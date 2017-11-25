- Tottenham Hotspur
- 1
- 74' Kane
- West Bromwich Albion
- 1
- 4' Rondón
- einde
Engeland - Speeldag 13 25/11/2017 16:00
|0 - 1
|Rondón
|4'
|74'
|Kane
|1 - 1
Harry Kane voorkwam de thuisnederlaag voor Tottenham.
Tottenham verspeelt dure punten tegen West Bromwich
za 25/11/2017 - 17:54 In de Premier League heeft Tottenham op eigen veld niet kunnen winnen tegen West Bromwich. Kane wiste pas een kwartier voor tijd de vroege 0-1 van Rondon uit.
(later meer)
|West Ham United
|1-1
|Leicester City
|Newcastle United
|0-3
|Watford
|Crystal Palace
|2-1
|Stoke City
|Manchester United
|1-0
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|Swansea City
|0-0
|Bournemouth
|Tottenham Hotspur
|1-1
|West Bromwich Albion
|Liverpool
|18:30
|Chelsea
|Southampton
|26/11
|Everton
|Burnley
|26/11
|Arsenal
|Huddersfield Town
|26/11
|Manchester City
Matchinfo
|Tottenham Hotspur
|West Bromwich Albion
|1
|Lloris
|1
|Foster
|15
|Dier
|2
|Nyom
|6
|D. Sánchez
|26
|Hegazy
|5
|Vertonghen
|6
|J. Evans
|2
|Trippier
|3
|Gibbs
|23
|Eriksen
|10
|Phillips
|29
|Winks
|8
|Livermore
|20
|Alli
|18
|Barry
|33
|Davies
|28
|Field
|7
|Son H M
|9
|Rondón
|10
|Kane
|19
|Rodriguez
|wisselspelers
|18
|Llorente
|4
|Robson-Kanu
|19
|Dembélé
|14
|McClean
|13
|Vorm
|5
|Yacob
|17
|Sissoko
|13
|Myhill
|21
|Foyth
|17
|Burke
|24
|Aurier
|20
|Krychowiak
|37
|Walker-Peters
|23
|McAuley
|trainer
|Mauricio Pochettino
|Gary Megson
Premier League
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester City
|12
|11
|0
|1
|40
|7
|33
|34
|2
|Manchester United
|13
|9
|2
|2
|28
|6
|22
|29
|3
|Chelsea
|12
|8
|3
|1
|23
|10
|13
|25
|4
|Tottenham Hotspur
|13
|7
|3
|3
|21
|10
|11
|24
|5
|Liverpool
|12
|6
|2
|4
|24
|17
|7
|22
|6
|Arsenal
|12
|7
|4
|1
|22
|16
|6
|22
|7
|Burnley
|12
|6
|2
|4
|12
|9
|3
|22
|8
|Watford
|13
|6
|4
|3
|22
|21
|1
|21
|9
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|13
|4
|5
|4
|13
|14
|-1
|16
|10
|Huddersfield Town
|12
|4
|5
|3
|8
|17
|-9
|15
|11
|Leicester City
|13
|3
|5
|5
|17
|19
|-2
|14
|12
|Bournemouth
|13
|4
|7
|2
|11
|14
|-3
|14
|13
|Newcastle United
|13
|4
|7
|2
|11
|17
|-6
|14
|14
|Southampton
|12
|3
|5
|4
|9
|14
|-5
|13
|15
|Stoke City
|13
|3
|6
|4
|16
|26
|-10
|13
|16
|Everton
|12
|3
|6
|3
|12
|24
|-12
|12
|17
|West Bromwich Albion
|13
|2
|6
|5
|10
|19
|-9
|11
|18
|West Ham United
|13
|2
|7
|4
|12
|26
|-14
|10
|19
|Swansea City
|13
|2
|8
|3
|7
|15
|-8
|9
|20
|Crystal Palace
|13
|2
|9
|2
|8
|25
|-17
|8
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester United
|7
|7
|0
|0
|20
|1
|19
|21
|2
|Arsenal
|6
|6
|0
|0
|15
|4
|11
|18
|3
|Manchester City
|6
|5
|0
|1
|24
|4
|20
|16
|4
|Liverpool
|6
|4
|0
|2
|12
|1
|11
|14
|5
|Tottenham Hotspur
|7
|3
|1
|3
|9
|5
|4
|12
|6
|Burnley
|6
|3
|1
|2
|5
|2
|3
|11
|7
|Huddersfield Town
|6
|3
|1
|2
|5
|6
|-1
|11
|8
|Chelsea
|6
|3
|2
|1
|9
|6
|3
|10
|9
|Newcastle United
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7
|8
|-1
|10
|10
|Everton
|6
|3
|3
|0
|8
|12
|-4
|9
|11
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|6
|2
|1
|3
|8
|7
|1
|9
|12
|Stoke City
|6
|2
|2
|2
|8
|11
|-3
|8
|13
|Crystal Palace
|7
|2
|3
|2
|8
|12
|-4
|8
|14
|Watford
|6
|2
|2
|2
|7
|11
|-4
|8
|15
|Southampton
|7
|2
|3
|2
|6
|8
|-2
|8
|16
|Leicester City
|6
|2
|3
|1
|8
|8
|0
|7
|17
|Bournemouth
|6
|2
|3
|1
|7
|6
|1
|7
|18
|West Ham United
|6
|2
|3
|1
|7
|11
|-4
|7
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|6
|1
|2
|3
|6
|10
|-4
|6
|20
|Swansea City
|7
|1
|5
|1
|4
|10
|-6
|4
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester City
|6
|6
|0
|0
|16
|3
|13
|18
|2
|Chelsea
|6
|5
|1
|0
|14
|4
|10
|15
|3
|Watford
|7
|4
|2
|1
|15
|10
|5
|13
|4
|Tottenham Hotspur
|6
|4
|2
|0
|12
|5
|7
|12
|5
|Burnley
|6
|3
|1
|2
|7
|7
|0
|11
|6
|Liverpool
|6
|2
|2
|2
|12
|16
|-4
|8
|7
|Manchester United
|6
|2
|2
|2
|8
|5
|3
|8
|8
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|7
|2
|4
|1
|5
|7
|-2
|7
|9
|Bournemouth
|7
|2
|4
|1
|4
|8
|-4
|7
|10
|Leicester City
|7
|1
|2
|4
|9
|11
|-2
|7
|11
|Stoke City
|7
|1
|4
|2
|8
|15
|-7
|5
|12
|West Bromwich Albion
|7
|1
|4
|2
|4
|9
|-5
|5
|13
|Swansea City
|6
|1
|3
|2
|3
|5
|-2
|5
|14
|Southampton
|5
|1
|2
|2
|3
|6
|-3
|5
|15
|Arsenal
|6
|1
|4
|1
|7
|12
|-5
|4
|16
|Newcastle United
|6
|1
|4
|1
|4
|9
|-5
|4
|17
|Huddersfield Town
|6
|1
|4
|1
|3
|11
|-8
|4
|18
|West Ham United
|7
|0
|4
|3
|5
|15
|-10
|3
|19
|Everton
|6
|0
|3
|3
|4
|12
|-8
|3
|20
|Crystal Palace
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
|13
|-13
|0