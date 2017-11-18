- West Bromwich Albion
- 0
-
- Chelsea
- 4
- 17' Morata | 23' 62' E. Hazard | 38' Alonso
- einde
|0 - 1
|Morata
|17'
|0 - 2
|E. Hazard
|23'
|0 - 3
|Alonso
|38'
|0 - 4
|E. Hazard
|62'
Chelsea won elke match waarin Hazard scoorde sinds Conte trainer is.
Hazard helpt Chelsea met twee goals aan makkelijke zege
In de stand heeft Chelsea negen punten minder dan leider City. Een vierde nederlaag van het seizoen kon Chelsea zich dus niet permitteren.
Morata zette na 17 minuten de thuisploeg op de goede weg. In de rebound scoorde hij nadat doelman Foster een hard schot van Hazard niet kon klemmen. Hazard eiste zes minuten later zelf een plaats op het scorebord op.
Hij kon centraal op het veld alleen richting de doelman, omspeelde Foster en trapte de 2-0 simpel binnen. Nog voor de rust stond het 3-0. Alonso trapte aan de tweede paal een vrije trap van Fabregas binnen.
Na de rust legde Hazard de eindstand vast met zijn tweede goal van de middag, zijn derde goal van het seizoen. Hazard kapte Krychowiak knap uit en plaatste de bal in de verste hoek.
Matchinfo
|West Bromwich Albion
|Chelsea
|1
|Foster
|13
|Courtois
|23
|McAuley
|28
|Azpilicueta
|6
|J. Evans
|27
|Christensen
|26
|Hegazy
|24
|Cahill
|10
|Phillips
|21
|Zappacosta
|8
|Livermore
|4
|Fàbregas
|18
|Barry
|7
|Kanté
|20
|Krychowiak
|14
|Bakayoko
|3
|Gibbs
|3
|Alonso
|9
|Rondón
|9
|Morata
|19
|Rodriguez
|10
|E. Hazard
|(2)
|wisselspelers
|5
|Yacob
|6
|Drinkwater
|17
|Burke
|11
|Pedro
|14
|McClean
|22
|Willian
|2
|Nyom
|1
|Caballero
|4
|Robson-Kanu
|2
|Rüdiger
|11
|Brunt
|30
|David Luiz
|13
|Myhill
|44
|Ampadu
|trainer
|Tony Pulis
|Antonio Conte
Premier League
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester City
|12
|11
|0
|1
|40
|7
|33
|34
|2
|Chelsea
|12
|8
|3
|1
|23
|10
|13
|25
|3
|Manchester United
|11
|7
|2
|2
|23
|5
|18
|23
|4
|Tottenham Hotspur
|12
|7
|3
|2
|20
|9
|11
|23
|5
|Liverpool
|12
|6
|2
|4
|24
|17
|7
|22
|6
|Arsenal
|12
|7
|4
|1
|22
|16
|6
|22
|7
|Burnley
|12
|6
|2
|4
|12
|9
|3
|22
|8
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|11
|4
|4
|3
|11
|11
|0
|15
|9
|Watford
|11
|4
|4
|3
|17
|21
|-4
|15
|10
|Huddersfield Town
|12
|4
|5
|3
|8
|17
|-9
|15
|11
|Newcastle United
|11
|4
|5
|2
|10
|10
|0
|14
|12
|Leicester City
|12
|3
|5
|4
|16
|18
|-2
|13
|13
|Bournemouth
|12
|4
|7
|1
|11
|14
|-3
|13
|14
|Southampton
|12
|3
|5
|4
|9
|14
|-5
|13
|15
|Stoke City
|11
|3
|5
|3
|13
|22
|-9
|12
|16
|Everton
|12
|3
|6
|3
|12
|24
|-12
|12
|17
|West Bromwich Albion
|12
|2
|6
|4
|9
|18
|-9
|10
|18
|West Ham United
|11
|2
|6
|3
|11
|23
|-12
|9
|19
|Swansea City
|12
|2
|8
|2
|7
|15
|-8
|8
|20
|Crystal Palace
|12
|1
|9
|2
|6
|24
|-18
|5
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Arsenal
|6
|6
|0
|0
|15
|4
|11
|18
|2
|Manchester City
|6
|5
|0
|1
|24
|4
|20
|16
|3
|Manchester United
|5
|5
|0
|0
|15
|0
|15
|15
|4
|Liverpool
|6
|4
|0
|2
|12
|1
|11
|14
|5
|Tottenham Hotspur
|6
|3
|1
|2
|8
|4
|4
|11
|6
|Burnley
|6
|3
|1
|2
|5
|2
|3
|11
|7
|Huddersfield Town
|6
|3
|1
|2
|5
|6
|-1
|11
|8
|Chelsea
|6
|3
|2
|1
|9
|6
|3
|10
|9
|Newcastle United
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|5
|2
|10
|10
|Everton
|6
|3
|3
|0
|8
|12
|-4
|9
|11
|Stoke City
|6
|2
|2
|2
|8
|11
|-3
|8
|12
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|5
|1
|8
|13
|Southampton
|7
|2
|3
|2
|6
|8
|-2
|8
|14
|Leicester City
|6
|2
|3
|1
|8
|8
|0
|7
|15
|Bournemouth
|6
|2
|3
|1
|7
|6
|1
|7
|16
|West Ham United
|5
|2
|3
|0
|6
|10
|-4
|6
|17
|West Bromwich Albion
|6
|1
|2
|3
|6
|10
|-4
|6
|18
|Crystal Palace
|6
|1
|3
|2
|6
|11
|-5
|5
|19
|Watford
|5
|1
|2
|2
|5
|11
|-6
|5
|20
|Swansea City
|6
|1
|5
|0
|4
|10
|-6
|3
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester City
|6
|6
|0
|0
|16
|3
|13
|18
|2
|Chelsea
|6
|5
|1
|0
|14
|4
|10
|15
|3
|Tottenham Hotspur
|6
|4
|2
|0
|12
|5
|7
|12
|4
|Burnley
|6
|3
|1
|2
|7
|7
|0
|11
|5
|Watford
|6
|3
|2
|1
|12
|10
|2
|10
|6
|Liverpool
|6
|2
|2
|2
|12
|16
|-4
|8
|7
|Manchester United
|6
|2
|2
|2
|8
|5
|3
|8
|8
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|6
|2
|3
|1
|5
|6
|-1
|7
|9
|Bournemouth
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|8
|-4
|6
|10
|Leicester City
|6
|1
|2
|3
|8
|10
|-2
|6
|11
|Swansea City
|6
|1
|3
|2
|3
|5
|-2
|5
|12
|Southampton
|5
|1
|2
|2
|3
|6
|-3
|5
|13
|Arsenal
|6
|1
|4
|1
|7
|12
|-5
|4
|14
|Stoke City
|5
|1
|3
|1
|5
|11
|-6
|4
|15
|Newcastle United
|5
|1
|3
|1
|3
|5
|-2
|4
|16
|West Bromwich Albion
|6
|1
|4
|1
|3
|8
|-5
|4
|17
|Huddersfield Town
|6
|1
|4
|1
|3
|11
|-8
|4
|18
|West Ham United
|6
|0
|3
|3
|5
|13
|-8
|3
|19
|Everton
|6
|0
|3
|3
|4
|12
|-8
|3
|20
|Crystal Palace
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
|13
|-13
|0