
|7
|Kanté
|6
|Stephens
|14
|Bakayoko
|7
|Kayal
|3
|Alonso
|24
|Pröpper
|9
|Morata
|19
|Izquierdo
|10
|E. Hazard
|10
|Hemed
|wisselspelers
|22
|Willian
|13
|Groß
|23
|Batshuayi
|17
|Murray
|6
|Drinkwater
|11
|Knockaert
|1
|Caballero
|2
|Bruno Saltor
|11
|Pedro
|9
|Baldock
|21
|Zappacosta
|18
|Goldson
|44
|Ampadu
|26
|Krul
|trainer
|Antonio Conte
|Chris Hughton
Premier League
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester City
|19
|18
|0
|1
|60
|12
|48
|55
|2
|Manchester United
|20
|13
|3
|4
|43
|16
|27
|43
|3
|Chelsea
|20
|13
|4
|3
|34
|14
|20
|42
|4
|Tottenham Hotspur
|20
|11
|5
|4
|39
|20
|19
|37
|5
|Liverpool
|19
|9
|2
|8
|41
|23
|18
|35
|6
|Arsenal
|19
|10
|5
|4
|34
|23
|11
|34
|7
|Burnley
|20
|9
|5
|6
|18
|17
|1
|33
|8
|Leicester City
|20
|7
|7
|6
|30
|30
|0
|27
|9
|Everton
|20
|7
|7
|6
|24
|30
|-6
|27
|10
|Watford
|20
|7
|9
|4
|29
|35
|-6
|25
|11
|Huddersfield Town
|20
|6
|9
|5
|18
|32
|-14
|23
|12
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|20
|5
|9
|6
|15
|25
|-10
|21
|13
|Stoke City
|20
|5
|10
|5
|23
|41
|-18
|20
|14
|Southampton
|20
|4
|9
|7
|20
|30
|-10
|19
|15
|Newcastle United
|19
|5
|11
|3
|19
|29
|-10
|18
|16
|Crystal Palace
|19
|4
|9
|6
|16
|29
|-13
|18
|17
|West Ham United
|20
|4
|10
|6
|22
|38
|-16
|18
|18
|Bournemouth
|20
|4
|11
|5
|18
|31
|-13
|17
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|20
|2
|9
|9
|14
|27
|-13
|15
|20
|Swansea City
|19
|3
|12
|4
|11
|26
|-15
|13
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester City
|10
|9
|0
|1
|36
|7
|29
|28
|2
|Arsenal
|10
|8
|1
|1
|25
|10
|15
|25
|3
|Manchester United
|10
|8
|1
|1
|24
|5
|19
|25
|4
|Chelsea
|10
|7
|2
|1
|16
|7
|9
|22
|5
|Tottenham Hotspur
|10
|6
|1
|3
|21
|8
|13
|21
|6
|Everton
|10
|6
|3
|1
|17
|13
|4
|19
|7
|Burnley
|10
|5
|3
|2
|7
|6
|1
|17
|8
|Liverpool
|9
|4
|0
|5
|14
|3
|11
|17
|9
|Huddersfield Town
|10
|4
|3
|3
|10
|12
|-2
|15
|10
|Leicester City
|10
|4
|4
|2
|13
|14
|-1
|14
|11
|Stoke City
|10
|4
|4
|2
|13
|19
|-6
|14
|12
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|10
|3
|2
|5
|10
|12
|-2
|14
|13
|Southampton
|11
|3
|4
|4
|13
|15
|-2
|13
|14
|Watford
|10
|3
|4
|3
|13
|21
|-8
|12
|15
|Crystal Palace
|9
|3
|3
|3
|12
|15
|-3
|12
|16
|West Ham United
|9
|3
|4
|2
|10
|14
|-4
|11
|17
|Newcastle United
|9
|3
|5
|1
|9
|12
|-3
|10
|18
|Bournemouth
|10
|2
|5
|3
|12
|16
|-4
|9
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|10
|1
|3
|6
|9
|14
|-5
|9
|20
|Swansea City
|10
|2
|6
|2
|6
|15
|-9
|8
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester City
|9
|9
|0
|0
|24
|5
|19
|27
|2
|Chelsea
|10
|6
|2
|2
|18
|7
|11
|20
|3
|Liverpool
|10
|5
|2
|3
|27
|20
|7
|18
|4
|Manchester United
|10
|5
|2
|3
|19
|11
|8
|18
|5
|Tottenham Hotspur
|10
|5
|4
|1
|18
|12
|6
|16
|6
|Burnley
|10
|4
|2
|4
|11
|11
|0
|16
|7
|Watford
|10
|4
|5
|1
|16
|14
|2
|13
|8
|Leicester City
|10
|3
|3
|4
|17
|16
|1
|13
|9
|Arsenal
|9
|2
|4
|3
|9
|13
|-4
|9
|10
|Newcastle United
|10
|2
|6
|2
|10
|17
|-7
|8
|11
|Huddersfield Town
|10
|2
|6
|2
|8
|20
|-12
|8
|12
|Bournemouth
|10
|2
|6
|2
|6
|15
|-9
|8
|13
|Everton
|10
|1
|4
|5
|7
|17
|-10
|8
|14
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|10
|2
|7
|1
|5
|13
|-8
|7
|15
|West Ham United
|11
|1
|6
|4
|12
|24
|-12
|7
|16
|Stoke City
|10
|1
|6
|3
|10
|22
|-12
|6
|17
|Southampton
|9
|1
|5
|3
|7
|15
|-8
|6
|18
|West Bromwich Albion
|10
|1
|6
|3
|5
|13
|-8
|6
|19
|Crystal Palace
|10
|1
|6
|3
|4
|14
|-10
|6
|20
|Swansea City
|9
|1
|6
|2
|5
|11
|-6
|5