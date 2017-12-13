Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Manchester United
1
25' R. Lukaku
Logo ${match.awayTeam.name} Bournemouth
0
43'
Engeland - Speeldag 17 13/12/2017 21:00
25' R. Lukaku 1 - 0
  • Lukt het Lukaku vanavond nog eens te scoren in de Premier League?

Lukt het Lukaku vanavond nog eens te scoren in de Premier League?

Fase per fase • live berichtgeving

  • Martial krijgt vlak voor rust nog een goede mogelijkheid, maar hij mist zijn controle volledig. Weg kans. 42'
  • United tikt de bal nu vlot rond van voet tot voet. Een voorzet van Shaw waait net over het hoofd van Lukaku. 40'
  • 21:35
  • 21:34
  • Bijna een owngoal van Bournemouth! Jones verstuurt een schitterende lange bal naar Shaw. Zijn voorzet wijkt af op het been van Bournemouth-verdediger Francis en Begovic duikt naar de verkeerde hoek, maar de bal hobbelt net naast de paal. 29'
  • Dan Gosling  Bournemouth  28'
  • Doelpunt Lukaku!Mata zet de bal voor naar Lukaku. Die torent boven de verdedigers uit en kopt de bal voorbij Begovic tegen de netten, 1-0. 1Manchester United 0Bournemouth doelpunt Romelu Lukaku Manchester United 26'
  • De Gea moet weer in actie komen Fraser zet de bal voor doel. Daar staat Gosling te wachten, die naar binnen kapt. De Gea staat goed in de korte hoek en bokst de bal weg. 23'
  • Eerste bal tussen de palen Bournemouth blijft de aanval zoeken. Daniels krijgt tijd en ruimte om naar voor te trekken. Zijn schot wordt gered door De Gea. 21'
  • Bournemouth zet druk Het balbezit is voor United, maar Bournemouth knokt zich in de wedstrijd. United moet twee hoekschoppen toestaan. Het daarop volgende schot van Fraser wordt afgeblokt. 17'
  • Wachten op eerste doelgevaar Beide ploegen zijn wat afwachtend aan de partij begonnen. United probeert te combineren maar de laatste pass is telkens te slordig. 12'
  • De laatste keer dat Lukaku tegen Bournemouth speelde was op 4 februari 2017 (met Everton). Hij scoorde toen maar liefst 4 keer! Het werd toen 6-3 voor Everton. 9'
  • Sterke thuisreputatie United Dit seizoen verloor United thuis in de Premier League enkel nog maar van City. Het wordt dus een moeilijke opdracht vanavond voor Bournemouth. 5'
  • Aftrap De bal rolt in Old Trafford. Kan Lukaku nog eens een doelpunt maken in de Premier League? 1'
  • Eerste helft 21:00
  • 20:52
  • 20:21
  • 20:16
  • Lukaku start in de basis Mourinho voert enkele wijzigingen door ten opzichte van de ploeg die de Manchester-derby speelde. Zo is er in de basis geen plek voor Young, Rojo, Herrera en Rashford. In hun plaats starten Jones, Shaw, McTominay en Martial. Fellaini is nog niet bij de selectie wegens een knieblessure. 20:12
  • 20:08
  • Lukaku scoort moeilijk tegen top 6-ploegen Onderstaande statistieken tonen aan dat Lukaku moeilijk scoort tegen ploegen uit de top 6 van de Premier League. Tegen lager gerangschikte ploegen kan Lukaku wel positieve statistieken voorleggen. Zien we hem vanavond scoren tegen Bournemouth? De statistieken spelen alvast in zijn voordeel. 20:06
  • 20:03
  • Manchester United - Bournemouth Vanavond speelt United thuis tegen Bournemouth, dat 14e staat in de Premier League. United verloor de vorige speeldag van stadsrivaal City. City nam zo een serieuze optie op de titel. United staat met 35 punten 2e in de stand, samen met Chelsea dat wel een match meer gespeeld heeft. Wint United dan staat het weer alleen tweede. 19:47
  • Vooraf 19:47
  • Opstelling Bournemouth Asmir Begovic, Adam Smith, Simon Francis, Nathan Aké, Charlie Daniels, Junior Stanislas, Dan Gosling, Harry Arter, Ryan Fraser, Joshua King, Callum Wilson
  • Opstelling Manchester United David De Gea, Antonio Valencia, Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, Luke Shaw, Juan Mata, Scott McTominay, Jesse Lingard, Nemanja Matic, Anthony Martial, Romelu Lukaku
 

Engeland  |  Speeldag 17

Swansea City 0-2 Manchester City
Newcastle United 0-1 Everton
Southampton 0-3 Leicester City
Manchester United 1-0 Bournemouth
West Ham United 0-0 Arsenal
Liverpool 0-0 West Bromwich Albion
Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Brighton & Hove Albion
Burnley 1-0 Stoke City
Huddersfield Town 1-3 Chelsea
Crystal Palace 2-1 Watford

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Graham Scott
  • stadion: Old Trafford
Manchester United Bournemouth
1 De Gea 27 Begovic
25 A. Valencia 15 Smith
12 Smalling 2 Francis
4 Jones 5 Aké
23 Shaw 11 Daniels
8 Mata 19 Junior Stanislas
39 McTominay 4 Gosling
14 Lingard 8 Arter
31 Matic 24 Fraser
11 Martial 17 King
9 R. Lukaku 13 Wilson
wisselspelers
2 Lindelöf 1 Boruc
10 Ibrahimovic 3 Cook
17 Blind 6 Surman
18 A. Young 9 Afobe
19 Rashford 16 Cook
20 Romero 18 Defoe
21 Herrera 33 Ibe
trainer
  José Mourinho   Eddie Howe

Premier League

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Manchester City 16 15 0 1 48 11 37 46
2 Manchester United 16 11 3 2 36 11 25 35
3 Chelsea 17 11 4 2 31 14 17 35
4 Burnley 17 9 4 4 16 12 4 31
5 Liverpool 16 8 2 6 34 20 14 30
6 Arsenal 16 9 5 2 30 20 10 29
7 Tottenham Hotspur 16 8 4 4 28 14 14 28
8 Leicester City 16 6 5 5 23 22 1 23
9 Watford 17 6 7 4 26 29 -3 22
10 Everton 16 5 7 4 20 29 -9 19
11 Southampton 16 4 6 6 16 19 -3 18
12 Huddersfield Town 17 5 9 3 12 29 -17 18
13 Brighton & Hove Albion 16 4 7 5 14 21 -7 17
14 Bournemouth 16 4 8 4 15 19 -4 16
15 Stoke City 17 4 9 4 19 36 -17 16
16 Newcastle United 16 4 9 3 16 25 -9 15
17 Crystal Palace 17 3 9 5 12 28 -16 14
18 West Bromwich Albion 16 2 7 7 12 22 -10 13
19 West Ham United 16 3 9 4 14 32 -18 13
20 Swansea City 16 3 10 3 9 18 -9 12