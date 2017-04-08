Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Bournemouth
0
Logo ${match.awayTeam.name} Chelsea
0
16'
Engeland - Speeldag 32 08/04/2017 18:30
  • Eden Hazard scoorde woensdag twee keer tegen Manchester City.

Fase per fase • live berichtgeving

  • Chelsea krijgt een eerste kansje. Een voorzet belandt bij Alonso. Zijn schot wordt geblokt. 10'
  • Victor Moses  Chelsea  8'
  • Het is een rustig begin van de wedstrijd. Beide ploegen wachten een goed moment af. 7'
  • 18:35
  • Courtois moet al redding brengen Luiz trapt een voorzet bijna in eigen doel. Thibaut Courtois moet met een goede reflex redding brengen. Luiz laat weten dat hij niet goed zag door de zon. 2'
  • Aftrap Costa mag de match op gang trappen. 1'
  • Eerste helft 18:30
  • 18:18
  • 18:13
  • Blinkt Hazard opnieuw uit? Chelsea won woensdag nog met 2-1 van Manchester City. Eden Hazard blonk uit met twee doelpunten. Kan hij vandaag opnieuw zijn stempel op de match drukken? 18:09
  • 17:50
  • 17:49
  • Hazard en Courtois staan vandaag in de basis bij Chelsea. In vergelijking met de wedstrijd van woensdag tegen City zitten Zouma en Fabregas op de bank. Hun vervangers zijn Moses en Matic. 17:45
  • Chelsea speelt vanavond op het veld Bournemouth. Na de overwinning van Tottenham staan ze nu nog maar vier achter op Chelsea. Hazard en co moeten dus winnen als ze comfortabel aan de leiding willen blijven. 17:42
  • Vooraf 17:41
  • Opstelling Chelsea Thibaut Courtois, César Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Gary Cahill, Victor Moses, N'Golo Kanté, Nemanja Matic, Marcos Alonso, Pedro, Diego Costa, Eden Hazard
  • Opstelling Bournemouth Artur Boruc, Adam Smith, Simon Francis, Steve Cook, Charlie Daniels, Ryan Fraser, Harry Arter, Jack Wilshere, Marc Pugh, Benik Afobe, Joshua King
 

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: André Marriner
  • stadion: Vitality Stadium
  • toeschouwers: 11000
Bournemouth Chelsea
1 Boruc 13 Courtois
15 Smith 28 Azpilicueta
2 Francis 30 David Luiz
3 Cook 24 Cahill
11 Daniels 15 Moses
24 Fraser 7 Kanté
8 Arter 21 Matic
32 Wilshere 3 Alonso
7 Pugh 11 Pedro
9 Afobe 19 Costa
17 King 10 E. Hazard
wisselspelers
10 Gradel 1 Begovic
14 Smith 4 Fàbregas
18 Cook 5 Zouma
21 Allsop 22 Willian
31 Mousset 23 Batshuayi
33 Ibe 26 Terry
38 Cargill 29 Chalobah
trainer
  Eddie Howe   Antonio Conte

Engeland

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Chelsea 30 23 4 3 62 24 38 72
2 Tottenham Hotspur 31 20 3 8 64 22 42 68
3 Liverpool 32 18 5 9 68 40 28 63
4 Manchester City 31 18 6 7 60 35 25 61
5 Arsenal 29 16 7 6 61 36 25 54
6 Manchester United 29 14 3 12 43 24 19 54
7 Everton 31 14 8 9 53 34 19 51
8 West Bromwich Albion 32 12 12 8 39 41 -2 44
9 Southampton 30 11 12 7 37 37 0 40
10 Watford 31 10 14 7 36 52 -16 37
11 Leicester City 30 10 14 6 37 47 -10 36
12 Burnley 32 10 16 6 32 44 -12 36
13 Stoke City 32 9 14 9 34 47 -13 36
14 West Ham United 32 10 16 6 42 57 -15 36
15 Bournemouth 31 9 14 8 44 56 -12 35
16 Crystal Palace 30 9 17 4 39 50 -11 31
17 Hull City 32 8 18 6 33 64 -31 30
18 Swansea City 32 8 20 4 37 67 -30 28
19 Middlesbrough 31 4 15 12 22 37 -15 24
20 Sunderland 30 5 20 5 24 53 -29 20