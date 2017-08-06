Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Chelsea
Arsenal
15:00
Engeland 06/08/2017 15:00
  Chelsea wil wraak nemen voor de FA Cup-finale in mei.

Fase per fase • live berichtgeving

  Bijna klaar De wedstrijd kan zo meteen van start gaan. 14:58
  • 14:12
  2 landgenoten aan de aftrap De opstellingen zijn bekend. Bij Chelsea vinden we 2 Belgen terug in de basis: Thibaut Courtois en Michy Batshuayi. Charly Musonda krijgt een plekje op de bank. 14:10

  • Let's go!!💙

    Een bericht gedeeld door Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) op 13:26

    13:26
  Nog geen Hazard Bij Chelsea is Eden Hazard nog niet beschikbaar. De Rode Duivel revalideert van een blessure. "Eden is goed bezig, maar deze wedstrijd komt nog te vroeg voor hem", zegt Chelsea-trainer Conte. "Na een operatie is het belangrijk dat je de juiste timing respecteert." 12:55
  • 12:52
  Arsenal heeft licht mentaal voordeel Het laatste duel tussen Chelsea en Arsenal eindigde op 27 mei op een overwinning voor Arsenal. In de finale van de FA Cup haalde Arsenal het met 2-1, met goals van Sanchez en Ramsey voor Arsenal en Diego Costa voor Chelsea. 12:51
  • 12:50
  Eerste prijs voor Chelsea, of toch voor Arsenal? Op Wembley wordt om 15u de Community Shield op gang getrapt. Het duel tussen kampioen Chelsea en FA Cup-winnaar Arsenal kunt u live volgen in dit artikel. 12:49
  vooraf 12:49
  Opstelling Chelsea Courtois, Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill, Moses, Fabregas, Kante, Alonso, Willian, Batshuayi, Pedro
  Opstelling Arsenal Cech, Holding, Mertesacker, Monreal, Bellerin, Xhaka, Elneny, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Welbeck, Lacazette, Iwobi
 

Matchinfo

  scheidsrechter: Bobby Madley
  stadion: Wembley
Chelsea Arsenal
13 Courtois 33 Cech
28 Azpilicueta 16 Holding
30 David Luiz 4 Mertesacker
24 Cahill 18 Monreal
15 Moses 24 Bellerin
4 Fabregas 29 Xhaka
7 Kante 35 Elneny
3 Alonso 15 Oxlade-Chamberlain
22 Willian 23 Welbeck
23 Batshuayi 9 Lacazette
11 Pedro 17 Iwobi
wisselspelers
1 Caballero 12 Giroud
2 Rudiger 13 Ospina
9 Morata 14 Walcott
17 Musonda 30 Maitland-Niles
27 Christensen 31 Kolasinac
36 Scott 61 Nelson
38 Boga 69 Willock
trainer
  Antonio Conte   Arsène Wenger

