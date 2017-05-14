- West Ham United
Divock Origi viert na zijn goal tegen West Ham.
Liverpool vernedert West Ham, Origi maakt de 0-4
Liverpool leek in het begin wat last te hebben van de spanning, maar in de 35e minuut nam Sturridge die spanning weg. Hij schatte een doorsteekbal van Coutinho naar waarde.
Net voor de rust ontsnapte Liverpool toen Andre Ayew twee keer de paal raakte, maar in de tweede helft besliste Coutinho in enkele minuten de match met twee goals: 0-3.
Simon Mignolet hield zijn net schoon en die andere Belg bij Liverpool zette zijn naam nog op het scorebord. Divock Origi strafte in het slotkwartier geblunder in de defensie van West Ham af.
De goal van Sturridge
Ook de verdediging van @WestHamUtd had nood aan een middagdutje 😴🙈 @DanielSturridge @Phil_Coutinho pic.twitter.com/a8eV5MpLmK— Play Sports (@playsports) 14 mei 2017
2 goals, 1 assist: Coutinho was de uitblinker
3 - Philippe Coutinho has been directly involved in three goals in a single game for Liverpool for the first time. Exceptional.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) 14 mei 2017
14 - Philippe Coutinho has scored 14 goals from outside the area since his Premier League debut; no player has scored more. Archer.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) 14 mei 2017
Liverpool have now scored 75 goals in the Premier League this season.— Squawka Football (@Squawka) 14 mei 2017
Only Chelsea have scored more (76). pic.twitter.com/czY3tg0rzo
Philippe Coutinho has been directly involved in 19 Premier League goals this season, more than any other Liverpool player.— Squawka Football (@Squawka) 14 mei 2017
12 ⚽️
7 🅰️ pic.twitter.com/jkIrjIU471
52 - Liverpool have now won at 52 different grounds in the Premier League; the most of any team in competition history. Influence.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) 14 mei 2017
Engeland | Speeldag 37 < >
|Everton
|1-0
|Watford
|West Bromwich Albion
|0-1
|Chelsea
|Manchester City
|2-1
|Leicester City
|Sunderland
|0-2
|Swansea City
|Middlesbrough
|1-2
|Southampton
|Bournemouth
|2-1
|Burnley
|Stoke City
|1-4
|Arsenal
|Crystal Palace
|4-0
|Hull City
|West Ham United
|0-4
|Liverpool
|Tottenham Hotspur
|2-1
|Manchester United
|West Ham United
|Liverpool
|13
|Adrián
|22
|Mignolet
|19
|Collins
|2
|Clyne
|2
|Reid
|6
|Lovren
|23
|Fonte
|32
|Matip
|22
|Byram
|7
|Milner
|31
|Fernandes
|5
|Wijnaldum
|4
|Nordtveit
|20
|Lallana
|3
|Cresswell
|23
|Can
|20
|A. Ayew
|10
|Coutinho
|(2)
|28
|Calleri
|27
|Origi
|10
|Lanzini
|15
|Sturridge
|wisselspelers
|7
|Feghouli
|21
|Lucas Leiva
|24
|Fletcher
|16
|Grujic
|11
|Snodgrass
|58
|Woodburn
|1
|Randolph
|1
|Karius
|21
|Ogbonna
|17
|Klavan
|36
|Quina
|18
|Moreno
|41
|Rice
|66
|Alexander-Arnold
|trainer
|Slaven Bilic
|Jürgen Klopp
Engeland
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Chelsea
|36
|28
|5
|3
|76
|29
|47
|87
|2
|Tottenham Hotspur
|36
|24
|4
|8
|73
|24
|49
|80
|3
|Liverpool
|37
|21
|6
|10
|75
|42
|33
|73
|4
|Manchester City
|36
|21
|6
|9
|72
|38
|34
|72
|5
|Arsenal
|36
|21
|9
|6
|72
|43
|29
|69
|6
|Manchester United
|36
|17
|5
|14
|52
|29
|23
|65
|7
|Everton
|37
|17
|10
|10
|61
|41
|20
|61
|8
|West Bromwich Albion
|36
|12
|15
|9
|41
|46
|-5
|45
|9
|Southampton
|36
|12
|15
|9
|41
|47
|-6
|45
|10
|Bournemouth
|37
|12
|16
|9
|54
|66
|-12
|45
|11
|Leicester City
|36
|12
|17
|7
|46
|56
|-10
|43
|12
|West Ham United
|37
|11
|17
|9
|45
|63
|-18
|42
|13
|Crystal Palace
|37
|12
|20
|5
|50
|61
|-11
|41
|14
|Stoke City
|37
|10
|16
|11
|40
|56
|-16
|41
|15
|Burnley
|37
|11
|19
|7
|38
|53
|-15
|40
|16
|Watford
|36
|11
|18
|7
|37
|59
|-22
|40
|17
|Swansea City
|37
|11
|21
|5
|43
|69
|-26
|38
|18
|Hull City
|37
|9
|21
|7
|36
|73
|-37
|34
|19
|Middlesbrough
|37
|5
|19
|13
|27
|50
|-23
|28
|20
|Sunderland
|36
|6
|24
|6
|28
|62
|-34
|24