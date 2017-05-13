Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Manchester City
  • Kan Vincent Kompany nog eens scoren?

Fase per fase • live berichtgeving

  • Eerste helft 13:30
  • 13:23
  • City wint maar beter vandaag als het in de Champions League wil spelen volgend seizoen. Zowel Arsenal als Manchester United hijgen in de nek. Ze hebben respectievelijk drie en vier punten achterstand op "The Citizens". 13:21
  • 13:03
  • 13:01
  • Het is vandaag dag op dag vijf jaar geleden dat Manchester City voor het eerst sinds 1968 kampioen werd na een ongelooflijke match tegen Queens Park Rangers. Agüero maakte in de laatste minuut het doelpunt dat City de titel schonk. De match eindigde op 3-2 voor Manchester City 12:52
  • Zwarte beest Leicester Manchester City heeft het altijd moeilijk tegen Leicester. Het kon slechts twee van de laatste zeven onderlinge confrontaties winnen. City verloor drie keer en speelde twee maal gelijk. 12:49
  • 12:47
  • Geen verrassingen bij Leicester City. Smaakmakers Mahrez en Vardy staan zoals gewoonlijk in de basis. Ook ex-Genk-middenvelder Wilfred Ndidi verschijnt aan de aftrap. 12:46
  • 12:44
  • Opstelling Manchester City Manchester City-trainer Pep Guardiola voert geen wijzigingen door in vergelijking met de 5-0-overwinning tegen Crystal Palace van vorige week. De Bruyne en Kompany staan dus weer in de basis. Agüero zit op de bank. 12:38
  • 12:36
  • Revanche voor City? City moet vandaag winnen als het over Liverpool naar de derde plaats wil springen, maar dan moet het wel voorbij Leicester geraken. En dat is niet zo gemakkelijk, want City werd in de heenmatch ingemaakt door Leicester. Het werd 4-2. Jamie Vardy lukte een hattrick. 12:35
  • 12:33
  • Vooraf 12:33
  • Opstelling Leicester City Kasper Schmeichel, Danny Simpson, Yohan Benalouane, Christian Fuchs, Ben Chilwell, Riyad Mahrez, Andy King, Wilfred Ndidi, Marc Albrighton, Shinji Okazaki, Jamie Vardy
  • Opstelling Manchester City Willy Caballero, Fernandinho, Vincent Kompany, Nicolás Otamendi, Gaël Clichy, Kevin De Bruyne, Yaya Touré, David Silva, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Leroy Sané
 

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Robert Madley
  • stadion: Etihad Stadium
  • toeschouwers: 54000
Manchester City Leicester City
13 Caballero 1 Schmeichel
25 Fernandinho 17 Simpson
4 Kompany 29 Benalouane
30 Otamendi 28 Fuchs
22 Clichy 3 Chilwell
17 De Bruyne 26 Mahrez
42 Y. Touré 10 King
21 Silva 25 Ndidi
7 Sterling 11 Albrighton
33 Jesus 20 Okazaki
19 Sané 9 Vardy
wisselspelers
5 Zabaleta 7 Musa
6 Fernando 13 Amartey
9 Nolito 14 Kapustka
10 Agüero 19 Slimani
11 Kolarov 21 Zieler
15 Navas 22 Gray
54 Gunn 27 Wasilewski
trainer
  Josep Guardiola   Craig Shakespeare

Engeland

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Chelsea 36 28 5 3 76 29 47 87
2 Tottenham Hotspur 35 23 4 8 71 23 48 77
3 Liverpool 36 20 6 10 71 42 29 70
4 Manchester City 35 20 6 9 70 37 33 69
5 Arsenal 35 20 9 6 68 42 26 66
6 Manchester United 35 17 4 14 51 27 24 65
7 Everton 37 17 10 10 61 41 20 61
8 West Bromwich Albion 36 12 15 9 41 46 -5 45
9 Leicester City 35 12 16 7 45 54 -9 43
10 Southampton 35 11 15 9 39 46 -7 42
11 Bournemouth 36 11 16 9 52 65 -13 42
12 West Ham United 36 11 16 9 45 59 -14 42
13 Stoke City 36 10 15 11 39 52 -13 41
14 Burnley 36 11 18 7 37 51 -14 40
15 Watford 36 11 18 7 37 59 -22 40
16 Crystal Palace 36 11 20 5 46 61 -15 38
17 Swansea City 36 10 21 5 41 69 -28 35
18 Hull City 36 9 20 7 36 69 -33 34
19 Middlesbrough 36 5 18 13 26 48 -22 28
20 Sunderland 35 6 23 6 28 60 -32 24