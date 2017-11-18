Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} West Bromwich Albion
0
Logo ${match.awayTeam.name} Chelsea
4
17' Morata | 23' 62' E. Hazard | 38' Alonso
einde
Engeland - Speeldag 12 18/11/2017 16:00
0 - 1 Morata 17'
0 - 2 E. Hazard 23'
0 - 3 Alonso 38'
0 - 4 E. Hazard 62'
  • Chelsea won elke match waarin Hazard scoorde sinds Conte trainer is.

Chelsea won elke match waarin Hazard scoorde sinds Conte trainer is.

Hazard helpt Chelsea met twee goals aan makkelijke zege

za 18/11/2017 - 17:52 Chelsea heeft gedaan wat het moest doen om de kloof met Manchester City niet nog groter te laten worden. Chelsea won makkelijk van West Bromwich ALbion. Rode Duivel Eden Hazard scoorde twee keer. Thibaut Courtois hield de nul op het bord.

In de stand heeft Chelsea negen punten minder dan leider City. Een vierde nederlaag van het seizoen kon Chelsea zich dus niet permitteren.

Morata zette na 17 minuten de thuisploeg op de goede weg. In de rebound scoorde hij nadat doelman Foster een hard schot van Hazard niet kon klemmen. Hazard eiste zes minuten later zelf een plaats op het scorebord op.

Hij kon centraal op het veld alleen richting de doelman, omspeelde Foster en trapte de 2-0 simpel binnen. Nog voor de rust stond het 3-0. Alonso trapte aan de tweede paal een vrije trap van Fabregas binnen.

Na de rust legde Hazard de eindstand vast met zijn tweede goal van de middag, zijn derde goal van het seizoen. Hazard kapte Krychowiak knap uit en plaatste de bal in de verste hoek.

Fase per fase • live berichtgeving

 

Engeland  |  Speeldag 12

Manchester United 0-0 Newcastle United
Arsenal 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur
West Bromwich Albion 0-4 Chelsea
Liverpool 3-0 Southampton
Leicester City 0-2 Manchester City
Crystal Palace 2-2 Everton
Bournemouth 4-0 Huddersfield Town
Burnley 2-0 Swansea City
Watford 19/11 West Ham United
Brighton & Hove Albion 20/11 Stoke City

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Jonathan Moss
  • stadion: The Hawthorns
  • toeschouwers: 23592
West Bromwich Albion Chelsea
1 Foster 13 Courtois
23 McAuley 28 Azpilicueta
6 J. Evans 27 Christensen
26 Hegazy 24 Cahill
10 Phillips 21 Zappacosta
8 Livermore 4 Fàbregas
18 Barry 7 Kanté
20 Krychowiak 14 Bakayoko
3 Gibbs 3 Alonso
9 Rondón 9 Morata
19 Rodriguez 10 E. Hazard (2)
wisselspelers
5 Yacob 6 Drinkwater
17 Burke 11 Pedro
14 McClean 22 Willian
2 Nyom 1 Caballero
4 Robson-Kanu 2 Rüdiger
11 Brunt 30 David Luiz
13 Myhill 44 Ampadu
trainer
  Tony Pulis   Antonio Conte

Premier League

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Manchester City 12 11 0 1 40 7 33 34
2 Chelsea 12 8 3 1 23 10 13 25
3 Manchester United 11 7 2 2 23 5 18 23
4 Tottenham Hotspur 12 7 3 2 20 9 11 23
5 Liverpool 12 6 2 4 24 17 7 22
6 Arsenal 12 7 4 1 22 16 6 22
7 Burnley 12 6 2 4 12 9 3 22
8 Brighton & Hove Albion 11 4 4 3 11 11 0 15
9 Watford 11 4 4 3 17 21 -4 15
10 Huddersfield Town 12 4 5 3 8 17 -9 15
11 Newcastle United 11 4 5 2 10 10 0 14
12 Leicester City 12 3 5 4 16 18 -2 13
13 Bournemouth 12 4 7 1 11 14 -3 13
14 Southampton 12 3 5 4 9 14 -5 13
15 Stoke City 11 3 5 3 13 22 -9 12
16 Everton 12 3 6 3 12 24 -12 12
17 West Bromwich Albion 12 2 6 4 9 18 -9 10
18 West Ham United 11 2 6 3 11 23 -12 9
19 Swansea City 12 2 8 2 7 15 -8 8
20 Crystal Palace 12 1 9 2 6 24 -18 5