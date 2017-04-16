- West Bromwich Albion
- Liverpool
- 14:30
Engeland - Speeldag 33 16/04/2017 14:30
Divock Origi staat in de basis bij Liverpool.
5 – WBA have failed to score in five of their last six PL matches and have secured just four points in this run (W1 D1 L4). Slump.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) 16 april 2017
De 11 van Liverpool:13:39 ◀
📋 Today's #LFC squad to face @WBA in full... pic.twitter.com/kJeEjhfYDf— Liverpool FC (@LFC) 16 april 2017
De 11 van West Brom:13:39 ◀
Albion team v @LFC: Foster, Dawson, McAuley, Evans, Brunt, Fletcher (c), Yacob, Livermore; Phillips, Chadli; Robson-Kanu.#WBALIV #WBA pic.twitter.com/z9eqaT9Vsd— West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) 16 april 2017
- Straks West Brom-Liverpool Om 14u30 gaat Liverpool op bezoek bij West Bromwich Albion. Divock Origi staat in de basis en Simon Mignolet verdedigt het doel bij Liverpool. 13:37 ◀
- Vooraf 13:37 ◀
- Opstelling Liverpool Simon Mignolet, Nathaniel Clyne, Dejan Lovren, Joel Matip, James Milner, Georginio Wijnaldum, Lucas Leiva, Emre Can, Roberto Firmino, Divock Origi, Philippe Coutinho ◀
- Opstelling West Bromwich Albion Ben Foster, Craig Dawson, Gareth McAuley, Jonny Evans, Chris Brunt, Nacer Chadli, Darren Fletcher, Jake Livermore, Claudio Yacob, Matthew Phillips, Hal Robson-Kanu ◀
Engeland | Speeldag 33 < >
|Tottenham Hotspur
|4-0
|Bournemouth
|Watford
|1-0
|Swansea City
|Everton
|3-1
|Burnley
|Crystal Palace
|2-2
|Leicester City
|Stoke City
|3-1
|Hull City
|Sunderland
|2-2
|West Ham United
|Southampton
|0-3
|Manchester City
|West Bromwich Albion
|14:30
|Liverpool
|Manchester United
|17:00
|Chelsea
|Middlesbrough
|17/04
|Arsenal
Matchinfo
|West Bromwich Albion
|Liverpool
|1
|Foster
|22
|Mignolet
|25
|Dawson
|2
|Clyne
|23
|McAuley
|6
|Lovren
|6
|J. Evans
|32
|Matip
|11
|Brunt
|7
|Milner
|22
|Chadli
|5
|Wijnaldum
|24
|Fletcher
|21
|Lucas Leiva
|8
|Livermore
|23
|Can
|5
|Yacob
|11
|Firmino
|10
|Phillips
|27
|Origi
|4
|Robson-Kanu
|10
|Coutinho
|wisselspelers
|2
|Nyom
|1
|Karius
|7
|Morrison
|12
|Gomez
|9
|Rondón
|15
|Sturridge
|12
|Wilson
|16
|Grujic
|13
|Myhill
|18
|Moreno
|14
|McClean
|58
|Woodburn
|47
|Field
|66
|Alexander-Arnold
|trainer
|Tony Pulis
|Jürgen Klopp
Engeland
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Chelsea
|31
|24
|4
|3
|65
|25
|40
|75
|2
|Tottenham Hotspur
|32
|21
|3
|8
|68
|22
|46
|71
|3
|Manchester City
|32
|19
|6
|7
|63
|35
|28
|64
|4
|Liverpool
|32
|18
|5
|9
|68
|40
|28
|63
|5
|Everton
|33
|16
|8
|9
|60
|37
|23
|57
|6
|Manchester United
|30
|15
|3
|12
|46
|24
|22
|57
|7
|Arsenal
|30
|16
|8
|6
|61
|39
|22
|54
|8
|West Bromwich Albion
|32
|12
|12
|8
|39
|41
|-2
|44
|9
|Southampton
|31
|11
|13
|7
|37
|40
|-3
|40
|10
|Watford
|32
|11
|14
|7
|37
|52
|-15
|40
|11
|Stoke City
|33
|10
|14
|9
|37
|48
|-11
|39
|12
|Leicester City
|32
|10
|15
|7
|41
|53
|-12
|37
|13
|West Ham United
|33
|10
|16
|7
|44
|59
|-15
|37
|14
|Burnley
|33
|10
|17
|6
|33
|47
|-14
|36
|15
|Crystal Palace
|32
|10
|17
|5
|44
|52
|-8
|35
|16
|Bournemouth
|33
|9
|16
|8
|45
|63
|-18
|35
|17
|Hull City
|33
|8
|19
|6
|34
|67
|-33
|30
|18
|Swansea City
|33
|8
|21
|4
|37
|68
|-31
|28
|19
|Middlesbrough
|31
|4
|15
|12
|22
|37
|-15
|24
|20
|Sunderland
|32
|5
|21
|6
|26
|58
|-32
|21