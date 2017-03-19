- Manchester City
- 0
-
- Liverpool
- 0
-
- 9'
Engeland - Speeldag 29 19/03/2017 17:30
Kevin De Bruyne.
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
- Zabaleta is er bij City niet bij en Sagna zit op de bank. Wie is dan de linksback? Coach Guardiola heeft ervoor gekozen Fernandinho daar te posteren. 7' ◀
- Het regent in Manchester. Nog geen kansen, maar grote waterdruppels. 2' ◀
- Aftrap De match is op gang gefloten. 1' ◀
- eerste helft 17:31 ◀
-
19 maart 2017
It's almost time! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/eoPvwdDv89— Manchester City (@ManCity) 19 maart 2017
- De spelers maken zich klaar voor de wedstrijd. Over een klein kwartiertje gaat het duel van start. 17:17 ◀
-
The #LFC starting XI and bench for today's meeting with @ManCity pic.twitter.com/X9YU2qTkeD— Liverpool FC (@LFC) 19 maart 2017
TEAM NEWS with @haysworldwide #cityvlfc #mcfc pic.twitter.com/Ags5Fob4Zt— Manchester City (@ManCity) 19 maart 2017
- Twee Belgen aan de aftrap De opstellingen van de twee teams zijn bekend. Bekijk ze hierboven. Bij City staat De Bruyne aan de aftrap, bij Liverpool staat Mignolet in doel. Origi zit op de bank bij de bezoekers, bij de thuisploeg ontbreekt Vincent Kompany nog altijd. 16:35 ◀
- City wil over Tottenham springen Manchester City begint om 17.30u aan de streekderby tegen Liverpool. City staat derde met 56 punten. Als het wint, wordt het tweede op 10 punten van leider Chelsea. Liverpool verdedigt zijn vierde stek, de Reds tellen 55 punten na 28 matchen. 16:33 ◀
- vooraf 16:33 ◀
- Opstelling Liverpool Simon Mignolet, Nathaniel Clyne, Joel Matip, Ragnar Klavan, James Milner, Adam Lallana, Emre Can, Georginio Wijnaldum, Sadio Mané, Roberto Firmino, Philippe Coutinho ◀
- Opstelling Manchester City Willy Caballero, Fernandinho, John Stones, Nicolás Otamendi, Gaël Clichy, Kevin De Bruyne, Yaya Touré, David Silva, Raheem Sterling, Sergio Agüero, Leroy Sané ◀
Engeland | Speeldag 29 < >
|Manchester City
|0-0
|Liverpool
|West Bromwich Albion
|3-1
|Arsenal
|Everton
|4-0
|Hull City
|Sunderland
|0-0
|Burnley
|Crystal Palace
|1-0
|Watford
|Stoke City
|1-2
|Chelsea
|West Ham United
|2-3
|Leicester City
|Bournemouth
|2-0
|Swansea City
|Middlesbrough
|1-3
|Manchester United
|Tottenham Hotspur
|2-1
|Southampton
Matchinfo
|Manchester City
|Liverpool
|13
|Caballero
|22
|Mignolet
|25
|Fernandinho
|2
|Clyne
|24
|Stones
|32
|Matip
|30
|Otamendi
|17
|Klavan
|22
|Clichy
|7
|Milner
|17
|De Bruyne
|20
|Lallana
|42
|Y. Touré
|23
|Can
|21
|Silva
|5
|Wijnaldum
|7
|Sterling
|19
|Mané
|10
|Agüero
|11
|Firmino
|19
|Sané
|10
|Coutinho
|wisselspelers
|1
|Bravo
|1
|Karius
|3
|Sagna
|6
|Lovren
|6
|Fernando
|18
|Moreno
|9
|Nolito
|21
|Lucas Leiva
|11
|Kolarov
|27
|Origi
|72
|Iheanacho
|58
|Woodburn
|75
|García
|66
|Alexander-Arnold
|trainer
|Josep Guardiola
|Jürgen Klopp
Engeland
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Chelsea
|28
|22
|3
|3
|59
|21
|38
|69
|2
|Tottenham Hotspur
|28
|17
|3
|8
|55
|21
|34
|59
|3
|Manchester City
|27
|17
|5
|5
|53
|29
|24
|56
|4
|Liverpool
|28
|16
|5
|7
|60
|35
|25
|55
|5
|Manchester United
|27
|14
|3
|10
|42
|23
|19
|52
|6
|Arsenal
|27
|15
|7
|5
|56
|34
|22
|50
|7
|Everton
|29
|14
|7
|8
|51
|30
|21
|50
|8
|West Bromwich Albion
|29
|12
|10
|7
|39
|38
|1
|43
|9
|Stoke City
|29
|9
|11
|9
|33
|42
|-9
|36
|10
|Southampton
|27
|9
|12
|6
|33
|36
|-3
|33
|11
|Bournemouth
|29
|9
|14
|6
|42
|54
|-12
|33
|12
|West Ham United
|29
|9
|14
|6
|40
|52
|-12
|33
|13
|Burnley
|29
|9
|15
|5
|31
|42
|-11
|32
|14
|Watford
|28
|8
|13
|7
|33
|48
|-15
|31
|15
|Leicester City
|28
|8
|14
|6
|33
|47
|-14
|30
|16
|Crystal Palace
|28
|8
|16
|4
|36
|46
|-10
|28
|17
|Swansea City
|29
|8
|18
|3
|36
|63
|-27
|27
|18
|Hull City
|29
|6
|17
|6
|26
|58
|-32
|24
|19
|Middlesbrough
|28
|4
|14
|10
|20
|33
|-13
|22
|20
|Sunderland
|28
|5
|18
|5
|24
|50
|-26
|20