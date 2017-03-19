Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Middlesbrough
30' Fellaini | 62' Lingard
Engeland - Speeldag 29 19/03/2017 13:00
0 - 1 Fellaini 30'
0 - 2 Lingard 62'
Fellaini maakt een einde aan 30 matchen zonder goal.

VIDEO: Fellaini kopt zijn eerste competitiegoal van het seizoen binnen

zo 19/03/2017 - 13:42 30 competitiematchen lang had Marouane Fellaini niet meer gescoord. Maar daar heeft de United-Belg tegen Middlesbrough een einde aan gemaakt. Op het halfuur kopte hij de 0-1 binnen.

De 0-1 van Fellaini:

Fase per fase • live berichtgeving

 

Engeland  |  Speeldag 29

Middlesbrough 0-2 Manchester United
West Bromwich Albion 3-1 Arsenal
Everton 4-0 Hull City
Sunderland 0-0 Burnley
Crystal Palace 1-0 Watford
Stoke City 1-2 Chelsea
West Ham United 2-3 Leicester City
Bournemouth 2-0 Swansea City
Tottenham Hotspur 15:15 Southampton
Manchester City 17:30 Liverpool

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Jonathan Moss
  • stadion: Riverside Stadium
  • toeschouwers: 30000
Middlesbrough Manchester United
26 Víctor Valdés 1 De Gea
17 Barragán 3 Bailly
5 Bernardo 12 Smalling
6 Gibson 4 Jones
2 Fábio 25 A. Valencia
14 De Roon 16 Carrick
8 Clayton 27 Fellaini
7 Leadbitter 18 A. Young
19 Downing 8 Mata
10 Negredo 19 Rashford
21 Ramírez 14 Lingard
wisselspelers
12 Guzan 5 Rojo
18 Stuani 11 Martial
22 Fry 20 Romero
27 Guédioura 22 Mkhitaryan
29 Gestede 23 Shaw
34 Forshaw 24 Fosu-Mensah
37 Traoré 36 Darmian
trainer
  Steve Agnew   José Mourinho

Engeland

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Chelsea 28 22 3 3 59 21 38 69
2 Tottenham Hotspur 27 16 3 8 53 20 33 56
3 Manchester City 27 17 5 5 53 29 24 56
4 Liverpool 28 16 5 7 60 35 25 55
5 Arsenal 27 15 7 5 56 34 22 50
6 Everton 29 14 7 8 51 30 21 50
7 Manchester United 26 13 3 10 39 22 17 49
8 West Bromwich Albion 29 12 10 7 39 38 1 43
9 Stoke City 29 9 11 9 33 42 -9 36
10 Southampton 26 9 11 6 32 34 -2 33
11 Bournemouth 29 9 14 6 42 54 -12 33
12 West Ham United 29 9 14 6 40 52 -12 33
13 Burnley 29 9 15 5 31 42 -11 32
14 Watford 28 8 13 7 33 48 -15 31
15 Leicester City 28 8 14 6 33 47 -14 30
16 Crystal Palace 28 8 16 4 36 46 -10 28
17 Swansea City 29 8 18 3 36 63 -27 27
18 Hull City 29 6 17 6 26 58 -32 24
19 Middlesbrough 27 4 13 10 19 30 -11 22
20 Sunderland 28 5 18 5 24 50 -26 20