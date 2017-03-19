- Middlesbrough
- 0
-
- Manchester United
- 2
- 30' Fellaini | 62' Lingard
- 64'
Engeland - Speeldag 29 19/03/2017 13:00
|0 - 1
|Fellaini
|30'
|0 - 2
|Lingard
|62'
Fellaini maakt een einde aan 30 matchen zonder goal.
VIDEO: Fellaini kopt zijn eerste competitiegoal van het seizoen binnen
zo 19/03/2017 - 13:42 30 competitiematchen lang had Marouane Fellaini niet meer gescoord. Maar daar heeft de United-Belg tegen Middlesbrough een einde aan gemaakt. Op het halfuur kopte hij de 0-1 binnen.
De 0-1 van Fellaini:
Wie heeft @paulpogba nodig wanneer je @Fellaini hebt?! 💪 pic.twitter.com/cPY9h11Xj3— Play Sports (@playsports) 19 maart 2017
Tweets:
20 - Marouane Fellaini's goal versus Middlesbrough means that he's now scored against 20 different teams in the Premier League. Mix.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) 19 maart 2017
Marouane Fellaini celebrates his first Premier League goal of the season to put Man United 1-0 up at the break. pic.twitter.com/ZDppwrqR9p— Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) March 19, 2017
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
Engeland | Speeldag 29 < >
|Middlesbrough
|0-2
|Manchester United
|West Bromwich Albion
|3-1
|Arsenal
|Everton
|4-0
|Hull City
|Sunderland
|0-0
|Burnley
|Crystal Palace
|1-0
|Watford
|Stoke City
|1-2
|Chelsea
|West Ham United
|2-3
|Leicester City
|Bournemouth
|2-0
|Swansea City
|Tottenham Hotspur
|15:15
|Southampton
|Manchester City
|17:30
|Liverpool
Matchinfo
|Middlesbrough
|Manchester United
|26
|Víctor Valdés
|1
|De Gea
|17
|Barragán
|3
|Bailly
|5
|Bernardo
|12
|Smalling
|6
|Gibson
|4
|Jones
|2
|Fábio
|25
|A. Valencia
|14
|De Roon
|16
|Carrick
|8
|Clayton
|27
|Fellaini
|7
|Leadbitter
|18
|A. Young
|19
|Downing
|8
|Mata
|10
|Negredo
|19
|Rashford
|21
|Ramírez
|14
|Lingard
|wisselspelers
|12
|Guzan
|5
|Rojo
|18
|Stuani
|11
|Martial
|22
|Fry
|20
|Romero
|27
|Guédioura
|22
|Mkhitaryan
|29
|Gestede
|23
|Shaw
|34
|Forshaw
|24
|Fosu-Mensah
|37
|Traoré
|36
|Darmian
|trainer
|Steve Agnew
|José Mourinho
Engeland
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Chelsea
|28
|22
|3
|3
|59
|21
|38
|69
|2
|Tottenham Hotspur
|27
|16
|3
|8
|53
|20
|33
|56
|3
|Manchester City
|27
|17
|5
|5
|53
|29
|24
|56
|4
|Liverpool
|28
|16
|5
|7
|60
|35
|25
|55
|5
|Arsenal
|27
|15
|7
|5
|56
|34
|22
|50
|6
|Everton
|29
|14
|7
|8
|51
|30
|21
|50
|7
|Manchester United
|26
|13
|3
|10
|39
|22
|17
|49
|8
|West Bromwich Albion
|29
|12
|10
|7
|39
|38
|1
|43
|9
|Stoke City
|29
|9
|11
|9
|33
|42
|-9
|36
|10
|Southampton
|26
|9
|11
|6
|32
|34
|-2
|33
|11
|Bournemouth
|29
|9
|14
|6
|42
|54
|-12
|33
|12
|West Ham United
|29
|9
|14
|6
|40
|52
|-12
|33
|13
|Burnley
|29
|9
|15
|5
|31
|42
|-11
|32
|14
|Watford
|28
|8
|13
|7
|33
|48
|-15
|31
|15
|Leicester City
|28
|8
|14
|6
|33
|47
|-14
|30
|16
|Crystal Palace
|28
|8
|16
|4
|36
|46
|-10
|28
|17
|Swansea City
|29
|8
|18
|3
|36
|63
|-27
|27
|18
|Hull City
|29
|6
|17
|6
|26
|58
|-32
|24
|19
|Middlesbrough
|27
|4
|13
|10
|19
|30
|-11
|22
|20
|Sunderland
|28
|5
|18
|5
|24
|50
|-26
|20