Engeland - Speeldag 32 08/04/2017 18:30
Eden Hazard scoorde woensdag twee keer tegen Manchester City.
- Chelsea krijgt een eerste kansje. Een voorzet belandt bij Alonso. Zijn schot wordt geblokt. 10' ◀
- Victor Moses Chelsea 8' ◀
- Het is een rustig begin van de wedstrijd. Beide ploegen wachten een goed moment af. 7' ◀
Eden Hazard has scored three times in three previous Premier League appearances against Bournemouth.
- Courtois moet al redding brengen Luiz trapt een voorzet bijna in eigen doel. Thibaut Courtois moet met een goede reflex redding brengen. Luiz laat weten dat hij niet goed zag door de zon. 2' ◀
- Aftrap Costa mag de match op gang trappen. 1' ◀
- Eerste helft 18:30 ◀
Here's a reminder of how the Blues line up today... #BOUCHE
It's game day! ⚽️
Bournemouth v Chelsea.
Bournemouth v Chelsea.
COME ON YOU BLUES!
- Blinkt Hazard opnieuw uit? Chelsea won woensdag nog met 2-1 van Manchester City. Eden Hazard blonk uit met twee doelpunten. Kan hij vandaag opnieuw zijn stempel op de match drukken? 18:09 ◀
📋
One change for the Cherries as they face league leaders @ChelseaFC in the @premierleague.
➡ https://t.co/HQmNvhvTnI#afcb 🍒
Chelsea team v Bournemouth: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill (c); Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Pedro, Diego Costa, Hazard. #BOUCHE
- Hazard en Courtois staan vandaag in de basis bij Chelsea. In vergelijking met de wedstrijd van woensdag tegen City zitten Zouma en Fabregas op de bank. Hun vervangers zijn Moses en Matic. 17:45 ◀
- Chelsea speelt vanavond op het veld Bournemouth. Na de overwinning van Tottenham staan ze nu nog maar vier achter op Chelsea. Hazard en co moeten dus winnen als ze comfortabel aan de leiding willen blijven. 17:42 ◀
- Opstelling Chelsea Thibaut Courtois, César Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Gary Cahill, Victor Moses, N'Golo Kanté, Nemanja Matic, Marcos Alonso, Pedro, Diego Costa, Eden Hazard ◀
- Opstelling Bournemouth Artur Boruc, Adam Smith, Simon Francis, Steve Cook, Charlie Daniels, Ryan Fraser, Harry Arter, Jack Wilshere, Marc Pugh, Benik Afobe, Joshua King ◀
|Bournemouth
|0-0
|Chelsea
|Tottenham Hotspur
|4-0
|Watford
|Manchester City
|3-1
|Hull City
|West Ham United
|1-0
|Swansea City
|Stoke City
|1-2
|Liverpool
|Middlesbrough
|0-0
|Burnley
|West Bromwich Albion
|0-1
|Southampton
|Sunderland
|09/04
|Manchester United
|Everton
|09/04
|Leicester City
|Crystal Palace
|10/04
|Arsenal
|Bournemouth
|Chelsea
|1
|Boruc
|13
|Courtois
|15
|Smith
|28
|Azpilicueta
|2
|Francis
|30
|David Luiz
|3
|Cook
|24
|Cahill
|11
|Daniels
|15
|Moses
|24
|Fraser
|7
|Kanté
|8
|Arter
|21
|Matic
|32
|Wilshere
|3
|Alonso
|7
|Pugh
|11
|Pedro
|9
|Afobe
|19
|Costa
|17
|King
|10
|E. Hazard
|wisselspelers
|10
|Gradel
|1
|Begovic
|14
|Smith
|4
|Fàbregas
|18
|Cook
|5
|Zouma
|21
|Allsop
|22
|Willian
|31
|Mousset
|23
|Batshuayi
|33
|Ibe
|26
|Terry
|38
|Cargill
|29
|Chalobah
|trainer
|Eddie Howe
|Antonio Conte
Engeland
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Chelsea
|30
|23
|4
|3
|62
|24
|38
|72
|2
|Tottenham Hotspur
|31
|20
|3
|8
|64
|22
|42
|68
|3
|Liverpool
|32
|18
|5
|9
|68
|40
|28
|63
|4
|Manchester City
|31
|18
|6
|7
|60
|35
|25
|61
|5
|Arsenal
|29
|16
|7
|6
|61
|36
|25
|54
|6
|Manchester United
|29
|14
|3
|12
|43
|24
|19
|54
|7
|Everton
|31
|14
|8
|9
|53
|34
|19
|51
|8
|West Bromwich Albion
|32
|12
|12
|8
|39
|41
|-2
|44
|9
|Southampton
|30
|11
|12
|7
|37
|37
|0
|40
|10
|Watford
|31
|10
|14
|7
|36
|52
|-16
|37
|11
|Leicester City
|30
|10
|14
|6
|37
|47
|-10
|36
|12
|Burnley
|32
|10
|16
|6
|32
|44
|-12
|36
|13
|Stoke City
|32
|9
|14
|9
|34
|47
|-13
|36
|14
|West Ham United
|32
|10
|16
|6
|42
|57
|-15
|36
|15
|Bournemouth
|31
|9
|14
|8
|44
|56
|-12
|35
|16
|Crystal Palace
|30
|9
|17
|4
|39
|50
|-11
|31
|17
|Hull City
|32
|8
|18
|6
|33
|64
|-31
|30
|18
|Swansea City
|32
|8
|20
|4
|37
|67
|-30
|28
|19
|Middlesbrough
|31
|4
|15
|12
|22
|37
|-15
|24
|20
|Sunderland
|30
|5
|20
|5
|24
|53
|-29
|20