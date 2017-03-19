Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Manchester City
0
Logo ${match.awayTeam.name} Liverpool
0
9'
Engeland - Speeldag 29 19/03/2017 17:30
  • Kevin De Bruyne.

Fase per fase • live berichtgeving

  • Zabaleta is er bij City niet bij en Sagna zit op de bank. Wie is dan de linksback? Coach Guardiola heeft ervoor gekozen Fernandinho daar te posteren. 7'
  • Het regent in Manchester. Nog geen kansen, maar grote waterdruppels. 2'
  • Aftrap De match is op gang gefloten. 1'
  • eerste helft 17:31
  • 17:18
  • De spelers maken zich klaar voor de wedstrijd. Over een klein kwartiertje gaat het duel van start. 17:17
  • 16:37
  • Twee Belgen aan de aftrap De opstellingen van de twee teams zijn bekend. Bekijk ze hierboven. Bij City staat De Bruyne aan de aftrap, bij Liverpool staat Mignolet in doel. Origi zit op de bank bij de bezoekers, bij de thuisploeg ontbreekt Vincent Kompany nog altijd. 16:35
  • City wil over Tottenham springen Manchester City begint om 17.30u aan de streekderby tegen Liverpool. City staat derde met 56 punten. Als het wint, wordt het tweede op 10 punten van leider Chelsea. Liverpool verdedigt zijn vierde stek, de Reds tellen 55 punten na 28 matchen. 16:33
  • vooraf 16:33
  • Opstelling Liverpool Simon Mignolet, Nathaniel Clyne, Joel Matip, Ragnar Klavan, James Milner, Adam Lallana, Emre Can, Georginio Wijnaldum, Sadio Mané, Roberto Firmino, Philippe Coutinho
  • Opstelling Manchester City Willy Caballero, Fernandinho, John Stones, Nicolás Otamendi, Gaël Clichy, Kevin De Bruyne, Yaya Touré, David Silva, Raheem Sterling, Sergio Agüero, Leroy Sané
 

Engeland  |  Speeldag 29

Manchester City 0-0 Liverpool
West Bromwich Albion 3-1 Arsenal
Everton 4-0 Hull City
Sunderland 0-0 Burnley
Crystal Palace 1-0 Watford
Stoke City 1-2 Chelsea
West Ham United 2-3 Leicester City
Bournemouth 2-0 Swansea City
Middlesbrough 1-3 Manchester United
Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Southampton

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Michael Oliver
  • stadion: Etihad Stadium
  • toeschouwers: 54000
Manchester City Liverpool
13 Caballero 22 Mignolet
25 Fernandinho 2 Clyne
24 Stones 32 Matip
30 Otamendi 17 Klavan
22 Clichy 7 Milner
17 De Bruyne 20 Lallana
42 Y. Touré 23 Can
21 Silva 5 Wijnaldum
7 Sterling 19 Mané
10 Agüero 11 Firmino
19 Sané 10 Coutinho
wisselspelers
1 Bravo 1 Karius
3 Sagna 6 Lovren
6 Fernando 18 Moreno
9 Nolito 21 Lucas Leiva
11 Kolarov 27 Origi
72 Iheanacho 58 Woodburn
75 García 66 Alexander-Arnold
trainer
  Josep Guardiola   Jürgen Klopp

Engeland

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Chelsea 28 22 3 3 59 21 38 69
2 Tottenham Hotspur 28 17 3 8 55 21 34 59
3 Manchester City 27 17 5 5 53 29 24 56
4 Liverpool 28 16 5 7 60 35 25 55
5 Manchester United 27 14 3 10 42 23 19 52
6 Arsenal 27 15 7 5 56 34 22 50
7 Everton 29 14 7 8 51 30 21 50
8 West Bromwich Albion 29 12 10 7 39 38 1 43
9 Stoke City 29 9 11 9 33 42 -9 36
10 Southampton 27 9 12 6 33 36 -3 33
11 Bournemouth 29 9 14 6 42 54 -12 33
12 West Ham United 29 9 14 6 40 52 -12 33
13 Burnley 29 9 15 5 31 42 -11 32
14 Watford 28 8 13 7 33 48 -15 31
15 Leicester City 28 8 14 6 33 47 -14 30
16 Crystal Palace 28 8 16 4 36 46 -10 28
17 Swansea City 29 8 18 3 36 63 -27 27
18 Hull City 29 6 17 6 26 58 -32 24
19 Middlesbrough 28 4 14 10 20 33 -13 22
20 Sunderland 28 5 18 5 24 50 -26 20