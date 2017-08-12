- Watford
- …
-
- Liverpool
- …
-
- 13:30
Engeland - Speeldag 1 12/08/2017 13:30
Houdt Mignolet vanmiddag zijn net schoon?
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
-
All set for the start of our 2017-18 #PL campaign! pic.twitter.com/9Ru6HrvIvk— Liverpool FC (@LFC) 12 augustus 2017
- Ook Watford en Liverpool beginnen eraan Het Watford van Christian Kabasele krijgt vanaf 13.30u het bezoek van Liverpool, met Simon Mignolet en Divock Origi. U kunt het duel hier live met tekstupdates volgen. 11:15 ◀
- vooraf 11:15 ◀
- Opstelling Liverpool Simon Mignolet, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Dejan Lovren, Alberto Moreno, James Milner, Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mané ◀
- Opstelling Watford Heurelho Gomes, Daryl Janmaat, Younes Kaboul, Miguel Britos, Jose Holebas, Nordin Amrabat, Nathaniel Chalobah, Tom Cleverley, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Roberto Pereyra, Andre Gray ◀
Engeland | Speeldag 1 >
|Arsenal
|4-3
|Leicester City
|Watford
|13:30
|Liverpool
|West Bromwich Albion
|16:00
|Bournemouth
|Chelsea
|16:00
|Burnley
|Crystal Palace
|16:00
|Huddersfield Town
|Everton
|16:00
|Stoke City
|Southampton
|16:00
|Swansea City
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|18:30
|Manchester City
|Newcastle United
|13/08
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Manchester United
|13/08
|West Ham United
Matchinfo
|Watford
|Liverpool
|1
|Gomes
|22
|Mignolet
|2
|Janmaat
|66
|Alexander-Arnold
|4
|Kaboul
|32
|Matip
|3
|Britos
|6
|Lovren
|25
|Holebas
|18
|Moreno
|7
|Amrabat
|7
|Milner
|14
|Chalobah
|14
|Henderson
|8
|Cleverley
|5
|Wijnaldum
|16
|Doucoure
|11
|M. Salah
|37
|Pereyra
|9
|Firmino
|18
|Gray
|19
|Mané
|trainer
|Marco Silva
|Jürgen Klopp
Premier League
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Arsenal
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|3
|1
|3
|2
|Bournemouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Burnley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Chelsea
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Crystal Palace
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Everton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Huddersfield Town
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Liverpool
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Manchester City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Manchester United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Newcastle United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Southampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Stoke City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Swansea City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|Tottenham Hotspur
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|Watford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|West Bromwich Albion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|West Ham United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Leicester City
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|4
|-1
|0
