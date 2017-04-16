Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} West Bromwich Albion
Logo ${match.awayTeam.name} Liverpool
14:30
Engeland - Speeldag 33 16/04/2017 14:30
  • Divock Origi staat in de basis bij Liverpool.

Divock Origi staat in de basis bij Liverpool.

Fase per fase • live berichtgeving

  • 13:46
  • De 11 van Liverpool:
    13:39
  • De 11 van West Brom:
    13:39
  • Straks West Brom-Liverpool Om 14u30 gaat Liverpool op bezoek bij West Bromwich Albion. Divock Origi staat in de basis en Simon Mignolet verdedigt het doel bij Liverpool. 13:37
  • Vooraf 13:37
  • Opstelling Liverpool Simon Mignolet, Nathaniel Clyne, Dejan Lovren, Joel Matip, James Milner, Georginio Wijnaldum, Lucas Leiva, Emre Can, Roberto Firmino, Divock Origi, Philippe Coutinho
  • Opstelling West Bromwich Albion Ben Foster, Craig Dawson, Gareth McAuley, Jonny Evans, Chris Brunt, Nacer Chadli, Darren Fletcher, Jake Livermore, Claudio Yacob, Matthew Phillips, Hal Robson-Kanu
 

Engeland  |  Speeldag 33

Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 Bournemouth
Watford 1-0 Swansea City
Everton 3-1 Burnley
Crystal Palace 2-2 Leicester City
Stoke City 3-1 Hull City
Sunderland 2-2 West Ham United
Southampton 0-3 Manchester City
West Bromwich Albion 14:30 Liverpool
Manchester United 17:00 Chelsea
Middlesbrough 17/04 Arsenal

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Jonathan Moss
  • stadion: The Hawthorns
West Bromwich Albion Liverpool
1 Foster 22 Mignolet
25 Dawson 2 Clyne
23 McAuley 6 Lovren
6 J. Evans 32 Matip
11 Brunt 7 Milner
22 Chadli 5 Wijnaldum
24 Fletcher 21 Lucas Leiva
8 Livermore 23 Can
5 Yacob 11 Firmino
10 Phillips 27 Origi
4 Robson-Kanu 10 Coutinho
wisselspelers
2 Nyom 1 Karius
7 Morrison 12 Gomez
9 Rondón 15 Sturridge
12 Wilson 16 Grujic
13 Myhill 18 Moreno
14 McClean 58 Woodburn
47 Field 66 Alexander-Arnold
trainer
  Tony Pulis   Jürgen Klopp

Engeland

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Chelsea 31 24 4 3 65 25 40 75
2 Tottenham Hotspur 32 21 3 8 68 22 46 71
3 Manchester City 32 19 6 7 63 35 28 64
4 Liverpool 32 18 5 9 68 40 28 63
5 Everton 33 16 8 9 60 37 23 57
6 Manchester United 30 15 3 12 46 24 22 57
7 Arsenal 30 16 8 6 61 39 22 54
8 West Bromwich Albion 32 12 12 8 39 41 -2 44
9 Southampton 31 11 13 7 37 40 -3 40
10 Watford 32 11 14 7 37 52 -15 40
11 Stoke City 33 10 14 9 37 48 -11 39
12 Leicester City 32 10 15 7 41 53 -12 37
13 West Ham United 33 10 16 7 44 59 -15 37
14 Burnley 33 10 17 6 33 47 -14 36
15 Crystal Palace 32 10 17 5 44 52 -8 35
16 Bournemouth 33 9 16 8 45 63 -18 35
17 Hull City 33 8 19 6 34 67 -33 30
18 Swansea City 33 8 21 4 37 68 -31 28
19 Middlesbrough 31 4 15 12 22 37 -15 24
20 Sunderland 32 5 21 6 26 58 -32 21