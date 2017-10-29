Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Leicester City
2
18' Vardy | 29' (own) Kenny
Everton
0
Engeland - Speeldag 10 29/10/2017 17:00
18' Vardy 1 - 0
29' Kenny (own) 2 - 0
Kevin Mirallas staat in het team bij Everton.

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: André Marriner
  • stadion: King Power Stadium
Leicester City Everton
1 Schmeichel 1 Pickford
2 Simpson 43 Kenny
15 Maguire 5 A. Williams
5 Morgan 6 Jagielka
28 Fuchs 3 Baines
7 Gray 12 Lennon
21 Iborra 17 Gueye
25 Ndidi 10 Rooney
3 Chilwell 26 Davies
26 Mahrez 11 Mirallas
9 Vardy 29 Calvert-Lewin
wisselspelers
8 Iheanacho 2 Schneiderlin
10 King 18 G. Sigurdsson
11 Albrighton 19 Niasse
12 Hamer 30 Holgate
16 Dragovic 31 Lookman
19 Slimani 33 Robles
20 Okazaki 54 Baningime
trainer
  Claude Puel   David Unsworth

Premier League

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Manchester City 10 9 0 1 35 6 29 28
2 Manchester United 10 7 1 2 23 4 19 23
3 Tottenham Hotspur 10 6 2 2 19 7 12 20
4 Chelsea 10 6 3 1 18 10 8 19
5 Arsenal 10 6 3 1 19 13 6 19
6 Liverpool 10 4 2 4 17 16 1 16
7 Watford 10 4 3 3 15 18 -3 15
8 Newcastle United 9 4 3 2 10 8 2 14
9 Southampton 10 3 3 4 9 10 -1 13
10 Burnley 9 3 2 4 8 9 -1 13
11 Brighton & Hove Albion 10 3 4 3 10 11 -1 12
12 Huddersfield Town 10 3 4 3 7 13 -6 12
13 Stoke City 10 3 5 2 11 20 -9 11
14 West Bromwich Albion 10 2 4 4 9 13 -4 10
15 Leicester City 9 2 4 3 12 14 -2 9
16 West Ham United 10 2 5 3 10 19 -9 9
17 Swansea City 10 2 6 2 7 12 -5 8
18 Everton 9 2 5 2 7 18 -11 8
19 Bournemouth 10 2 7 1 6 14 -8 7
20 Crystal Palace 10 1 8 1 4 21 -17 4