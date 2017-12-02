Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Brighton & Hove Albion
1
51' (pen) Murray
Logo ${match.awayTeam.name} Liverpool
5
30' Can | 31' 48' Firmino | 87' Coutinho | 89' (own) Dunk
einde
Engeland - Speeldag 15 02/12/2017 16:00
0 - 1 Can 30'
0 - 2 Firmino 31'
0 - 3 Firmino 48'
51' Murray (pen) 1 - 3
1 - 4 Coutinho 87'
1 - 5 Dunk (own) 89'
  • Can opende de score voor Liverpool.

VIDEO: Liverpool swingt bij Brighton, Dunk op recordkoers met 3e owngoal

za 02/12/2017 - 18:44 Liverpool heeft met sprekend gemak Brighton & Hove Albion opzij gezet: 1-5. Simon Mignolet, 90 minuten tussen de palen in zijn 150e Premier League-wedstrijd, en co duiken (voorlopig) opnieuw de top vier in.

Klopp gunde smaakmaker Mané rust in Brighton. Liverpool begon gretig aan de wedstrijd, maar het was toch even wachten op doelgevaar. Op het halfuur was het twee voor de prijs van één. Eerst kopte Can een hoekschop binnen, daarna verdubbelde Firmino van dichtbij.

Salah, de laatste tijd in bloedvorm bij Liverpool zette net na de thee, een snelle counter op. De Egyptenaar bediende Firmino en die faalde niet. De wedstrijd leek helemaal gespeeld, maar Brighton reageerde meteen. Murray miste niet vanaf elf meter en gaf de thuisploeg hoop.

In de slotfase zette Liverpool nog eens alles op alles. Coutinho deponeerde een vrije trap onder de muur in doel (zie video onder), waarna Lewis Dunk voor de derde keer dit seizoen zijn eigen doelman verschalkte. Enkel ex-Liverpool-speler Skrtel deed "beter" met 4 stuks in 2013-2014.

Dankzij de overtuigde 1-5-zege duikt Liverpool opnieuw de top vier in.

Knappe vrije trap van Coutinho:

Mignolet keepte zijn 150e Premier League-wedstrijd:

Fase per fase • live berichtgeving

  • Einde 17:50
  • Jordan Henderson uit Marko Grujic in Liverpool 90'
  • 1Brighton & Hove Albion 5Liverpool own goal Lewis Dunk Brighton & Hove Albion 89'
  • Roberto Firmino uit Dominic Solanke in Liverpool 88'
  • 1Brighton & Hove Albion 4Liverpool doelpunt Philippe Coutinho Liverpool 87'
  • Mohamed Salah uit Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in Liverpool 80'
  • Bruno Saltor uit Ezequiel Matias Schelotto in Brighton & Hove Albion 77'
  • Anthony Knockaert uit Solly March in Brighton & Hove Albion 70'
  • Isaiah Brown uit José Izquierdo in Brighton & Hove Albion 70'
  • Bruno Saltor  Brighton & Hove Albion  61'
  • 1Brighton & Hove Albion 3Liverpool doelpunt (pen.) Glenn Murray Brighton & Hove Albion 51'
  • 0Brighton & Hove Albion 3Liverpool doelpunt Roberto Firmino Liverpool 48'
  • Start tweede helft 17:01
  • Rust 16:46
  • 0Brighton & Hove Albion 2Liverpool doelpunt Roberto Firmino Liverpool 31'
  • 0Brighton & Hove Albion 1Liverpool doelpunt Emre Can Liverpool 30'
  • Start eerste helft 16:00
  • Opstelling Liverpool Simon Mignolet, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Emre Can, Dejan Lovren, Andrew Robertson, James Milner, Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Philippe Coutinho
  • Opstelling Brighton & Hove Albion Mathew Ryan, Bruno Saltor, Shane Duffy, Lewis Dunk, Gaëtan Bong, Anthony Knockaert, Dale Stephens, Pascal Groß, Davy Pröpper, Isaiah Brown, Glenn Murray
 

Engeland  |  Speeldag 15

Arsenal 0-2 Manchester United
Chelsea 3-1 Newcastle United
Brighton & Hove Albion 1-5 Liverpool
Watford 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur
West Bromwich Albion 0-0 Crystal Palace
Everton 2-0 Huddersfield Town
Leicester City 1-0 Burnley
Stoke City 2-1 Swansea City
Bournemouth 03/12 Southampton
Manchester City 03/12 West Ham United

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Graham Scott
  • stadion: Amex Stadium
  • toeschouwers: 30631
Brighton & Hove Albion Liverpool
1 Ryan 22 Mignolet
2 Bruno Saltor 66 Alexander-Arnold
22 Duffy 23 Can
5 Dunk 6 Lovren
3 Bong 26 Robertson
11 Knockaert 7 Milner
6 Stephens 14 Henderson
13 Groß 5 Wijnaldum
24 Pröpper 11 M. Salah
37 Brown 9 Firmino (2)
17 Murray 10 Coutinho
wisselspelers
19 Izquierdo 21 Oxlade-Chamberlain
20 March 29 Solanke
21 Schelotto 16 Grujic
7 Kayal 1 Karius
10 Hemed 15 Sturridge
18 Goldson 17 Klavan
26 Krul 19 Mané
trainer
  Chris Hughton   Jürgen Klopp

Premier League

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Manchester City 14 13 0 1 44 9 35 40
2 Manchester United 14 10 2 2 32 8 24 32
3 Chelsea 15 10 3 2 28 12 16 32
4 Liverpool 15 8 2 5 33 19 14 29
5 Arsenal 14 9 4 1 28 16 12 28
6 Tottenham Hotspur 15 7 4 4 23 13 10 25
7 Burnley 15 7 4 4 14 12 2 25
8 Watford 15 6 5 4 25 26 -1 22
9 Leicester City 15 5 5 5 20 20 0 20
10 Everton 15 5 7 3 19 28 -9 18
11 Brighton & Hove Albion 15 4 6 5 14 19 -5 17
12 Southampton 14 4 6 4 14 17 -3 16
13 Stoke City 15 4 7 4 18 30 -12 16
14 Newcastle United 15 4 8 3 14 22 -8 15
15 Huddersfield Town 15 4 8 3 9 26 -17 15
16 Bournemouth 14 4 8 2 12 16 -4 14
17 West Bromwich Albion 15 2 6 7 12 21 -9 13
18 Crystal Palace 15 2 9 4 8 25 -17 10
19 West Ham United 14 2 8 4 12 30 -18 10
20 Swansea City 15 2 10 3 8 18 -10 9