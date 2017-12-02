- Brighton & Hove Albion
- 1
- 51' (pen) Murray
- Liverpool
- 5
- 30' Can | 31' 48' Firmino | 87' Coutinho | 89' (own) Dunk
- einde
|0 - 1
|Can
|30'
|0 - 2
|Firmino
|31'
|0 - 3
|Firmino
|48'
|51'
|Murray (pen)
|1 - 3
|1 - 4
|Coutinho
|87'
|1 - 5
|Dunk (own)
|89'
Can opende de score voor Liverpool.
VIDEO: Liverpool swingt bij Brighton, Dunk op recordkoers met 3e owngoal
Klopp gunde smaakmaker Mané rust in Brighton. Liverpool begon gretig aan de wedstrijd, maar het was toch even wachten op doelgevaar. Op het halfuur was het twee voor de prijs van één. Eerst kopte Can een hoekschop binnen, daarna verdubbelde Firmino van dichtbij.
Salah, de laatste tijd in bloedvorm bij Liverpool zette net na de thee, een snelle counter op. De Egyptenaar bediende Firmino en die faalde niet. De wedstrijd leek helemaal gespeeld, maar Brighton reageerde meteen. Murray miste niet vanaf elf meter en gaf de thuisploeg hoop.
In de slotfase zette Liverpool nog eens alles op alles. Coutinho deponeerde een vrije trap onder de muur in doel (zie video onder), waarna Lewis Dunk voor de derde keer dit seizoen zijn eigen doelman verschalkte. Enkel ex-Liverpool-speler Skrtel deed "beter" met 4 stuks in 2013-2014.
Dankzij de overtuigde 1-5-zege duikt Liverpool opnieuw de top vier in.
Knappe vrije trap van Coutinho:
De grootste genieën vinden de kleinste gaatjes! 🧠🕵♂ pic.twitter.com/wrXYYWIedE— Play Sports (@playsports) December 2, 2017
Mignolet keepte zijn 150e Premier League-wedstrijd:
Another big 3 points on the road in my 150th @premierleague appearance for @LFC!! Thanks for all your support and save travels!! #YNWA 🔴🔝💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/vLiPtXLToI— Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) December 2, 2017
Engeland | Speeldag 15 < >
|Arsenal
|0-2
|Manchester United
|Chelsea
|3-1
|Newcastle United
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|1-5
|Liverpool
|Watford
|1-1
|Tottenham Hotspur
|West Bromwich Albion
|0-0
|Crystal Palace
|Everton
|2-0
|Huddersfield Town
|Leicester City
|1-0
|Burnley
|Stoke City
|2-1
|Swansea City
|Bournemouth
|03/12
|Southampton
|Manchester City
|03/12
|West Ham United
Matchinfo
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|Liverpool
|1
|Ryan
|22
|Mignolet
|2
|Bruno Saltor
|66
|Alexander-Arnold
|22
|Duffy
|23
|Can
|5
|Dunk
|6
|Lovren
|3
|Bong
|26
|Robertson
|11
|Knockaert
|7
|Milner
|6
|Stephens
|14
|Henderson
|13
|Groß
|5
|Wijnaldum
|24
|Pröpper
|11
|M. Salah
|37
|Brown
|9
|Firmino
|(2)
|17
|Murray
|10
|Coutinho
|wisselspelers
|19
|Izquierdo
|21
|Oxlade-Chamberlain
|20
|March
|29
|Solanke
|21
|Schelotto
|16
|Grujic
|7
|Kayal
|1
|Karius
|10
|Hemed
|15
|Sturridge
|18
|Goldson
|17
|Klavan
|26
|Krul
|19
|Mané
|trainer
|Chris Hughton
|Jürgen Klopp
