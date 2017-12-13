- Manchester United
- 25' R. Lukaku
- Bournemouth
|25'
|R. Lukaku
|1 - 0
Lukt het Lukaku vanavond nog eens te scoren in de Premier League?
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
- Martial krijgt vlak voor rust nog een goede mogelijkheid, maar hij mist zijn controle volledig. Weg kans. 42' ◀
- United tikt de bal nu vlot rond van voet tot voet. Een voorzet van Shaw waait net over het hoofd van Lukaku. 40' ◀
30 - Since the start of 2016-17, Romelu Lukaku has scored 30 goals in 38 Premier League appearances versus "non-big-six" sides. Bully. pic.twitter.com/lGNuCJykVx— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) 13 december 2017
Deadlock = broken, thanks to @RomeluLukaku9 👍#MUFC #MUNBOU pic.twitter.com/dSRTbQ49PW— Manchester United (@ManUtd) 13 december 2017
- Bijna een owngoal van Bournemouth! Jones verstuurt een schitterende lange bal naar Shaw. Zijn voorzet wijkt af op het been van Bournemouth-verdediger Francis en Begovic duikt naar de verkeerde hoek, maar de bal hobbelt net naast de paal. 29' ◀
- Dan Gosling Bournemouth 28' ◀
- Doelpunt Lukaku!Mata zet de bal voor naar Lukaku. Die torent boven de verdedigers uit en kopt de bal voorbij Begovic tegen de netten, 1-0. 1Manchester United 0Bournemouth doelpunt Romelu Lukaku Manchester United 26' ◀
- De Gea moet weer in actie komen Fraser zet de bal voor doel. Daar staat Gosling te wachten, die naar binnen kapt. De Gea staat goed in de korte hoek en bokst de bal weg. 23' ◀
- Eerste bal tussen de palen Bournemouth blijft de aanval zoeken. Daniels krijgt tijd en ruimte om naar voor te trekken. Zijn schot wordt gered door De Gea. 21' ◀
- Bournemouth zet druk Het balbezit is voor United, maar Bournemouth knokt zich in de wedstrijd. United moet twee hoekschoppen toestaan. Het daarop volgende schot van Fraser wordt afgeblokt. 17' ◀
- Wachten op eerste doelgevaar Beide ploegen zijn wat afwachtend aan de partij begonnen. United probeert te combineren maar de laatste pass is telkens te slordig. 12' ◀
- De laatste keer dat Lukaku tegen Bournemouth speelde was op 4 februari 2017 (met Everton). Hij scoorde toen maar liefst 4 keer! Het werd toen 6-3 voor Everton. 9' ◀
- Sterke thuisreputatie United Dit seizoen verloor United thuis in de Premier League enkel nog maar van City. Het wordt dus een moeilijke opdracht vanavond voor Bournemouth. 5' ◀
- Aftrap De bal rolt in Old Trafford. Kan Lukaku nog eens een doelpunt maken in de Premier League? 1' ◀
- Eerste helft 21:00 ◀
Putting the pre-game work in! #MUFC pic.twitter.com/EOoeNJdLyB— Manchester United (@ManUtd) 13 december 2017
-
Cool ✅— Manchester United (@ManUtd) 13 december 2017
Calm ✅
Collected ✅#MUFC pic.twitter.com/Me80kRjTPe
📋 Here's how we line up against @ManUtd this evening... #afcb 🍒 pic.twitter.com/rhRDirIN96— AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) 13 december 2017
