  • Fellaini heeft het tot aanvoerder geschopt bij United.

  • Sunderland in vieze papieren Sunderland staat in Engelse competitie helemaal alleen op de laatste plaats met 20 puntjes. Trainer David Moyes, drie jaar geleden nog coach van United, staat met zijn team onder grote druk. Hij stelt Rode Duivel Jasen Denayer op om Ibrahimovic op te vangen. Van Adnan Januzaj is er geen spoor. 14:09
  • Fellaini kapitein In vergelijking met het 1-1-gelijkspel tegen Everton voert José Mourinho vijf wijzigingen door. Romero, Darmian, Shaw, Pogba en Mkhitaryan komen in de ploeg. Marouane Fellaini is kapitein. 13:38
  • Het team van Manchester United:
  • United warmt zich op voor Europa League Volgende week komt Manchester United naar Anderlecht voor de kwartfinales van de Europa League. Vanmiddag geeft het team Sunderland partij in de Premier League. Aftrap om 20.45u. 13:36
  • Opstelling Manchester United Sergio Romero, Matteo Darmian, Eric Bailly, Marcos Rojo, Luke Shaw, Marouane Fellaini, Ander Herrera, Paul Pogba, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Jesse Lingard
  • Opstelling Sunderland Jordan Pickford, Billy Jones, Lamine Kone, Jason Denayer, Bryan Oviedo, Didier Ndong, Lee Cattermole, Jack Rodwell, Sebastian Larsson, Jermain Defoe, Victor Anichebe
 

Engeland  |  Speeldag 32

Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 Watford
Manchester City 3-1 Hull City
West Ham United 1-0 Swansea City
Stoke City 1-2 Liverpool
Middlesbrough 0-0 Burnley
West Bromwich Albion 0-1 Southampton
Bournemouth 1-3 Chelsea
Sunderland 14:30 Manchester United
Everton 17:00 Leicester City
Crystal Palace 10/04 Arsenal

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Craig Pawson
  • stadion: Stadium of Light
  • toeschouwers: 42000
Sunderland Manchester United
13 Pickford 20 Romero
2 B. Jones 36 Darmian
23 Kone 3 Bailly
4 Denayer 5 Rojo
3 Oviedo 23 Shaw
17 D. Ndong 27 Fellaini
6 Cattermole 21 Herrera
8 Rodwell 6 Pogba
7 Larsson 22 Mkhitaryan
18 Defoe 9 Ibrahimovic
28 Anichebe 14 Lingard
wisselspelers
1 Mannone 11 Martial
5 Djilobodji 16 Carrick
9 Borini 17 Blind
10 Khazri 19 Rashford
20 Pienaar 24 Fosu-Mensah
21 Manquillo 38 Tuanzebe
24 Gibson 40 Pereira
trainer
  David Moyes   José Mourinho

Engeland

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Chelsea 31 24 4 3 65 25 40 75
2 Tottenham Hotspur 31 20 3 8 64 22 42 68
3 Liverpool 32 18 5 9 68 40 28 63
4 Manchester City 31 18 6 7 60 35 25 61
5 Arsenal 29 16 7 6 61 36 25 54
6 Manchester United 29 14 3 12 43 24 19 54
7 Everton 31 14 8 9 53 34 19 51
8 West Bromwich Albion 32 12 12 8 39 41 -2 44
9 Southampton 30 11 12 7 37 37 0 40
10 Watford 31 10 14 7 36 52 -16 37
11 Leicester City 30 10 14 6 37 47 -10 36
12 Burnley 32 10 16 6 32 44 -12 36
13 Stoke City 32 9 14 9 34 47 -13 36
14 West Ham United 32 10 16 6 42 57 -15 36
15 Bournemouth 32 9 15 8 45 59 -14 35
16 Crystal Palace 30 9 17 4 39 50 -11 31
17 Hull City 32 8 18 6 33 64 -31 30
18 Swansea City 32 8 20 4 37 67 -30 28
19 Middlesbrough 31 4 15 12 22 37 -15 24
20 Sunderland 30 5 20 5 24 53 -29 20