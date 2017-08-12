Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Watford
Logo ${match.awayTeam.name} Liverpool
13:30
Engeland - Speeldag 1 12/08/2017 13:30
  • Houdt Mignolet vanmiddag zijn net schoon?

Fase per fase • live berichtgeving

  • 11:19
  • Ook Watford en Liverpool beginnen eraan Het Watford van Christian Kabasele krijgt vanaf 13.30u het bezoek van Liverpool, met Simon Mignolet en Divock Origi. U kunt het duel hier live met tekstupdates volgen. 11:15
  • vooraf 11:15
  • Opstelling Liverpool Simon Mignolet, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Dejan Lovren, Alberto Moreno, James Milner, Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mané
  • Opstelling Watford Heurelho Gomes, Daryl Janmaat, Younes Kaboul, Miguel Britos, Jose Holebas, Nordin Amrabat, Nathaniel Chalobah, Tom Cleverley, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Roberto Pereyra, Andre Gray
 

Engeland  |  Speeldag 1

Arsenal 4-3 Leicester City
Watford 13:30 Liverpool
West Bromwich Albion 16:00 Bournemouth
Chelsea 16:00 Burnley
Crystal Palace 16:00 Huddersfield Town
Everton 16:00 Stoke City
Southampton 16:00 Swansea City
Brighton & Hove Albion 18:30 Manchester City
Newcastle United 13/08 Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester United 13/08 West Ham United

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Anthony Taylor
  • stadion: Vicarage Road Stadium
Watford Liverpool
1 Gomes 22 Mignolet
2 Janmaat 66 Alexander-Arnold
4 Kaboul 32 Matip
3 Britos 6 Lovren
25 Holebas 18 Moreno
7 Amrabat 7 Milner
14 Chalobah 14 Henderson
8 Cleverley 5 Wijnaldum
16 Doucoure 11 M. Salah
37 Pereyra 9 Firmino
18 Gray 19 Mané
trainer
  Marco Silva   Jürgen Klopp

Premier League

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Arsenal 1 1 0 0 4 3 1 3
2 Bournemouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 Brighton & Hove Albion 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
4 Burnley 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
5 Chelsea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
6 Crystal Palace 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
7 Everton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
8 Huddersfield Town 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
9 Liverpool 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
10 Manchester City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
11 Manchester United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
12 Newcastle United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
13 Southampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
14 Stoke City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
15 Swansea City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
16 Tottenham Hotspur 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
17 Watford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
18 West Bromwich Albion 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
19 West Ham United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
20 Leicester City 1 0 1 0 3 4 -1 0