- Lukaku start in de basis Mourinho voert enkele wijzigingen door ten opzichte van de ploeg die de Manchester-derby speelde. Zo is er in de basis geen plek voor Young, Rojo, Herrera en Rashford. In hun plaats starten Jones, Shaw, McTominay en Martial. Fellaini is nog niet bij de selectie wegens een knieblessure. 20:12 ◀
Tonight's #MUFC line-up to face Bournemouth... 🔴 pic.twitter.com/xSPLdJTllI— Manchester United (@ManUtd) 13 december 2017
- Lukaku scoort moeilijk tegen top 6-ploegen Onderstaande statistieken tonen aan dat Lukaku moeilijk scoort tegen ploegen uit de top 6 van de Premier League. Tegen lager gerangschikte ploegen kan Lukaku wel positieve statistieken voorleggen. Zien we hem vanavond scoren tegen Bournemouth? De statistieken spelen alvast in zijn voordeel. 20:06 ◀
15 - Romelu Lukaku has scored 15 goals in 62 Premier League appearances against the "big six" clubs, averaging a goal every 313 minutes. Against the other clubs, he's scored every 139 mins (78 goals in 140 games). Struggle. pic.twitter.com/mJOHhlnDF2— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) 11 december 2017
- Manchester United - Bournemouth Vanavond speelt United thuis tegen Bournemouth, dat 14e staat in de Premier League. United verloor de vorige speeldag van stadsrivaal City. City nam zo een serieuze optie op de titel. United staat met 35 punten 2e in de stand, samen met Chelsea dat wel een match meer gespeeld heeft. Wint United dan staat het weer alleen tweede. 19:47 ◀
- Vooraf 19:47 ◀
- Opstelling Bournemouth Asmir Begovic, Adam Smith, Simon Francis, Nathan Aké, Charlie Daniels, Junior Stanislas, Dan Gosling, Harry Arter, Ryan Fraser, Joshua King, Callum Wilson ◀
- Opstelling Manchester United David De Gea, Antonio Valencia, Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, Luke Shaw, Juan Mata, Scott McTominay, Jesse Lingard, Nemanja Matic, Anthony Martial, Romelu Lukaku ◀
Engeland | Speeldag 17 < >
|Swansea City
|0-2
|Manchester City
|Newcastle United
|0-1
|Everton
|Southampton
|0-3
|Leicester City
|Manchester United
|1-0
|Bournemouth
|West Ham United
|0-0
|Arsenal
|Liverpool
|0-0
|West Bromwich Albion
|Tottenham Hotspur
|1-0
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|Burnley
|1-0
|Stoke City
|Huddersfield Town
|1-3
|Chelsea
|Crystal Palace
|2-1
|Watford
Matchinfo
|Manchester United
|Bournemouth
|1
|De Gea
|27
|Begovic
|25
|A. Valencia
|15
|Smith
|12
|Smalling
|2
|Francis
|4
|Jones
|5
|Aké
|23
|Shaw
|11
|Daniels
|8
|Mata
|19
|Junior Stanislas
|39
|McTominay
|4
|Gosling
|14
|Lingard
|8
|Arter
|31
|Matic
|24
|Fraser
|11
|Martial
|17
|King
|9
|R. Lukaku
|13
|Wilson
|wisselspelers
|2
|Lindelöf
|1
|Boruc
|10
|Ibrahimovic
|3
|Cook
|17
|Blind
|6
|Surman
|18
|A. Young
|9
|Afobe
|19
|Rashford
|16
|Cook
|20
|Romero
|18
|Defoe
|21
|Herrera
|33
|Ibe
|trainer
|José Mourinho
|Eddie Howe
Premier League
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester City
