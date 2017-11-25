Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Tottenham Hotspur
74' Kane
Logo ${match.awayTeam.name} West Bromwich Albion
4' Rondón
Engeland - Speeldag 13 25/11/2017 16:00
0 - 1 Rondón 4'
74' Kane 1 - 1
  • Harry Kane voorkwam de thuisnederlaag voor Tottenham.

Harry Kane voorkwam de thuisnederlaag voor Tottenham.

Tottenham verspeelt dure punten tegen West Bromwich

za 25/11/2017 - 17:54 In de Premier League heeft Tottenham op eigen veld niet kunnen winnen tegen West Bromwich. Kane wiste pas een kwartier voor tijd de vroege 0-1 van Rondon uit.

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Michael Jones
  • stadion: Wembley Stadium
  • toeschouwers: 65905
Tottenham Hotspur West Bromwich Albion
1 Lloris 1 Foster
15 Dier 2 Nyom
6 D. Sánchez 26 Hegazy
5 Vertonghen 6 J. Evans
2 Trippier 3 Gibbs
23 Eriksen 10 Phillips
29 Winks 8 Livermore
20 Alli 18 Barry
33 Davies 28 Field
7 Son H M 9 Rondón
10 Kane 19 Rodriguez
wisselspelers
18 Llorente 4 Robson-Kanu
19 Dembélé 14 McClean
13 Vorm 5 Yacob
17 Sissoko 13 Myhill
21 Foyth 17 Burke
24 Aurier 20 Krychowiak
37 Walker-Peters 23 McAuley
trainer
  Mauricio Pochettino   Gary Megson

