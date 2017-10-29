- Leicester City
- 2
- 18' Vardy | 29' (own) Kenny
- Everton
- 0
-
Engeland - Speeldag 10 29/10/2017 17:00
|18'
|Vardy
|1 - 0
|29'
|Kenny (own)
|2 - 0
Kevin Mirallas staat in het team bij Everton.
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
Engeland | Speeldag 10 < >
|Leicester City
|2-0
|Everton
|Manchester United
|1-0
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Liverpool
|3-0
|Huddersfield Town
|Arsenal
|2-1
|Swansea City
|West Bromwich Albion
|2-3
|Manchester City
|Watford
|0-1
|Stoke City
|Crystal Palace
|2-2
|West Ham United
|Bournemouth
|0-1
|Chelsea
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|1-1
|Southampton
|Burnley
|30/10
|Newcastle United
Matchinfo
|Leicester City
|Everton
|1
|Schmeichel
|1
|Pickford
|2
|Simpson
|43
|Kenny
|15
|Maguire
|5
|A. Williams
|5
|Morgan
|6
|Jagielka
|28
|Fuchs
|3
|Baines
|7
|Gray
|12
|Lennon
|21
|Iborra
|17
|Gueye
|25
|Ndidi
|10
|Rooney
|3
|Chilwell
|26
|Davies
|26
|Mahrez
|11
|Mirallas
|9
|Vardy
|29
|Calvert-Lewin
|wisselspelers
|8
|Iheanacho
|2
|Schneiderlin
|10
|King
|18
|G. Sigurdsson
|11
|Albrighton
|19
|Niasse
|12
|Hamer
|30
|Holgate
|16
|Dragovic
|31
|Lookman
|19
|Slimani
|33
|Robles
|20
|Okazaki
|54
|Baningime
|trainer
|Claude Puel
|David Unsworth
Premier League
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester City
|10
|9
|0
|1
|35
|6
|29
|28
|2
|Manchester United
|10
|7
|1
|2
|23
|4
|19
|23
|3
|Tottenham Hotspur
|10
|6
|2
|2
|19
|7
|12
|20
|4
|Chelsea
|10
|6
|3
|1
|18
|10
|8
|19
|5
|Arsenal
|10
|6
|3
|1
|19
|13
|6
|19
|6
|Liverpool
|10
|4
|2
|4
|17
|16
|1
|16
|7
|Watford
|10
|4
|3
|3
|15
|18
|-3
|15
|8
|Newcastle United
|9
|4
|3
|2
|10
|8
|2
|14
|9
|Southampton
|10
|3
|3
|4
|9
|10
|-1
|13
|10
|Burnley
|9
|3
|2
|4
|8
|9
|-1
|13
|11
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|10
|3
|4
|3
|10
|11
|-1
|12
|12
|Huddersfield Town
|10
|3
|4
|3
|7
|13
|-6
|12
|13
|Stoke City
|10
|3
|5
|2
|11
|20
|-9
|11
|14
|West Bromwich Albion
|10
|2
|4
|4
|9
|13
|-4
|10
|15
|Leicester City
|9
|2
|4
|3
|12
|14
|-2
|9
|16
|West Ham United
|10
|2
|5
|3
|10
|19
|-9
|9
|17
|Swansea City
|10
|2
|6
|2
|7
|12
|-5
|8
|18
|Everton
|9
|2
|5
|2
|7
|18
|-11
|8
|19
|Bournemouth
|10
|2
|7
|1
|6
|14
|-8
|7
|20
|Crystal Palace
|10
|1
|8
|1
|4
|21
|-17
|4
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester United
|5
|5
|0
|0
|15
|0
|15
|15
|2
|Arsenal
|5
|5
|0
|0
|13
|4
|9
|15
|3
|Manchester City
|5
|4
|0
|1
|21
|3
|18
|13
|4
|Liverpool
|5
|3
|0
|2
|9
|1
|8
|11
|5
|Newcastle United
|5
|3
|1
|1
|7
|4
|3
|10
|6
|Tottenham Hotspur
|5
|2
|1
|2
|7
|4
|3
|8
|7
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|5
|1
|8
|8
|Southampton
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|7
|-1
|8
|9
|Huddersfield Town
|5
|2
|1
|2
|4
|6
|-2
|8
|10
|Chelsea
|5
|2
|2
|1
|8
|6
|2
|7
|11
|Stoke City
|5
|2
|2
|1
|6
|9
|-3
|7
|12
|West Ham United
|4
|2
|2
|0
|5
|6
|-1
|6
|13
|Everton
|5
|2
|3
|0
|5
|10
|-5
|6
|14
|West Bromwich Albion
|5
|1
|1
|3
|6
|6
|0
|6
|15
|Watford
|5
|1
|2
|2
|5
|11
|-6
|5
|16
|Burnley
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|5
|17
|Leicester City
|4
|1
|2
|1
|6
|6
|0
|4
|18
|Crystal Palace
|5
|1
|3
|1
|4
|9
|-5
|4
|19
|Bournemouth
|5
|1
|3
|1
|3
|6
|-3
|4
|20
|Swansea City
|5
|1
|4
|0
|4
|9
|-5
|3
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester City
|5
|5
|0
|0
|14
|3
|11
|15
|2
|Tottenham Hotspur
|5
|4
|1
|0
|12
|3
|9
|12
|3
|Chelsea
|5
|4
|1
|0
|10
|4
|6
|12
|4
|Watford
|5
|3
|1
|1
|10
|7
|3
|10
|5
|Manchester United
|5
|2
|1
|2
|8
|4
|4
|8
|6
|Burnley
|5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|7
|-1
|8
|7
|Liverpool
|5
|1
|2
|2
|8
|15
|-7
|5
|8
|Leicester City
|5
|1
|2
|2
|6
|8
|-2
|5
|9
|Southampton
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|3
|0
|5
|10
|Swansea City
|5
|1
|2
|2
|3
|3
|0
|5
|11
|Arsenal
|5
|1
|3
|1
|6
|9
|-3
|4
|12
|Stoke City
|5
|1
|3
|1
|5
|11
|-6
|4
|13
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|5
|1
|3
|1
|4
|6
|-2
|4
|14
|Newcastle United
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|4
|15
|Huddersfield Town
|5
|1
|3
|1
|3
|7
|-4
|4
|16
|West Bromwich Albion
|5
|1
|3
|1
|3
|7
|-4
|4
|17
|Bournemouth
|5
|1
|4
|0
|3
|8
|-5
|3
|18
|West Ham United
|6
|0
|3
|3
|5
|13
|-8
|3
|19
|Everton
|4
|0
|2
|2
|2
|8
|-6
|2
|20
|Crystal Palace
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|12
|-12
|0