|16
|15
|0
|1
|48
|11
|37
|46
|2
|Manchester United
|16
|11
|3
|2
|36
|11
|25
|35
|3
|Chelsea
|17
|11
|4
|2
|31
|14
|17
|35
|4
|Burnley
|17
|9
|4
|4
|16
|12
|4
|31
|5
|Liverpool
|16
|8
|2
|6
|34
|20
|14
|30
|6
|Arsenal
|16
|9
|5
|2
|30
|20
|10
|29
|7
|Tottenham Hotspur
|16
|8
|4
|4
|28
|14
|14
|28
|8
|Leicester City
|16
|6
|5
|5
|23
|22
|1
|23
|9
|Watford
|17
|6
|7
|4
|26
|29
|-3
|22
|10
|Everton
|16
|5
|7
|4
|20
|29
|-9
|19
|11
|Southampton
|16
|4
|6
|6
|16
|19
|-3
|18
|12
|Huddersfield Town
|17
|5
|9
|3
|12
|29
|-17
|18
|13
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|16
|4
|7
|5
|14
|21
|-7
|17
|14
|Bournemouth
|16
|4
|8
|4
|15
|19
|-4
|16
|15
|Stoke City
|17
|4
|9
|4
|19
|36
|-17
|16
|16
|Newcastle United
|16
|4
|9
|3
|16
|25
|-9
|15
|17
|Crystal Palace
|17
|3
|9
|5
|12
|28
|-16
|14
|18
|West Bromwich Albion
|16
|2
|7
|7
|12
|22
|-10
|13
|19
|West Ham United
|16
|3
|9
|4
|14
|32
|-18
|13
|20
|Swansea City
|16
|3
|10
|3
|9
|18
|-9
|12
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester City
|8
|7
|0
|1
|28
|6
|22
|22
|2
|Manchester United
|8
|7
|1
|0
|21
|3
|18
|21
|3
|Arsenal
|8
|7
|1
|0
|21
|7
|14
|21
|4
|Burnley
|9
|5
|2
|2
|7
|3
|4
|17
|5
|Chelsea
|8
|5
|2
|1
|13
|7
|6
|16
|6
|Liverpool
|8
|4
|0
|4
|14
|3
|11
|16
|7
|Everton
|8
|5
|3
|0
|14
|12
|2
|15
|8
|Tottenham Hotspur
|8
|4
|1
|3
|14
|6
|8
|15
|9
|Huddersfield Town
|9
|4
|3
|2
|9
|11
|-2
|14
|10
|Leicester City
|8
|4
|3
|1
|11
|9
|2
|13
|11
|Crystal Palace
|9
|3
|3
|3
|12
|15
|-3
|12
|12
|Southampton
|9
|3
|3
|3
|11
|10
|1
|12
|13
|Stoke City
|8
|3
|3
|2
|10
|15
|-5
|11
|14
|Newcastle United
|8
|3
|4
|1
|9
|11
|-2
|10
|15
|West Ham United
|7
|3
|3
|1
|8
|11
|-3
|10
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|8
|2
|2
|4
|9
|12
|-3
|10
|17
|Watford
|8
|2
|3
|3
|10
|16
|-6
|9
|18
|Bournemouth
|8
|2
|4
|2
|9
|9
|0
|8
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|8
|1
|2
|5
|8
|12
|-4
|8
|20
|Swansea City
|8
|2
|5
|1
|5
|10
|-5
|7
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester City
|8
|8
|0
|0
|20
|5
|15
|24
|2
|Chelsea
|9
|6
|2
|1
|18
|7
|11
|19
|3
|Liverpool
|8
|4
|2
|2
|20
|17
|3
|14
|4
|Manchester United
|8
|4
|2
|2
|15
|8
|7
|14
|5
|Burnley
|8
|4
|2
|2
|9
|9
|0
|14
|6
|Watford
|9
|4
|4
|1
|16
|13
|3
|13
|7
|Tottenham Hotspur
|8
|4
|3
|1
|14
|8
|6
|13
|8
|Leicester City
|8
|2
|2
|4
|12
|13
|-1
|10
|9
|Arsenal
|8
|2
|4
|2
|9
|13
|-4
|8
|10
|Bournemouth
|8
|2
|4
|2
|6
|10
|-4
|8
|11
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|8
|2
|5
|1
|5
|9
|-4
|7
|12
|Southampton
|7
|1
|3
|3
|5
|9
|-4
|6
|13
|Stoke City
|9
|1
|6
|2
|9
|21
|-12
|5
|14
|Newcastle United
|8
|1
|5
|2
|7
|14
|-7
|5
|15
|Swansea City
|8
|1
|5
|2
|4
|8
|-4
|5
|16
|West Bromwich Albion
|8
|1
|5
|2
|4
|10
|-6
|5
|17
|Huddersfield Town
|8
|1
|6
|1
|3
|18
|-15
|4
|18
|Everton
|8
|0
|4
|4
|6
|17
|-11
|4
|19
|West Ham United
|9
|0
|6
|3
|6
|21
|-15
|3
|20
|Crystal Palace
|8
|0
|6
|2
|0
|13
|-13
|2