Kan Vincent Kompany nog eens scoren?
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
- Eerste helft 13:30 ◀
Manchester City in the Premier League this season:
Highest possession (58%)
Most passes completed (17,329)
Pass masters. 🎓 pic.twitter.com/yirAEAFzry
- City wint maar beter vandaag als het in de Champions League wil spelen volgend seizoen. Zowel Arsenal als Manchester United hijgen in de nek. Ze hebben respectievelijk drie en vier punten achterstand op "The Citizens". 13:21 ◀
Here's how we expect #lcfc to shape up for #MncLei
-
Leicester away from home in the Premier League this season:
LLLLDLLLDDLLLWLDLW
Goals: 16
Conceded: 36
Just two wins. pic.twitter.com/vcN1Cpf585
- Het is vandaag dag op dag vijf jaar geleden dat Manchester City voor het eerst sinds 1968 kampioen werd na een ongelooflijke match tegen Queens Park Rangers. Agüero maakte in de laatste minuut het doelpunt dat City de titel schonk. De match eindigde op 3-2 voor Manchester City 12:52 ◀
- Zwarte beest Leicester Manchester City heeft het altijd moeilijk tegen Leicester. Het kon slechts twee van de laatste zeven onderlinge confrontaties winnen. City verloor drie keer en speelde twee maal gelijk. 12:49 ◀
0 – Pep Guardiola has named an unchanged line-up in consecutive Premier League games for the first time. Trust.
- Geen verrassingen bij Leicester City. Smaakmakers Mahrez en Vardy staan zoals gewoonlijk in de basis. Ook ex-Genk-middenvelder Wilfred Ndidi verschijnt aan de aftrap. 12:46 ◀
-
Today's starting XI: Schmeichel (c), Simpson, Benalouane, Fuchs, Chilwell, Mahrez, Ndidi, King, Albrighton, Okazaki, Vardy. #MncLei
- Opstelling Manchester City Manchester City-trainer Pep Guardiola voert geen wijzigingen door in vergelijking met de 5-0-overwinning tegen Crystal Palace van vorige week. De Bruyne en Kompany staan dus weer in de basis. Agüero zit op de bank. 12:38 ◀
-
TEAM NEWS: With @haysworldwide... #cityvfoxes #mcfc
- Revanche voor City? City moet vandaag winnen als het over Liverpool naar de derde plaats wil springen, maar dan moet het wel voorbij Leicester geraken. En dat is niet zo gemakkelijk, want City werd in de heenmatch ingemaakt door Leicester. Het werd 4-2. Jamie Vardy lukte een hattrick. 12:35 ◀
-
Rise and shine - just three hours to go! 🕤 #cityvfoxes
- Vooraf 12:33 ◀
- Opstelling Leicester City Kasper Schmeichel, Danny Simpson, Yohan Benalouane, Christian Fuchs, Ben Chilwell, Riyad Mahrez, Andy King, Wilfred Ndidi, Marc Albrighton, Shinji Okazaki, Jamie Vardy ◀
- Opstelling Manchester City Willy Caballero, Fernandinho, Vincent Kompany, Nicolás Otamendi, Gaël Clichy, Kevin De Bruyne, Yaya Touré, David Silva, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Leroy Sané ◀
|Everton
|1-0
|Watford
|West Bromwich Albion
|0-1
|Chelsea
|Manchester City
|13:30
|Leicester City
|Middlesbrough
|16:00
|Southampton
|Sunderland
|16:00
|Swansea City
|Bournemouth
|16:00
|Burnley
|Stoke City
|18:30
|Arsenal
|Crystal Palace
|14/05
|Hull City
|West Ham United
|14/05
|Liverpool
|Tottenham Hotspur
|14/05
|Manchester United
|Manchester City
|Leicester City
|13
|Caballero
|1
|Schmeichel
|25
|Fernandinho
|17
|Simpson
|4
|Kompany
|29
|Benalouane
|30
|Otamendi
|28
|Fuchs
|22
|Clichy
|3
|Chilwell
|17
|De Bruyne
|26
|Mahrez
|42
|Y. Touré
|10
|King
|21
|Silva
|25
|Ndidi
|7
|Sterling
|11
|Albrighton
|33
|Jesus
|20
|Okazaki
|19
|Sané
|9
|Vardy
|5
|Zabaleta
|7
|Musa
|6
|Fernando
|13
|Amartey
|9
|Nolito
|14
|Kapustka
|10
|Agüero
|19
|Slimani
|11
|Kolarov
|21
|Zieler
|15
|Navas
|22
|Gray
|54
|Gunn
|27
|Wasilewski
|Josep Guardiola
|Craig Shakespeare
Engeland
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Chelsea
|36
|28
|5
|3
|76
|29
|47
|87
|2
|Tottenham Hotspur
|35
|23
|4
|8
|71
|23
|48
|77
|3
|Liverpool
|36
|20
|6
|10
|71
|42
|29
|70
|4
|Manchester City
|35
|20
|6
|9
|70
|37
|33
|69
|5
|Arsenal
|35
|20
|9
|6
|68
|42
|26
|66
|6
|Manchester United
|35
|17
|4
|14
|51
|27
|24
|65
|7
|Everton
|37
|17
|10
|10
|61
|41
|20
|61
|8
|West Bromwich Albion
|36
|12
|15
|9
|41
|46
|-5
|45
|9
|Leicester City
|35
|12
|16
|7
|45
|54
|-9
|43
|10
|Southampton
|35
|11
|15
|9
|39
|46
|-7
|42
|11
|Bournemouth
|36
|11
|16
|9
|52
|65
|-13
|42
|12
|West Ham United
|36
|11
|16
|9
|45
|59
|-14
|42
|13
|Stoke City
|36
|10
|15
|11
|39
|52
|-13
|41
|14
|Burnley
|36
|11
|18
|7
|37
|51
|-14
|40
|15
|Watford
|36
|11
|18
|7
|37
|59
|-22
|40
|16
|Crystal Palace
|36
|11
|20
|5
|46
|61
|-15
|38
|17
|Swansea City
|36
|10
|21
|5
|41
|69
|-28
|35
|18
|Hull City
|36
|9
|20
|7
|36
|69
|-33
|34
|19
|Middlesbrough
|36
|5
|18
|13
|26
|48
|-22
|28
|20
|Sunderland
|35
|6
|23
|6
|28
|60
|-32
|24