- Crystal Palace
- 2
- 54' Cabaye | 70' Benteke
- Leicester City
- 2
- 6' Huth | 52' Vardy
- einde
Engeland - Speeldag 33 15/04/2017 16:00
|0 - 1
|Huth
|6'
|0 - 2
|Vardy
|52'
|54'
|Cabaye
|1 - 2
|70'
|Benteke
|2 - 2
Christian Benteke bezorgt Crystal Palace een belangrijk punt.
Benteke schenkt Crystal Palace een cruciaal punt
za 15/04/2017 - 17:55 Crystal Palace heeft een belangrijk punt gesprokkeld in de strijd tegen de degradatie. Het maakte een 0-2-achterstand tegen Leicester nog goed. Christian Benteke maakte de 2-2 met een rake kopbal.
(foto)
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
Engeland | Speeldag 33 < >
|Tottenham Hotspur
|4-0
|Bournemouth
|Watford
|1-0
|Swansea City
|Everton
|3-1
|Burnley
|Crystal Palace
|2-2
|Leicester City
|Stoke City
|3-1
|Hull City
|Sunderland
|2-2
|West Ham United
|Southampton
|18:30
|Manchester City
|West Bromwich Albion
|16/04
|Liverpool
|Manchester United
|16/04
|Chelsea
|Middlesbrough
|17/04
|Arsenal
Matchinfo
|Crystal Palace
|Leicester City
|13
|Hennessey
|1
|Schmeichel
|2
|Ward
|17
|Simpson
|34
|Kelly
|29
|Benalouane
|12
|Sakho
|6
|Huth
|31
|Schlupp
|28
|Fuchs
|7
|Cabaye
|26
|Mahrez
|28
|Milivojevic
|25
|Ndidi
|42
|Puncheon
|10
|King
|11
|Zaha
|11
|Albrighton
|17
|Benteke
|9
|Vardy
|10
|Townsend
|23
|Ulloa
|wisselspelers
|3
|Van Aanholt
|4
|Drinkwater
|18
|McArthur
|22
|Gray
|1
|Speroni
|3
|Chilwell
|4
|Flamini
|7
|Musa
|9
|Campbell
|13
|Amartey
|26
|Sako
|20
|Okazaki
|27
|Delaney
|21
|Zieler
|trainer
|Sam Allardyce
|Craig Shakespeare
Engeland
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Chelsea
|31
|24
|4
|3
|65
|25
|40
|75
|2
|Tottenham Hotspur
|32
|21
|3
|8
|68
|22
|46
|71
|3
|Liverpool
|32
|18
|5
|9
|68
|40
|28
|63
|4
|Manchester City
|31
|18
|6
|7
|60
|35
|25
|61
|5
|Everton
|33
|16
|8
|9
|60
|37
|23
|57
|6
|Manchester United
|30
|15
|3
|12
|46
|24
|22
|57
|7
|Arsenal
|30
|16
|8
|6
|61
|39
|22
|54
|8
|West Bromwich Albion
|32
|12
|12
|8
|39
|41
|-2
|44
|9
|Southampton
|30
|11
|12
|7
|37
|37
|0
|40
|10
|Watford
|32
|11
|14
|7
|37
|52
|-15
|40
|11
|Stoke City
|33
|10
|14
|9
|37
|48
|-11
|39
|12
|Leicester City
|32
|10
|15
|7
|41
|53
|-12
|37
|13
|West Ham United
|33
|10
|16
|7
|44
|59
|-15
|37
|14
|Burnley
|33
|10
|17
|6
|33
|47
|-14
|36
|15
|Crystal Palace
|32
|10
|17
|5
|44
|52
|-8
|35
|16
|Bournemouth
|33
|9
|16
|8
|45
|63
|-18
|35
|17
|Hull City
|33
|8
|19
|6
|34
|67
|-33
|30
|18
|Swansea City
|33
|8
|21
|4
|37
|68
|-31
|28
|19
|Middlesbrough
|31
|4
|15
|12
|22
|37
|-15
|24
|20
|Sunderland
|32
|5
|21
|6
|26
|58
|-32
|21