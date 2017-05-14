Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} West Ham United
Liverpool vernedert West Ham, Origi maakt de 0-4

zo 14/05/2017 - 17:34 Liverpool heeft zijn lot in eigen handen gehouden op de voorlaatste speeldag van de Premier League. Het won met 0-4 bij West Ham. Als het op de slotspeeldag wint, dan is het zeker van een CL-ticket. Divock Origi legde met een goal de eindstand vast.

Liverpool leek in het begin wat last te hebben van de spanning, maar in de 35e minuut nam Sturridge die spanning weg. Hij schatte een doorsteekbal van Coutinho naar waarde.

Net voor de rust ontsnapte Liverpool toen Andre Ayew twee keer de paal raakte, maar in de tweede helft besliste Coutinho in enkele minuten de match met twee goals: 0-3.

Simon Mignolet hield zijn net schoon en die andere Belg bij Liverpool zette zijn naam nog op het scorebord. Divock Origi strafte in het slotkwartier geblunder in de defensie van West Ham af.

De goal van Sturridge

2 goals, 1 assist: Coutinho was de uitblinker

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Neil Swarbrick
  • stadion: London Stadium
  • toeschouwers: 56985
West Ham United Liverpool
13 Adrián 22 Mignolet
19 Collins 2 Clyne
2 Reid 6 Lovren
23 Fonte 32 Matip
22 Byram 7 Milner
31 Fernandes 5 Wijnaldum
4 Nordtveit 20 Lallana
3 Cresswell 23 Can
20 A. Ayew 10 Coutinho (2)
28 Calleri 27 Origi
10 Lanzini 15 Sturridge
wisselspelers
7 Feghouli 21 Lucas Leiva
24 Fletcher 16 Grujic
11 Snodgrass 58 Woodburn
1 Randolph 1 Karius
21 Ogbonna 17 Klavan
36 Quina 18 Moreno
41 Rice 66 Alexander-Arnold
trainer
  Slaven Bilic   Jürgen Klopp

Engeland

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Chelsea 36 28 5 3 76 29 47 87
2 Tottenham Hotspur 36 24 4 8 73 24 49 80
3 Liverpool 37 21 6 10 75 42 33 73
4 Manchester City 36 21 6 9 72 38 34 72
5 Arsenal 36 21 9 6 72 43 29 69
6 Manchester United 36 17 5 14 52 29 23 65
7 Everton 37 17 10 10 61 41 20 61
8 West Bromwich Albion 36 12 15 9 41 46 -5 45
9 Southampton 36 12 15 9 41 47 -6 45
10 Bournemouth 37 12 16 9 54 66 -12 45
11 Leicester City 36 12 17 7 46 56 -10 43
12 West Ham United 37 11 17 9 45 63 -18 42
13 Crystal Palace 37 12 20 5 50 61 -11 41
14 Stoke City 37 10 16 11 40 56 -16 41
15 Burnley 37 11 19 7 38 53 -15 40
16 Watford 36 11 18 7 37 59 -22 40
17 Swansea City 37 11 21 5 43 69 -26 38
18 Hull City 37 9 21 7 36 73 -37 34
19 Middlesbrough 37 5 19 13 27 50 -23 28
20 Sunderland 36 6 24 6 28 62 -34 24