Engeland - Speeldag 32 09/04/2017 14:30
Fellaini heeft het tot aanvoerder geschopt bij United.
- Sunderland in vieze papieren Sunderland staat in Engelse competitie helemaal alleen op de laatste plaats met 20 puntjes. Trainer David Moyes, drie jaar geleden nog coach van United, staat met zijn team onder grote druk. Hij stelt Rode Duivel Jasen Denayer op om Ibrahimovic op te vangen. Van Adnan Januzaj is er geen spoor. 14:09 ◀
📝 David Moyes has made one change to the team that started v @LCFC on Tuesday night ahead of today's game v @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/pxW8kUHtU9— Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) 9 april 2017
Marouane Fellaini's league season by numbers so far:— Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 9, 2017
76 aerial duels won
32 tackles won
30 fouls committed
7 yellow cards
1 goal
Captain. pic.twitter.com/lCDZOUCzHR
Fellaini captains Manchester United. More power to his elbow.— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) April 9, 2017
- Fellaini kapitein In vergelijking met het 1-1-gelijkspel tegen Everton voert José Mourinho vijf wijzigingen door. Romero, Darmian, Shaw, Pogba en Mkhitaryan komen in de ploeg. Marouane Fellaini is kapitein. 13:38 ◀
Het team van Manchester United:13:38 ◀
Here's today's #MUFC team to face Sunderland... #SUNMUN pic.twitter.com/jBY4Vjth2t— Manchester United (@ManUtd) 9 april 2017
- United warmt zich op voor Europa League Volgende week komt Manchester United naar Anderlecht voor de kwartfinales van de Europa League. Vanmiddag geeft het team Sunderland partij in de Premier League. Aftrap om 20.45u. 13:36 ◀
- Opstelling Manchester United Sergio Romero, Matteo Darmian, Eric Bailly, Marcos Rojo, Luke Shaw, Marouane Fellaini, Ander Herrera, Paul Pogba, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Jesse Lingard ◀
- Opstelling Sunderland Jordan Pickford, Billy Jones, Lamine Kone, Jason Denayer, Bryan Oviedo, Didier Ndong, Lee Cattermole, Jack Rodwell, Sebastian Larsson, Jermain Defoe, Victor Anichebe ◀
|Tottenham Hotspur
|4-0
|Watford
|Manchester City
|3-1
|Hull City
|West Ham United
|1-0
|Swansea City
|Stoke City
|1-2
|Liverpool
|Middlesbrough
|0-0
|Burnley
|West Bromwich Albion
|0-1
|Southampton
|Bournemouth
|1-3
|Chelsea
|Sunderland
|14:30
|Manchester United
|Everton
|17:00
|Leicester City
|Crystal Palace
|10/04
|Arsenal
Matchinfo
|Sunderland
|Manchester United
|13
|Pickford
|20
|Romero
|2
|B. Jones
|36
|Darmian
|23
|Kone
|3
|Bailly
|4
|Denayer
|5
|Rojo
|3
|Oviedo
|23
|Shaw
|17
|D. Ndong
|27
|Fellaini
|6
|Cattermole
|21
|Herrera
|8
|Rodwell
|6
|Pogba
|7
|Larsson
|22
|Mkhitaryan
|18
|Defoe
|9
|Ibrahimovic
|28
|Anichebe
|14
|Lingard
|wisselspelers
|1
|Mannone
|11
|Martial
|5
|Djilobodji
|16
|Carrick
|9
|Borini
|17
|Blind
|10
|Khazri
|19
|Rashford
|20
|Pienaar
|24
|Fosu-Mensah
|21
|Manquillo
|38
|Tuanzebe
|24
|Gibson
|40
|Pereira
|trainer
|David Moyes
|José Mourinho
