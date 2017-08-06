- Chelsea
- …
-
- Arsenal
- …
-
- 15:00
Chelsea wil wraak nemen voor de FA Cup-finale in mei.
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
- Bijna klaar De wedstrijd kan zo meteen van start gaan. 14:58 ◀
-
.@hazardeden10 and @TimoeB08 are here supporting the lads today! #CommunityShield pic.twitter.com/BvRasRW7bY— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) 6 augustus 2017
Inside the Chelsea dressing room at Wembley... 👀 #CommunityShield pic.twitter.com/3RZMJIPCjX— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) 6 augustus 2017
- 2 landgenoten aan de aftrap De opstellingen zijn bekend. Bij Chelsea vinden we 2 Belgen terug in de basis: Thibaut Courtois en Michy Batshuayi. Charly Musonda krijgt een plekje op de bank. 14:10 ◀
-
The lads are here - and we'll reveal our team news very shortly...#AFCvCFC pic.twitter.com/t8noQ7Tv96— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) 6 augustus 2017
- Nog geen Hazard Bij Chelsea is Eden Hazard nog niet beschikbaar. De Rode Duivel revalideert van een blessure. "Eden is goed bezig, maar deze wedstrijd komt nog te vroeg voor hem", zegt Chelsea-trainer Conte. "Na een operatie is het belangrijk dat je de juiste timing respecteert." 12:55 ◀
-
Last time we met Chelsea at @wembleystadium...@aaronramsey 🙌 pic.twitter.com/xsQ9xHJrKE— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) 6 augustus 2017
Heading here to support us today?— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) 6 augustus 2017
Send us your pictures using #AFCvCFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/LFmQfMFAPO
- Arsenal heeft licht mentaal voordeel Het laatste duel tussen Chelsea en Arsenal eindigde op 27 mei op een overwinning voor Arsenal. In de finale van de FA Cup haalde Arsenal het met 2-1, met goals van Sanchez en Ramsey voor Arsenal en Diego Costa voor Chelsea. 12:51 ◀
-
The Chelsea Fanzone is up and running outside Wembley Stadium! 👍 #CommunityShield pic.twitter.com/jdVit6yYVf— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) 6 augustus 2017
‘A first trophy in our first game would be the perfect start to help us focus for the Premier League.’ - @CesarAzpi 💪https://t.co/E8Y937p7aE— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) 6 augustus 2017
Hopefully some more of this today... #CommunityShield pic.twitter.com/TdHs62ypqQ— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) 6 augustus 2017
- Eerste prijs voor Chelsea, of toch voor Arsenal? Op Wembley wordt om 15u de Community Shield op gang getrapt. Het duel tussen kampioen Chelsea en FA Cup-winnaar Arsenal kunt u live volgen in dit artikel. 12:49 ◀
- vooraf 12:49 ◀
- Opstelling Chelsea Courtois, Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill, Moses, Fabregas, Kante, Alonso, Willian, Batshuayi, Pedro ◀
- Opstelling Arsenal Cech, Holding, Mertesacker, Monreal, Bellerin, Xhaka, Elneny, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Welbeck, Lacazette, Iwobi ◀
Matchinfo
|Chelsea
|Arsenal
|13
|Courtois
|33
|Cech
|28
|Azpilicueta
|16
|Holding
|30
|David Luiz
|4
|Mertesacker
|24
|Cahill
|18
|Monreal
|15
|Moses
|24
|Bellerin
|4
|Fabregas
|29
|Xhaka
|7
|Kante
|35
|Elneny
|3
|Alonso
|15
|Oxlade-Chamberlain
|22
|Willian
|23
|Welbeck
|23
|Batshuayi
|9
|Lacazette
|11
|Pedro
|17
|Iwobi
|wisselspelers
|1
|Caballero
|12
|Giroud
|2
|Rudiger
|13
|Ospina
|9
|Morata
|14
|Walcott
|17
|Musonda
|30
|Maitland-Niles
|27
|Christensen
|31
|Kolasinac
|36
|Scott
|61
|Nelson
|38
|Boga
|69
|Willock
|trainer
|Antonio Conte
|Arsène Wenger
Premier League
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Arsenal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bournemouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Brighton and Hove Albion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Burnley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Chelsea
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Crystal Palace
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Everton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Huddersfield Town
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Leicester City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Liverpool
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Manchester City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Manchester United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Newcastle United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Southampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Stoke City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|Swansea City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|Tottenham Hotspur
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Watford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|West Ham United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Arsenal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bournemouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Brighton and Hove Albion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Burnley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Chelsea
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Crystal Palace
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Everton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Huddersfield Town
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Leicester City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Liverpool
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Manchester City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Manchester United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Newcastle United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Southampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Stoke City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|Swansea City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|Tottenham Hotspur
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Watford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|West Ham United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Arsenal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bournemouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Brighton and Hove Albion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Burnley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Chelsea
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Crystal Palace
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Everton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Huddersfield Town
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Leicester City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Liverpool
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Manchester City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Manchester United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Newcastle United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Southampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Stoke City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|Swansea City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|Tottenham Hotspur
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Watford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|West Ham United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0