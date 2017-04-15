Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Crystal Palace
Christian Benteke bezorgt Crystal Palace een belangrijk punt.

Benteke schenkt Crystal Palace een cruciaal punt

za 15/04/2017 - 17:55 Crystal Palace heeft een belangrijk punt gesprokkeld in de strijd tegen de degradatie. Het maakte een 0-2-achterstand tegen Leicester nog goed. Christian Benteke maakte de 2-2 met een rake kopbal.

Engeland  |  Speeldag 33

Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 Bournemouth
Watford 1-0 Swansea City
Everton 3-1 Burnley
Crystal Palace 2-2 Leicester City
Stoke City 3-1 Hull City
Sunderland 2-2 West Ham United
Southampton 18:30 Manchester City
West Bromwich Albion 16/04 Liverpool
Manchester United 16/04 Chelsea
Middlesbrough 17/04 Arsenal

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Michael Dean
  • stadion: Selhurst Park
  • toeschouwers: 25504
Crystal Palace Leicester City
13 Hennessey 1 Schmeichel
2 Ward 17 Simpson
34 Kelly 29 Benalouane
12 Sakho 6 Huth
31 Schlupp 28 Fuchs
7 Cabaye 26 Mahrez
28 Milivojevic 25 Ndidi
42 Puncheon 10 King
11 Zaha 11 Albrighton
17 Benteke 9 Vardy
10 Townsend 23 Ulloa
wisselspelers
3 Van Aanholt 4 Drinkwater
18 McArthur 22 Gray
1 Speroni 3 Chilwell
4 Flamini 7 Musa
9 Campbell 13 Amartey
26 Sako 20 Okazaki
27 Delaney 21 Zieler
trainer
  Sam Allardyce   Craig Shakespeare

Engeland

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Chelsea 31 24 4 3 65 25 40 75
2 Tottenham Hotspur 32 21 3 8 68 22 46 71
3 Liverpool 32 18 5 9 68 40 28 63
4 Manchester City 31 18 6 7 60 35 25 61
5 Everton 33 16 8 9 60 37 23 57
6 Manchester United 30 15 3 12 46 24 22 57
7 Arsenal 30 16 8 6 61 39 22 54
8 West Bromwich Albion 32 12 12 8 39 41 -2 44
9 Southampton 30 11 12 7 37 37 0 40
10 Watford 32 11 14 7 37 52 -15 40
11 Stoke City 33 10 14 9 37 48 -11 39
12 Leicester City 32 10 15 7 41 53 -12 37
13 West Ham United 33 10 16 7 44 59 -15 37
14 Burnley 33 10 17 6 33 47 -14 36
15 Crystal Palace 32 10 17 5 44 52 -8 35
16 Bournemouth 33 9 16 8 45 63 -18 35
17 Hull City 33 8 19 6 34 67 -33 30
18 Swansea City 33 8 21 4 37 68 -31 28
19 Middlesbrough 31 4 15 12 22 37 -15 24
20 Sunderland 32 5 21 6 26 58 -32 21